Newmark : Valuation & Advisory (V&A) Hires Paul Sipala as Senior Vice President of the Financial Reporting Group

June 22, 2022



Newmark V&A is pleased to announce that Paul E. Sipala, MAI, ASA-RP-GC has joined its Financial Reporting group as a Senior Vice President. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Sipala will report to Specialty Practice Leader of Financial Reporting, Senior Managing Director John Corbett, MAI.



"We are excited to welcome Paul to our Financial Reporting group. With more than 17 years of valuation and consulting experience, Paul's knowledge and capabilities complement the strengths of the practice and will be instrumental in our continued growth," said Corbett.



Sipala, a CRE veteran of nearly two decades, has extensive global experience, having completed valuation work throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Africa. His expertise spans a variety of property types and intended uses for purchase price allocation, tax, financial reporting and mortgage financing in the property sectors of office, hospitality, regional malls, senior housing and healthcare, industrial, agricultural and mining operations, solar photovoltaic plants, right-of-way, and development pipelines.



Prior to joining Newmark, Sipala worked for Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation & Advisory Services Group where he was a Senior Director, based in New York City. Sipala frequently completed work for Financial Reporting, Sports & Entertainment and Agribusiness groups. Previously, he worked in Duff & Phelps' Valuation & Advisory Services Group, in its New York City and Philadelphia offices.



"I am thrilled to join John Corbett, the Financial Reporting team and the valuation experts at Newmark V&A. The company's recent investments in V&A's resources and technology allow its team to function at optimal efficiency which is incredibly exciting," said Sipala.



