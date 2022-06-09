Newmark : Promotes Net Lease Capital Markets Expert Matt Berres to Vice Chairman

June 8, 2022 9:00 AM





Newmark[1] is pleased to announce the promotion of net lease capital markets expert Matt Berres to Vice Chairman. Berres is a member of Newmark's Net Lease Capital Markets group, a select team of Capital Markets professionals who specialize in the sale, purchase and recapitalization of net leased retail, medical, industrial and office properties throughout the United States.



Berres has more than 15 years of expertise in completing single-tenant transactions. A top producer both nationally and within the Orange County office, Berres has closed more than 500 sales transactions valued in excess of $4.5 billion for pension fund advisors, REITs, developers, private high net worth, family office,1031 exchange and foreign Investors. These sale assignments include individual property and portfolio transactions across retail (grocery, big box, drugstores, drive-thru fast food, dollar stores and bank branches), industrial (distribution, warehouse and manufacturing) and office (headquarters and other mission-critical office assets, government, and medical office).



His most notable transactions include Walgreens Corporate Headquarters, Kroger Net Lease Grocery Portfolio and others that include tenants such as Topgolf, Target, Home Depot, Walmart, FedEx, Amazon, Fresenius Medical and DaVita Dialysis clinics.



"We are honored to reward Matt's hard work with this well-deserved promotion," said Greg May, Executive Vice President and West Region Market Leader. "He brings an unparalleled expertise to net lease transactions, continuing to grow business within the service line while consistently ranking as a top-producer within the firm both locally and nationally."



Berres is president of Young Real Estate Professionals (YREP) and an active member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association, International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), ICSC Next Generation, Urban Land Institute (ULI) and ULI Young Leaders.



[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

