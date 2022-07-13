Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Newmark Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
10.12 USD    0.00%
05:44pNEWMARK : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, July 29, 2022
PU
04:44pNEWMARK : Represents Rare Sale of 33-Asset Industrial Portfolio in Midland, Texas' Permian Basin
PU
06:09aNewmark Group Secures Financing for $1.25 Billion Condo Development on Manhattan Waterfront
MT
Newmark : Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, July 29, 2022

07/13/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the timing of its second quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
