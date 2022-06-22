Log in
Newmark : Valuation & Advisory (V&A) Hires Paul Sipala as Senior Vice President of the Financial Reporting Group

06/22/2022 | 12:45pm EDT
June 22, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark V&A is pleased to announce that Paul E. Sipala, MAI, ASA-RP-GC has joined its Financial Reporting group as a Senior Vice President. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sipala will report to Specialty Practice Leader of Financial Reporting, Senior Managing Director John Corbett, MAI.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to our Financial Reporting group. With more than 17 years of valuation and consulting experience, Paul's knowledge and capabilities complement the strengths of the practice and will be instrumental in our continued growth," said Corbett.

Sipala, a CRE veteran of nearly two decades, has extensive global experience, having completed valuation work throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. His expertise spans a variety of property types and intended uses for purchase price allocation, tax, financial reporting and mortgage financing in the property sectors of office, hospitality, regional malls, senior housing and healthcare, industrial, agricultural and mining operations, solar photovoltaic plants, right-of-way, and development pipelines.

Prior to joining Newmark, Sipala worked for Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory Services Group where he was a Senior Director, based in New York City. Sipala frequently completed work for Financial Reporting, Sports & Entertainment and Agribusiness groups. Previously, he worked in Duff & Phelps' Valuation & Advisory Services Group, in its New York City and Philadelphia offices.

"I am thrilled to join John Corbett, the Financial Reporting team and the valuation experts at Newmark V&A. The company's recent investments in V&A's resources and technology allow its team to function at optimal efficiency which is incredibly exciting," said Sipala.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
