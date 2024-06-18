June 18, 2024 9:00 AM



Newmark announces that Oklahoma-based retailer Bob Mills Furniture has signed a new 114,396-square-foot lease at Schertz Corporate Center in Schertz, Texas. The tenant secured the long-term lease for the entire multifaceted facility at 17975 IH-35 N, which will serve as a both a distribution warehouse and a retail showroom for the company.



Newmark Managing Directors Stewart Skloss and Eva Horton represented the tenant in the lease transaction. The landlord, Texas-based PV Schertz, LLC, was represented by Joe Simmons of Aquila Commercial. The transaction underscores Bob Mills Furniture's ongoing growth and expansion in the Texas market and beyond, marking its nineth facility location in the state and 12th nationwide.



"We are thrilled to assist Bob Mills Furniture in their continued expansion across south and central Texas," said Skloss. "Schertz Corporate Center offers a prime location along the Austin-San Antonio Corridor - one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. and the busiest inter-metro Interstate in Texas - providing excellent logistical advantages and unparalleled opportunities for businesses to thrive."



The Austin-San Antonio Corridor, with a population of approximately 4.5 million, is projected to grow to 6-7 million by 2030[1], making it a key area for economic growth and development.



"Driving from San Antonio International Airport to our new warehouse and showroom location in Schertz, Texas, I feel the electricity of endless retail possibilities," said Bob Mills, Founder and President of Bob Mills Furniture.



The property, built in 1981, provides the new tenancy with nearly 60,000 square feet of industrial distribution space and almost 55,000 square feet of retail showroom space. Property features include 12' to 20' clear height, dock-high and grade loading, a 4:1000 parking ratio, trailer parking and sprinkler systems.



Skloss added, "My mission is to drive success for our clients by leveraging our deep market insights, strategic thinking and a client-first approach. This successful transaction with Bob Mills Furniture underscores our dedication to facilitating significant growth and operational efficiency for our clients. We are truly excited about the exclusive partnership we have created with the Bob Mills family and team, they are amazing to work with on all fronts"



Since establishing its Oklahoma City store in 1971, Bob Mills Furniture has grown to 10 total store locations spanning Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas, with a distribution center positioned in Fort Worth.



According to the U.S. Census Bureau in May 2024, the top three fastest-growing cities in the U.S. with populations exceeding 50,000 - Georgetown, Kyle and Leander - are located along or near the IH-35 corridor in Texas. Kyle, just north of Schertz Corporate Center, was ranked #2, experiencing a growth rate of 9% between July 2022 and July 2023.



[1] The Greater Austin-San Antonio Corridor Council



