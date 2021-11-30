Log in
Newmark : Hires Office Agency Leasing Experts, Henley and Durham, in Dallas

11/30/2021 | 05:51pm EST
Newmark Hires Office Agency Leasing Experts, Henley and Durham, in Dallas November 30th, 2021 10:00am
November 30, 2021 10:00 AM

Newmark announces the addition of agency leasing experts Duane Henley and Nathan Durham, joining as Executive Managing Directors. The team specializes in office landlord representation across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The addition of Henley and Durham, who have completed a combined 28 million square feet of leasing throughout their careers, will expand the integrated client offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"As we continue to pursue growth strategies across Dallas and Texas, Newmark is focused on attracting passionate, top-tier talent, like Duane and Nathan," said Ran Holman, Executive Vice President and Texas Market Leader. "The expansion of our office agency team is a critical part of that strategic plan."

Henley and Durham join Newmark from Transwestern, where Durham previously acted as Senior Vice President and Henley as Managing Director, specializing in office agency leasing and ranking among the company's top producers-in both leasing and overall-in the U.S. in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"Newmark's brand, leadership and entrepreneurial culture, in combination with the major benefits of working alongside a talented bench of experts, all contributed to our decision to join the company," said Durham. "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to grow Newmark's Dallas agency leasing practice into a powerhouse, in partnership with Ran and other leaders in our market and beyond."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 22:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
