Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Knight Frank Represents Deluxe Corp. in 265,000 Square Feet of Leases in Minneapolis and Atlanta

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:25pm EDT

2:00 PM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) announces 265,000 square feet of office leases on behalf of Deluxe Corp.-a global technology and fintech company-in Minneapolis and Atlanta. Deluxe Corp. signed a 94,000-square-foot headquarters lease in the connected 801 Marquette and 121 South Eighth buildings in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company will occupy the two top floors of 801 Marquette and one floor in 121 South Eighth. In Atlanta, Deluxe Corp. signed a 171,000-square-foot lease for a FinTech and Customer Innovation Center at Glenridge Highlands II (5565 Glenridge Connector) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tenant advisory team of NKF's Jim Damiani, CCIM, SIOR; Ryan Bohrer and Andrew Commers and Maura Carland represented Deluxe Corp. in its Minneapolis headquarters lease and cooperated with Colliers' Pete Shelton, Bob Ward, and Drew Levine for the Atlanta lease. NKF Managing Director Steve Shepherd, SIOR represented Deluxe Corp. in the sale of its former Shoreview headquarters property.

'We are honored to be the trusted real estate partner of Deluxe and to be a part of their organizational and workplace transformation,' said Bohrer. 'Our entire NKF team of brokers, financial analysts, location strategy/labor analytics and economic incentives advisors all played key roles in providing Deluxe with the client service that our firm promises and delivers. Deluxe's major announcements in Minneapolis and Atlanta during these uncertain times prove DLX is committed to another 105 years of transforming enterprises, small business and financial institutions.'

With the direction and oversight of Doug Woodley, Deluxe's Vice President of Real Estate and Enterprises Services, NKF's Dan Foster, Brooke Perez, and Daniel Oney of the firm's Global Corporate Services (GCS) group conducted an extensive national site selection process and portfolio analysis. In this process, the team examined Deluxe's entire real estate portfolio, operational platforms by business unit, talent availability, workforce needs and overall costs as part of the 'One Deluxe' corporate strategy. An outcome of this analysis was to determine optimal locations for the hub business units and supporting functions.

'Deluxe Corp.'s downtown relocation in Minneapolis and establishment of a new office location in Atlanta is a vote of confidence in the office market overall and for both cities,' said Damiani. 'Completing this transaction is a reflection of the hard work, cooperation and commitment to community from Deluxe and all parties involved. Deluxe Corp. is a nimble company in the changing world of finance and we are proud to work alongside them in real estate endeavors.'

NKF's financial analysis experts Romel Canete and Daniel Keegan played an integral role in supporting Deluxe Corp.'s real estate, finance and tax teams in considering numerous complex finance and tax implications for the publicly traded company's headquarter sale, new headquarter lease and FinTech hub space.

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 19:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
03:25pNEWMARK : Knight Frank Represents Deluxe Corp. in 265,000 Square Feet of Leases ..
PU
09/21NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes $250 Million in Multifamily Trades and Financin..
PU
09/15NEWMARK : Presidio Bay Ventures Arrives In Downtown Menlo Park - Takes Over 1300..
PU
09/10NEWMARK : Hires Head of Investor Strategies to Drive Client and Shareholder Valu..
PU
09/10NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Announces Eleven Industrial Hires Across North America
PR
09/10NEWMARK : Announces Eleven Industrial Hires Across North America
AQ
09/08NEWMARK : Knight Frank Closes $41 Million Sale of Value-Add Multifamily Property..
PU
09/08NEWMARK : Knight Frank Transacts Sale of 300-Unit Luxury Multifamily Community i..
PU
09/04NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes 24,000 Square Feet of Leases in Campanelli Offi..
PU
09/01NEWMARK : Knight Frank Orchestrates $330 Million Sale of Reservoir Woods East in..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 683 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 731 M 731 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 4,08 $
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-69.68%731
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.107.28%21 665
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.21%15 881
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.91%6 778
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION35.83%5 363
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-43.29%5 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group