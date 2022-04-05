Log in
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Newmark : Promotes Three Specialty Practice Group Professionals

04/05/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
April 5, 2022 10:00 AM

Newmark is pleased to announce the promotion of three professionals in Texas-based specialty practice groups-Kenneth Cox has been promoted to Vice Chairman, and Taucha Hogue and Sarah Anderson have each been promoted to Senior Managing Director. Cox, who is based in Memphis, and Hogue, who is based in Houston, are members of Newmark's Houston-based Self Storage Capital Markets group while Anderson is a part of Newmark's Dallas-based Seniors Housing & Care platform. The promotions validate these professionals' hard work and expert skills in their respective specialties.

"Newmark strongly believes in hiring and promoting the best and the brightest talent," said Ran Holman, Newmark Executive Vice President and Texas Market Leader. "These professionals have proven their ability to utilize and build on their experience to deliver best-in-class results for our clients. We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued growth."

Kenneth Cox has more than 25 years of experience in the self storage sector. His broad range of experience within the industry, which includes assignments with a publicly traded REIT, as a principal and, most recently, in the brokerage arena, has given him an in-depth and diverse perspective on the asset class. To date, Cox has led in excess of $6 billion in self storage transactions. His partial client list includes Brookfield Asset Management, RJ Kelly Company, CubeSmart, Extra Space Storage, Inc., Heitman, Storage Pros and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital.

Taucha Hogue specializes in representing self storage clients with their strategic planning and property optimization through dispositions, acquisitions, refinancing and debt/equity placement. She brings added value to every stage of a transaction by focusing on client needs and expectations while ensuring alignment with business strategies. Hogue has been directly involved in transactions and advisory assignments totaling more than $5.5 billion, including the $1.225 billion Simply Self Storage portfolio sale in 2020.

"Both incredible teammates and self storage experts, Kenneth and Taucha have helped to build Newmark's Self Storage group. Each of their deep market knowledge and differing strengths brings immeasurable value to the team," said Vice Chairman Aaron Swerdlin, who co-leads Newmark's Self Storage practice group. "I'm proud to work with them both."

Sarah Anderson joined Newmark's Seniors Housing & Care platform in 2019. She is responsible for seniors housing-related debt origination and structured finance throughout the United States. With more than eleven years of commercial real estate experience-the last seven of which have been in seniors housing-Anderson has been involved in real estate equity and financings totaling more than $7 billion for major institutional and private owners throughout the United States. Her representative client list includes some of the largest owners and operators of seniors housing, including KKR, Harrison Street, AEW and PGIM.

"Having worked with Sarah for nearly a decade, we are extremely proud of what she has accomplished-her financial and market expertise in the seniors housing space is impressive and continues to be a major benefit to our clients," said Vice Chairman Chad Lavender, who co-leads Newmark's Healthcare and Alternative Real Estate Assets group alongside Ryan Maconachy. "We look forward to seeing what else Sarah will do; the best is yet to come."

About Newmark
 Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
