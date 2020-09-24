Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Knight Frank Completes 47,000 Square Feet of Leases in Brick and Beam Watertown, Massachusetts Office Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

1:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce two lease extensions totaling 46,966 square feet at Riverworks at Aetna Mills, located at 480 Pleasant Street in Watertown, Massachusetts. Former subtenants, Markforged-an industry leading industrial 3D printer manufacturing company-and InCrowd-a provider of real-time pharma intelligence to pharmaceutical companies worldwide-both extended their 36,291- and 10,675-square-foot leases, respectively, on a direct basis with the landlord, Paradigm Properties.

NKF Executive Managing Director Mark Roth, Associate Brianna Piacitelli, and Managing Directors Brendan Daly and Matthew Malatesta represent the owners in the building's leasing activities. JLL's Chris Lawrence represented Markforged and T3 Advisors' Brooke Blue represented InCrowd in the leases.

'That two high-quality subtenants transitioned to direct tenants at the Riverworks building in the midst of COVID-19 is a sign of the desirability of high-quality brick and beam buildings and the fundamentals of the Watertown office market,' said NKF's Roth of the transaction. 'Urban Edge markets like Watertown continue to draw and hold the interest of TAMI tenants as limited parking and high rents characterize nearby Cambridge and Boston.

Riverworks, built in 1907, is the premier brick and beam office building in the inner suburban market. Featuring a full amenity offering and sweeping views of the Charles River, the property is just a mile from Watertown Square, three miles from Cambridge and seven miles from the Boston CBD.

According to NKF Research, vacancies in the Watertown office market are just 2.4 percent and asking rents-which have nearly doubled over the last five years-are averaging roughly $40 per square foot. Watertown is an emerging life science hub, with more than one million square feet of new lab development in the planning pipeline.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 17:39:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
01:40pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes 47,000 Square Feet of Leases in Brick and Beam ..
PU
09/23NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank, Hyde Development and Mortenson Announce 680,000 SF of Le..
PU
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank Brokers $74 Million Multifamily Sale in Fort Collins, CO
PU
09/22NEWMARK : Knight Frank Represents Deluxe Corp. in 265,000 Square Feet of Leases ..
PU
09/21NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes $250 Million in Multifamily Trades and Financin..
PU
09/15NEWMARK : Presidio Bay Ventures Arrives In Downtown Menlo Park - Takes Over 1300..
PU
09/10NEWMARK : Hires Head of Investor Strategies to Drive Client and Shareholder Valu..
PU
09/10NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Announces Eleven Industrial Hires Across North America
PR
09/10NEWMARK : Announces Eleven Industrial Hires Across North America
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 683 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 733 M 733 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 4,09 $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-69.60%733
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.109.73%21 837
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.58%14 741
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.50.56%6 968
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION36.27%5 360
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-46.99%4 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group