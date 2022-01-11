Log in
Newmark : Represents 126,596-Square-Foot New Office/Lab Lease in Texas' Las Colinas Submarket

01/11/2022
January 11, 2022 11:00 AM

Newmark announces a new, 126,596-square-foot office/lab lease at 121 Corporate Center in Coppell, Texas. The full-building lease was signed to Nashville-based PathGroup-one of the largest providers of anatomic pathology, digital pathology, clinical and molecular laboratory services in the United States-and represents the company's first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and its third in Texas.

Newmark Executive Managing Directors Nathan Durham and Duane Henley represented the landlord, Cabot and Link Logistics Real Estate (Link) on behalf of Blackstone. Cushman & Wakefield's Dean Collins, Mark Collins, Jason Dodson, Michael Sessa and Jack Keenan represented PathGroup.

According to Newmark Research, the transaction is one of the largest office leases in the Las Colinas submarket in 2021, in terms of square footage.

"Office product that can accommodate hybrid office/medical/life science users continues to be in demand in DFW," said Durham. "PathGroup's growth and their establishment of a DFW location further demonstrates the momentum of the office market in Las Colinas."

Located at 1111 Northpoint Drive, the office property is near ample restaurants, entertainment, retail and hotel amenities as well as outdoor recreation. 121 Corporate Center is walkable to nearby Coppell Nature Park, which features 66 acres of natural space with jogging/nature trails.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 22:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
