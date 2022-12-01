Newmark : Open Realty Advisors, a Newmark Company Hires Nagy, Speciale and Aaron to Join Retail Services Group

December 1, 2022 9:00 AM





Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate business, announces that industry experts Michael Nagy, Chris Speciale and Amanda Aaron have joined Open Realty Advisors, a Newmark company, playing an important role in growing Newmark's Retail Services group.



With over 70 years of combined career experience, Nagy, Speciale and Aaron will be collaborating with Vice Chairman and Strategic Advisor for Retail Properties Jeff Zeigler and will focus on leasing and merchandising strategies for developers and institutional owners of retail and mixed-use projects across the U.S.



"Trusted retail professionals, like Michael, Chris and Amanda, with nationwide scope, relationships and expertise are incredible additions to Newmark's strong and growing retail platform," said Zeigler. "Building on our foundation of excellence in retail advisory, it is our priority and pleasure to offer comprehensive services to brands-ranging from local, high-end boutiques to national and international occupiers as well as sophisticated developers and owners of retail-centric properties and developments."



Nagy has spent his 30-year career executing leasing and merchandising strategies that span retail real estate categories-specifically, mixed-use, lifestyle and high-street-across the country. His experience includes providing counsel on ground-up leasing and development efforts, proforma creation, architectural and design elements and coordinating complete remerchandising strategies. Speciale's work has impacted over 20 million square feet of transformational retail and mixed-use projects, many of which have gone on to become foremost assets in their respective markets. Involved in the national rollouts of countless household brands, Aaron has also represented many national retail brands as the North American master broker, managing all real estate requirements involving renewals, relocations and new stores.



"As Newmark continues to underscore the strength of its retail practice, we were excited by the opportunity to bring our team's decades of experience advising retail real estate owners to the platform," Nagy said. "Combining our relationships and boutique expertise with those of Newmark's national and global network of top-tier retail professionals-leveraging large-scale insights into evolving retail trends and market-to-market knowledge-will be incredibly beneficial to our clients."



About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.