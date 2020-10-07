Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Knight Frank Completes Opportunistic Sale of San Francisco Bay Area Community Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

9:00 A

Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF') has announced the sale of Gateway Plaza, a 119,407-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located in Santa Cruz, CA.

NKF's Vice Chairman and Head of RetailCapital Markets Northern California Nicholas Bicardo, Vice Chairman Edmund Najera and Associate Director John McKenna represented the private seller in the transaction. An affiliate of Balboa Retail Partners purchased the property.

'Sold for the first time since being developed in 1998, Gateway Plaza is one of just a few retail assets in Santa Cruz, thereby making the barriers to entry extremely high.' said Bicardo, 'This makes it exceedingly difficult to acquire scale in this market, while at the same time making it equally difficult for retailers to find any availability. Gateway Plaza is the perfect example of quality real estate with strong long-term value appreciation.'

Gateway Plaza is home to several nationally recognized tenants such as Ross, Office Max, Cost Plus and PetSmart. The property features strong visibility as it sits along River Street and is adjacent to the entrance of Highway 1. It also serves a wide customer base as it is strategically located near multiple residential neighborhoods and the UC Santa Cruz main campus. At the time of sale, the property was 98 percent leased to a strong lineup of daily needs and restaurant tenants.

The City of Santa Cruz maintains high physical barriers to entry with mountains to the north and east and the Pacific Ocean to the west. This limited developable area helps to create tight market fundamentals including a 1.5 percent vacancy rate and only two, 18,000- to 30,000-square-foot box availabilities within a 20-mile radius, according to NKF Research.

About Balboa Retail Partners
Balboa Retail Partners is a real estate investment company dedicated to pursuing retail opportunities nationwide. Since formation in 2011, the company has acquired over 4 million square feet of retail assets covering 18 states. The founders of Balboa Retail Partners have worked together for over 16 years on investments totaling 98 million square feet.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 18:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
02:30pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes Opportunistic Sale of San Francisco Bay Area Co..
PU
10/01NEWMARK : 25-Acre Industrial Park with 275,000 SF of Build-to-Suit Development S..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Arranges Sale of Creative Office Building in Salt Lake Ci..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Facilitates Sale of Two CVS-Occupied Triple-Net Lease Pro..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Negotiates 241,043-Square-Foot Lease in Indianapolis, Bri..
PU
09/25NEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles Sale of Newly Renovated Research & Development La..
PU
09/24NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes 47,000 Square Feet of Leases in Brick and Beam ..
PU
09/23NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank, Hyde Development and Mortenson Announce 680,000 SF of Le..
PU
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank Brokers $74 Million Multifamily Sale in Fort Collins, CO
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 683 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 882 M 882 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 4,92 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-63.43%882
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.130.17%23 850
CBRE GROUP, INC.-20.75%15 910
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.47.03%6 994
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION46.07%5 781
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.24%5 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group