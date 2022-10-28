Newmark : Q3 2022 Supplemental Tables

Newmark Group, Inc. - Quarterly Financial Data Supplement - as presented on October 28, 2022
3Q22
Consolidated Results
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Revenue Detail
5
GAAP and Adjusted Earnings Expense and Other Income Detail
6
Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS
7
Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS
8
Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted EBITDA
9
Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
10
Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings
11
Historical Equity-based Compensation and Allocations of Net Income to Limited Partnership Units and FPUs
12
Debt and Capital Markets Volumes
13
Liquidity Analysis
14
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow (Excluding Activity from Loan Originations and Sales) to Adjusted EBITDA
15
On August 5, 2021, the Company modified the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings to present non-GAAP metrics both including and excluding the impact of the Nasdaq related items. The items excluded under the modified presentation include realized (gains)/losses, unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares, dividend income; and Nasdaq earn-out, (hereinafter referred to as the "Nasdaq Impact"). Post-tax adjusted earnings and post-tax adjusted earnings per share excluding Nasdaq are calculated using the reported adjusted earnings effective tax rate for each period presented. The impact of any unrealized non-cash mark-to-market (gains) losses related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020 and 2019 ("Nasdaq Forwards") are excluded in the historical reported Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA.
As of November 5, 2021, upon further consideration, Newmark's calculations of non-GAAP "Other income (loss)" will continue to include dividend income on Nasdaq shares, as these dividends contribute to cash flow and are generally correlated to Newmark's interest expense on short term borrowing against such shares. All other things being equal, as Newmark sells Nasdaq shares, both its interest expense and dividend income will decline.
In order to better reflect how Newmark organizes its businesses and to improve comparability with its peers, the Company adjusted its line items under "Revenue Detail" beginning with the first quarter of 2022. "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" has been combined with mortgage brokerage revenues and recorded as "Commercial mortgage origination, net", while "Investment sales" is a stand-alone line-item. This change in presentation had no impact on any period's consolidated revenues or earnings.
Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, Newmark has reclassified an immaterial amount of revenues related to its flexible workspace business as fee revenues from non-fee revenues for all periods from April 1, 2021 onwards.
Note: Certain tables throughout this document may not reconcile due to rounding. Throughout this document, certain other reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Unless otherwise stated, any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated total revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes.
US GAAP Bal Sheet PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 229,673
$ 191,332
Restricted cash
77,865
75,168
Marketable securities
1,031
524,569
Loans held for sale, at fair value
980,859
1,072,479
Receivables, net
507,776
569,206
Receivables from related parties
88,604
8,262
Other current assets
147,146
83,337
Total current assets
2,032,954
2,524,353
Goodwill
698,682
657,131
Mortgage servicing rights, net
565,960
550,302
Loans, forgivable loans and other receivables from employees and partners
492,962
453,345
Right-of-use assets
612,693
606,634
Fixed assets, net
148,544
135,756
Other intangible assets, net
83,328
76,199
Other assets
105,747
212,481
Total assets
$ 4,740,870
$ 5,216,201
Liabilities, Redeemable Partnership Interest, and Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises
$ 1,016,352
$ 1,050,693
Accrued compensation
379,012
462,533
Current portion of accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
469,987
528,746
Repurchase agreements and securities loaned
- 0
140,007
Current portion of payables to related parties
12,138
10,762
Total current liabilities
1,877,489
2,192,741
Long-term debt
547,141
545,239
Right-of-use liabilities
597,107
586,069
Other long-term liabilities
218,065
207,012
Total liabilities
3,239,802
3,531,061
Equity:
Total equity (1)
1,501,068
1,685,140
Total liabilities, redeemable partnership interest, and equity
$ 4,740,870
$ 5,216,201
(1) Includes "redeemable partnership interests," "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity."
US GAAP P&L PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Revenues:
2022
2021
2022
2021
Management services, servicing fees and other
$ 222,379
$ 244,469
$ 689,183
$ 651,729
Leasing and other commissions
219,903
231,532
631,681
563,311
Investment sales
131,731
208,786
492,898
452,565
Commercial mortgage origination, net
90,633
103,338
284,483
254,372
Total revenues
664,646
788,125
2,098,245
1,921,977
Expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
388,903
444,408
1,198,104
1,274,879
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
44,088
33,963
102,974
315,743
Total compensation and employee benefits
432,991
478,371
1,301,078
1,590,622
Operating, administrative and other
121,382
152,363
395,882
394,546
Fees to related parties
7,301
5,664
20,878
17,696
Depreciation and amortization
44,359
28,883
118,758
80,804
Total non-compensation expenses
173,042
186,910
535,518
493,046
Total operating expenses
606,033
665,281
1,836,596
2,083,668
Other income, net:
Other income (loss), net
(128)
102,720
(101,432)
1,187,322
Total other income (loss), net
(128)
102,720
(101,432)
1,187,322
Income from operations
58,485
225,564
160,217
1,025,631
Interest expense, net
(7,281)
(8,498)
(24,074)
(26,034)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
51,204
217,066
136,143
999,597
Provision for income taxes
13,294
53,811
35,723
206,572
Consolidated net income
37,910
163,255
100,420
793,025
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9,946
34,707
23,572
191,627
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 27,964
$ 128,548
$ 76,848
$ 601,398
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share
Net income available to common stockholders (1)
$ 27,964
$ 128,549
$ 76,848
$ 595,198
Basic earnings per share
$ 0.16
$ 0.64
$ 0.42
$ 3.14
Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
177,231
199,413
183,311
189,317
Fully diluted earnings per share
Net income for fully diluted shares (1)
$ 37,674
$ 128,549
$ 100,483
$ 595,198
Fully diluted earnings per share
$ 0.15
$ 0.63
$ 0.41
$ 3.06
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
243,469
205,281
248,067
194,320
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$ 0.03
$ 0.01
$ 0.09
$ 0.03
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$ 0.03
$ 0.01
$ 0.07
$ 0.03
(1) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or EPUs in the amount of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (see Note 1 - "Organization and Basis of Presentation in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q and Form 10-K")
Summary Cash Flow
NEWMARK GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (74,299)
$ (1,111,699)
$ 264,735
$ (326,557)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(22,518)
438,208
330,803
423,988
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
49,193
681,049
(554,500)
(110,625)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(47,624)
7,558
41,038
(13,194)
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
355,162
237,647
266,500
258,399
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 307,538
$ 245,205
$ 307,538
$ 245,205
Net cash provided by operating activity excluding loan originations and sales (1)
$ 105,465
$ (327,498)
$ 209,386
$ (213,170)
(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reflected $484.4 million of cash used with respect to the 2021 Equity Event. Of this amount, $203.4 million related to the 16.3 million reduction in fully diluted shares, and $280.9 million related to amounts paid on behalf of, or to partners for withholding taxes related to unit exchanges and/or redemptions, cash paid for redemption of HDUs, and other items. But for these uses of cash, net cash provided by operating activities excluding loan originations and sales would have been $156.9 million and $271.2 million, in these respective periods.
The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented in summarized form. For complete Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, please refer to Newmark's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future.
Revenue Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Detail of revenues as presented in the Statement of Operations:
Management services fee revenue (1) (9)
$ 107,268
$ 108,829
$ 100,612
$ 316,709
$ 58,927
$ 83,752
$ 97,790
$ 112,931
$ 353,400
$ 59,052
$ 48,417
$ 47,345
$ 54,429
$ 209,243
$ 46,345
$ 51,683
$ 52,701
$ 65,051
$ 215,780
$ 37,493
$ 46,554
$ 50,073
$ 54,235
$ 188,355
Non-fee management services revenue (2) (4) (9)
77,793
72,568
63,244
213,605
87,640
95,663
100,843
96,312
380,458
66,519
56,680
60,152
74,917
258,268
51,744
65,790
51,483
61,568
230,585
59,439
60,674
51,895
54,084
226,092
Servicing fees and other revenues (5)
48,059
52,288
58,523
158,870
41,183
40,094
45,836
54,743
181,856
39,575
36,512
39,331
43,207
158,625
42,953
42,783
52,210
39,701
177,647
33,879
37,681
45,529
47,441
164,530
Management services, servicing fees and other
$ 233,120
$ 233,685
$ 222,379
$ 689,184
$ 187,750
$ 219,509
$ 244,469
$ 263,986
$ 915,714
$ 165,146
$ 141,609
$ 146,828
$ 172,553
$ 626,136
$ 141,042
$ 160,256
$ 156,394
$ 166,320
$ 624,012
$ 130,811
$ 144,909
$ 147,497
$ 155,760
$ 578,977
Leasing and other commissions
$ 198,952
$ 212,825
$ 219,903
$ 631,680
$ 147,433
$ 184,346
$ 231,532
$ 263,631
$ 826,942
$ 140,439
$ 120,079
$ 114,947
$ 138,377
$ 513,842
$ 172,471
$ 217,381
$ 213,242
$ 251,686
$ 854,780
$ 159,371
$ 178,142
$ 203,904
$ 276,017
$ 817,434
Investment sales
$ 152,113
$ 209,053
$ 131,731
$ 492,897
$ 101,545
$ 142,233
$ 208,786
$ 305,180
$ 757,744
$ 112,576
$ 47,163
$ 74,298
$ 169,935
$ 403,972
$ 87,018
$ 109,745
$ 120,820
$ 140,762
$ 458,345
$ 88,578
$ 86,342
$ 100,926
$ 127,922
$ 403,769
OMSR revenue (2) (3)
$ 29,472
$ 31,499
$ 27,386
$ 88,357
$ 28,716
$ 25,815
$ 33,644
$ 48,230
$ 136,405
$ 29,347
$ 42,128
$ 60,947
$ 62,392
$ 194,814
$ 16,378
$ 24,855
$ 37,423
$ 30,592
$ 109,248
$ 21,097
$ 24,695
$ 28,685
$ 28,725
$ 103,202
Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net
18,300
17,963
21,455
57,718
18,678
15,446
26,385
28,568
89,077
21,075
26,943
30,246
37,836
116,100
14,968
20,236
34,909
18,724
88,837
17,817
17,182
23,287
20,776
79,062
Mortgage brokerage and debt placement
46,290
50,326
41,792
138,408
19,858
42,522
43,309
74,871
180,560
15,347
5,796
8,659
20,333
50,135
15,779
19,006
23,846
24,279
82,910
12,785
15,348
14,510
22,492
65,136
Commercial mortgage origination, net
$ 94,062
$ 99,788
$ 90,633
$ 284,483
$ 67,252
$ 83,783
$ 103,338
$ 151,669
$ 406,042
$ 65,769
$ 74,867
$ 99,852
$ 120,561
$ 361,049
$ 47,125
$ 64,097
$ 96,178
$ 73,595
$ 280,995
$ 51,699
$ 57,225
$ 66,482
$ 71,993
$ 247,400
Total revenues
$ 678,247
$ 755,351
$ 664,646
$ 2,098,244
$ 503,980
$ 629,871
$ 788,125
$ 984,466
$ 2,906,442
$ 483,930
$ 383,718
$ 435,924
$ 601,426
1,904,998
$ 447,656
$ 551,478
$ 586,634
$ 632,364
$ 2,218,132
$ 430,460
$ 466,620
$ 518,809
$ 631,692
$ 2,047,580
Detail of revenues as presented in certain investor presentations:
Commission-based revenues (6)
$ 460,983
$ 534,965
$ 452,400
$ 1,448,348
$ 320,212
$ 420,071
$ 551,979
$ 718,812
$ 2,011,074
$ 317,553
$ 219,915
$ 253,326
$ 400,370
$ 1,191,164
$ 306,660
$ 388,023
$ 418,477
$ 463,876
$ 1,577,036
$ 289,481
$ 313,780
$ 362,132
$ 468,928
$ 1,434,321
Management fees & other revenue (7) (9)
110,000
116,320
121,616
347,936
67,412
88,322
101,660
121,032
378,426
70,511
64,995
61,499
63,747
260,752
72,874
72,810
79,251
76,328
301,263
60,443
67,470
76,097
79,954
283,964
Non-fee revenue (2) (4) (9)
107,264
104,067
90,630
301,961
116,356
121,478
134,487
144,621
516,942
95,866
98,808
121,099
137,309
453,082
68,122
90,645
88,906
92,160
339,833
80,536
85,369
80,580
82,809
329,294
Total Revenue
$ 678,247
$ 755,351
$ 664,646
$ 2,098,244
$ 503,980
$ 629,871
$ 788,126
$ 984,465
$ 2,906,442
$ 483,930
$ 383,718
$ 435,924
$ 601,426
$ 1,904,998
$ 447,656
$ 551,478
$ 586,634
$ 632,364
$ 2,218,132
$ 430,460
$ 466,619
$ 518,809
$ 631,691
$ 2,047,579
Fee revenue detail:
Management services, servicing fees and other - fee revenue only
$ 155,327
$ 161,117
$ 159,135
$ 475,579
$ 100,110
$ 123,846
$ 143,626
$ 167,674
$ 535,256
$ 98,627
$ 84,929
$ 86,676
$ 97,636
$ 367,868
$ 89,298
$ 94,466
$ 104,911
$ 104,752
$ 393,427
$ 71,372
$ 84,235
$ 95,602
$ 101,676
$ 352,885
Leasing and other commissions
198,952
212,825
219,903
631,680
147,433
184,346
231,532
263,631
826,942
140,439
120,079
114,947
138,377
513,842
172,471
217,381
213,242
251,686
854,780
159,371
178,142
203,904
276,017
817,434
Investment sales
152,113
209,053
131,731
492,897
101,545
142,233
208,786
305,180
757,744
112,576
47,163
74,298
169,935
403,972
87,018
109,745
120,820
140,762
458,345
88,578
86,342
100,926
127,922
403,769
Commercial mortgage origination, net - fee revenue only
64,590
68,289
63,247
196,126
38,536
57,968
69,694
103,439
269,637
36,422
32,739
38,905
58,169
166,235
30,747
39,242
58,755
43,003
171,747
30,602
32,530
37,797
43,268
144,198
Total fee revenue
$ 570,982
$ 651,284
$ 574,016
$ 1,796,282
$ 387,624
$ 508,393
$ 653,638
$ 839,924
$ 2,389,579
$ 388,064
$ 284,910
$ 314,826
$ 464,117
$ 1,451,917
$ 379,534
$ 460,834
$ 497,728
$ 540,203
$ 1,878,299
$ 349,923
$ 381,249
$ 438,229
$ 548,883
$ 1,718,285
Non-fee revenue detail: (2) (4)
OMSR revenue
$ 29,472
$ 31,499
$ 27,386
$ 88,357
$ 28,716
$ 25,815
$ 33,644
$ 48,230
$ 136,405
$ 29,347
$ 42,128
$ 60,947
$ 62,392
$ 194,814
$ 16,378
$ 24,855
$ 37,423
$ 30,592
$ 109,248
$ 21,097
$ 24,695
$ 28,685
$ 28,725
$ 103,202
Non-fee management services revenue (9)
77,793
72,568
63,244
213,605
87,640
95,663
100,843
96,312
380,458
66,519
56,680
60,152
74,917
258,268
51,744
65,790
51,483
61,568
230,585
59,439
60,674
51,895
54,084
226,092
Total non-fee revenue
$ 107,265
$ 104,067
$ 90,630
$ 301,962
$ 116,356
$ 121,478
$ 134,487
$ 144,542
$ 516,863
$ 95,866
$ 98,808
$ 121,099
$ 137,309
$ 453,082
$ 68,122
$ 90,645
$ 88,906
$ 92,160
$ 339,833
$ 80,536
$ 85,369
$ 80,580
$ 82,809
$ 329,294
(1) Management services fee revenue includes Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Consulting, Valuation & Advisory, and Underwriting.
(2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization.
(3) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights, which represent the fair value of expected net future cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net.
(4) Non-fee management services revenue represent fully reimbursable compensation and non-compensation expenses recorded as part of Newmark's management services business.
(5) Servicing fees include mortgage servicing fees, escrow interest and placement fees, and ancillary fees. "Other revenues" include interest income on loans held-for-sale.
(6) Commission-based revenues include Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net, and Valuation and Advisory.
(7) Includes fees from management services, mortgage servicing, and interest income on loans held for sale.
(8) In order to better reflect how Newmark organizes its businesses and to improve comparability with its peers, the Company adjusted its line items under "Revenue Detail" beginning with the first quarter of 2022. "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" has been combined with mortgage brokerage revenues and recorded as "Commercial mortgage origination, net", while "Investment sales" is a stand-alone line-item. This change in presentation had no impact on any period's consolidated revenues or earnings.
(9) Newmark reclassified certain of its revenues related to its flexible workspace business as fee revenues from non-fee revenues. For the quarters ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021 the amounts reclassified from non-fee revenues to fee revenues were $15.4 million, $20.4 million, and $23.8 million, respectively.
Expense and Other Income Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME DETAIL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
GAAP expense summary:
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 399,483
$ 468,605
$ 432,991
$ 1,301,079
$ 303,322
$ 808,929
$ 478,371
$ 594,609
$ 2,185,232
$ 313,172
$ 241,378
$ 304,678
$ 418,891
$ 1,278,119
$ 277,274
$ 356,090
$ 397,683
$ 503,827
$ 1,534,874
$ 278,502
$ 334,006
$ 332,158
$ 441,960
$ 1,386,626
Total non compensation expense
180,175
182,302
173,042
535,519
134,478
171,658
186,910
206,095
699,141
144,133
95,163
97,526
121,349
458,171
122,895
142,396
130,166
122,542
517,999
104,832
106,550
117,431
126,819
455,632
Total expenses for GAAP
$ 579,658
$ 650,907
$ 606,033
$ 1,836,598
$ 437,800
$ 980,587
$ 665,281
$ 800,704
$ 2,884,373
$ 457,305
$ 336,541
$ 402,204
$ 540,240
$ 1,736,290
$ 400,169
$ 498,486
$ 527,849
$ 626,369
$ 2,052,873
$ 383,334
$ 440,556
$ 449,589
$ 568,779
$ 1,842,258
GAAP other income/(loss) and other expenses:
Other income/(loss)
$ (86,001)
$ (15,303)
$ (128)
$ (101,432)
$ (2,210)
$ 1,086,812
$ 102,720
$ 45,173
$ 1,232,495
$ 1,438
$ (36,389)
$ 108,608
$ (58,367)
$ 15,290
$ (9,718)
$ (3,726)
$ 108,711
$ (14,313)
$ 80,954
$ 5,707
$ (365)
$ 93,717
$ 28,234
$ 127,293
Tax provision/(benefit)
$ 4,004
$ 18,426
$ 13,294
$ 35,724
$ 10,579
$ 142,182
$ 53,811
$ 36,386
$ 242,958
$ 4,797
$ 88
$ 33,273
$ (1,165)
$ 36,993
$ 6,687
$ 9,121
$ 36,760
$ (132)
$ 52,436
$ 6,933
$ 10,822
$ 35,870
$ 36,862
$ 90,487
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 352
$ 13,273
$ 9,946
$ 23,571
$ 11,473
$ 145,447
$ 34,707
$ 35,779
$ 227,406
$ 6,056
$ 330
$ 24,177
$ (1,346)
$ 29,217
$ 6,502
$ 9,396
$ 33,871
$ (5,362)
$ 44,407
$ 12,490
$ 3,555
$ 47,321
$ 21,800
$ 85,166
Adjusted earnings expense summary:
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 381,303
$ 425,872
$ 388,435
$ 1,195,610
$ 288,147
$ 351,662
$ 427,909
$ 551,386
$ 1,619,104
$ 299,693
$ 228,675
$ 248,762
$355,944
$ 1,133,074
$ 263,891
$ 317,040
$ 341,656
$350,389
$ 1,272,976
$ 261,796
$ 267,151
$ 292,055
$343,770
$ 1,164,772
Total non compensation expense
149,499
148,243
135,939
433,681
116,622
138,137
158,935
169,009
582,703
115,493
68,110
71,593
81,013
336,209
99,517
113,071
97,787
90,281
400,656
85,282
89,213
94,850
101,385
370,730
Total expenses for adjusted earnings
$ 530,802
$ 574,115
$ 524,374
$ 1,629,291
$ 404,769
$ 489,799
$ 586,844
$ 720,395
$ 2,201,807
$ 415,186
$ 296,785
$ 320,355
$ 436,957
$ 1,469,283
$ 363,408
$ 430,111
$ 439,443
$ 440,670
$ 1,673,632
$ 347,078
$ 356,364
$ 386,905
$ 445,155
$ 1,535,502
Detail of expenses as presented in certain investor presentations:
Commission-based compensation
$ 234,521
$ 275,739
$ 234,025
$ 744,285
$ 162,376
$ 217,225
$ 282,966
$ 370,342
$ 1,032,909
$ 157,166
$ 110,993
$ 126,240
$ 204,231
$ 598,630
$ 148,930
$ 194,470
$ 210,804
$ 236,138
$ 790,342
$ 146,844
$ 159,248
$ 181,938
$ 235,305
$ 723,335
Support and operational expenses - comp
109,013
114,319
117,089
340,421
93,012
101,050
112,502
142,258
448,822
96,687
77,898
77,948
97,997
350,530
83,326
88,242
94,354
74,468
340,390
76,080
72,738
79,533
77,226
305,577
Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - comp
37,769
35,814
37,321
110,904
32,759
33,387
32,441
38,786
137,373
45,840
39,784
44,574
53,716
183,914
31,635
34,328
36,498
39,783
142,244
38,872
35,165
30,584
31,239
135,860
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 381,303
$ 425,872
$ 388,435
$ 1,195,610
$ 288,147
$ 351,662
$ 427,909
$ 551,386
$ 1,619,104
$ 299,693
$ 228,675
$ 248,762
$ 355,944
$ 1,133,074
$ 263,891
$ 317,040
$ 341,656
$ 350,389
$ 1,272,976
$ 261,796
$ 267,151
$ 292,055
$ 343,770
$ 1,164,772
Support and operational expenses - non-comp (1)
109,475
111,982
110,017
331,474
61,741
75,862
90,533
111,483
339,619
94,814
51,210
56,014
59,817
261,855
79,409
81,609
82,802
68,495
312,315
64,715
63,704
73,539
78,545
280,503
Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - non-comp
40,024
36,261
25,922
102,207
54,881
62,275
68,402
57,526
243,084
20,679
16,900
15,579
21,196
74,354
20,108
31,462
14,985
21,786
88,341
20,567
25,509
21,311
22,840
90,227
Total non compensation expense (1)
149,499
148,243
135,939
433,681
116,622
138,137
158,935
169,009
582,703
115,493
68,110
71,593
81,013
336,209
99,517
113,071
97,787
90,281
400,656
85,282
89,213
94,850
101,385
370,730
Total expenses for adjusted earnings (1)
$ 530,802
$ 574,115
$ 524,374
$ 1,629,291
$ 404,769
$ 489,799
$ 586,844
$ 720,395
$ 2,201,807
$ 415,186
$ 296,785
$ 320,355
$ 436,957
$ 1,469,283
$ 363,408
$ 430,111
$ 439,443
$ 440,670
$ 1,673,632
$ 347,078
$ 356,364
$ 386,905
$ 445,155
$ 1,535,502
Adjusted earnings other income/(loss) and other expenses:
Other income (loss)
$ 22
$ 170
$ 156
$ 348
$ 3,392
$ (3,406)
$ 1,475
$ 1,382
$ 2,843
$ 15
$ (3,878)
$ (7,527)
$ (9)
$ (11,399)
$ 13
$ 4,742
$ 1,257
$ 1,249
$ 7,260
$ 3,175
$ 1,845
$ 17
$ (2,276)
$ 2,761
Tax provision (benefit)
$ 20,264
$ 27,448
$ 20,108
$ 67,820
$ 11,249
$ 17,291
$ 30,481
$ 42,721
$ 101,746
$ 5,839
$ 4,571
$ 5,634
$ 16,797
$ 32,840
$ 8,671
$ 15,093
$ 15,427
$ 21,419
$ 60,610
$ 6,930
$ 10,156
$ 12,159
$ 25,406
$ 54,652
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 34
$ (111)
$ 638
$ 561
$ 659
$ 746
$ 959
$ 1,114
$ 3,478
$ 455
$ 213
$ (9)
$ 544
$ 1,203
$ (137)
$ 342
$ 584
$ 378
$ 1,167
$ 803
$ 245
$ 415
$ 259
$ 1,722
(1) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization.
Recon of GAAP to AE PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND
GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income available to common stockholders
$ 27,964
$ 128,548
$ 76,848
$ 601,398
Provision for income taxes (1)
13,294
53,811
35,723
206,572
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)
9,946
34,707
23,572
191,627
GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$ 51,204
$ 217,066
$ 136,143
$ 999,597
Pre-tax adjustments:
Compensation adjustments:
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPU's (3)
44,088
33,963
102,974
315,743
Other compensation adjustments(4)
469
16,491
2,492
207,141
Total Compensation adjustments
44,557
50,454
105,466
522,884
Non-Compensation expense adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (5)
3,471
2,416
10,911
6,503
MSR amortization(6)
28,703
20,103
80,499
57,854
Other non-compensation adjustments (7)
4,929
5,461
10,425
15,014
Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments
37,103
27,980
101,835
79,371
Non-cash adjustment for OMSR revenue(8)
(27,386)
(33,644)
(88,357)
(88,175)
Other (income) loss:
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq (9)
284
(101,245)
101,779
(1,185,835)
Total Other (income) loss
284
(101,245)
101,779
(1,185,835)
Total pre-tax adjustments
54,558
(56,455)
220,723
(671,755)
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes ("Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings")
$ 105,762
$ 160,611
$ 356,866
$ 327,842
GAAP Net income available to common stockholders:
$ 27,964
$ 128,549
$ 76,848
$ 601,398
Allocation of net income to noncontrolling interests (10)
9,308
33,748
23,011
189,261
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
54,558
(56,455)
220,723
(671,755)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1)
(6,815)
23,330
(32,095)
147,546
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders ("Post-tax Adjusted Earnings")
$ 85,015
$ 129,172
$ 288,486
$ 266,450
Per Share Data:
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share(11)
$ 0.15
$ 0.63
$ 0.41
$ 3.06
Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests
- 0
- 0
- 0
(0.01)
Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends
- 0
- 0
- 0
0.02
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
0.22
(0.22)
0.89
(2.51)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
(0.03)
0.09
(0.13)
0.55
Other
0.01
- 0
(0.01)
(0.12)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share ("Adjusted Earnings EPS")
$ 0.35
$ 0.50
$ 1.16
$ 1.00
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.43
$ 0.62
$ 1.44
$ 1.23
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
243,469
257,791
248,067
267,268
(1)
Newmark's GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is calculated based on an annualized methodology. Newmark includes additional tax-deductible items when calculating the provision (benefit) for taxes with respect to Adjusted Earnings using an annualized methodology. These include tax-deductions related to equity-based compensation, and certain net-operating loss carryforwards. The adjustment in the tax provision to reflect Adjusted Earnings is shown below (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes
$ 13.3
$ 53.8
$ 35.7
$ 206.6
Income tax adjustment to reflect Adjusted Earnings
6.8
(23.3)
32.1
(147.5)
Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings
$ 20.1
$ 30.5
$ 67.8
$ 59.1
(2)
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(3)
The components of equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses
$ 33.3
$ 14.4
$ 69.2
$ 298.2
Allocations of net income
5.3
13.2
12.8
38.1
Limited partnership units amortization
0.2
2.3
5.2
(32.1)
RSU Amortization Expense
5.7
4.1
15.8
11.6
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$ 44.5
$ 34.0
$ 103.0
$ 315.8
(4)
Includes compensation expenses related the impact of the 2021 Equity Event of $16.0 million and $203.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Also includes compensation expenses related to severance charges as a result of the cost savings initiatives of $0.0 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.0 million and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Also includes commission charges related to non-cash GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues of $0.5 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
(5)
Includes Non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions.
(6)
Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings in future periods.
(7)
Primarily includes asset impairments and credits the Company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations of ($0.3) million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $3.7 million and $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes legal settlements of $2.5 million and $3.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. There were no legal settlements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
(8)
Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs"). Under GAAP, Newmark recognizes OMSRs equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold.
(9)
The components of non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Nasdaq Income
-
(73.2)
87.6
(1,167.7)
Realized gain on investment
-
(27.8)
-
(27.8)
Unrealized (gain) / loss on marketable securities
0.3
-
0.3
-
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net
-
-
14.0
(2.5)
Asset impairment
-
(0.2)
-
12.2
Contingent consideration and other expenses
-
-
-
-
$ 0.3
$ (101.2)
$ 101.9
$ (1,185.8)
(10)
Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(11)
Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.)
Hist. Recon GAAP to AE Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND
GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 362
$ 48,519
$ 27,964
$ 76,845
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 149,331
$ 750,728
$ 8,179
$ 314
$ 75,348
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,004
18,426
13,294
35,724
10,579
142,182
53,811
36,386
242,958
4,797
88
33,273
(1,165)
36,993
6,687
9,121
36,760
(132)
52,436
6,933
10,822
35,870
36,862
90,487
(15)
1,422
1,989
54,082
57,478
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
352
13,273
9,946
23,571
11,473
145,447
34,707
35,779
227,406
6,056
330
24,177
(1,346)
29,217
6,502
9,396
33,871
(5,362)
44,407
12,490
3,555
47,321
21,800
85,166
296
12
(337)
633
604
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$ 4,718
$ 80,218
$ 51,204
$ 136,140
$ 55,157
$ 727,373
$ 217,067
$ 221,496
$ 1,221,092
$ 19,032
$ 732
$ 132,798
$ (6,292)
$ 146,270
$ 30,093
$ 41,185
$ 159,329
$ (16,459)
$ 214,148
$ 39,420
$ 15,116
$ 151,428
$ 76,421
$ 282,385
$ 36,992
$ 56,579
$ 100,459
$ 8,544
$ 202,574
Pre-tax adjustments:
Compensation adjustments:
Equity-based compensation
$ 16,751
$ 34,201
$ 39,213
$ 90,165
$ 3,615
$ 253,239
$ 20,797
$ 23,511
$ 301,162
$ 12,365
$ 9,877
$ 21,549
$ 56,507
$ 100,298
$ 7,558
$ 27,752
$ 24,151
$ 148,965
$ 208,426
$ 13,356
$ 62,675
$ 11,952
$ 85,199
$ 173,182
$ 12,077
$ 23,299
$ 10,573
$ 75,966
$ 121,915
Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
147
7,787
4,875
12,809
10,633
14,293
13,166
17,090
55,182
549
983
29,221
(292)
30,461
6,313
11,601
32,496
-
50,410
4,060
4,692
28,824
13,886
51,462
4,612
6,206
14,293
111
25,222
Reserves on employee loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,700
3,355
26,055
Other compensation adjustments
1,279
744
469
2,492
917
1,921
518
2,618
5,974
564
1,843
5,147
6,727
14,281
(537)
(303)
(621)
4,471
3,010
(709)
(512)
(673)
(893)
(2,787)
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Total Compensation adjustments
$ 18,178
$ 42,732
$ 44,557
$ 105,467
$ 15,165
$ 269,453
$ 34,481
$ 43,219
$ 362,319
$ 13,478
$ 12,703
$ 55,917
$ 62,942
$ 145,040
$ 13,334
$ 39,050
$ 56,026
$ 153,436
$ 261,846
$ 16,707
$ 66,855
$ 40,104
$ 98,190
$ 221,856
$ 18,021
$ 30,727
$ 48,731
$ 80,328
$ 177,807
Non-Compensation expense adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
$ 2,594
$ 4,846
$ 3,471
$ 10,911
$ 1,666
$ 2,420
$ 2,416
$ 2,361
$ 8,863
$ 1,643
$ 1,667
$ 1,744
$ 1,958
$ 7,012
$ 1,276
$ 1,299
$ 2,819
$ 1,526
$ 6,920
$ 1,513
$ 1,257
$ 1,238
$ 1,621
$ 5,629
$ 1,347
$ 1,350
$ 7,481
$ 867
$ 11,045
MSR amortization
26,216
25,580
28,703
80,499
15,067
22,684
20,103
31,937
89,791
39,471
23,864
22,602
25,315
111,252
22,126
27,730
29,546
22,128
101,530
17,824
15,726
21,011
23,862
78,423
13,876
19,040
19,482
20,120
72,518
Other non-compensation adjustments
1,865
3,631
4,929
10,425
1,132
8,420
5,461
2,793
17,806
(12,480)
1,536
1,585
13,060
3,701
- 0
- 0
- 0
8,601
8,601
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments
$ 30,675
$ 34,057
$ 37,103
$ 101,835
$ 17,865
$ 33,524
$ 27,980
$ 37,091
$ 116,460
$ 28,634
$ 27,067
$ 25,931
$ 40,333
$ 121,965
$ 23,402
$ 29,029
$ 32,365
$ 32,255
$ 117,051
$ 19,337
$ 16,983
$ 22,249
$ 25,483
$ 84,052
$ 15,223
$ 20,390
$ 26,963
$ 20,987
$ 83,563
Non-cash adjustment for OMSR Revenue
(29,472)
(31,499)
(27,386)
(88,357)
(28,716)
(25,815)
(33,644)
(48,230)
(136,405)
(29,347)
(42,128)
(60,947)
(62,392)
(194,814)
(16,378)
(24,855)
(37,423)
(30,592)
(109,248)
(21,097)
(24,695)
(28,685)
(28,725)
(103,202)
(29,310)
(42,597)
(25,683)
(23,379)
(120,969)
Other (income) losses
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items (1)
(1,598)
15,473
284
14,159
5,602
(46,703)
(28,047)
2,632
(66,516)
(3,514)
32,511
(14,146)
63,486
78,337
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
168
3,085
(8,479)
(23,618)
(28,844)
1,202
814
1,181
3,732
6,929
Total Other (income) losses
(1,598)
15,473
284
14,159
5,602
(46,703)
(28,047)
2,632
(66,516)
(3,514)
32,511
(14,146)
63,486
78,337
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
168
3,085
(8,479)
(23,618)
(28,844)
1,202
814
1,181
3,732
6,929
Total pre-tax adjustments
17,783
60,763
54,558
133,104
9,916
230,459
770
34,712
275,857
9,251
30,153
6,755
104,369
150,528
34,219
55,164
28,949
177,684
296,016
15,115
62,228
25,189
71,330
173,862
5,136
9,334
51,192
81,668
147,330
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes including the impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event
$ 22,501
$ 140,981
$ 105,762
$ 269,244
$ 65,073
$ 957,832
$ 217,837
$ 256,208
$ 1,496,950
$ 28,283
$ 30,885
$ 139,553
$ 98,077
$ 296,798
$ 64,312
$ 96,349
$ 188,278
$ 161,225
$ 510,164
$ 54,535
$ 77,344
$ 176,617
$ 147,751
$ 456,247
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 151,651
$ 90,212
$ 349,904
Impact of Nasdaq and dividend income(1)
87,621
(186)
(44)
87,391
- 0
(1,043,515)
(74,716)
(46,423)
(1,164,654)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
(85,436)
(7,023)
(99,765)
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
2021 Equity Event (1)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
187,813
15,974
- 0
203,787
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings excluding impact of dividend income
$ 110,122
$ 140,795
$ 105,718
$ 356,635
$ 65,073
$ 102,130
$ 159,095
$ 209,785
$ 536,083
$ 30,373
$ 30,885
$ 37,564
$ 92,950
$ 191,772
$ 60,183
$ 93,172
$ 102,843
$ 154,202
$ 410,399
$ 52,102
$ 76,757
$ 91,710
$ 147,815
$ 368,384
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,563
$ 273,286
Dividend income
-
186
44
230
-
26
1,492
1,395
2,913
114
-
-
123
237
220
165
118
165
668
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
-
285
285
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
$ 110,122
$ 140,981
$ 105,762
$ 356,865
$ 65,073
$ 102,156
$ 160,587
$ 211,180
$ 538,996
$ 30,487
$ 30,885
$ 37,564
$ 93,073
$ 192,009
$ - 0
$ 60,403
$ 93,337
$ 102,961
$ 154,367
$ 411,067
$ - 0
$ 52,102
$ 76,839
$ 91,756
$ 148,079
$ 368,776
$ - 0
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,848
$ 273,571
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 362
$ 48,519
$ 27,964
$ 76,845
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 149,329
$ 750,727
$ 8,179
$ 314
$ 75,348
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
318
13,384
9,308
23,010
10,814
144,703
33,748
34,665
223,928
5,601
118
24,185
(1,890)
28,014
6,639
9,054
33,287
(5,740)
43,240
11,687
3,311
46,906
21,542
83,446
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
17,783
60,763
54,558
133,104
9,916
230,459
770
34,712
275,857
9,251
30,153
6,755
104,369
150,528
34,219
55,164
28,949
177,684
296,016
15,115
62,228
25,189
71,330
173,862
5,136
9,334
51,192
81,668
147,330
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
(16,259)
(9,035)
(6,815)
(32,095)
(673)
(25,152)
22,776
(6,333)
(9,382)
638
(4,478)
12,341
(20,260)
(11,759)
(2,578)
(6,486)
8,518
(22,526)
(23,072)
(321)
588
12,452
10,082
22,801
(7,598)
(10,443)
(25,309)
37,844
(5,506)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings - including the Nasdaq Impact
$ 2,204
$ 113,631
$ 85,015
$ 200,864
$ 53,162
$ 789,754
$ 185,843
$ 212,373
$ 1,241,131
$ 23,669
$ 26,107
$ 118,629
$ 78,438
$ 246,843
$ 55,184
$ 80,400
$ 159,452
$ 138,453
$ 433,489
$ 46,478
$ 66,866
$ 152,784
$ 120,713
$ 386,841
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 124,690
$ 73,341
$ 286,316
Impact of Nasdaq and Equity Event, net of tax
87,621
(186)
0
87,435
-
(705,659)
(58,165)
(47,818)
(811,642)
(307)
- 0
(86,691)
(2,827)
(87,771)
(3,534)
(2,663)
(72,620)
(6,047)
(84,865)
(2,109)
(509)
(73,648)
1,445
(74,822)
- 0
- 0
(63,115)
288
(62,827)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders before dividend income
$ 89,825
$ 113,445
$ 85,015
$ 288,299
$ 53,162
$ 84,095
$ 127,678
$ 164,555
$ 429,490
$ 23,362
$ 26,107
$ 31,939
$ 75,610
$ 159,073
$ 51,650
$ 77,737
$ 86,832
$ 132,406
$ 348,624
$ 44,369
$ 66,357
$ 79,136
$ 122,158
$ 312,019
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,575
$ 73,629
$ 223,489
Dividend income
-
186
-
186
-
26
1,492
1,395
2,913
114
-
-
123
237
-
220
165
118
165
668
-
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
-
285
285
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders
$ 89,825
$ 113,631
$ 85,015
$ 288,486
$ 53,162
$ 84,121
$ 129,170
$ 165,950
$ 432,403
$ 23,477
$ 26,107
$ 31,939
$ 75,733
$ 159,310
$ - 0
$ 51,870
$ 77,902
$ 86,950
$ 132,571
$ 349,292
$ - 0
$ 44,369
$ 66,439
$ 79,182
$ 122,422
$ 312,411
$ - 0
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,575
$ 73,914
$ 223,774
Per Share Data:
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share
$ - 0
$ 0.26
$ 0.15
$ 0.41
$ 0.16
$ 2.13
$ 0.63
$ 0.74
$ 3.80
$ 0.03
$ (0.01)
$ 0.39
$ (0.03)
$ 0.39
$ 0.08
$ 0.11
$ 0.48
$ (0.08)
$ 0.58
$ 0.12
0.00
$ 0.43
$ 0.09
$ 0.65
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ (0.34)
$ 0.85
Less: Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs, net of tax
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
(0.01)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
(0.01)
0.00
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.01
0.01
Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.02
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.01
0.02
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
0.07
0.25
0.22
0.54
0.04
0.84
0.00
0.14
1.05
0.03
0.11
0.01
0.39
0.57
0.13
0.20
0.11
0.67
1.12
0.07
0.24
0.10
0.27
0.68
0.02
0.04
0.22
0.35
0.64
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(0.13)
0.00
(0.09)
0.09
(0.02)
(0.04)
0.00
(0.02)
0.05
(0.08)
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.03
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.01)
0.00
0.05
0.04
0.08
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.11)
0.16
(0.02)
Other
(0.00)
0.00
0.01
0.01
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.00
(0.02)
(0.12)
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
(0.04)
0.00
0.00
(0.04)
0.01
(0.05)
0.00
0.03
(0.01)
0.03
0.07
0.16
0.24
0.43
0.13
(0.25)
Adjusted Earnings EPS including impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event
$ 0.01
$ 0.46
$ 0.35
$ 0.82
$ 0.20
$ 2.89
$ 0.72
$ 0.84
$ 4.70
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.44
$ 0.30
$ 0.93
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.59
$ 0.52
$ 1.61
$ 0.19
$ 0.26
$ 0.58
$ 0.45
$ 1.51
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.54
$ 0.32
$ 1.25
Impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS
$ 0.35
$ (0.00)
$ - 0
$ 0.35
$ - 0
$ (2.57)
$ (0.23)
$ (0.19)
$ (3.07)
$ (0.00)
$ - 0
$ (0.32)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.33)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.01
$ (0.29)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.28)
$ 0.00
$ (0.27)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share excluding dividend income
$ 0.36
$ 0.46
$ 0.35
$ 1.16
$ 0.20
$ 0.31
$ 0.50
$ 0.65
$ 1.63
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
$ 0.29
$ 0.60
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.50
$ 1.29
$ 0.18
$ 0.26
$ 0.30
$ 0.46
$ 1.22
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.97
Impact of dividend income on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.01
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.001
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share
$ 0.36
$ 0.46
$ 0.35
$ 1.16
$ 0.20
$ 0.31
$ 0.50
$ 0.65
$ 1.64
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
$ 0.29
$ 0.60
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.50
$ 1.30
$ 0.18
$ 0.26
$ 0.30
$ 0.46
$ 1.22
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.98
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
252,815
247,985
243,469
248,067
271,194
273,555
257,791
254,318
263,954
263,646
265,640
266,793
264,868
264,851
269,057
270,966
268,350
264,548
268,860
246,834
258,703
262,532
267,626
258,997
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
$ 0.09
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.04
$ 0.10
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.40
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.36
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.36
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.03
$ 0.07
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.04
$ 0.10
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.39
$ 0.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
$ 0.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
(1)
In the detailed reconciliation tables related to Adjusted Earnings contained within this document and in the Company's most recent financial results press release, the "Impact of Nasdaq" is included as part of the line item "Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq", while the 2021 Equity Event is reflected in the line item "Other compensation adjustments."
EBITDA-PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
GAAP net income available to common stockholders
$ 27,964
$ 128,549
$ 76,848
$ 601,398
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
9,946
34,707
23,572
191,627
Provision for income taxes
13,294
53,811
35,723
206,572
OMSR revenue(2)
(27,386)
(33,644)
(88,357)
(88,174)
MSR amortization(3)
28,703
20,103
80,499
57,854
Other depreciation and amortization(4)
15,655
8,780
38,259
22,950
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (5)
44,088
33,963
102,974
315,743
Other adjustments (6)
81
3,262
7,492
15,264
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq for Adjusted EBITDA (7)
284
(85,271)
101,468
(982,049)
Interest expense
9,877
10,276
29,994
30,891
Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")
$ 122,506
$ 174,536
$ 408,472
$ 372,076
(1)
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(2)
Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights.
(3)
Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned.
(4)
'Includes fixed asset depreciation and impairment of $12.2 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $27.3 million and $16.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $3.5 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $10.9 and $6.5 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(5)
Please refer to Footnote 3 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs".
(6)
The components of other adjustments are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Severance charges
$ - 0
$ 0.2
-0
$ 2.0
Assets impairment not considered a part of ongoing operations
(0.4)
2.7
5.0
11.9
Commission charges related to non-GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues and others
0.5
0.4
2.5
1.3
Acquisition earnout reversal
-0
-0
-0
-0
$ 0.1
$ 3.3
$ 7.5
$ 15.3
(7)
Please refer to Footnote 9 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items".
Historical EBITDA Trend Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 362
$ 48,519
$ 27,964
$ 76,848
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 149,331
$ 750,728
$ 8,182
$ 310
$ 75,349
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Adjustments:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
352
13,273
9,946
23,571
11,473
145,447
34,707
35,779
227,406
6,056
331
24,176
(1,346)
29,217
6,502
9,396
33,871
(5,362)
44,407
12,490
3,555
47,321
21,800
85,166
296
12
(337)
633
604
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
4,004
18,426
13,294
35,724
10,579
142,182
53,811
36,386
242,958
4,797
89
33,272
(1,165)
36,993
6,687
9,121
36,760
(132)
52,436
6,933
10,822
35,870
36,862
90,487
(15)
1,422
1,989
54,082
57,478
OMSR Revenue
(29,472)
(31,499)
(27,386)
(88,357)
(28,716)
(25,815)
(33,644)
(48,230)
(136,405)
(29,347)
(42,129)
(60,947)
(62,392)
(194,815)
(16,378)
(24,855)
(37,423)
(30,592)
(109,248)
(21,097)
(24,695)
(28,685)
(28,725)
(103,202)
(29,310)
(42,597)
(25,683)
(23,380)
(120,970)
MSR Amortization
26,216
25,580
28,703
80,499
15,067
22,684
20,103
31,937
89,791
39,471
23,865
22,601
25,315
111,252
22,126
27,730
29,546
22,128
101,530
17,824
15,726
21,011
23,862
78,423
13,876
19,040
19,482
20,120
72,518
Other Depreciation and Amortization
9,259
13,345
15,655
38,259
5,986
8,184
8,780
8,987
31,937
6,568
5,082
7,026
11,265
29,941
6,178
5,695
7,235
10,507
29,615
4,688
4,475
4,862
5,286
19,311
4,363
4,178
10,438
4,318
23,297
Equity-based compensation
16,752
34,201
39,213
90,166
3,615
253,239
20,797
23,511
301,162
12,365
9,877
21,549
56,507
100,298
7,557
27,752
24,150
148,965
208,424
13,356
62,675
11,953
85,199
173,183
12,077
23,299
10,573
75,966
121,915
Allocations of net income to limited partnership units
147
7,787
4,875
12,808
10,633
14,293
13,166
17,090
55,182
549
983
29,221
(292)
30,461
6,314
11,602
32,497
- 0
50,413
4,060
4,692
28,824
13,884
51,460
4,612
6,206
14,293
111
25,222
Other adjustments
3,363
4,048
81
7,492
1,591
10,420
3,262
5,380
20,653
(12,229)
3,394
5,642
14,209
11,016
(537)
(303)
(621)
4,471
3,010
(709)
(512)
(673)
(893)
(2,787)
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items (1)
(1,598)
15,161
284
13,847
5,602
(46,703)
(28,020)
1,237
(67,884)
(3,514)
32,512
(14,146)
63,855
78,707
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
(1)
3,083
(8,479)
(30,572)
(35,969)
2,534
2,035
2,345
4,765
11,679
Interest expense
9,491
10,626
9,877
29,994
10,344
10,271
10,276
9,007
39,898
10,904
11,756
11,244
10,696
44,600
9,567
10,088
10,177
10,070
39,902
14,820
12,915
14,264
16,808
58,807
6
8
30
2,841
2,885
Adjusted EBITDA including the impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event
38,876
159,467
122,506
320,851
79,279
973,946
231,787
270,415
1,555,427
43,802
46,071
154,986
112,871
357,730
78,781
110,833
202,871
171,675
564,160
72,361
93,475
194,505
161,270
521,611
46,482
69,970
133,102
94,181
343,735
Impact of Nasdaq and dividend income (1)
87,621
(186)
- 0
87,435
(2,385)
(1,041,140)
(74,716)
(46,423)
(1,164,664)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
(85,436)
(7,023)
(99,765)
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(78,134)
(545)
(78,679)
2021 Equity Event
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
187,813
15,973
- 0
203,786
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of dividend income
$ 126,497
$ 159,281
$ 122,506
$ 408,286
$ 76,894
$ 120,619
$ 173,044
$ 223,992
$ 594,549
$ 45,892
$ 46,071
$ 52,997
$ 107,744
$ 252,704
$ 74,652
$ 107,656
$ 117,436
$ 164,652
$ 464,395
$ 69,928
$ 92,888
$ 109,598
$ 161,334
$ 433,748
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 54,968
$ 93,636
$ 265,056
Dividend income
-
186
-
186
26
-
1,492
1,395
2,913
114
-
-
123
237
220
165
118
165
668
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
285
285
Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")
$ 126,497
$ 159,467
$ 122,506
$ 408,472
$ 76,920
$ 120,619
$ 174,536
$ 225,387
$ 597,462
$ 46,006
$ 46,071
$ 52,997
$ 107,867
$ 252,941
$ 74,872
$ 107,821
$ 117,554
$ 164,817
$ 465,063
$ 69,928
$ 92,970
$ 109,644
$ 161,598
$ 434,140
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 54,968
$ 93,921
$ 265,341
(1)
In the detailed reconciliation tables contained within this document and in the Company's most recent financial results press release, the "Impact of Nasdaq" is included as part of the line item "Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq for Adjusted EBITDA."
FD WACSO GAAP & AE PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARE COUNT
FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Common stock outstanding
177,231
199,412
183,311
189,316
Limited partnership units
33,742
- 0
30,947
- 0
Cantor units
24,663
- 0
24,648
- 0
Founding partner units
3,097
- 0
3,303
- 0
RSUs
2,604
4,697
3,809
3,816
Newmark exchange shares
2,132
1,172
2,048
1,188
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP
243,469
205,281
248,067
194,320
Adjusted Earnings Adjustments:
Common stock outstanding
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Limited partnership units
- 0
24,383
- 0
44,901
Cantor units
- 0
23,679
- 0
23,695
Founding partner units
- 0
4,448
- 0
4,352
RSUs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other
- 0
- 0
- 0
`
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings
243,469
257,791
248,067
267,268
Historical Equity-based Comp
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses
$ 8,983
$ 26,875
$ 33,330
$ 69,188
$ 1,218
$ 282,569
$ 14,414
$ 14,517
$ 312,718
$ 8,119
$ 306
$ 13,243
$ 47,373
$ 69,041
$ 661
$ 21,511
$ 17,499
$ 142,043
$ 181,714
$ 21,749
$ 60,334
$ 12,238
$ 85,012
$ 179,333
Allocation of net income
147
7,787
4,875
12,809
10,633
14,293
13,166
17,090
55,183
549
983
29,221
(293)
30,460
6,313
11,601
32,496
- 0
50,410
4,060
4,692
28,824
13,886
51,462
Limited partnership units amortization
3,274
1,760
181
5,215
(600)
(33,779)
2,323
3,705
(28,351)
1,895
6,011
4,902
5,885
18,693
6,335
5,044
5,239
4,891
21,509
(8,727)
1,805
(800)
(217)
(7,939)
RSU amortization
4,496
5,566
5,702
15,764
2,997
4,449
4,059
5,289
16,794
2,351
3,560
3,404
3,250
12,565
562
1,197
1,413
2,031
5,203
334
536
514
404
1,788
Equity based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$ 16,899
$ 41,988
$ 44,088
$ 102,975
$ 14,248
$ 267,532
$ 33,962
$ 40,601
$ 356,345
$ 12,914
$ 10,860
$ 50,770
$ 56,215
$ 130,759
$ 13,871
$ 39,353
$ 56,647
$ 148,965
$ 258,836
$ 17,416
$ 67,367
$ 40,776
$ 99,085
$ 224,644
Note 1: On November 11, 2019, Newmark revised the Equity-based Compensation tab of the Financial Supplement to include additional historical data. 2Q 2019 was revised due to a reclassification of the individual components of equity-based compensation. "Exchangeability expense" has been renamed "Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses."
Note 2: In March 2020, Newmark revised the "Equity-based compensation" caption of the Financial Supplement to stratify "Limited partnership units amortization" and "RSU amortization."
Volumes
Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and TTM Volumes
(in $ millions)
QTD
YTD
Q3 2021 TTM vs Q3 2022 TTM
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
2020
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q4 21
2021
Q1 22
Q2 22
Q3 22
YTD 2022
Q3 22 vs Q3 21
Change %
Q3 22 vs Q3 21
Change %
Q3 2021 TTM
Q3 2022 TTM
Change $
Change %
Investment Sales (1)
$ 8,340
$ 19,215
$ 28,306
$ 35,028
$ 42,269
$ 50,675
$ 13,108
$ 4,744
$ 7,456
$ 22,849
$ 48,157
$ 11,678
$ 16,434
$ 22,949
$ 36,949
$ 88,010
$ 18,958
$ 26,066
$ 14,745
$ 59,769
$ (8,204)
-35.7%
$ 8,708
17.1%
$ 73,910
$ 96,718
$ 22,808
30.9%
Mortgage Brokerage (2)
907
4,147
6,190
8,787
14,025
20,699
4,315
1,296
2,045
4,640
12,296
4,376
9,589
9,391
17,968
41,052
10,194
11,559
9,614
31,367
$ 223
2.4%
$ 8,011
34.3%
$ 27,996
$ 49,335
$ 21,339
76.2%
Total Capital Markets
$ 9,248
$ 23,363
$ 34,496
$ 43,815
$ 56,294
$ 71,374
$ 17,423
$ 6,040
$ 9,501
$ 27,489
$ 60,453
$ 16,054
$ 26,023
$ 32,340
$ 54,917
$ 129,062
$ 29,152
$ 37,625
$ 24,359
$ 91,136
$ (7,981)
-24.7%
$ 16,719
22.5%
$ 101,906
$ 146,053
$ 44,147
43.3%
Fannie Mae
$ 2,138
$ 2,700
$ 4,443
$ 3,869
$ 4,567
$ 3,202
$ 953
$ 955
$ 1,621
$ 1,892
$ 5,421
$ 711
$ 854
$ 1,034
$ 1,569
$ 1,468
$ 1,028
$ 1,358
$ 1,261
$ 3,647
$ 227
22.0%
$ 1,048
40.3%
$ 4,491
$ 5,216
$ 725
16.1%
Freddie Mac
1,969
2,004
2,941
4,726
3,982
6,723
690
1,463
1,515
2,024
5,692
1,388
622
1,386
1,335
4,731
767
575
808
2,150
$ (578)
-41.7%
$ (1,246)
-36.7%
$ 5,420
$ 3,485
$ (1,935)
-35.7%
FHA
123
108
179
264
165
14
- 0
5
79
107
191
14
27
68
17
126
48
- 0
52
100
$ (16)
-23.5%
$ (9)
-8.1%
$ 216
$ 117
$ (99)
-45.8%
Total Origination Volume
$ 4,230
$ 4,812
$ 7,564
$ 8,858
$ 8,715
$ 9,939
$ 1,643
$ 2,423
$ 3,215
$ 4,023
$ 11,304
$ 2,113
$ 1,502
$ 2,488
$ 2,921
$ 9,024
$ 1,843
$ 1,933
$ 2,121
$ 5,897
$ (367)
-14.8%
$ (206)
-3.4%
$ 10,126
$ 8,818
$ (1,308)
-12.9%
Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume
$ 13,477
$ 28,175
$ 42,060
$ 52,673
$ 65,010
$ 81,314
$ 19,066
$ 8,463
$ 12,716
$ 31,512
$ 71,757
$ 18,167
$ 27,525
$ 34,828
$ 57,838
$ 138,086
$ 30,995
$ 39,558
$ 26,480
$ 97,033
$ (8,348)
-24.0%
$ 16,513
20.5%
$ 112,032
$ 154,871
$ 42,839
38.2%
(1) Includes all equity advisory transactions
(2) Includes all non-originated debt placement transactions
Liquidity Analysis
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 229,673
$ 191,332
Marketable securities
1,031
524,569
Repurchase agreements and securities loaned
-
(140,007)
Total (1)
$ 230,704
$ 575,894
(1) Undrawn availability on the Credit Facility was $600.0 million and $465.0 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
&A &Z&F
EBITDA to OCF
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow (Excluding Activity from Loan Originations and Sales) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in millions)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
For the Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
2020
2019
2018
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 122.5
$ 174.5
$ 408.5
$ 372.1
$ 597.5
$ 252.9
$ 465.1
$ 434.1
Cash paid for interest
(3.7)
(0.5)
(20.6)
(19.2)
(36.3)
(39.9)
(33.9)
(59.0)
Employee loans for new hires and producers
(21.6)
(0.9)
(63.3)
(11.9)
(17.4)
(72.7)
(157.0)
(109.0)
2021 Equity Event
-0
(484.4)
-0
(484.4)
(484.4)
-0
-0
-0
Other working capital
26.3
(1.5)
(28.7)
(31.7)
(34.2)
33.8
32.1
29.9
Corporate Tax payments
(18.0)
(14.5)
(86.5)
(38.1)
(99.4)
(80.3)
(95.1)
-0
Net cash provided by operations excluding activities from loan originations and sales
Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 12:09:01 UTC.