Newmark : Q3 2022 Earnings Release

REPLAY

Expected Available From - To: 10/28/2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET - 11/4/2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Toll Free / Local: 877-660-6853 All Other Locations: 1-201-612-7415 Conference ID: 13733896

DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN FINANCIAL RESULTS

Newmark's "Other income (loss), net" under GAAP reflects certain items that are not related to the Company's ordinary and ongoing operations. These included gains and losses related to the Nasdaq stock it held in 2021 and the sold in first quarter of 2022, for which it recorded a GAAP loss of $87.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Newmark recorded GAAP gains of $74.9 million and $1,157.0 million, respectively, related to these shares for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. In the same respective periods, Newmark recognized $16.0 million and $444.6 million of tax deductible GAAP compensation charges with respect to the 2021 Equity Event. The Company also recorded $27.8 million of non-cash GAAP "other income" related to the acquisition of Deskeo in the third quarter of 2021. But for the impact of GAAP "other income", the Company's GAAP pre-tax income would have declined in the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 by 60.6% and 7.5%, respectively. In addition, the year-on-year changes in GAAP net income reflect other items that are excluded from non-GAAP earnings measures, including as detailed under "Consolidated Expenses" and in the reconciliation tables later in this document.

OTHER USEFUL INFORMATION

Recent Acquisitions

Newmark acquired three companies in the first nine months of 2022. For more information, please see the Company's Investor Relations website or the "Media" section of its main website for the press releases titled "Newmark Acquires Esteemed Boston- Based Firm McCall & Almy", "Newmark Acquires Premier London Capital Markets and Leasing Real Estate Advisory Firm, BH2" and "Newmark Acquires Renowned North American Retail Advisory Business, Open Realty".

The Impact of Nasdaq

The receipt of shares from Nasdaq may also be referred to as the "Earn-out". In the second quarter of 2021, Newmark recorded a gain of $1,093.9 million related to the final Earn-out, based on the June 30, 2021, closing price of $175.80. Between that date and March 31, 2022, the Company sold 100% of these shares, which contributed to gains in the second through fourth quarters of 2021 and a loss in the first quarter of 2022, all recorded as part of GAAP other income or loss. In aggregate, Newmark sold its Nasdaq stock over this timeframe for the effective price of $180.66 per share, resulting in cumulative proceeds of $1,124.1 million and an additional net gain of $30.2 million.8

For additional information about the Earn-out and related monetization transactions (the "Nasdaq Forwards"), which were a component of GAAP other income for certain periods from the third quarter of 2017 through the first quarter of 2022, see the sections of the Company's most recent SEC filings on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K titled "Nasdaq Monetization Transactions" and "Exchangeable Preferred Partnership Units and Forward Contract", as well as any updates regarding these topics in subsequent SEC filings. For the definition of the "Impact of Nasdaq", see the section of this document called "Calculation of Other (income) losses for Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA (Beginning in Third Quarter 2021, as Updated)" under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

The 2021 Equity Event

The "Impact the 2021 Equity Event" is defined in the section of this document called "Excluded Compensation-Related Items with Respect to the 2021 Equity Event under Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA (Beginning in Third Quarter 2021, as Updated)" under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". For additional details on how the 2021 Equity Event impacted share count and GAAP expenses, see the section of the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results press release titled "Additional Details About the Impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event" and the related SEC filing on Form 8-K, as well as any subsequent disclosures in filings on Forms 10-Q and/or 10-K.

Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings Recast

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the Company adjusted its line items under "Revenue Detail". "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" has been combined with commercial mortgage brokerage revenues as "Commercial mortgage origination, net", while "Investment sales" is a stand-aloneline-item. This change in presentation had no impact on any period's consolidated revenues or earnings. Since the second quarter of 2021, Newmark has reported Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the Impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event. Figures for these items in prior periods under their current and former presentations are contained in the Excel supplements on Newmark's Investor Relations website.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, the Company has reclassified an immaterial amount of revenues related to its flexible