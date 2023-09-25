September 25, 2023 9:00 AM



Embracing further growth since becoming part of Newmark in March, property consultancy Gerald Eve, a Newmark company, ("Gerald Eve") welcomes Head of Recruitment Archie Hirson to the firm.

With 13 years of experience in real estate recruitment, Archie specialises in senior-level sourcing and hiring of top talent and has been instrumental in bolstering transactional teams across the industry, previously serving as Director and Head of Talent Acquisition at Colliers.

Simon Prichard, Senior Partner at Gerald Eve, said: "At a pivotal moment for growth at Gerald Eve, it was essential that we created a new role to mine the best talent in the industry. Our teams are expanding and, since joining Newmark, our broadened global reach has enabled us to provide clients with the highest quality advice drawing on outlooks from all major markets. We expect Archie's experience in driving team expansions to be transformational as we continue to lead our clients' requirements."

Archie Hirson, Head of Recruitment at Gerald Eve, said:"With Newmark's recent acquisition of Gerald Eve, the opportunity to be part of the team was unmissable. I am excited to showcase opportunities for existing and aspiring market leaders to join expanding networks across the UK and beyond. Gerald Eve's future trajectory is clear, and we look forward to recruiting talent from all levels across the industry to further our ambitions."

About Gerald Eve, a Newmark company

Gerald Eve, a Newmark company, is an award-winning firm of property consultants based in the UK with 600 professionals working from nine offices. Gerald Eve, which counts many of the FTSE100 as clients, offers services including occupational and investment agency, planning and development, rating, building consultancy, rent review and lease renewal instructions, compulsory purchase and compensation, valuation and business rates. Gerald Eve, chartered surveyors and property consultants, advises 40% of the FTSE100 on all aspects of property including planning, asset management, agency and professional. The firm has 620 people, working from nine offices across the UK. www.geraldeve.com

