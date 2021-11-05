Supplemental Tables

Newmark Group, Inc. - Quarterly Financial Data Supplement - as presented on November 5, 2021 (1)
3Q21
Table of Contents
Page
Consolidated Results
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
3
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
4
Revenue Detail
5
GAAP and Adjusted Earnings Expense and Other Income Detail(1)
6
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS(1)
7
Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS(1)
8
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
9
Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
10
Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings
11
Equity-based Compensation and Allocations of Net Income to Limited Partnership Units and FPUs
12
Debt and Capital Markets Volumes
13
As of August 5, 2021, the Company has modified the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings to present non-GAAP metrics both including and excluding the impact of the Nasdaq related items. The items excluded under the modified presentation include realized (gains)/losses, unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares, dividend income; and Nasdaq earn-out, (hereinafter referred to as the "Nasdaq Impact"). Post tax adjusted earnings and post tax adjusted earnings per share excluding Nasdaq are calculated using the reported adjusted earnings effective tax rate for each period presented. The impact of any unrealized non-cash mark-to-market (gains) losses related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020 and 2019 ("Nasdaq Forwards") are excluded in the historical reported Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA. The Nasdaq Impact is only reflected on the tabs as indicated by footnote.(1)
As of November 30, 2021, upon further consideration, Newmark' calculations of non-GAAP "Other income (loss)" will continue to include dividend income on Nasdaq shares, as these dividends contribute to cash flow and are generally correlated to Newmark's interest expense on short term borrowing against such shares. All other things being equal, as Newmark sells Nasdaq shares, both its interest expense and dividend income will decline. The dividend income impact is only reflected on the tabs as indicated by footnote.(1)
Note: certain tables throughout this document may not reconcile due to rounding.
US GAAP Bal Sheet PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 170,752
$ 191,448
Restricted cash
74,453
66,951
Marketable securities
536,154
33,283
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,200,192
1,086,805
Receivables, net
514,392
376,795
Receivables from related parties
- 0
- 0
Other current assets
115,228
63,790
Total current assets
2,611,171
1,819,072
Goodwill
651,695
560,332
Mortgage servicing rights, net
533,923
494,729
Loans, forgivable loans and other receivables from employees and partners
449,746
454,270
Right-of-use assets
642,825
190,469
Fixed assets, net
133,569
96,367
Other intangible assets, net
71,825
44,289
Other assets
238,411
322,922
Total assets
$ 5,333,165
$ 3,982,450
Liabilities, Redeemable Partnership Interest, and Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises
$ 1,184,329
$ 1,061,202
Accrued compensation
393,631
279,872
Current portion of accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
579,966
326,548
Securities loaned
140,000
33,278
Current portion of payables to related parties
7,347
4,392
Total current liabilities
2,305,273
1,705,292
Long-term debt
544,615
680,385
Right-of-use liabilities
618,149
218,629
Other long-term liabilities
218,516
436,952
Total liabilities
3,686,553
3,041,258
Equity:
Total equity (1)
1,646,612
941,192
Total liabilities, redeemable partnership interest, and equity
$ 5,333,165
$ 3,982,450
(1) Includes "redeemable partnership interests," "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity."
- 0
(0)
US GAAP P&L PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
None Months Ended September 30,
Revenues:
2021
2020
2021
2020
Leasing and other commissions
$ 231,532
$ 114,947
$ 563,311
$ 375,465
Capital Markets
252,095
82,956
558,254
263,838
Commissions
483,627
197,903
1,121,565
639,303
Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net
60,030
91,192
148,683
210,686
Management services, servicing fees and other
244,469
146,829
651,729
453,583
Total revenues
788,126
435,924
1,921,977
1,303,572
Expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
444,408
253,908
1,274,879
784,684
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
33,963
50,769
315,743
74,544
Total compensation and employee benefits
478,371
304,677
1,590,622
859,228
Operating, administrative and other
152,363
61,790
394,546
215,083
Fees to related parties
5,664
6,109
17,696
17,126
Depreciation and amortization
28,883
29,627
80,804
104,613
Total non-compensation expenses
186,910
97,526
493,046
336,822
Total operating expenses
665,281
402,203
2,083,668
1,196,050
Other income, net:
Other income (loss), net
102,720
108,608
1,187,322
73,657
Total other income (loss), net
102,720
108,608
1,187,322
73,657
Income from operations
225,565
142,328
1,025,631
181,179
Interest expense, net
(8,498)
(9,531)
(26,034)
(28,617)
Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
217,067
132,797
999,597
152,562
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
53,811
33,272
206,572
38,158
Consolidated net (loss) income
163,256
99,525
793,025
114,404
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
34,707
24,176
191,627
30,563
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 128,549
$ 75,349
$ 601,398
$ 83,841
Per share data:
Basic earnings per share
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1)
$ 128,549
$ 72,101
$ 595,198
$ 75,703
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.64
$ 0.40
$ 3.14
$ 0.42
Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
199,413
179,501
189,317
178,527
Fully diluted earnings per share
Net income (loss) for fully diluted shares (1)
$ 128,549
$ 103,623
$ 595,198
$ 110,422
Fully diluted earnings(loss) per share
$ 0.63
$ 0.39
$ 3.06
$ 0.41
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
205,281
266,973
194,320
265,104
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.12
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.12
(1) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $3.2 million and $8.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.)
Summary Cash Flow
NEWMARK GROUP INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (1,111,699)
$ (385,955)
$ (326,557)
$ (1,341,049)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
438,208
(4,058)
423,988
12,506
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
681,049
359,537
(110,625)
1,443,334
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
7,558
(30,476)
(13,194)
114,791
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
237,647
367,138
258,399
221,872
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 245,205
$ 336,662
$ 245,205
$ 336,663
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activity excluding loan originations and sales (1)
$ (327,498)
$ 62,351
$ (213,170)
$ (18,604)
(1) Reflects $484.4 million of cash used with respect to the 2021 Equity Event. Of this amount, $203.4 million related to the 16.3 million reduction in fully diluted shares, and $280.9 million related to amounts paid on behalf of, or to partners for withholding taxes related to unit exchanges and/or redemptions, cash paid for redemption of HDUs, and other items. But for these uses of cash, net cash provided by operating activities excluding loan originations and sales would have been $156.9 million and $271.2 million, respectively, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Includes payments for new hires and producers in the amount of $0.9 million and $11.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively and $6.5 million and $69.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented in summarized form. For complete Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, please refer to Newmark's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future.
Revenue Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
REVENUE DETAIL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Detail of revenues as presented in the Statement of Operations:
Leasing and other commissions
$ 147,433
$ 184,346
$ 231,532
$ 563,311
$ 140,439
$ 120,079
$ 114,947
$ 138,377
$ 513,842
$ 172,471
$ 217,381
$ 213,242
$ 251,686
$ 854,780
$ 159,371
$ 178,142
$ 203,904
$ 276,017
$ 817,434
Capital markets
121,403
184,756
252,095
558,254
127,923
52,959
82,956
190,268
454,106
102,797
128,750
144,666
165,042
541,255
101,364
101,691
115,436
150,414
468,905
Commissions
$ 268,836
$ 369,102
$ 483,627
$ 1,121,565
$ 268,362
$ 173,038
$ 197,903
$ 328,645
$ 967,948
$ 275,268
$ 346,131
$ 357,908
$ 416,728
$ 1,396,035
$ 260,735
$ 279,833
$ 319,340
$ 426,431
$ 1,286,339
OMSR revenue (1) (2)
28,716
25,815
33,644
88,175
29,347
42,128
60,947
62,392
194,814
16,378
24,855
37,423
30,592
109,248
21,097
24,695
28,685
28,725
103,202
Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net
18,678
15,446
26,385
60,509
21,075
26,943
30,246
37,836
116,100
14,968
20,236
34,909
18,724
88,837
17,817
17,182
23,287
20,776
79,062
Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net
47,394
41,260
60,029
148,684
50,422
69,071
91,193
100,228
310,914
31,346
45,091
72,332
49,316
198,085
38,914
41,877
51,972
49,501
182,264
Management services fee revenue (3)
58,927
68,327
77,416
204,669
59,052
48,417
47,345
54,429
209,243
46,345
51,683
52,701
65,051
215,780
37,493
46,554
50,073
54,235
188,355
Non-fee management services revenue (2) (4)
87,640
111,088
121,217
319,945
66,519
56,680
60,152
74,917
258,268
51,744
65,790
51,483
61,568
230,585
59,439
60,674
51,895
54,084
226,092
Servicing fees and other revenues (5)
41,183
40,094
45,836
127,113
39,575
36,512
39,331
43,207
158,625
42,953
42,783
52,210
39,701
177,647
33,879
37,681
45,529
47,441
164,530
Management services, servicing fees and other
187,750
219,509
244,469
651,728
165,146
141,609
146,828
172,553
626,136
141,042
160,256
156,394
166,320
624,012
130,811
144,909
147,497
155,760
578,977
Total revenues
$ 503,980
$ 629,871
$ 788,125
$ 1,921,977
$ 483,930
$ 383,718
$ 435,924
$ 601,426
1,904,998
$ 447,656
$ 551,478
$ 586,634
$ 632,364
$ 2,218,132
$ 430,460
$ 466,619
$ 518,809
$ 631,692
$ 2,047,580
Detail of revenues as presented in the investor presentations:
Commission-based revenues (6)
$ 320,212
$ 420,071
$ 551,979
$ 1,292,262
$ 317,553
$ 219,915
$ 253,326
$ 400,370
$ 1,191,164
$ 306,660
$ 388,023
$ 418,477
$ 463,876
$ 1,577,036
$ 289,481
$ 313,780
$ 362,132
$ 468,928
$ 1,434,321
Management fees & other revenue (7)
67,412
72,897
81,286
221,594
70,511
64,995
61,499
63,747
260,752
72,874
72,810
79,251
76,328
301,263
60,443
67,470
76,097
79,954
283,964
Non-fee revenue (2) (4)
116,356
136,903
154,861
408,120
95,866
98,808
121,099
137,309
453,082
68,122
90,645
88,906
92,160
339,833
80,536
85,369
80,580
82,809
329,294
Total Revenue
$ 503,980
$ 629,871
$ 788,126
$ 1,921,977
$ 483,930
$ 383,718
$ 435,924
$ 601,426
$ 1,904,998
$ 447,656
$ 551,478
$ 586,634
$ 632,364
$ 2,218,132
$ 430,460
$ 466,619
$ 518,809
$ 631,691
$ 2,047,579
Non-fee revenue detail (2) (4):
OMSR revenue
$ 28,716
$ 25,815
$ 33,644
$ 88,175
$ 29,347
$ 42,128
$ 60,947
$ 62,392
$ 194,814
$ 16,378
$ 24,855
$ 37,423
$ 30,592
$ 109,248
$ 21,097
$ 24,695
$ 28,685
$ 28,725
$ 103,202
Non-fee management services revenue
87,640
111,088
121,217
319,945
66,519
56,680
60,152
74,917
258,268
51,744
65,790
51,483
61,568
230,585
59,439
60,674
51,895
54,084
226,092
Total non-fee revenue
$ 116,356
$ 136,903
$ 154,861
$ 408,120
$ 95,866
$ 98,808
$ 121,099
$ 137,309
$ 453,082
$ 68,122
$ 90,645
$ 88,906
$ 92,160
$ 339,833
$ 80,536
$ 85,369
$ 80,580
$ 82,809
$ 329,294
(1) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights, which represent the fair value of expected net future cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net.
(2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization.
(3) Management services fee revenue includes Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Consulting, Valuation & Advisory, and Underwriting.
(4) Non-fee management services revenue represent fully reimbursable compensation and non-compensation expenses recorded as part of Newmark's management services business.
(5) Servicing fees include mortgage servicing fees, escrow interest and placement fees, and ancillary fees. "Other revenues" include interest income on loans held-for-sale.
(6) Commission-based revenues include Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net, and Valuation and Advisory.
(7) Includes fees from management services, mortgage servicing, and interest income on loans held for sale.
Expense and Other Income Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME DETAIL
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
GAAP expense summary:
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 303,322
$ 808,929
$ 478,371
$ 1,590,622
$ 313,172
$ 241,378
$ 304,678
$ 418,891
$ 1,278,119
$ 277,274
$ 356,090
$ 397,683
$ 503,827
$ 1,534,874
$ 278,502
$ 334,006
$ 332,158
$ 441,960
$ 1,386,626
Total non compensation expense
134,478
171,658
186,910
493,046
144,133
95,163
97,526
121,349
458,171
122,895
142,396
130,166
122,542
517,999
104,832
106,550
117,431
126,819
455,632
Total expenses for GAAP
$ 437,800
$ 980,587
$ 665,281
$ 2,083,668
$ 457,305
$ 336,541
$ 402,204
$ 540,240
$ 1,736,290
$ 400,169
$ 498,486
$ 527,849
$ 626,369
$ 2,052,873
$ 383,334
$ 440,556
$ 449,589
$ 568,779
$ 1,842,258
GAAP other income/(loss) and other expenses:
Other income/(loss)
$ (2,210)
$ 1,086,812
$ 102,720
$ 1,187,322
$ 1,438
$ (36,389)
$ 108,608
$ (58,367)
$ 15,290
$ (9,718)
$ (3,726)
$ 108,711
$ (14,313)
$ 80,954
$ 5,707
$ (365)
$ 93,717
$ 28,234
$ 127,293
Tax provision/(benefit)
$ 10,579
$ 142,182
$ 53,811
$ 206,572
$ 4,797
$ 88
$ 33,273
$ (1,165)
$ 36,993
$ 6,687
$ 9,121
$ 36,760
$ (132)
$ 52,436
$ 6,933
$ 10,822
$ 35,870
$ 36,862
$ 90,487
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 11,473
$ 145,447
$ 34,707
$ 191,627
$ 6,056
$ 330
$ 24,177
$ (1,346)
$ 29,217
$ 6,502
$ 9,396
$ 33,871
$ (5,362)
$ 44,407
$ 12,490
$ 3,555
$ 47,321
$ 21,800
$ 85,166
Adjusted earnings expense summary:
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 288,158
$ 351,824
$ 427,909
$ 1,067,891
$ 299,693
$ 228,675
$ 248,762
$355,944
$ 1,133,074
$ 263,891
$ 317,040
$ 341,656
$350,389
$ 1,272,976
$ 261,796
$ 267,151
$ 292,055
$343,770
$ 1,164,772
Total non compensation expense (1)
116,611
137,974
158,935
413,521
115,493
68,110
71,593
81,013
336,209
99,517
113,071
97,787
90,281
400,656
85,282
89,213
94,850
101,385
370,730
Total expenses for adjusted earnings
$ 404,769
$ 489,798
$ 586,844
$ 1,481,412
$ 415,186
$ 296,785
$ 320,355
$ 436,957
$ 1,469,283
$ 363,408
$ 430,111
$ 439,443
$ 440,670
$ 1,673,632
$ 347,078
$ 356,364
$ 386,905
$ 445,155
$ 1,535,502
Detail of expenses as presented in the investor presentations:
Commission-based compensation
$ 162,376
$ 217,225
$ 282,966
$ 662,567
$ 157,166
$ 110,993
$ 126,240
$ 204,231
$ 598,630
$ 148,930
$ 194,470
$ 210,804
$ 236,138
$ 790,342
$ 146,844
$ 159,248
$ 181,938
$ 235,305
$ 723,335
Support and operational expenses - comp
93,012
101,050
112,502
306,564
96,687
77,898
77,948
97,997
350,530
83,326
88,242
94,354
74,468
340,390
76,080
72,738
79,533
77,226
305,577
Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - comp
32,759
33,549
32,441
98,749
45,840
39,784
44,574
53,716
183,914
31,635
34,328
36,498
39,783
142,244
38,872
35,165
30,584
31,239
135,860
Total compensation and employee benefits
$ 288,147
$ 351,824
$ 427,909
$ 1,067,880
$ 299,693
$ 228,675
$ 248,762
$ 355,944
$ 1,133,074
$ 263,891
$ 317,040
$ 341,656
$ 350,389
$ 1,272,976
$ 261,796
$ 267,151
$ 292,055
$ 343,770
$ 1,164,772
Support and operational expenses - non-comp (2)
61,741
60,435
70,159
192,335
94,814
51,210
56,014
59,817
261,855
79,409
81,609
82,802
68,495
312,315
64,715
63,704
73,539
78,545
280,503
Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - non-comp
54,881
77,539
88,776
221,196
20,679
16,900
15,579
21,196
74,354
20,108
31,462
14,985
21,786
88,341
20,567
25,509
21,311
22,840
90,227
Total non compensation expense (2)
116,611
137,974
158,935
413,532
115,493
68,110
71,593
81,013
336,209
99,517
113,071
97,787
90,281
400,656
85,282
89,213
94,850
101,385
370,730
Total expenses for adjusted earnings (2)
$ 404,769
$ 489,798
$ 586,844
$ 1,481,412
$ 415,186
$ 296,785
$ 320,355
$ 436,957
$ 1,469,283
$ 363,408
$ 430,111
$ 439,443
$ 440,670
$ 1,673,632
$ 347,078
$ 356,364
$ 386,905
$ 445,155
$ 1,535,502
Adjusted earnings other income/(loss) and other expenses:
Other income (loss)
$ 1,017
$ (1,031)
$ 1,475
$ 1,461
$ 15
$ (3,878)
$ (7,527)
$ (9)
$ (11,399)
$ 13
$ 4,742
$ 1,257
$ 1,249
$ 7,260
$ 3,175
$ 1,845
$ 17
$ (2,276)
$ 2,761
Tax provision (benefit)
$ 10,283
$ 18,260
$ 30,481
$ 59,025
$ 5,839
$ 4,571
$ 5,634
$ 16,797
$ 32,840
$ 8,671
$ 15,093
$ 15,427
$ 21,419
$ 60,610
$ 6,930
$ 10,156
$ 12,159
$ 25,406
$ 54,652
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
$ 659
$ 746
$ 959
$ 2,364
$ 455
$ 213
$ (9)
$ 544
$ 1,203
$ (137)
$ 342
$ 584
$ 378
$ 1,167
$ 803
$ 245
$ 415
$ 259
$ 1,722
(1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the OMSR revenue adjustment will no longer be included in non-compensation expenses for Adjusted Earnings but instead as a separate line item in the Company's non-GAAP reconciliations. Historical expense amounts have been recast to reflect this change. There is no impact to Adjusted Earnings or Adjusted EBITDA.
(2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization.
Recon of GAAP to AE PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND
GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income available to common stockholders
$ 128,549
$ 75,349
$ 601,398
$ 83,841
Provision for income taxes (1)
53,811
33,272
206,572
38,158
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(2)
34,707
24,176
191,627
30,563
GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$ 217,067
$ 132,797
$ 999,597
$ 152,562
Pre-tax adjustments:
Compensation adjustments:
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (3)
33,963
50,769
315,743
74,544
Other compensation adjustments(4)
16,491
5,147
207,142
7,555
Total Compensation adjustments
50,454
55,916
522,885
82,099
Non-Compensation expense adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles (5)
2,416
1,744
6,503
5,053
MSR amortization(6)
20,103
22,601
57,854
85,937
Other non-compensation adjustments (7)
5,461
1,585
15,014
(9,359)
Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments
27,980
25,930
79,371
81,631
Non-cash adjustment for OMSR revenue(8)
(33,644)
(60,947)
(88,175)
(132,423)
Other (income) loss:
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq (9)
(101,245)
(116,134)
(1,185,835)
(84,932)
Total Other (income) loss
(101,245)
(116,134)
(1,185,835)
(84,932)
Total pre-tax adjustments
(56,455)
(95,235)
(671,754)
(53,625)
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes ("Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings")
$ 160,612
$ 37,562
$ 327,843
$ 98,937
GAAP Net income available to common stockholders:
$ 128,549
$ 75,349
$ 601,398
$ 83,841
Allocation of net income to noncontrolling interests (10)
33,748
24,185
189,261
29,904
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
(56,455)
(95,235)
(671,754)
(53,625)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1)
23,330
27,638
147,546
23,375
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders ("Post-tax Adjusted Earnings")
$ 129,172
$ 31,937
$ 266,451
$ 83,495
Realized and unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares
$ (2,375)
$ 2,090
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1) - adjustment for Nasdaq
390
(307)
Per Share Data:
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share(11)
$ 0.63
$ 0.39
$ 3.06
$ 0.41
Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests
- 0
- 0
(0.01)
- 0
Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends
0.00
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
(0.22)
(0.36)
(2.51)
(0.20)
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
0.09
0.10
0.55
0.09
Other
(0.10)
(0.02)
(0.12)
- 0
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share ("Adjusted Earnings EPS")
$ 0.50
$ 0.12
$ 1.00
$ 0.32
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.62
$ 0.14
$ 1.23
$ 0.37
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
257,791
266,793
267,268
265,104
(1)
Newmark's GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is calculated based on an annualized methodology. Newmark includes additional tax-deductible items when calculating the provision (benefit) for taxes with respect to Adjusted Earnings using an annualized methodology. These include tax-deductions related to equity-based compensation, and certain net-operating loss carryforwards. The adjustment in the tax provision to reflect Adjusted Earnings is shown below (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes
$ 53.8
$ 33.3
$ 206.6
$ 38.2
Income tax adjustment to reflect Adjusted Earnings
(23.3)
(27.7)
(147.5)
(23.4)
Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings
$ 30.5
$ 5.6
$ 59.1
$ 14.8
(2)
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(3)
The components of equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses
$ 14.4
$ 13.2
$ 298.2
$ 21.7
Allocations of net income
13.2
29.2
38.1
30.8
Limited partnership units amortization
2.3
4.9
(32.1)
12.8
RSU Amortization Expense
4.1
3.5
11.6
9.2
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$ 34.0
$ 50.8
$ 315.8
$ 74.5
(4)
Includes compensation expenses related to severance charges as a result of the cost savings initiatives of $0.2 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.3 million and $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Also includes commission charges related to non-cash GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues of $0.4 million and $1.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $16.0 million and $203.8 million, respectively, related to the 2021 Equity Event.
(5)
Includes Non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions.
(6)
Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings in future periods.
(7)
For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $3.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively of charges the company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations. Includes $1.6 million and $3.5 million and of charges the Company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Includes legal settlements for $2.5 million and $3.0 million for the three and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. September 30, 2020 includes $12.8 million of acquisitions earnout reversals.
(8)
Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs"). Under GAAP, Newmark recognizes OMSRs equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold.
(9)
The components of non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Nasdaq Impact
(73.2)
(121.9)
(1,167.7)
(119.7)
Realized gain on investment
(27.8)
-
(27.8)
-
Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net
-
-
(2.5)
26.8
Asset impairment
(0.2)
5.8
12.2
7.1
Contingent consideration and other expenses
-
-
-
0.9
$ (101.2)
$ (116.1)
$ (1,185.8)
$ (84.9)
(10)
Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(11)
Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $3.2 million and $8.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.)
Hist. Recon GAAP to AE Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND
GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 601,398
$ 8,179
$ 314
$ 75,348
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
10,579
142,182
53,811
206,572
4,797
88
33,273
(1,165)
36,993
6,687
9,121
36,760
(132)
52,436
6,933
10,822
35,870
36,862
90,487
(15)
1,422
1,989
54,082
57,478
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
11,473
145,447
34,707
191,627
6,056
330
24,177
(1,346)
29,217
6,502
9,396
33,871
(5,362)
44,407
12,490
3,555
47,321
21,800
85,166
296
12
(337)
633
604
GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
$ 55,157
$ 727,373
$ 217,067
$ 999,597
$ 19,032
$ 732
$ 132,798
$ (6,292)
$ 146,270
$ 30,093
$ 41,185
$ 159,329
$ (16,459)
$ 214,148
$ 39,420
$ 15,116
$ 151,428
$ 76,421
$ 282,385
$ 36,992
$ 56,579
$ 100,459
$ 8,544
$ 202,574
Pre-tax adjustments:
Compensation adjustments:
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$ 14,248
$ 267,532
$ 33,963
$ 315,743
$ 12,914
$ 10,860
$ 50,770
$ 56,215
$ 130,759
$ 13,871
$ 39,353
$ 56,647
$ 148,965
$ 258,836
$ 17,416
$ 67,367
$ 40,777
$ 99,083
$ 224,643
$ 16,689
$ 29,506
$ 24,866
$ 76,077
$ 147,138
Reserves on employee loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22,700
3,355
26,055
Other compensation adjustments
917
1,921
518
3,356
564
1,843
5,147
6,727
14,281
(537)
(303)
(621)
4,471
3,010
(709)
(512)
(673)
(893)
(2,787)
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Total Compensation adjustments
$ 15,165
$ 269,453
$ 34,481
$ 319,099
$ 13,478
$ 12,703
$ 55,917
$ 62,942
$ 145,040
$ 13,334
$ 39,050
$ 56,026
$ 153,436
$ 261,846
$ 16,707
$ 66,855
$ 40,104
$ 98,190
$ 221,856
$ 18,021
$ 30,727
$ 48,731
$ 80,328
$ 177,807
Non-Compensation expense adjustments:
Amortization of intangibles
$ 1,666
$ 2,420
$ 2,416
$ 6,502
$ 1,643
$ 1,667
$ 1,744
$ 1,958
$ 7,012
$ 1,276
$ 1,299
$ 2,819
$ 1,526
$ 6,920
$ 1,513
$ 1,257
$ 1,238
$ 1,621
$ 5,629
$ 1,347
$ 1,350
$ 7,481
$ 867
$ 11,045
MSR amortization
15,067
22,684
20,103
57,854
39,471
23,864
22,602
25,315
111,252
22,126
27,730
29,546
22,128
101,530
17,824
15,726
21,011
23,862
78,423
13,876
19,040
19,482
20,120
72,518
Other non-compensation adjustments
1,132
8,420
5,461
15,013
(12,480)
1,536
1,585
13,060
3,701
- 0
- 0
- 0
8,601
8,601
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments
$ 17,865
$ 33,524
$ 27,980
$ 79,369
$ 28,634
$ 27,067
$ 25,931
$ 40,333
$ 121,965
$ 23,402
$ 29,029
$ 32,365
$ 32,255
$ 117,051
$ 19,337
$ 16,983
$ 22,249
$ 25,483
$ 84,052
$ 15,223
$ 20,390
$ 26,963
$ 20,987
$ 83,563
Non-cash adjustment for OMSR Revenue
(28,716)
(25,815)
(33,644)
(88,175)
(29,347)
(42,128)
(60,947)
(62,392)
(194,814)
(16,378)
(24,855)
(37,423)
(30,592)
(109,248)
(21,097)
(24,695)
(28,685)
(28,725)
(103,202)
(29,310)
(42,597)
(25,683)
(23,379)
(120,969)
Other (income) losses
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items
5,602
(46,703)
(28,047)
(69,148)
(3,514)
32,511
(14,146)
63,486
78,337
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
168
3,085
(8,479)
(23,618)
(28,844)
1,202
814
1,181
3,732
6,929
Total Other (income) losses
5,602
(46,703)
(28,047)
(69,148)
(3,514)
32,511
(14,146)
63,486
78,337
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
168
3,085
(8,479)
(23,618)
(28,844)
1,202
814
1,181
3,732
6,929
Total pre-tax adjustments
9,916
230,459
770
241,145
9,251
30,153
6,755
104,369
150,528
34,219
55,164
28,949
177,684
296,016
15,115
62,228
25,189
71,330
173,862
5,136
9,334
51,192
81,668
147,330
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes including the impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event
$ 65,073
$ 957,832
$ 217,837
$ 1,240,742
$ 28,283
$ 30,885
$ 139,553
$ 98,077
$ 296,798
$ 64,312
$ 96,349
$ 188,278
$ 161,225
$ 510,164
$ 54,535
$ 77,344
$ 176,617
$ 147,751
$ 456,247
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 151,651
$ 90,212
$ 349,904
Impact of Nasdaq
(2,375)
(1,041,140)
(73,198)
(1,116,713)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
ERROR:#REF!
(7,023)
ERROR:#REF!
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
2021 Equity Event
- 0
187,813
15,974
203,787
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings excluding impact of dividend income
$ 62,698
$ 104,505
$ 160,613
$ 327,816
$ 30,373
$ 30,885
$ 37,564
$ 92,950
$ 191,772
$ 60,183
$ 93,172
ERROR:#REF!
$ 154,202
ERROR:#REF!
$ 52,102
$ 76,757
$ 91,710
$ 147,815
$ 368,384
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,563
$ 273,286
Dividend income
26
-
-
26
114
-
-
123
237
220
165
118
165
668
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
-
285
285
Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes
$ 62,724
$ 104,505
$ 160,613
$ 327,842
$ - 0
$ 30,487
$ 30,885
$ 37,564
$ 93,073
$ 192,009
$ - 0
$ 60,403
$ 93,337
ERROR:#REF!
$ 154,367
ERROR:#REF!
$ - 0
$ 52,102
$ 76,839
$ 91,756
$ 148,079
$ 368,776
$ - 0
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,848
$ 273,571
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 601,398
$ 8,179
$ 314
$ 75,348
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
10,814
144,701
33,748
189,262
5,601
118
24,185
(1,890)
28,014
6,639
9,054
33,287
(5,740)
43,240
11,687
3,311
46,906
21,542
83,446
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
9,916
230,459
770
241,145
9,251
30,153
6,755
104,369
150,528
34,219
55,164
28,949
177,684
296,016
15,115
62,228
25,189
71,330
173,862
5,136
9,334
51,192
81,668
147,330
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
(93)
(25,152)
23,330
(1,915)
638
(4,478)
12,341
(20,260)
(11,759)
(2,578)
(6,486)
8,518
(22,526)
(23,072)
(321)
588
12,452
10,082
22,801
(7,598)
(10,443)
(25,309)
37,844
(5,506)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings - including the Nasdaq Impact
$ 53,742
$ 789,752
$ 186,397
$ 1,029,890
$ 23,669
$ 26,107
$ 118,629
$ 78,438
$ 246,843
$ 55,184
$ 80,400
$ 159,452
$ 138,453
$ 433,489
$ 46,478
$ 66,866
$ 152,784
$ 120,713
$ 386,841
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 124,690
$ 73,341
$ 286,316
-830.52
Impact of Nasdaq and Equity Event, net of tax
(1,986)
(704,807)
(56,647)
(763,440)
(307)
- 0
(86,691)
(2,827)
(87,771)
(3,534)
(2,663)
(72,620)
(6,047)
(84,865)
(2,109)
(509)
(73,648)
1,445
(74,822)
- 0
- 0
(63,115)
288
(62,827)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders before dividend income
$ 51,756
$ 84,945
$ 129,750
$ 266,451
$ 23,362
$ 26,107
$ 31,939
$ 75,610
$ 159,073
$ 51,650
$ 77,737
$ 86,832
$ 132,406
$ 348,624
$ 44,369
$ 66,357
$ 79,136
$ 122,158
$ 312,019
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,575
$ 73,629
$ 223,489
Dividend income
26
-
-
26
-
114
-
-
123
237
-
220
165
118
165
668
-
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
-
285
285
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders
$ 51,782
$ 84,945
$ 129,750
$ 266,477
$ - 0
$ 23,477
$ 26,107
$ 31,939
$ 75,733
$ 159,310
$ - 0
$ 51,870
$ 77,902
$ 86,950
$ 132,571
$ 349,292
$ - 0
$ 44,369
$ 66,439
$ 79,182
$ 122,422
$ 312,411
$ - 0
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,575
$ 73,914
$ 223,774
Per Share Data:
GAAP fully diluted earnings per share
$ 0.16
$ 2.13
$ 0.63
$ 3.06
$ 0.03
$ (0.01)
$ 0.39
$ (0.03)
$ 0.39
$ 0.08
$ 0.11
$ 0.48
$ (0.08)
$ 0.58
$ 0.12
0.00
$ 0.43
$ 0.09
$ 0.65
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ (0.34)
$ 0.85
Less: Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs, net of tax
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.01
(0.01)
0.00
0.01
0.01
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.01
0.01
Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends
0.00
0.02
0.00
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.00
0.01
0.05
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.05
0.00
0.00
0.01
0.01
0.02
N/A
N/A
N/A
0.01
0.02
Total pre-tax adjustments (from above)
0.04
0.84
(0.22)
0.66
0.03
0.11
0.01
0.39
0.57
0.13
0.20
0.11
0.67
1.12
0.07
0.24
0.10
0.27
0.68
0.02
0.04
0.22
0.35
0.64
Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes
0.00
(0.09)
0.09
0.00
0.00
(0.02)
0.05
(0.08)
(0.04)
(0.01)
(0.02)
0.03
(0.09)
(0.09)
(0.01)
0.00
0.05
0.04
0.08
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.11)
0.16
(0.02)
Other
0.00
(0.01)
0.12
0.07
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
(0.04)
0.00
0.00
(0.04)
0.01
(0.05)
0.00
0.03
(0.01)
0.03
0.07
0.16
0.24
0.43
0.13
(0.25)
Adjusted Earnings EPS including impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event
$ 0.20
$ 2.89
$ 0.62
$ 3.81
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.44
$ 0.30
$ 0.93
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.59
$ 0.52
$ 1.61
$ 0.19
$ 0.26
$ 0.58
$ 0.45
$ 1.51
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.54
$ 0.32
$ 1.25
Impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS
$ (0.02)
$ (2.57)
$ (0.22)
$ (2.81)
$ (0.00)
$ - 0
$ (0.32)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.33)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.01
$ (0.29)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.28)
$ 0.00
$ (0.27)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share excluding dividend income
$ 0.18
$ 0.31
$ 0.50
$ 1.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
$ 0.29
$ 0.60
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.50
$ 1.29
$ 0.18
$ 0.26
$ 0.30
$ 0.46
$ 1.22
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.97
Impact of dividend income on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ - 0
$ 0.00
$ 0.001
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share
$ 0.18
$ 0.31
$ 0.50
$ 1.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
$ 0.29
$ 0.60
$ 0.20
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.50
$ 1.30
$ 0.18
$ 0.26
$ 0.30
$ 0.46
$ 1.22
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.98
Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding
271,194
273,555
257,791
267,268
263,646
265,640
266,793
264,868
264,851
269,057
270,966
268,350
264,548
268,860
246,834
258,703
262,532
267,626
258,997
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.10
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.40
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.36
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.36
Dividends paid per share of common stock
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.03
$ 0.10
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ 0.13
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.39
$ 0.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
$ 0.00
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.09
$ 0.27
EBITDA-PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 128,549
$ 75,349
$ 601,398
$ 83,841
Adjustments:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)
34,707
24,176
191,627
30,563
Provision for income taxes
53,811
33,272
206,572
38,158
OMSR revenue(2)
(33,644)
(60,947)
(88,175)
(132,423)
MSR amortization(3)
20,103
22,601
57,854
85,937
Other depreciation and amortization(4)
8,780
7,023
22,950
18,673
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (5)
33,963
50,769
315,743
74,544
Other adjustments (6)
3,262
5,642
15,264
(3,192.00)
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq(7)
(85,271)
(116,134)
(982,049)
(85,047)
Interest expense
10,276
11,244
30,891
33,904
Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")
$ 174,536
$ 52,995
$ 372,075
$ 144,958
(1)
Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned.
(2)
Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights.
(3)
Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned.
(4)
Includes fixed asset depreciation of $6.3 million and $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $16.6 million and $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $6.5 million and $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(5)
Please refer to Footnote 3 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs".
(6)
The components of other adjustments are as follows (in millions):
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Severance charges
$ 0.2
$ 2.3
$ 2.0
$ 4.0
Assets impairment not considered a part of ongoing operations
2.7
0.5
11.9
2.1
Commission charges related to non-GAAP gains Attributable to OMSR revenues
0.4
2.9
1.3
3.5
Acquisition earnout reversal
-0
-0
-0
(12.8)
$ 3.3
$ 5.6
$ 15.3
$ (3.2)
(7)
Please refer to Footnote 9 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items".
Historical EBITDA Trend Detail
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders
$ 33,105
$ 439,744
$ 128,549
$ 601,398
$ 8,182
$ 310
$ 75,349
$ (3,781)
$ 80,060
$ 16,904
$ 22,668
$ 88,698
$ (10,965)
$ 117,305
$ 19,997
$ 739
$ 68,237
$ 17,759
$ 106,732
$ 36,711
$ 55,145
$ 98,807
$ (46,171)
$ 144,492
Adjustments:
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries
11,473
145,447
34,707
191,627
6,056
331
24,176
(1,346)
29,217
6,502
9,396
33,871
(5,362)
44,407
12,490
3,555
47,321
21,800
85,166
296
12
(337)
633
604
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
10,579
142,182
53,811
206,572
4,797
89
33,272
(1,165)
36,993
6,687
9,121
36,760
(132)
52,436
6,933
10,822
35,870
36,862
90,487
(15)
1,422
1,989
54,082
57,478
OMSR Revenue
(28,716)
(25,815)
(33,644)
(88,175)
(29,347)
(42,129)
(60,947)
(62,392)
(194,815)
(16,378)
(24,855)
(37,423)
(30,592)
(109,248)
(21,097)
(24,695)
(28,685)
(28,725)
(103,202)
(29,310)
(42,597)
(25,683)
(23,380)
(120,970)
MSR Amortization
15,067
22,684
20,103
57,854
39,471
23,865
22,601
25,315
111,252
22,126
27,730
29,546
22,128
101,530
17,824
15,726
21,011
23,862
78,423
13,876
19,040
19,482
20,120
72,518
Other Depreciation and Amortization
5,986
8,184
8,780
22,950
6,568
5,082
7,026
11,265
29,941
6,178
5,695
7,235
10,507
29,615
4,688
4,475
4,862
5,286
19,311
4,363
4,178
10,438
4,318
23,297
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units
14,248
267,532
33,963
315,743
12,914
10,861
50,769
56,215
130,759
13,871
39,353
56,647
148,965
258,836
17,416
67,367
40,777
99,083
224,643
16,689
29,506
24,866
76,077
147,138
Other adjustments
1,591
10,420
3,262
15,273
(12,229)
3,394
5,642
14,209
11,016
(537)
(303)
(621)
4,471
3,010
(709)
(512)
(673)
(893)
(2,787)
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items
5,602
(46,703)
(101,244)
(142,345)
(3,514)
32,512
(14,146)
63,855
78,707
13,861
11,940
(22,019)
22,585
26,367
(1)
3,083
(8,479)
(30,572)
(35,969)
2,534
2,035
2,345
4,765
11,679
Interest expense
10,344
10,271
10,276
30,891
10,904
11,756
11,244
10,696
44,600
9,567
10,088
10,177
10,070
39,902
14,820
12,915
14,264
16,808
58,807
6
8
30
2,841
2,885
Adjusted EBITDA including the impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event
79,279
973,946
158,563
1,211,788
43,802
46,071
154,986
112,871
357,730
78,781
110,833
202,871
171,675
564,160
72,361
93,475
194,505
161,270
521,611
46,482
69,970
133,102
94,181
343,735
Impact of Nasdaq
(2,359)
(1,041,140)
- 0
(1,043,499)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
(85,436)
(7,023)
(99,765)
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(78,134)
(545)
(78,679)
2021 Equity Event
- 0
187,813
15,973
203,786
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of dividend income
$ 76,920
$ 120,619
$ 174,536
$ 372,075
$ 45,892
$ 46,071
$ 52,997
$ 107,744
$ 252,704
$ 74,652
$ 107,656
$ 117,436
$ 164,652
$ 464,395
$ 69,928
$ 92,888
$ 109,598
$ 161,334
$ 433,748
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 54,968
$ 93,636
$ 265,056
Dividend income
26
-
-
26
114
-
-
123
237
220
165
118
165
668
-
82
46
264
392
-
-
-
285
285
Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA")
$ 76,946
$ 120,619
$ 174,536
$ 372,049
$ 45,777
$ 46,071
$ 52,997
$ 107,621
$ 252,466
$ 74,432
$ 107,491
$ 117,318
$ 164,487
$ 463,727
$ 69,928
$ 92,806
$ 109,552
$ 161,070
$ 433,356
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 54,968
$ 93,351
$ 264,771
FD WACSO GAAP & AE PR
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARE COUNT
FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Year Ended December 31,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2020
2019
2021
2020
Common stock outstanding
199,412
179,501
179,106
177,774
189,316
178,527
Limited partnership units
- 0
58,959
- 0
- 0
- 0
57,972
Cantor units
- 0
22,720
- 0
- 0
- 0
22,807
Founding partner units
- 0
5,233
- 0
5,583
- 0
5,314
RSUs
4,697
155
355
1,290
3,816
254
Newmark exchange shares
1,172
225
229
369
1,188
231
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP
205,281
266,793
179,690
185,016
194,320
265,104
Adjusted Earnings Adjustments:
Common stock outstanding
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Limited partnership units
24,383
- 0
57,112
60,772
44,901
- 0
Cantor units
23,679
- 0
22,789
23,072
23,695
- 0
Founding partner units
4,448
- 0
5,260
- 0
4,352
- 0
RSUs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Other
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
`
- 0
Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings
257,791
266,793
264,850
268,860
267,268
265,104
Equity-based Compensation
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
2021
2020
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses
$ 1,218
$ 282,569
$ 14,414
$ 298,201
$ 8,119
$ 306
$ 13,243
$ 47,373
$ 69,041
$ 661
$ 21,511
$ 17,499
$ 142,043
$ 181,714
$ 21,749
$ 60,334
$ 12,238
$ 85,012
$ 179,333
Allocation of net income
10,633
14,293
13,166
38,092
549
983
29,221
(293)
30,460
6,313
11,601
32,496
- 0
50,410
4,060
4,692
28,824
13,886
51,462
Limited partnership units amortization
(600)
(33,779)
2,323
(32,056)
1,895
6,011
4,902
5,885
18,693
6,335
5,044
5,239
4,891
21,509
(8,727)
1,805
(800)
(217)
(7,939)
RSU amortization
2,997
4,449
4,059
11,505
2,351
3,560
3,404
3,250
12,565
562
1,197
1,413
2,031
5,203
334
536
514
404
1,788
Equity based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs
$ 14,248
$ 267,532
$ 33,962
$ 315,742
$ 12,914
$ 10,860
$ 50,770
$ 56,215
$ 130,759
$ 13,871
$ 39,353
$ 56,647
$ 148,965
$ 258,836
$ 17,416
$ 67,367
$ 40,776
$ 99,085
$ 224,644
Note 1: On November 11, 2019, Newmark revised the Equity-based Compensation tab of the Financial Supplement to include additional historical data. 2Q 2019 was revised due to a reclassification of the individual components of equity-based compensation. "Exchangeability expense" has been renamed "Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses."
Note 2: In March 2020, Newmark revised the "Equity-based compensation" caption of the Financial Supplement to stratify "Limited partnership units amortization" and "RSU amortization."
Volumes
Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and TTM Volumes
(in $ millions)
2014
2015
2016
Q1 17
Q2 17
Q3 17
Q4 17
2017
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
2018
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
2019
Q1 20
Q2 20
Q3 20
Q4 20
2020
Q1 21
Q2 21
Q3 21
Q3 21 vs Q3 20
Change %
Investment Sales (1)
$ 8,340
$ 19,215
$ 28,306
$ 6,899
$ 8,303
$ 8,329
$ 11,497
$ - 0
$ 35,028
$ 8,472
$ 8,633
$ 9,965
$ 15,200
$ 42,269
$ 9,710
$ 11,259
$ 13,015
$ 16,691
$ 50,675
$ 13,108
$ 4,744
$ 7,456
$ 22,849
$ 48,157
$ 11,678
$ 16,434
$ 22,949
$ 15,493
208%
Mortgage Brokerage (2)
907
4,147
6,190
1,222
3,358
2,238
1,969
- 0
8,787
2,521
3,060
3,177
5,268
14,025
3,617
4,879
4,997
7,206
20,699
4,315
1,296
2,045
4,640
12,296
4,376
9,589
9,391
7,346
359%
Total Capital Markets
$ 9,248
$ 23,363
$ 34,496
$ 8,121
$ 11,660
$ 10,567
$ 13,466
$ - 0
$ 43,815
$ 10,993
$ 11,693
$ 13,141
$ 20,467
$ 56,294
$ 13,327
$ 16,138
$ 18,012
$ 23,897
$ 71,374
$ 17,423
$ 6,040
$ 9,501
$ 27,489
$ 60,453
$ 16,054
$ 26,023
$ 32,340
$ 22,839
240%
Fannie Mae
$ 2,138
$ 2,700
$ 4,443
$ 1,272
$ 982
$ 784
$ 830
$ - 0
$ 3,869
$ 629
$ 1,254
$ 1,435
$ 1,250
$ 4,567
$ 493
$ 887
$ 942
$ 880
$ 3,202
$ 953
$ 955
$ 1,621
$ 1,892
$ 5,421
$ 711
$ 854
$ 1,034
$ (587)
-36%
Freddie Mac
1,969
2,004
2,941
560
2,933
600
632
- 0
4,726
899
574
1,274
1,235
3,982
1,426
1,080
2,917
1,300
6,723
690
1,463
1,515
2,024
5,692
1,388
622
1,386
(129)
-9%
FHA
123
108
179
21
129
94
19
- 0
264
77
20
- 0
68
165
- 0
12
2
- 0
14
- 0
5
79
107
191
14
27
68
(11)
-14%
Total Origination Volume
$ 4,230
$ 4,812
$ 7,564
$ 1,854
$ 4,045
$ 1,479
$ 1,481
$ - 0
$ 8,858
$ 1,605
$ 1,849
$ 2,709
$ 2,553
$ 8,715
$ 1,919
$ 1,979
$ 3,861
$ 2,180
$ 9,939
$ 1,643
$ 2,423
$ 3,215
$ 4,023
$ 11,304
$ 2,113
$ 1,502
$ 2,488
$ (727)
-23%
Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume
$ 13,477
$ 28,175
$ 42,060
$ 9,975
$ 15,705
$ 12,046
$ 14,947
$ - 0
$ 52,673
$ 12,598
$ 13,542
$ 15,850
$ 23,020
$ 65,010
$ 15,247
$ 18,117
$ 21,873
$ 26,077
$ 81,314
$ 19,066
$ 8,463
$ 12,716
$ 31,512
$ 71,757
$ 17,556
$ 27,525
$ 34,828
$ 22,112
174%
(1) Includes all equity advisory transactions
(2) Includes all non-originated debt placement transactions
Approved Scenario
Newmark
As previously reproted before non-cash deferred comp and Nasdaq Impace
Adjusted Earnings and AEBITDA Recast for the Nasdaq Earnout
As of May 21, 2021
As preported with deferred non cash
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2017
2017
Q1
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Cumulative
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
As Reported:
Nasdaq earnout
- 0
- 0
- 0
(19,917)
- 0
(19,917)
- 0
- 0
(14,841)
- 0
(14,841)
(14,041)
(14,041)
(48,799)
Deferred non-cash
- 0
Dividend income
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
$ 345,290
Pre-tax before deferred comp
Subtotal
- 0
- 0
- 0
(19,917)
- 0
(19,917)
- 0
- 0
(14,841)
- 0
(14,841)
- 0
- 0
(14,041)
- 0
(14,041)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(48,799)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
$ 4,614
Defered comp adjust
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate
(93)
638
(4,478)
12,341
(20,260)
(11,759)
(2,578)
(6,486)
8,518
(22,526)
(23,072)
(321)
588
12,452
10,082
22,801
(7,598)
(10,443)
(25,309)
37,844
(5,606)
(17,729)
(7,598)
(10,443)
(25,309)
37,844
(5,606)
$ 349,904
Pre-tax after deferred comp adjust
(7,358)
(10,223)
(25,099)
38,005
(4,675)
Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings
$ 65,073
$ 28,283
$ 30,885
$ 139,553
$ 98,077
$ 296,798
$ 64,312
$ 96,349
$ 188,278
$ 161,225
$ 510,164
$ 54,535
$ 77,344
$ 176,617
$ 147,751
$ 456,247
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 151,651
$ 90,212
$ 349,904
$ 1,678,186
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 151,651
$ 90,212
$ 349,904
$ 40,796
$ 64,692
$ 150,486
$ 89,316
$ 345,290
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings
$ 53,742
$ 23,669
$ 26,107
$ 118,629
$ 78,438
$ 246,843
$ 55,184
$ 80,400
$ 159,452
$ 138,453
$ 433,489
$ 46,478
$ 66,866
$ 152,784
$ 120,713
$ 386,841
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 124,690
$ 73,341
$ 286,316
$ 1,407,232
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 124,690
$ 73,341
$ 286,316
$ 282,533
Post tax before non cash
$ 33,157
$ 53,035
$ 123,735
$ 72,606
$ 282,533
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.24
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
$ 0.52
$ 0.37
$ 1.12
$ 0.24
$ 0.36
$ 0.70
$ 0.61
$ 1.90
$ 0.22
$ 0.30
$ 0.67
$ 0.55
$ 1.76
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.66
$ 0.39
$ 1.52
NMF
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.66
$ 0.39
$ 1.52
3,783
Adjustment, net of tax
$ 0.18
$ 0.28
$ 0.65
$ 0.38
$ 1.50
Post-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.20
$ 0.09
$ 0.10
$ 0.44
$ 0.30
$ 0.93
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.59
$ 0.52
$ 1.61
$ 0.19
$ 0.26
$ 0.58
$ 0.45
$ 1.51
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.54
$ 0.31
$ 1.25
NMF
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.54
$ 0.31
$ 1.25
286,316
Post tax after
$ 0.15
$ 0.23
$ 0.54
$ 0.31
$ 1.23
Fully diluted weighted-average shares
271,194
263,646
265,640
266,793
264,868
264,851
269,057
270,966
268,350
264,548
268,860
246,834
258,703
262,532
267,626
258,997
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
NMF
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 79,279
$ 43,802
$ 46,071
$ 154,986
$ 112,871
$ 357,730
$ 78,781
$ 110,833
$ 202,871
$ 171,675
$ 564,160
$ 72,361
$ 93,475
$ 194,505
$ 161,270
$ 521,611
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 133,602
$ 94,181
$ 343,735
$ 1,866,515
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 133,602
$ 94,181
$ 343,735
$ 339,121
$ 45,150
$ 68,749
$ 131,937
$ 93,285
$ 339,121
4614
(240)
(220)
(210)
(161)
(831)
tax impact
$ 343,735
As Recast:
1332
1221
1165
896
4614
Deferred comp
Nasdaq earnout
- 0
- 0
- 0
(101,989)
- 0
(101,989)
- 0
- 0
(83,739)
- 0
(83,739)
- 0
- 0
(85,135)
- 0
(85,135)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
- 0
(76,969)
(347,832)
1,092
1,001
955
735
3,783
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
- 0
(76,969)
Realized (gains)/losses
(1,950)
2,204
- 0
- 0
- 0
2,204
51
(1,863)
(2,244)
- 0
(4,056)
(2,400)
906
- 0
(1,762)
(3,256)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,111)
(1,111)
(8,169)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,111)
(1,111)
Unrealized (gains)/losses
(399)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(5,004)
(5,004)
(3,960)
(1,150)
665
(6,858)
(11,303)
(33)
(1,411)
274
2,090
920
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,747
1,747
(14,039)
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,747
1,747
Dividend income
(26)
(114)
- 0
- 0
(123)
(237)
(220)
(165)
(118)
(165)
(667)
- 0
(82)
(46)
(264)
(392)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(285)
(285)
(1,608)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(285)
(285)
Nasdaq activity
(2,375)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
(85,436)
(7,023)
(99,765)
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
(371,648)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
Deferred non-cash
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Total Recast Adjustment
$ (2,375)
$ 2,090
$ -
$ (101,989)
$ (5,127)
$ (105,026)
$ (4,129)
$ (3,178)
$ (85,436)
$ (7,023)
$ (99,765)
$ (2,433)
$ (587)
$ (84,907)
$ 64
$ (87,863)
$ -
$ -
$ (76,969)
$ 351
$ (76,618)
$ (371,648)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,332
$ 1,221
$ (75,804)
$ 1,247
$ (72,004)
Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate
$ 297
$ 331
$ (4,478)
$ 27,639
$ (17,961)
$ 5,497
$ (1,983)
$ (5,971)
$ 21,333
$ (21,551)
$ (8,172)
$ 3
$ 666
$ 23,711
$ 11,463
$ 35,836
$ (7,598)
$ (10,443)
$ (11,455)
$ 37,781
$ 8,185
$ 41,642
$ (7,598)
$ (10,443)
$ (25,309)
$ 37,844
$ (5,606)
$ (7,598)
$ (10,443)
$ (11,454)
$ 37,781
$ 8,286
Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings
$ 62,698
$ 30,373
$ 30,885
$ 37,564
$ 92,950
$ 191,772
$ 60,183
$ 93,172
$ 102,843
$ 154,202
$ 410,399
$ 52,102
$ 76,757
$ 91,710
$ 147,815
$ 368,384
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,563
$ 273,286
$ 1,306,539
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 151,651
$ 90,212
$ 349,904
$ 42,128
$ 65,913
$ 74,682
$ 90,563
$ 273,286
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings
$ 51,756
$ 25,452
$ 26,107
$ 31,939
$ 75,610
$ 159,073
$ 51,650
$ 77,737
$ 86,832
$ 132,406
$ 348,624
$ 44,369
$ 66,357
$ 79,136
$ 122,158
$ 312,012
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,576
$ 73,629
$ 223,490
$ 1,094,955
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 124,690
$ 73,341
$ 286,316
$ 34,249
$ 54,036
$ 61,576
$ 73,629
$ 223,490
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.12
$ 0.12
$ 0.14
$ 0.35
$ 0.72
$ 0.22
$ 0.34
$ 0.38
$ 0.58
$ 1.53
$ 0.21
$ 0.30
$ 0.35
$ 0.55
$ 1.42
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 1.19
NMF
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.66
$ 0.39
$ 1.52
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.39
$ 1.19
Post-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ 0.19
$ 0.10
$ 0.10
$ 0.12
$ 0.29
$ 0.60
$ 0.19
$ 0.29
$ 0.32
$ 0.50
$ 1.30
$ 0.18
$ 0.26
$ 0.30
$ 0.46
$ 1.20
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.97
NMF
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.54
$ 0.31
$ 1.25
$ 0.15
$ 0.24
$ 0.27
$ 0.32
$ 0.97
Fully diluted weighted-average shares
271,194
263,646
265,640
266,793
264,868
264,851
269,057
270,966
268,350
264,548
268,860
246,834
258,703
262,532
267,626
258,997
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
NMF
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
225,194
228,390
230,882
233,414
229,479
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 76,904
$ 45,892
$ 46,071
$ 52,997
$ 107,744
$ 252,704
$ 74,652
$ 107,656
$ 117,436
$ 164,652
$ 464,395
$ 69,928
$ 92,888
$ 109,598
$ 161,334
$ 433,748
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 56,633
$ 94,532
$ 267,117
$ 1,494,867
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 133,602
$ 94,181
$ 343,735
$ 46,482
$ 69,970
$ 56,133
$ 94,532
$ 267,117
Adjusted EBITDA original Scenario 1
$ 76,904
$ 45,892
$ 45,924
$ 53,145
$ 107,744
$ 252,708
$ 74,652
$ 107,656
$ 117,434
$ 164,652
$ 464,395
$ 69,928
$ 92,888
$ 109,598
$ 161,334
$ 433,747
$ 46,483
$ 69,971
$ 56,133
$ 94,533
$ 267,116
$ 1,494,870
$ 46,483
$ 69,971
$ 56,133
$ 94,533
$ 267,116
$ 46,483
$ 69,971
$ 56,133
$ 94,533
$ 267,116
Difference
$ (0.16)
$ (0.47)
$ 147.00
$ (148.00)
$ 0.14
$ (4.34)
$ - 0
$ (0.50)
$ 1.50
$ 0.29
$ 0.29
$ (0.10)
$ (0.15)
$ (0.17)
$ - 0
$ 0.58
$ (1.00)
$ (1.00)
$ 500.00
$ (0.78)
$ 1.00
$ (2.63)
$ (1.00)
$ (1.00)
$ 77,469.00
$ (351.78)
$ 76,619.00
$ (1.00)
$ (1.00)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.78)
$ 1.00
Check
Nasdaq activity
(2,375)
2,090
- 0
(101,989)
(5,127)
(105,026)
(4,129)
(3,178)
(85,436)
(7,023)
(99,765)
(2,433)
(587)
(84,907)
64
(87,863)
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(76,969)
351
(76,618)
Deferred non-cash
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,332
1,221
1,165
896
4,614
Nasdaq earnout and unrealized gains and losses
$ (2,375)
$ 2,090
$ -
$ (101,989)
$ (5,127)
$ (105,026)
$ (4,129)
$ (3,178)
$ (85,436)
$ (7,023)
$ (99,765)
$ (2,433)
$ (587)
$ (84,907)
$ 64
$ (87,863)
$ -
$ -
$ (76,969)
$ 351
$ (76,618)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,332
$ 1,221
$ (75,804)
$ 1,247
$ (72,004)
Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate
$ 390
$ (307)
$ -
$ 15,298
$ 2,299
$ 17,256
$ 595
$ 515
$ 12,815
$ 975
$ 14,900
$ 324
$ 78
$ 11,259
$ 1,381
$ 13,035
$ -
$ -
$ 13,854
$ (63)
$ 13,791
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ (240)
$ (220)
$ 13,645
$ (224)
$ 12,961
Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings
$ (2,375)
$ 2,090
$ -
$ (101,989)
$ (5,127)
$ (105,026)
$ (4,129)
$ (3,178)
$ (85,436)
$ (7,023)
$ (99,765)
$ (2,433)
$ (587)
$ (84,907)
$ 64
$ (87,863)
$ -
$ -
$ (76,969)
$ 351
$ (76,618)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,332
$ 1,221
$ (75,804)
$ 1,247
$ (72,004)
Post-tax Adjusted Earnings
$ (1,986)
$ 1,782
$ -
$ (86,691)
$ (2,827)
$ (87,771)
$ (3,534)
$ (2,663)
$ (72,620)
$ (6,047)
$ (84,865)
$ (2,109)
$ (509)
$ (73,648)
$ 1,445
$ (74,829)
$ -
$ -
$ (63,115)
$ 288
$ (62,827)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,092
$ 1,001
$ (62,159)
$ 1,023
$ (59,043)
Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ (0.01)
$ 0.01
$ -
$ (0.38)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.40)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.03)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.32)
$ 0.00
$ (0.34)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.33)
$ 0.00
$ (0.33)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.00)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.01
$ 0.01
$ (0.33)
$ 0.01
$ (0.31)
Post-tax adjusted earnings per share
$ (0.01)
$ 0.01
$ (0.00)
$ (0.32)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.33)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.27)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.31)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.00)
$ (0.28)
$ 0.01
$ (0.31)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.27)
$ 0.00
$ (0.27)
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
$ (0.00)
$ -
$ -
$ 0.00
$ 0.01
$ (0.27)
$ 0.01
$ (0.26)
Fully diluted weighted-average shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0)
(0)
0
-
-
(0)
(0)
0
-
-
(0)
(0)
0
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (2,375)
$ 2,090
$ -
$ (101,989)
$ (5,127)
$ (105,026)
$ (4,129)
$ (3,178)
$ (85,436)
$ (7,023)
$ (99,765)
$ (2,433)
$ (587)
$ (84,907)
$ 64
$ (87,863)
$ -
$ -
$ (76,969)
$ 351
$ (76,618)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 1,332
$ 1,221
$ (75,804)
$ 1,247
$ (72,004)
AE tax rate
16.40%
14.70%
14.80%
15.00%
44.85%
16.43%
14.40%
16.20%
15.00%
13.89%
14.80%
13.30%
13.23%
13.26%
18.12%
14.84%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
18.00%
AE tax provision calculated change
390
(307)
- 0
15,298
2,299
17,256
595
515
12,815
975
14,765
324
78
11,259
(12)
13,035
- 0
- 0
13,854
(63)
13,791
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(240)
(220)
13,645
(224)
12,961
Actual change
390
(307)
- 0
15,298
2,299
17,256
595
515
12,815
975
14,900
324
78
11,259
1,381
13,035
- 0
- 0
13,854
(63)
13,791
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(240)
(220)
13,645
(224)
12,961
Difference
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(0)
(135)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(1,393)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
0
0
- 0
(0)
- 0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(0)
- 0
- 0
(0)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate
Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:11 UTC.