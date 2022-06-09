Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Newmark Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
9.720 USD   -3.86%
Newmark : Promotes Net Lease Capital Markets Expert Matt Berres to Vice Chairman

06/09/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
June 8, 2022 9:00 AM


Newmark[1] is pleased to announce the promotion of net lease capital markets expert Matt Berres to Vice Chairman. Berres is a member of Newmark's Net Lease Capital Markets group, a select team of Capital Markets professionals who specialize in the sale, purchase and recapitalization of net leased retail, medical, industrial and office properties throughout the United States.

Berres has more than 15 years of expertise in completing single-tenant transactions. A top producer both nationally and within the Orange County office, Berres has closed more than 500 sales transactions valued in excess of $4.5 billion for pension fund advisors, REITs, developers, private high net worth, family office,1031 exchange and foreign Investors. These sale assignments include individual property and portfolio transactions across retail (grocery, big box, drugstores, drive-thru fast food, dollar stores and bank branches), industrial (distribution, warehouse and manufacturing) and office (headquarters and other mission-critical office assets, government, and medical office).

His most notable transactions include Walgreens Corporate Headquarters, Kroger Net Lease Grocery Portfolio and others that include tenants such as Topgolf, Target, Home Depot, Walmart, FedEx, Amazon, Fresenius Medical and DaVita Dialysis clinics.

"We are honored to reward Matt's hard work with this well-deserved promotion," said Greg May, Executive Vice President and West Region Market Leader. "He brings an unparalleled expertise to net lease transactions, continuing to grow business within the service line while consistently ranking as a top-producer within the firm both locally and nationally."

Berres is president of Young Real Estate Professionals (YREP) and an active member of the Wisconsin Real Estate Alumni Association, International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), ICSC Next Generation, Urban Land Institute (ULI) and ULI Young Leaders.

About Newmark
 Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 21:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
