Newmark : Q3 2022 Supplemental Tables

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents Newmark Group, Inc. - Quarterly Financial Data Supplement - as presented on October 28, 2022 3Q22 Table of Contents Page Consolidated Results Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Revenue Detail 5 GAAP and Adjusted Earnings Expense and Other Income Detail 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS 7 Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS 8 Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted EBITDA 9 Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA 10 Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings 11 Historical Equity-based Compensation and Allocations of Net Income to Limited Partnership Units and FPUs 12 Debt and Capital Markets Volumes 13 Liquidity Analysis 14 Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow (Excluding Activity from Loan Originations and Sales) to Adjusted EBITDA 15 On August 5, 2021, the Company modified the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings to present non-GAAP metrics both including and excluding the impact of the Nasdaq related items. The items excluded under the modified presentation include realized (gains)/losses, unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares, dividend income; and Nasdaq earn-out, (hereinafter referred to as the "Nasdaq Impact"). Post-tax adjusted earnings and post-tax adjusted earnings per share excluding Nasdaq are calculated using the reported adjusted earnings effective tax rate for each period presented. The impact of any unrealized non-cash mark-to-market (gains) losses related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020 and 2019 ("Nasdaq Forwards") are excluded in the historical reported Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA. As of November 5, 2021, upon further consideration, Newmark's calculations of non-GAAP "Other income (loss)" will continue to include dividend income on Nasdaq shares, as these dividends contribute to cash flow and are generally correlated to Newmark's interest expense on short term borrowing against such shares. All other things being equal, as Newmark sells Nasdaq shares, both its interest expense and dividend income will decline. In order to better reflect how Newmark organizes its businesses and to improve comparability with its peers, the Company adjusted its line items under "Revenue Detail" beginning with the first quarter of 2022. "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" has been combined with mortgage brokerage revenues and recorded as "Commercial mortgage origination, net", while "Investment sales" is a stand-alone line-item. This change in presentation had no impact on any period's consolidated revenues or earnings. Beginning with the first quarter of 2022, Newmark has reclassified an immaterial amount of revenues related to its flexible workspace business as fee revenues from non-fee revenues for all periods from April 1, 2021 onwards. Note: Certain tables throughout this document may not reconcile due to rounding. Throughout this document, certain other reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Unless otherwise stated, any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated total revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes. US GAAP Bal Sheet PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,673 $ 191,332 Restricted cash 77,865 75,168 Marketable securities 1,031 524,569 Loans held for sale, at fair value 980,859 1,072,479 Receivables, net 507,776 569,206 Receivables from related parties 88,604 8,262 Other current assets 147,146 83,337 Total current assets 2,032,954 2,524,353 Goodwill 698,682 657,131 Mortgage servicing rights, net 565,960 550,302 Loans, forgivable loans and other receivables from employees and partners 492,962 453,345 Right-of-use assets 612,693 606,634 Fixed assets, net 148,544 135,756 Other intangible assets, net 83,328 76,199 Other assets 105,747 212,481 Total assets $ 4,740,870 $ 5,216,201 Liabilities, Redeemable Partnership Interest, and Equity: Current Liabilities: Warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises $ 1,016,352 $ 1,050,693 Accrued compensation 379,012 462,533 Current portion of accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 469,987 528,746 Repurchase agreements and securities loaned - 0 140,007 Current portion of payables to related parties 12,138 10,762 Total current liabilities 1,877,489 2,192,741 Long-term debt 547,141 545,239 Right-of-use liabilities 597,107 586,069 Other long-term liabilities 218,065 207,012 Total liabilities 3,239,802 3,531,061 Equity: Total equity (1) 1,501,068 1,685,140 Total liabilities, redeemable partnership interest, and equity $ 4,740,870 $ 5,216,201 (1) Includes "redeemable partnership interests," "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity." US GAAP P&L PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Revenues: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Management services, servicing fees and other $ 222,379 $ 244,469 $ 689,183 $ 651,729 Leasing and other commissions 219,903 231,532 631,681 563,311 Investment sales 131,731 208,786 492,898 452,565 Commercial mortgage origination, net 90,633 103,338 284,483 254,372 Total revenues 664,646 788,125 2,098,245 1,921,977 Expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 388,903 444,408 1,198,104 1,274,879 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs 44,088 33,963 102,974 315,743 Total compensation and employee benefits 432,991 478,371 1,301,078 1,590,622 Operating, administrative and other 121,382 152,363 395,882 394,546 Fees to related parties 7,301 5,664 20,878 17,696 Depreciation and amortization 44,359 28,883 118,758 80,804 Total non-compensation expenses 173,042 186,910 535,518 493,046 Total operating expenses 606,033 665,281 1,836,596 2,083,668 Other income, net: Other income (loss), net (128) 102,720 (101,432) 1,187,322 Total other income (loss), net (128) 102,720 (101,432) 1,187,322 Income from operations 58,485 225,564 160,217 1,025,631 Interest expense, net (7,281) (8,498) (24,074) (26,034) Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 51,204 217,066 136,143 999,597 Provision for income taxes 13,294 53,811 35,723 206,572 Consolidated net income 37,910 163,255 100,420 793,025 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,946 34,707 23,572 191,627 Net income available to common stockholders $ 27,964 $ 128,548 $ 76,848 $ 601,398 Per share data: Basic earnings per share Net income available to common stockholders (1) $ 27,964 $ 128,549 $ 76,848 $ 595,198 Basic earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 0.64 $ 0.42 $ 3.14 Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 177,231 199,413 183,311 189,317 Fully diluted earnings per share Net income for fully diluted shares (1) $ 37,674 $ 128,549 $ 100,483 $ 595,198 Fully diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.63 $ 0.41 $ 3.06 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 243,469 205,281 248,067 194,320 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.03 $ 0.01 $ 0.07 $ 0.03 (1) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or EPUs in the amount of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. (see Note 1 - "Organization and Basis of Presentation in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q and Form 10-K") Summary Cash Flow NEWMARK GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (74,299) $ (1,111,699) $ 264,735 $ (326,557) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (22,518) 438,208 330,803 423,988 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 49,193 681,049 (554,500) (110,625) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (47,624) 7,558 41,038 (13,194) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 355,162 237,647 266,500 258,399 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 307,538 $ 245,205 $ 307,538 $ 245,205 Net cash provided by operating activity excluding loan originations and sales (1) $ 105,465 $ (327,498) $ 209,386 $ (213,170) (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reflected $484.4 million of cash used with respect to the 2021 Equity Event. Of this amount, $203.4 million related to the 16.3 million reduction in fully diluted shares, and $280.9 million related to amounts paid on behalf of, or to partners for withholding taxes related to unit exchanges and/or redemptions, cash paid for redemption of HDUs, and other items. But for these uses of cash, net cash provided by operating activities excluding loan originations and sales would have been $156.9 million and $271.2 million, in these respective periods. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented in summarized form. For complete Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, please refer to Newmark's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future. Revenue Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Detail of revenues as presented in the Statement of Operations: Management services fee revenue (1) (9) $ 107,268 $ 108,829 $ 100,612 $ 316,709 $ 58,927 $ 83,752 $ 97,790 $ 112,931 $ 353,400 $ 59,052 $ 48,417 $ 47,345 $ 54,429 $ 209,243 $ 46,345 $ 51,683 $ 52,701 $ 65,051 $ 215,780 $ 37,493 $ 46,554 $ 50,073 $ 54,235 $ 188,355 Non-fee management services revenue (2) (4) (9) 77,793 72,568 63,244 213,605 87,640 95,663 100,843 96,312 380,458 66,519 56,680 60,152 74,917 258,268 51,744 65,790 51,483 61,568 230,585 59,439 60,674 51,895 54,084 226,092 Servicing fees and other revenues (5) 48,059 52,288 58,523 158,870 41,183 40,094 45,836 54,743 181,856 39,575 36,512 39,331 43,207 158,625 42,953 42,783 52,210 39,701 177,647 33,879 37,681 45,529 47,441 164,530 Management services, servicing fees and other $ 233,120 $ 233,685 $ 222,379 $ 689,184 $ 187,750 $ 219,509 $ 244,469 $ 263,986 $ 915,714 $ 165,146 $ 141,609 $ 146,828 $ 172,553 $ 626,136 $ 141,042 $ 160,256 $ 156,394 $ 166,320 $ 624,012 $ 130,811 $ 144,909 $ 147,497 $ 155,760 $ 578,977 Leasing and other commissions $ 198,952 $ 212,825 $ 219,903 $ 631,680 $ 147,433 $ 184,346 $ 231,532 $ 263,631 $ 826,942 $ 140,439 $ 120,079 $ 114,947 $ 138,377 $ 513,842 $ 172,471 $ 217,381 $ 213,242 $ 251,686 $ 854,780 $ 159,371 $ 178,142 $ 203,904 $ 276,017 $ 817,434 Investment sales $ 152,113 $ 209,053 $ 131,731 $ 492,897 $ 101,545 $ 142,233 $ 208,786 $ 305,180 $ 757,744 $ 112,576 $ 47,163 $ 74,298 $ 169,935 $ 403,972 $ 87,018 $ 109,745 $ 120,820 $ 140,762 $ 458,345 $ 88,578 $ 86,342 $ 100,926 $ 127,922 $ 403,769 OMSR revenue (2) (3) $ 29,472 $ 31,499 $ 27,386 $ 88,357 $ 28,716 $ 25,815 $ 33,644 $ 48,230 $ 136,405 $ 29,347 $ 42,128 $ 60,947 $ 62,392 $ 194,814 $ 16,378 $ 24,855 $ 37,423 $ 30,592 $ 109,248 $ 21,097 $ 24,695 $ 28,685 $ 28,725 $ 103,202 Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net 18,300 17,963 21,455 57,718 18,678 15,446 26,385 28,568 89,077 21,075 26,943 30,246 37,836 116,100 14,968 20,236 34,909 18,724 88,837 17,817 17,182 23,287 20,776 79,062 Mortgage brokerage and debt placement 46,290 50,326 41,792 138,408 19,858 42,522 43,309 74,871 180,560 15,347 5,796 8,659 20,333 50,135 15,779 19,006 23,846 24,279 82,910 12,785 15,348 14,510 22,492 65,136 Commercial mortgage origination, net $ 94,062 $ 99,788 $ 90,633 $ 284,483 $ 67,252 $ 83,783 $ 103,338 $ 151,669 $ 406,042 $ 65,769 $ 74,867 $ 99,852 $ 120,561 $ 361,049 $ 47,125 $ 64,097 $ 96,178 $ 73,595 $ 280,995 $ 51,699 $ 57,225 $ 66,482 $ 71,993 $ 247,400 Total revenues $ 678,247 $ 755,351 $ 664,646 $ 2,098,244 $ 503,980 $ 629,871 $ 788,125 $ 984,466 $ 2,906,442 $ 483,930 $ 383,718 $ 435,924 $ 601,426 1,904,998 $ 447,656 $ 551,478 $ 586,634 $ 632,364 $ 2,218,132 $ 430,460 $ 466,620 $ 518,809 $ 631,692 $ 2,047,580 Detail of revenues as presented in certain investor presentations: Commission-based revenues (6) $ 460,983 $ 534,965 $ 452,400 $ 1,448,348 $ 320,212 $ 420,071 $ 551,979 $ 718,812 $ 2,011,074 $ 317,553 $ 219,915 $ 253,326 $ 400,370 $ 1,191,164 $ 306,660 $ 388,023 $ 418,477 $ 463,876 $ 1,577,036 $ 289,481 $ 313,780 $ 362,132 $ 468,928 $ 1,434,321 Management fees & other revenue (7) (9) 110,000 116,320 121,616 347,936 67,412 88,322 101,660 121,032 378,426 70,511 64,995 61,499 63,747 260,752 72,874 72,810 79,251 76,328 301,263 60,443 67,470 76,097 79,954 283,964 Non-fee revenue (2) (4) (9) 107,264 104,067 90,630 301,961 116,356 121,478 134,487 144,621 516,942 95,866 98,808 121,099 137,309 453,082 68,122 90,645 88,906 92,160 339,833 80,536 85,369 80,580 82,809 329,294 Total Revenue $ 678,247 $ 755,351 $ 664,646 $ 2,098,244 $ 503,980 $ 629,871 $ 788,126 $ 984,465 $ 2,906,442 $ 483,930 $ 383,718 $ 435,924 $ 601,426 $ 1,904,998 $ 447,656 $ 551,478 $ 586,634 $ 632,364 $ 2,218,132 $ 430,460 $ 466,619 $ 518,809 $ 631,691 $ 2,047,579 Fee revenue detail: Management services, servicing fees and other - fee revenue only $ 155,327 $ 161,117 $ 159,135 $ 475,579 $ 100,110 $ 123,846 $ 143,626 $ 167,674 $ 535,256 $ 98,627 $ 84,929 $ 86,676 $ 97,636 $ 367,868 $ 89,298 $ 94,466 $ 104,911 $ 104,752 $ 393,427 $ 71,372 $ 84,235 $ 95,602 $ 101,676 $ 352,885 Leasing and other commissions 198,952 212,825 219,903 631,680 147,433 184,346 231,532 263,631 826,942 140,439 120,079 114,947 138,377 513,842 172,471 217,381 213,242 251,686 854,780 159,371 178,142 203,904 276,017 817,434 Investment sales 152,113 209,053 131,731 492,897 101,545 142,233 208,786 305,180 757,744 112,576 47,163 74,298 169,935 403,972 87,018 109,745 120,820 140,762 458,345 88,578 86,342 100,926 127,922 403,769 Commercial mortgage origination, net - fee revenue only 64,590 68,289 63,247 196,126 38,536 57,968 69,694 103,439 269,637 36,422 32,739 38,905 58,169 166,235 30,747 39,242 58,755 43,003 171,747 30,602 32,530 37,797 43,268 144,198 Total fee revenue $ 570,982 $ 651,284 $ 574,016 $ 1,796,282 $ 387,624 $ 508,393 $ 653,638 $ 839,924 $ 2,389,579 $ 388,064 $ 284,910 $ 314,826 $ 464,117 $ 1,451,917 $ 379,534 $ 460,834 $ 497,728 $ 540,203 $ 1,878,299 $ 349,923 $ 381,249 $ 438,229 $ 548,883 $ 1,718,285 Non-fee revenue detail: (2) (4) OMSR revenue $ 29,472 $ 31,499 $ 27,386 $ 88,357 $ 28,716 $ 25,815 $ 33,644 $ 48,230 $ 136,405 $ 29,347 $ 42,128 $ 60,947 $ 62,392 $ 194,814 $ 16,378 $ 24,855 $ 37,423 $ 30,592 $ 109,248 $ 21,097 $ 24,695 $ 28,685 $ 28,725 $ 103,202 Non-fee management services revenue (9) 77,793 72,568 63,244 213,605 87,640 95,663 100,843 96,312 380,458 66,519 56,680 60,152 74,917 258,268 51,744 65,790 51,483 61,568 230,585 59,439 60,674 51,895 54,084 226,092 Total non-fee revenue $ 107,265 $ 104,067 $ 90,630 $ 301,962 $ 116,356 $ 121,478 $ 134,487 $ 144,542 $ 516,863 $ 95,866 $ 98,808 $ 121,099 $ 137,309 $ 453,082 $ 68,122 $ 90,645 $ 88,906 $ 92,160 $ 339,833 $ 80,536 $ 85,369 $ 80,580 $ 82,809 $ 329,294 (1) Management services fee revenue includes Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Consulting, Valuation & Advisory, and Underwriting. (2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization. (3) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights, which represent the fair value of expected net future cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net. (4) Non-fee management services revenue represent fully reimbursable compensation and non-compensation expenses recorded as part of Newmark's management services business. (5) Servicing fees include mortgage servicing fees, escrow interest and placement fees, and ancillary fees. "Other revenues" include interest income on loans held-for-sale. (6) Commission-based revenues include Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net, and Valuation and Advisory. (7) Includes fees from management services, mortgage servicing, and interest income on loans held for sale. (8) In order to better reflect how Newmark organizes its businesses and to improve comparability with its peers, the Company adjusted its line items under "Revenue Detail" beginning with the first quarter of 2022. "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net" has been combined with mortgage brokerage revenues and recorded as "Commercial mortgage origination, net", while "Investment sales" is a stand-alone line-item. This change in presentation had no impact on any period's consolidated revenues or earnings. (9) Newmark reclassified certain of its revenues related to its flexible workspace business as fee revenues from non-fee revenues. For the quarters ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021 the amounts reclassified from non-fee revenues to fee revenues were $15.4 million, $20.4 million, and $23.8 million, respectively. Expense and Other Income Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME DETAIL (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY GAAP expense summary: Total compensation and employee benefits $ 399,483 $ 468,605 $ 432,991 $ 1,301,079 $ 303,322 $ 808,929 $ 478,371 $ 594,609 $ 2,185,232 $ 313,172 $ 241,378 $ 304,678 $ 418,891 $ 1,278,119 $ 277,274 $ 356,090 $ 397,683 $ 503,827 $ 1,534,874 $ 278,502 $ 334,006 $ 332,158 $ 441,960 $ 1,386,626 Total non compensation expense 180,175 182,302 173,042 535,519 134,478 171,658 186,910 206,095 699,141 144,133 95,163 97,526 121,349 458,171 122,895 142,396 130,166 122,542 517,999 104,832 106,550 117,431 126,819 455,632 Total expenses for GAAP $ 579,658 $ 650,907 $ 606,033 $ 1,836,598 $ 437,800 $ 980,587 $ 665,281 $ 800,704 $ 2,884,373 $ 457,305 $ 336,541 $ 402,204 $ 540,240 $ 1,736,290 $ 400,169 $ 498,486 $ 527,849 $ 626,369 $ 2,052,873 $ 383,334 $ 440,556 $ 449,589 $ 568,779 $ 1,842,258 GAAP other income/(loss) and other expenses: Other income/(loss) $ (86,001) $ (15,303) $ (128) $ (101,432) $ (2,210) $ 1,086,812 $ 102,720 $ 45,173 $ 1,232,495 $ 1,438 $ (36,389) $ 108,608 $ (58,367) $ 15,290 $ (9,718) $ (3,726) $ 108,711 $ (14,313) $ 80,954 $ 5,707 $ (365) $ 93,717 $ 28,234 $ 127,293 Tax provision/(benefit) $ 4,004 $ 18,426 $ 13,294 $ 35,724 $ 10,579 $ 142,182 $ 53,811 $ 36,386 $ 242,958 $ 4,797 $ 88 $ 33,273 $ (1,165) $ 36,993 $ 6,687 $ 9,121 $ 36,760 $ (132) $ 52,436 $ 6,933 $ 10,822 $ 35,870 $ 36,862 $ 90,487 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 352 $ 13,273 $ 9,946 $ 23,571 $ 11,473 $ 145,447 $ 34,707 $ 35,779 $ 227,406 $ 6,056 $ 330 $ 24,177 $ (1,346) $ 29,217 $ 6,502 $ 9,396 $ 33,871 $ (5,362) $ 44,407 $ 12,490 $ 3,555 $ 47,321 $ 21,800 $ 85,166 Adjusted earnings expense summary: Total compensation and employee benefits $ 381,303 $ 425,872 $ 388,435 $ 1,195,610 $ 288,147 $ 351,662 $ 427,909 $ 551,386 $ 1,619,104 $ 299,693 $ 228,675 $ 248,762 $355,944 $ 1,133,074 $ 263,891 $ 317,040 $ 341,656 $350,389 $ 1,272,976 $ 261,796 $ 267,151 $ 292,055 $343,770 $ 1,164,772 Total non compensation expense 149,499 148,243 135,939 433,681 116,622 138,137 158,935 169,009 582,703 115,493 68,110 71,593 81,013 336,209 99,517 113,071 97,787 90,281 400,656 85,282 89,213 94,850 101,385 370,730 Total expenses for adjusted earnings $ 530,802 $ 574,115 $ 524,374 $ 1,629,291 $ 404,769 $ 489,799 $ 586,844 $ 720,395 $ 2,201,807 $ 415,186 $ 296,785 $ 320,355 $ 436,957 $ 1,469,283 $ 363,408 $ 430,111 $ 439,443 $ 440,670 $ 1,673,632 $ 347,078 $ 356,364 $ 386,905 $ 445,155 $ 1,535,502 Detail of expenses as presented in certain investor presentations: Commission-based compensation $ 234,521 $ 275,739 $ 234,025 $ 744,285 $ 162,376 $ 217,225 $ 282,966 $ 370,342 $ 1,032,909 $ 157,166 $ 110,993 $ 126,240 $ 204,231 $ 598,630 $ 148,930 $ 194,470 $ 210,804 $ 236,138 $ 790,342 $ 146,844 $ 159,248 $ 181,938 $ 235,305 $ 723,335 Support and operational expenses - comp 109,013 114,319 117,089 340,421 93,012 101,050 112,502 142,258 448,822 96,687 77,898 77,948 97,997 350,530 83,326 88,242 94,354 74,468 340,390 76,080 72,738 79,533 77,226 305,577 Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - comp 37,769 35,814 37,321 110,904 32,759 33,387 32,441 38,786 137,373 45,840 39,784 44,574 53,716 183,914 31,635 34,328 36,498 39,783 142,244 38,872 35,165 30,584 31,239 135,860 Total compensation and employee benefits $ 381,303 $ 425,872 $ 388,435 $ 1,195,610 $ 288,147 $ 351,662 $ 427,909 $ 551,386 $ 1,619,104 $ 299,693 $ 228,675 $ 248,762 $ 355,944 $ 1,133,074 $ 263,891 $ 317,040 $ 341,656 $ 350,389 $ 1,272,976 $ 261,796 $ 267,151 $ 292,055 $ 343,770 $ 1,164,772 Support and operational expenses - non-comp (1) 109,475 111,982 110,017 331,474 61,741 75,862 90,533 111,483 339,619 94,814 51,210 56,014 59,817 261,855 79,409 81,609 82,802 68,495 312,315 64,715 63,704 73,539 78,545 280,503 Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - non-comp 40,024 36,261 25,922 102,207 54,881 62,275 68,402 57,526 243,084 20,679 16,900 15,579 21,196 74,354 20,108 31,462 14,985 21,786 88,341 20,567 25,509 21,311 22,840 90,227 Total non compensation expense (1) 149,499 148,243 135,939 433,681 116,622 138,137 158,935 169,009 582,703 115,493 68,110 71,593 81,013 336,209 99,517 113,071 97,787 90,281 400,656 85,282 89,213 94,850 101,385 370,730 Total expenses for adjusted earnings (1) $ 530,802 $ 574,115 $ 524,374 $ 1,629,291 $ 404,769 $ 489,799 $ 586,844 $ 720,395 $ 2,201,807 $ 415,186 $ 296,785 $ 320,355 $ 436,957 $ 1,469,283 $ 363,408 $ 430,111 $ 439,443 $ 440,670 $ 1,673,632 $ 347,078 $ 356,364 $ 386,905 $ 445,155 $ 1,535,502 Adjusted earnings other income/(loss) and other expenses: Other income (loss) $ 22 $ 170 $ 156 $ 348 $ 3,392 $ (3,406) $ 1,475 $ 1,382 $ 2,843 $ 15 $ (3,878) $ (7,527) $ (9) $ (11,399) $ 13 $ 4,742 $ 1,257 $ 1,249 $ 7,260 $ 3,175 $ 1,845 $ 17 $ (2,276) $ 2,761 Tax provision (benefit) $ 20,264 $ 27,448 $ 20,108 $ 67,820 $ 11,249 $ 17,291 $ 30,481 $ 42,721 $ 101,746 $ 5,839 $ 4,571 $ 5,634 $ 16,797 $ 32,840 $ 8,671 $ 15,093 $ 15,427 $ 21,419 $ 60,610 $ 6,930 $ 10,156 $ 12,159 $ 25,406 $ 54,652 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 34 $ (111) $ 638 $ 561 $ 659 $ 746 $ 959 $ 1,114 $ 3,478 $ 455 $ 213 $ (9) $ 544 $ 1,203 $ (137) $ 342 $ 584 $ 378 $ 1,167 $ 803 $ 245 $ 415 $ 259 $ 1,722 (1) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization. Recon of GAAP to AE PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 27,964 $ 128,548 $ 76,848 $ 601,398 Provision for income taxes (1) 13,294 53,811 35,723 206,572 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) 9,946 34,707 23,572 191,627 GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 51,204 $ 217,066 $ 136,143 $ 999,597 Pre-tax adjustments: Compensation adjustments: Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPU's (3) 44,088 33,963 102,974 315,743 Other compensation adjustments(4) 469 16,491 2,492 207,141 Total Compensation adjustments 44,557 50,454 105,466 522,884 Non-Compensation expense adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (5) 3,471 2,416 10,911 6,503 MSR amortization(6) 28,703 20,103 80,499 57,854 Other non-compensation adjustments (7) 4,929 5,461 10,425 15,014 Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments 37,103 27,980 101,835 79,371 Non-cash adjustment for OMSR revenue(8) (27,386) (33,644) (88,357) (88,175) Other (income) loss: Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq (9) 284 (101,245) 101,779 (1,185,835) Total Other (income) loss 284 (101,245) 101,779 (1,185,835) Total pre-tax adjustments 54,558 (56,455) 220,723 (671,755) Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes ("Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings") $ 105,762 $ 160,611 $ 356,866 $ 327,842 GAAP Net income available to common stockholders: $ 27,964 $ 128,549 $ 76,848 $ 601,398 Allocation of net income to noncontrolling interests (10) 9,308 33,748 23,011 189,261 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 54,558 (56,455) 220,723 (671,755) Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1) (6,815) 23,330 (32,095) 147,546 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders ("Post-tax Adjusted Earnings") $ 85,015 $ 129,172 $ 288,486 $ 266,450 Per Share Data: GAAP fully diluted earnings per share(11) $ 0.15 $ 0.63 $ 0.41 $ 3.06 Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests - 0 - 0 - 0 (0.01) Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends - 0 - 0 - 0 0.02 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 0.22 (0.22) 0.89 (2.51) Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (0.03) 0.09 (0.13) 0.55 Other 0.01 - 0 (0.01) (0.12) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share ("Adjusted Earnings EPS") $ 0.35 $ 0.50 $ 1.16 $ 1.00 Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.43 $ 0.62 $ 1.44 $ 1.23 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 243,469 257,791 248,067 267,268 (1) Newmark's GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is calculated based on an annualized methodology. Newmark includes additional tax-deductible items when calculating the provision (benefit) for taxes with respect to Adjusted Earnings using an annualized methodology. These include tax-deductions related to equity-based compensation, and certain net-operating loss carryforwards. The adjustment in the tax provision to reflect Adjusted Earnings is shown below (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 13.3 $ 53.8 $ 35.7 $ 206.6 Income tax adjustment to reflect Adjusted Earnings 6.8 (23.3) 32.1 (147.5) Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings $ 20.1 $ 30.5 $ 67.8 $ 59.1 (2) Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (3) The components of equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses $ 33.3 $ 14.4 $ 69.2 $ 298.2 Allocations of net income 5.3 13.2 12.8 38.1 Limited partnership units amortization 0.2 2.3 5.2 (32.1) RSU Amortization Expense 5.7 4.1 15.8 11.6 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs $ 44.5 $ 34.0 $ 103.0 $ 315.8 (4) Includes compensation expenses related the impact of the 2021 Equity Event of $16.0 million and $203.8 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. Also includes compensation expenses related to severance charges as a result of the cost savings initiatives of $0.0 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.0 million and $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Also includes commission charges related to non-cash GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues of $0.5 million and $2.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively, and $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. (5) Includes Non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions. (6) Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings in future periods. (7) Primarily includes asset impairments and credits the Company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations of ($0.3) million and $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $3.7 million and $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes legal settlements of $2.5 million and $3.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. There were no legal settlements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. (8) Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs"). Under GAAP, Newmark recognizes OMSRs equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold. (9) The components of non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Nasdaq Income - (73.2) 87.6 (1,167.7) Realized gain on investment - (27.8) - (27.8) Unrealized (gain) / loss on marketable securities 0.3 - 0.3 - Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net - - 14.0 (2.5) Asset impairment - (0.2) - 12.2 Contingent consideration and other expenses - - - - $ 0.3 $ (101.2) $ 101.9 $ (1,185.8) (10) Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (11) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.) Hist. Recon GAAP to AE Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 362 $ 48,519 $ 27,964 $ 76,845 $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 149,331 $ 750,728 $ 8,179 $ 314 $ 75,348 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,004 18,426 13,294 35,724 10,579 142,182 53,811 36,386 242,958 4,797 88 33,273 (1,165) 36,993 6,687 9,121 36,760 (132) 52,436 6,933 10,822 35,870 36,862 90,487 (15) 1,422 1,989 54,082 57,478 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 352 13,273 9,946 23,571 11,473 145,447 34,707 35,779 227,406 6,056 330 24,177 (1,346) 29,217 6,502 9,396 33,871 (5,362) 44,407 12,490 3,555 47,321 21,800 85,166 296 12 (337) 633 604 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 4,718 $ 80,218 $ 51,204 $ 136,140 $ 55,157 $ 727,373 $ 217,067 $ 221,496 $ 1,221,092 $ 19,032 $ 732 $ 132,798 $ (6,292) $ 146,270 $ 30,093 $ 41,185 $ 159,329 $ (16,459) $ 214,148 $ 39,420 $ 15,116 $ 151,428 $ 76,421 $ 282,385 $ 36,992 $ 56,579 $ 100,459 $ 8,544 $ 202,574 Pre-tax adjustments: Compensation adjustments: Equity-based compensation $ 16,751 $ 34,201 $ 39,213 $ 90,165 $ 3,615 $ 253,239 $ 20,797 $ 23,511 $ 301,162 $ 12,365 $ 9,877 $ 21,549 $ 56,507 $ 100,298 $ 7,558 $ 27,752 $ 24,151 $ 148,965 $ 208,426 $ 13,356 $ 62,675 $ 11,952 $ 85,199 $ 173,182 $ 12,077 $ 23,299 $ 10,573 $ 75,966 $ 121,915 Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs 147 7,787 4,875 12,809 10,633 14,293 13,166 17,090 55,182 549 983 29,221 (292) 30,461 6,313 11,601 32,496 - 50,410 4,060 4,692 28,824 13,886 51,462 4,612 6,206 14,293 111 25,222 Reserves on employee loans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 22,700 3,355 26,055 Other compensation adjustments 1,279 744 469 2,492 917 1,921 518 2,618 5,974 564 1,843 5,147 6,727 14,281 (537) (303) (621) 4,471 3,010 (709) (512) (673) (893) (2,787) 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Total Compensation adjustments $ 18,178 $ 42,732 $ 44,557 $ 105,467 $ 15,165 $ 269,453 $ 34,481 $ 43,219 $ 362,319 $ 13,478 $ 12,703 $ 55,917 $ 62,942 $ 145,040 $ 13,334 $ 39,050 $ 56,026 $ 153,436 $ 261,846 $ 16,707 $ 66,855 $ 40,104 $ 98,190 $ 221,856 $ 18,021 $ 30,727 $ 48,731 $ 80,328 $ 177,807 Non-Compensation expense adjustments: Amortization of intangibles $ 2,594 $ 4,846 $ 3,471 $ 10,911 $ 1,666 $ 2,420 $ 2,416 $ 2,361 $ 8,863 $ 1,643 $ 1,667 $ 1,744 $ 1,958 $ 7,012 $ 1,276 $ 1,299 $ 2,819 $ 1,526 $ 6,920 $ 1,513 $ 1,257 $ 1,238 $ 1,621 $ 5,629 $ 1,347 $ 1,350 $ 7,481 $ 867 $ 11,045 MSR amortization 26,216 25,580 28,703 80,499 15,067 22,684 20,103 31,937 89,791 39,471 23,864 22,602 25,315 111,252 22,126 27,730 29,546 22,128 101,530 17,824 15,726 21,011 23,862 78,423 13,876 19,040 19,482 20,120 72,518 Other non-compensation adjustments 1,865 3,631 4,929 10,425 1,132 8,420 5,461 2,793 17,806 (12,480) 1,536 1,585 13,060 3,701 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,601 8,601 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments $ 30,675 $ 34,057 $ 37,103 $ 101,835 $ 17,865 $ 33,524 $ 27,980 $ 37,091 $ 116,460 $ 28,634 $ 27,067 $ 25,931 $ 40,333 $ 121,965 $ 23,402 $ 29,029 $ 32,365 $ 32,255 $ 117,051 $ 19,337 $ 16,983 $ 22,249 $ 25,483 $ 84,052 $ 15,223 $ 20,390 $ 26,963 $ 20,987 $ 83,563 Non-cash adjustment for OMSR Revenue (29,472) (31,499) (27,386) (88,357) (28,716) (25,815) (33,644) (48,230) (136,405) (29,347) (42,128) (60,947) (62,392) (194,814) (16,378) (24,855) (37,423) (30,592) (109,248) (21,097) (24,695) (28,685) (28,725) (103,202) (29,310) (42,597) (25,683) (23,379) (120,969) Other (income) losses Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items (1) (1,598) 15,473 284 14,159 5,602 (46,703) (28,047) 2,632 (66,516) (3,514) 32,511 (14,146) 63,486 78,337 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 168 3,085 (8,479) (23,618) (28,844) 1,202 814 1,181 3,732 6,929 Total Other (income) losses (1,598) 15,473 284 14,159 5,602 (46,703) (28,047) 2,632 (66,516) (3,514) 32,511 (14,146) 63,486 78,337 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 168 3,085 (8,479) (23,618) (28,844) 1,202 814 1,181 3,732 6,929 Total pre-tax adjustments 17,783 60,763 54,558 133,104 9,916 230,459 770 34,712 275,857 9,251 30,153 6,755 104,369 150,528 34,219 55,164 28,949 177,684 296,016 15,115 62,228 25,189 71,330 173,862 5,136 9,334 51,192 81,668 147,330 Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes including the impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event $ 22,501 $ 140,981 $ 105,762 $ 269,244 $ 65,073 $ 957,832 $ 217,837 $ 256,208 $ 1,496,950 $ 28,283 $ 30,885 $ 139,553 $ 98,077 $ 296,798 $ 64,312 $ 96,349 $ 188,278 $ 161,225 $ 510,164 $ 54,535 $ 77,344 $ 176,617 $ 147,751 $ 456,247 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 151,651 $ 90,212 $ 349,904 Impact of Nasdaq and dividend income(1) 87,621 (186) (44) 87,391 - 0 (1,043,515) (74,716) (46,423) (1,164,654) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) (85,436) (7,023) (99,765) (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) 2021 Equity Event (1) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 187,813 15,974 - 0 203,787 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings excluding impact of dividend income $ 110,122 $ 140,795 $ 105,718 $ 356,635 $ 65,073 $ 102,130 $ 159,095 $ 209,785 $ 536,083 $ 30,373 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 92,950 $ 191,772 $ 60,183 $ 93,172 $ 102,843 $ 154,202 $ 410,399 $ 52,102 $ 76,757 $ 91,710 $ 147,815 $ 368,384 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,563 $ 273,286 Dividend income - 186 44 230 - 26 1,492 1,395 2,913 114 - - 123 237 220 165 118 165 668 - 82 46 264 392 - - - - 285 285 Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes $ 110,122 $ 140,981 $ 105,762 $ 356,865 $ 65,073 $ 102,156 $ 160,587 $ 211,180 $ 538,996 $ 30,487 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 93,073 $ 192,009 $ - 0 $ 60,403 $ 93,337 $ 102,961 $ 154,367 $ 411,067 $ - 0 $ 52,102 $ 76,839 $ 91,756 $ 148,079 $ 368,776 $ - 0 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,848 $ 273,571 GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 362 $ 48,519 $ 27,964 $ 76,845 $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 149,329 $ 750,727 $ 8,179 $ 314 $ 75,348 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 318 13,384 9,308 23,010 10,814 144,703 33,748 34,665 223,928 5,601 118 24,185 (1,890) 28,014 6,639 9,054 33,287 (5,740) 43,240 11,687 3,311 46,906 21,542 83,446 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 17,783 60,763 54,558 133,104 9,916 230,459 770 34,712 275,857 9,251 30,153 6,755 104,369 150,528 34,219 55,164 28,949 177,684 296,016 15,115 62,228 25,189 71,330 173,862 5,136 9,334 51,192 81,668 147,330 Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (16,259) (9,035) (6,815) (32,095) (673) (25,152) 22,776 (6,333) (9,382) 638 (4,478) 12,341 (20,260) (11,759) (2,578) (6,486) 8,518 (22,526) (23,072) (321) 588 12,452 10,082 22,801 (7,598) (10,443) (25,309) 37,844 (5,506) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings - including the Nasdaq Impact $ 2,204 $ 113,631 $ 85,015 $ 200,864 $ 53,162 $ 789,754 $ 185,843 $ 212,373 $ 1,241,131 $ 23,669 $ 26,107 $ 118,629 $ 78,438 $ 246,843 $ 55,184 $ 80,400 $ 159,452 $ 138,453 $ 433,489 $ 46,478 $ 66,866 $ 152,784 $ 120,713 $ 386,841 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 124,690 $ 73,341 $ 286,316 Impact of Nasdaq and Equity Event, net of tax 87,621 (186) 0 87,435 - (705,659) (58,165) (47,818) (811,642) (307) - 0 (86,691) (2,827) (87,771) (3,534) (2,663) (72,620) (6,047) (84,865) (2,109) (509) (73,648) 1,445 (74,822) - 0 - 0 (63,115) 288 (62,827) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders before dividend income $ 89,825 $ 113,445 $ 85,015 $ 288,299 $ 53,162 $ 84,095 $ 127,678 $ 164,555 $ 429,490 $ 23,362 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,610 $ 159,073 $ 51,650 $ 77,737 $ 86,832 $ 132,406 $ 348,624 $ 44,369 $ 66,357 $ 79,136 $ 122,158 $ 312,019 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,575 $ 73,629 $ 223,489 Dividend income - 186 - 186 - 26 1,492 1,395 2,913 114 - - 123 237 - 220 165 118 165 668 - - 82 46 264 392 - - - - 285 285 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders $ 89,825 $ 113,631 $ 85,015 $ 288,486 $ 53,162 $ 84,121 $ 129,170 $ 165,950 $ 432,403 $ 23,477 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,733 $ 159,310 $ - 0 $ 51,870 $ 77,902 $ 86,950 $ 132,571 $ 349,292 $ - 0 $ 44,369 $ 66,439 $ 79,182 $ 122,422 $ 312,411 $ - 0 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,575 $ 73,914 $ 223,774 Per Share Data: GAAP fully diluted earnings per share $ - 0 $ 0.26 $ 0.15 $ 0.41 $ 0.16 $ 2.13 $ 0.63 $ 0.74 $ 3.80 $ 0.03 $ (0.01) $ 0.39 $ (0.03) $ 0.39 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 $ (0.08) $ 0.58 $ 0.12 0.00 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 $ 0.65 N/A N/A N/A $ (0.34) $ 0.85 Less: Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs, net of tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 (0.01) 0.00 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.01 0.01 Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 N/A N/A N/A 0.01 0.02 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 0.07 0.25 0.22 0.54 0.04 0.84 0.00 0.14 1.05 0.03 0.11 0.01 0.39 0.57 0.13 0.20 0.11 0.67 1.12 0.07 0.24 0.10 0.27 0.68 0.02 0.04 0.22 0.35 0.64 Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (0.06) (0.04) (0.03) (0.13) 0.00 (0.09) 0.09 (0.02) (0.04) 0.00 (0.02) 0.05 (0.08) (0.04) (0.01) (0.02) 0.03 (0.09) (0.09) (0.01) 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.08 (0.03) (0.05) (0.11) 0.16 (0.02) Other (0.00) 0.00 0.01 0.01 (0.01) (0.01) 0.00 (0.02) (0.12) 0.02 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 (0.04) 0.00 0.00 (0.04) 0.01 (0.05) 0.00 0.03 (0.01) 0.03 0.07 0.16 0.24 0.43 0.13 (0.25) Adjusted Earnings EPS including impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event $ 0.01 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 0.82 $ 0.20 $ 2.89 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 4.70 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 0.93 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.61 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 1.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.32 $ 1.25 Impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS $ 0.35 $ (0.00) $ - 0 $ 0.35 $ - 0 $ (2.57) $ (0.23) $ (0.19) $ (3.07) $ (0.00) $ - 0 $ (0.32) $ (0.01) $ (0.33) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.27) $ (0.02) $ (0.32) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.28) $ 0.01 $ (0.29) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.28) $ 0.00 $ (0.27) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share excluding dividend income $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ 1.63 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 Impact of dividend income on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.001 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 1.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 0.65 $ 1.64 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.98 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 252,815 247,985 243,469 248,067 271,194 273,555 257,791 254,318 263,954 263,646 265,640 266,793 264,868 264,851 269,057 270,966 268,350 264,548 268,860 246,834 258,703 262,532 267,626 258,997 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 (1) In the detailed reconciliation tables related to Adjusted Earnings contained within this document and in the Company's most recent financial results press release, the "Impact of Nasdaq" is included as part of the line item "Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq", while the 2021 Equity Event is reflected in the line item "Other compensation adjustments." EBITDA-PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 27,964 $ 128,549 $ 76,848 $ 601,398 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) 9,946 34,707 23,572 191,627 Provision for income taxes 13,294 53,811 35,723 206,572 OMSR revenue(2) (27,386) (33,644) (88,357) (88,174) MSR amortization(3) 28,703 20,103 80,499 57,854 Other depreciation and amortization(4) 15,655 8,780 38,259 22,950 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (5) 44,088 33,963 102,974 315,743 Other adjustments (6) 81 3,262 7,492 15,264 Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq for Adjusted EBITDA (7) 284 (85,271) 101,468 (982,049) Interest expense 9,877 10,276 29,994 30,891 Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") $ 122,506 $ 174,536 $ 408,472 $ 372,076 (1) Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (2) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights. (3) Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. (4) 'Includes fixed asset depreciation and impairment of $12.2 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $27.3 million and $16.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $3.5 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $10.9 and $6.5 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (5) Please refer to Footnote 3 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs". (6) The components of other adjustments are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Severance charges $ - 0 $ 0.2 -0 $ 2.0 Assets impairment not considered a part of ongoing operations (0.4) 2.7 5.0 11.9 Commission charges related to non-GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues and others 0.5 0.4 2.5 1.3 Acquisition earnout reversal -0 -0 -0 -0 $ 0.1 $ 3.3 $ 7.5 $ 15.3 (7) Please refer to Footnote 9 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items". Historical EBITDA Trend Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 362 $ 48,519 $ 27,964 $ 76,848 $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 149,331 $ 750,728 $ 8,182 $ 310 $ 75,349 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Adjustments: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 352 13,273 9,946 23,571 11,473 145,447 34,707 35,779 227,406 6,056 331 24,176 (1,346) 29,217 6,502 9,396 33,871 (5,362) 44,407 12,490 3,555 47,321 21,800 85,166 296 12 (337) 633 604 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 4,004 18,426 13,294 35,724 10,579 142,182 53,811 36,386 242,958 4,797 89 33,272 (1,165) 36,993 6,687 9,121 36,760 (132) 52,436 6,933 10,822 35,870 36,862 90,487 (15) 1,422 1,989 54,082 57,478 OMSR Revenue (29,472) (31,499) (27,386) (88,357) (28,716) (25,815) (33,644) (48,230) (136,405) (29,347) (42,129) (60,947) (62,392) (194,815) (16,378) (24,855) (37,423) (30,592) (109,248) (21,097) (24,695) (28,685) (28,725) (103,202) (29,310) (42,597) (25,683) (23,380) (120,970) MSR Amortization 26,216 25,580 28,703 80,499 15,067 22,684 20,103 31,937 89,791 39,471 23,865 22,601 25,315 111,252 22,126 27,730 29,546 22,128 101,530 17,824 15,726 21,011 23,862 78,423 13,876 19,040 19,482 20,120 72,518 Other Depreciation and Amortization 9,259 13,345 15,655 38,259 5,986 8,184 8,780 8,987 31,937 6,568 5,082 7,026 11,265 29,941 6,178 5,695 7,235 10,507 29,615 4,688 4,475 4,862 5,286 19,311 4,363 4,178 10,438 4,318 23,297 Equity-based compensation 16,752 34,201 39,213 90,166 3,615 253,239 20,797 23,511 301,162 12,365 9,877 21,549 56,507 100,298 7,557 27,752 24,150 148,965 208,424 13,356 62,675 11,953 85,199 173,183 12,077 23,299 10,573 75,966 121,915 Allocations of net income to limited partnership units 147 7,787 4,875 12,808 10,633 14,293 13,166 17,090 55,182 549 983 29,221 (292) 30,461 6,314 11,602 32,497 - 0 50,413 4,060 4,692 28,824 13,884 51,460 4,612 6,206 14,293 111 25,222 Other adjustments 3,363 4,048 81 7,492 1,591 10,420 3,262 5,380 20,653 (12,229) 3,394 5,642 14,209 11,016 (537) (303) (621) 4,471 3,010 (709) (512) (673) (893) (2,787) 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items (1) (1,598) 15,161 284 13,847 5,602 (46,703) (28,020) 1,237 (67,884) (3,514) 32,512 (14,146) 63,855 78,707 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 (1) 3,083 (8,479) (30,572) (35,969) 2,534 2,035 2,345 4,765 11,679 Interest expense 9,491 10,626 9,877 29,994 10,344 10,271 10,276 9,007 39,898 10,904 11,756 11,244 10,696 44,600 9,567 10,088 10,177 10,070 39,902 14,820 12,915 14,264 16,808 58,807 6 8 30 2,841 2,885 Adjusted EBITDA including the impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event 38,876 159,467 122,506 320,851 79,279 973,946 231,787 270,415 1,555,427 43,802 46,071 154,986 112,871 357,730 78,781 110,833 202,871 171,675 564,160 72,361 93,475 194,505 161,270 521,611 46,482 69,970 133,102 94,181 343,735 Impact of Nasdaq and dividend income (1) 87,621 (186) - 0 87,435 (2,385) (1,041,140) (74,716) (46,423) (1,164,664) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) (85,436) (7,023) (99,765) (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (78,134) (545) (78,679) 2021 Equity Event - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 187,813 15,973 - 0 203,786 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of dividend income $ 126,497 $ 159,281 $ 122,506 $ 408,286 $ 76,894 $ 120,619 $ 173,044 $ 223,992 $ 594,549 $ 45,892 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,744 $ 252,704 $ 74,652 $ 107,656 $ 117,436 $ 164,652 $ 464,395 $ 69,928 $ 92,888 $ 109,598 $ 161,334 $ 433,748 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 54,968 $ 93,636 $ 265,056 Dividend income - 186 - 186 26 - 1,492 1,395 2,913 114 - - 123 237 220 165 118 165 668 - 82 46 264 392 - - - 285 285 Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") $ 126,497 $ 159,467 $ 122,506 $ 408,472 $ 76,920 $ 120,619 $ 174,536 $ 225,387 $ 597,462 $ 46,006 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,867 $ 252,941 $ 74,872 $ 107,821 $ 117,554 $ 164,817 $ 465,063 $ 69,928 $ 92,970 $ 109,644 $ 161,598 $ 434,140 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 54,968 $ 93,921 $ 265,341 (1) In the detailed reconciliation tables contained within this document and in the Company's most recent financial results press release, the "Impact of Nasdaq" is included as part of the line item "Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq for Adjusted EBITDA." FD WACSO GAAP & AE PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARE COUNT FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Common stock outstanding 177,231 199,412 183,311 189,316 Limited partnership units 33,742 - 0 30,947 - 0 Cantor units 24,663 - 0 24,648 - 0 Founding partner units 3,097 - 0 3,303 - 0 RSUs 2,604 4,697 3,809 3,816 Newmark exchange shares 2,132 1,172 2,048 1,188 Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP 243,469 205,281 248,067 194,320 Adjusted Earnings Adjustments: Common stock outstanding - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Limited partnership units - 0 24,383 - 0 44,901 Cantor units - 0 23,679 - 0 23,695 Founding partner units - 0 4,448 - 0 4,352 RSUs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Other - 0 - 0 - 0 ` Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings 243,469 257,791 248,067 267,268 Historical Equity-based Comp NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (in thousands) (unaudited) 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses $ 8,983 $ 26,875 $ 33,330 $ 69,188 $ 1,218 $ 282,569 $ 14,414 $ 14,517 $ 312,718 $ 8,119 $ 306 $ 13,243 $ 47,373 $ 69,041 $ 661 $ 21,511 $ 17,499 $ 142,043 $ 181,714 $ 21,749 $ 60,334 $ 12,238 $ 85,012 $ 179,333 Allocation of net income 147 7,787 4,875 12,809 10,633 14,293 13,166 17,090 55,183 549 983 29,221 (293) 30,460 6,313 11,601 32,496 - 0 50,410 4,060 4,692 28,824 13,886 51,462 Limited partnership units amortization 3,274 1,760 181 5,215 (600) (33,779) 2,323 3,705 (28,351) 1,895 6,011 4,902 5,885 18,693 6,335 5,044 5,239 4,891 21,509 (8,727) 1,805 (800) (217) (7,939) RSU amortization 4,496 5,566 5,702 15,764 2,997 4,449 4,059 5,289 16,794 2,351 3,560 3,404 3,250 12,565 562 1,197 1,413 2,031 5,203 334 536 514 404 1,788 Equity based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs $ 16,899 $ 41,988 $ 44,088 $ 102,975 $ 14,248 $ 267,532 $ 33,962 $ 40,601 $ 356,345 $ 12,914 $ 10,860 $ 50,770 $ 56,215 $ 130,759 $ 13,871 $ 39,353 $ 56,647 $ 148,965 $ 258,836 $ 17,416 $ 67,367 $ 40,776 $ 99,085 $ 224,644 Note 1: On November 11, 2019, Newmark revised the Equity-based Compensation tab of the Financial Supplement to include additional historical data. 2Q 2019 was revised due to a reclassification of the individual components of equity-based compensation. "Exchangeability expense" has been renamed "Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses." Note 2: In March 2020, Newmark revised the "Equity-based compensation" caption of the Financial Supplement to stratify "Limited partnership units amortization" and "RSU amortization." Volumes Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and TTM Volumes (in $ millions) QTD YTD Q3 2021 TTM vs Q3 2022 TTM 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q4 21 2021 Q1 22 Q2 22 Q3 22 YTD 2022 Q3 22 vs Q3 21 Change % Q3 22 vs Q3 21 Change % Q3 2021 TTM Q3 2022 TTM Change $ Change % Investment Sales (1) $ 8,340 $ 19,215 $ 28,306 $ 35,028 $ 42,269 $ 50,675 $ 13,108 $ 4,744 $ 7,456 $ 22,849 $ 48,157 $ 11,678 $ 16,434 $ 22,949 $ 36,949 $ 88,010 $ 18,958 $ 26,066 $ 14,745 $ 59,769 $ (8,204) -35.7% $ 8,708 17.1% $ 73,910 $ 96,718 $ 22,808 30.9% Mortgage Brokerage (2) 907 4,147 6,190 8,787 14,025 20,699 4,315 1,296 2,045 4,640 12,296 4,376 9,589 9,391 17,968 41,052 10,194 11,559 9,614 31,367 $ 223 2.4% $ 8,011 34.3% $ 27,996 $ 49,335 $ 21,339 76.2% Total Capital Markets $ 9,248 $ 23,363 $ 34,496 $ 43,815 $ 56,294 $ 71,374 $ 17,423 $ 6,040 $ 9,501 $ 27,489 $ 60,453 $ 16,054 $ 26,023 $ 32,340 $ 54,917 $ 129,062 $ 29,152 $ 37,625 $ 24,359 $ 91,136 $ (7,981) -24.7% $ 16,719 22.5% $ 101,906 $ 146,053 $ 44,147 43.3% Fannie Mae $ 2,138 $ 2,700 $ 4,443 $ 3,869 $ 4,567 $ 3,202 $ 953 $ 955 $ 1,621 $ 1,892 $ 5,421 $ 711 $ 854 $ 1,034 $ 1,569 $ 1,468 $ 1,028 $ 1,358 $ 1,261 $ 3,647 $ 227 22.0% $ 1,048 40.3% $ 4,491 $ 5,216 $ 725 16.1% Freddie Mac 1,969 2,004 2,941 4,726 3,982 6,723 690 1,463 1,515 2,024 5,692 1,388 622 1,386 1,335 4,731 767 575 808 2,150 $ (578) -41.7% $ (1,246) -36.7% $ 5,420 $ 3,485 $ (1,935) -35.7% FHA 123 108 179 264 165 14 - 0 5 79 107 191 14 27 68 17 126 48 - 0 52 100 $ (16) -23.5% $ (9) -8.1% $ 216 $ 117 $ (99) -45.8% Total Origination Volume $ 4,230 $ 4,812 $ 7,564 $ 8,858 $ 8,715 $ 9,939 $ 1,643 $ 2,423 $ 3,215 $ 4,023 $ 11,304 $ 2,113 $ 1,502 $ 2,488 $ 2,921 $ 9,024 $ 1,843 $ 1,933 $ 2,121 $ 5,897 $ (367) -14.8% $ (206) -3.4% $ 10,126 $ 8,818 $ (1,308) -12.9% Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume $ 13,477 $ 28,175 $ 42,060 $ 52,673 $ 65,010 $ 81,314 $ 19,066 $ 8,463 $ 12,716 $ 31,512 $ 71,757 $ 18,167 $ 27,525 $ 34,828 $ 57,838 $ 138,086 $ 30,995 $ 39,558 $ 26,480 $ 97,033 $ (8,348) -24.0% $ 16,513 20.5% $ 112,032 $ 154,871 $ 42,839 38.2% (1) Includes all equity advisory transactions (2) Includes all non-originated debt placement transactions Liquidity Analysis NEWMARK GROUP, INC. LIQUIDITY ANALYSIS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 229,673 $ 191,332 Marketable securities 1,031 524,569 Repurchase agreements and securities loaned - (140,007) Total (1) $ 230,704 $ 575,894 (1) Undrawn availability on the Credit Facility was $600.0 million and $465.0 million as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. &A &Z&F EBITDA to OCF NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow (Excluding Activity from Loan Originations and Sales) to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, For the Year Ended For the Year Ended For the Year Ended For the Year Ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 2020 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 122.5 $ 174.5 $ 408.5 $ 372.1 $ 597.5 $ 252.9 $ 465.1 $ 434.1 Cash paid for interest (3.7) (0.5) (20.6) (19.2) (36.3) (39.9) (33.9) (59.0) Employee loans for new hires and producers (21.6) (0.9) (63.3) (11.9) (17.4) (72.7) (157.0) (109.0) 2021 Equity Event -0 (484.4) -0 (484.4) (484.4) -0 -0 -0 Other working capital 26.3 (1.5) (28.7) (31.7) (34.2) 33.8 32.1 29.9 Corporate Tax payments (18.0) (14.5) (86.5) (38.1) (99.4) (80.3) (95.1) -0 Net cash provided by operations excluding activities from loan originations and sales $ 105.5 $ (327.3) $ 209.4 $ (213.2) $ (74.2) $ 93.8 $ 211.2 $ 296.0 Attachments Original Link

