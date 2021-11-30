Newmark : Hires Office Agency Leasing Experts, Henley and Durham, in Dallas

November 30, 2021 10:00 AM

Newmark announces the addition of agency leasing experts Duane Henley and Nathan Durham, joining as Executive Managing Directors. The team specializes in office landlord representation across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The addition of Henley and Durham, who have completed a combined 28 million square feet of leasing throughout their careers, will expand the integrated client offerings in Dallas-Fort Worth.

"As we continue to pursue growth strategies across Dallas and Texas, Newmark is focused on attracting passionate, top-tier talent, like Duane and Nathan," said Ran Holman, Executive Vice President and Texas Market Leader. "The expansion of our office agency team is a critical part of that strategic plan."

Henley and Durham join Newmark from Transwestern, where Durham previously acted as Senior Vice President and Henley as Managing Director, specializing in office agency leasing and ranking among the company's top producers-in both leasing and overall-in the U.S. in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

"Newmark's brand, leadership and entrepreneurial culture, in combination with the major benefits of working alongside a talented bench of experts, all contributed to our decision to join the company," said Durham. "We are extremely excited about the opportunity to grow Newmark's Dallas agency leasing practice into a powerhouse, in partnership with Ran and other leaders in our market and beyond."

