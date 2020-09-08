Log in
Newmark : Knight Frank Closes $41 Million Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

09/08/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

12:30 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces the $41 million sale of The Vineyard Apartments, located at 6706 North Dysart Road in Glendale, Arizona. Director Chris Canter, Executive Managing Director Brad Goff and Senior Managing Director Brett Polachek represented the seller, Univest, in the sale of the 300-unit property to an undisclosed buyer.

'The well-maintained property, built in two phases in 1982 and 1985, features almost 99 percent unrenovated unit interiors (with only four out of 300 units having undergone updates). Investors were attracted to the value-add upside potential,' said Canter. 'All parties involved in the transaction demonstrated dedication and patience in getting the transaction across the finish line during the COVID-19 pandemic.'

The Vineyard Apartments benefit from freeway access and nearby public transportation, as well as proximity to schools, shopping and restaurants. The property is in Maricopa County, which was named the fastest-growing county in the United States in 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to NKF Research, Maricopa County has received this recognition for three years in a row, averaging 6,563 new people every month, growth at a rate roughly twice that of other top growth counties. The Glendale submarket benefits from recession-resistant employment concentrated in healthcare, education, military and government administration. The United States Department of the Air Force is the largest employer in the city servicing 7,500 active military personnel, 15,000 family members and over 80,000 retired military members. Proximate to the property, Luke Air Force Base is an Air Education and Training Command (AETC) responsible for training pilots.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,000 professionals operate from approximately 480 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 19:09:05 UTC
