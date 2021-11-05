Supplemental Tables 11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents Newmark Group, Inc. - Quarterly Financial Data Supplement - as presented on November 5, 2021 (1) 3Q21 Table of Contents Page Consolidated Results Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 4 Revenue Detail 5 GAAP and Adjusted Earnings Expense and Other Income Detail(1) 6 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS(1) 7 Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS(1) 8 Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 9 Historical Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10 Fully Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings 11 Equity-based Compensation and Allocations of Net Income to Limited Partnership Units and FPUs 12 Debt and Capital Markets Volumes 13 As of August 5, 2021, the Company has modified the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings to present non-GAAP metrics both including and excluding the impact of the Nasdaq related items. The items excluded under the modified presentation include realized (gains)/losses, unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares, dividend income; and Nasdaq earn-out, (hereinafter referred to as the "Nasdaq Impact"). Post tax adjusted earnings and post tax adjusted earnings per share excluding Nasdaq are calculated using the reported adjusted earnings effective tax rate for each period presented. The impact of any unrealized non-cash mark-to-market (gains) losses related to the variable share forward agreements with respect to Newmark's receipt of the Nasdaq payments in 2020 and 2019 ("Nasdaq Forwards") are excluded in the historical reported Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA. The Nasdaq Impact is only reflected on the tabs as indicated by footnote.(1) As of November 30, 2021, upon further consideration, Newmark' calculations of non-GAAP "Other income (loss)" will continue to include dividend income on Nasdaq shares, as these dividends contribute to cash flow and are generally correlated to Newmark's interest expense on short term borrowing against such shares. All other things being equal, as Newmark sells Nasdaq shares, both its interest expense and dividend income will decline. The dividend income impact is only reflected on the tabs as indicated by footnote.(1) Note: certain tables throughout this document may not reconcile due to rounding. US GAAP Bal Sheet PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,752 $ 191,448 Restricted cash 74,453 66,951 Marketable securities 536,154 33,283 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,200,192 1,086,805 Receivables, net 514,392 376,795 Receivables from related parties - 0 - 0 Other current assets 115,228 63,790 Total current assets 2,611,171 1,819,072 Goodwill 651,695 560,332 Mortgage servicing rights, net 533,923 494,729 Loans, forgivable loans and other receivables from employees and partners 449,746 454,270 Right-of-use assets 642,825 190,469 Fixed assets, net 133,569 96,367 Other intangible assets, net 71,825 44,289 Other assets 238,411 322,922 Total assets $ 5,333,165 $ 3,982,450 Liabilities, Redeemable Partnership Interest, and Equity: Current Liabilities: Warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises $ 1,184,329 $ 1,061,202 Accrued compensation 393,631 279,872 Current portion of accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 579,966 326,548 Securities loaned 140,000 33,278 Current portion of payables to related parties 7,347 4,392 Total current liabilities 2,305,273 1,705,292 Long-term debt 544,615 680,385 Right-of-use liabilities 618,149 218,629 Other long-term liabilities 218,516 436,952 Total liabilities 3,686,553 3,041,258 Equity: Total equity (1) 1,646,612 941,192 Total liabilities, redeemable partnership interest, and equity $ 5,333,165 $ 3,982,450 (1) Includes "redeemable partnership interests," "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity." - 0 (0) US GAAP P&L PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, None Months Ended September 30, Revenues: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Leasing and other commissions $ 231,532 $ 114,947 $ 563,311 $ 375,465 Capital Markets 252,095 82,956 558,254 263,838 Commissions 483,627 197,903 1,121,565 639,303 Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net 60,030 91,192 148,683 210,686 Management services, servicing fees and other 244,469 146,829 651,729 453,583 Total revenues 788,126 435,924 1,921,977 1,303,572 Expenses: Compensation and employee benefits 444,408 253,908 1,274,879 784,684 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs 33,963 50,769 315,743 74,544 Total compensation and employee benefits 478,371 304,677 1,590,622 859,228 Operating, administrative and other 152,363 61,790 394,546 215,083 Fees to related parties 5,664 6,109 17,696 17,126 Depreciation and amortization 28,883 29,627 80,804 104,613 Total non-compensation expenses 186,910 97,526 493,046 336,822 Total operating expenses 665,281 402,203 2,083,668 1,196,050 Other income, net: Other income (loss), net 102,720 108,608 1,187,322 73,657 Total other income (loss), net 102,720 108,608 1,187,322 73,657 Income from operations 225,565 142,328 1,025,631 181,179 Interest expense, net (8,498) (9,531) (26,034) (28,617) Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 217,067 132,797 999,597 152,562 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 53,811 33,272 206,572 38,158 Consolidated net (loss) income 163,256 99,525 793,025 114,404 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 34,707 24,176 191,627 30,563 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 128,549 $ 75,349 $ 601,398 $ 83,841 Per share data: Basic earnings per share Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (1) $ 128,549 $ 72,101 $ 595,198 $ 75,703 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.64 $ 0.40 $ 3.14 $ 0.42 Basic weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 199,413 179,501 189,317 178,527 Fully diluted earnings per share Net income (loss) for fully diluted shares (1) $ 128,549 $ 103,623 $ 595,198 $ 110,422 Fully diluted earnings(loss) per share $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 3.06 $ 0.41 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 205,281 266,973 194,320 265,104 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 (1) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $3.2 million and $8.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.) Summary Cash Flow NEWMARK GROUP INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,111,699) $ (385,955) $ (326,557) $ (1,341,049) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 438,208 (4,058) 423,988 12,506 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 681,049 359,537 (110,625) 1,443,334 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,558 (30,476) (13,194) 114,791 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 237,647 367,138 258,399 221,872 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 245,205 $ 336,662 $ 245,205 $ 336,663 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activity excluding loan originations and sales (1) $ (327,498) $ 62,351 $ (213,170) $ (18,604) (1) Reflects $484.4 million of cash used with respect to the 2021 Equity Event. Of this amount, $203.4 million related to the 16.3 million reduction in fully diluted shares, and $280.9 million related to amounts paid on behalf of, or to partners for withholding taxes related to unit exchanges and/or redemptions, cash paid for redemption of HDUs, and other items. But for these uses of cash, net cash provided by operating activities excluding loan originations and sales would have been $156.9 million and $271.2 million, respectively, in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Includes payments for new hires and producers in the amount of $0.9 million and $11.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively and $6.5 million and $69.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows are presented in summarized form. For complete Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, please refer to Newmark's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 30, 2020, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near future. Revenue Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. REVENUE DETAIL (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Detail of revenues as presented in the Statement of Operations: Leasing and other commissions $ 147,433 $ 184,346 $ 231,532 $ 563,311 $ 140,439 $ 120,079 $ 114,947 $ 138,377 $ 513,842 $ 172,471 $ 217,381 $ 213,242 $ 251,686 $ 854,780 $ 159,371 $ 178,142 $ 203,904 $ 276,017 $ 817,434 Capital markets 121,403 184,756 252,095 558,254 127,923 52,959 82,956 190,268 454,106 102,797 128,750 144,666 165,042 541,255 101,364 101,691 115,436 150,414 468,905 Commissions $ 268,836 $ 369,102 $ 483,627 $ 1,121,565 $ 268,362 $ 173,038 $ 197,903 $ 328,645 $ 967,948 $ 275,268 $ 346,131 $ 357,908 $ 416,728 $ 1,396,035 $ 260,735 $ 279,833 $ 319,340 $ 426,431 $ 1,286,339 OMSR revenue (1) (2) 28,716 25,815 33,644 88,175 29,347 42,128 60,947 62,392 194,814 16,378 24,855 37,423 30,592 109,248 21,097 24,695 28,685 28,725 103,202 Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net 18,678 15,446 26,385 60,509 21,075 26,943 30,246 37,836 116,100 14,968 20,236 34,909 18,724 88,837 17,817 17,182 23,287 20,776 79,062 Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net 47,394 41,260 60,029 148,684 50,422 69,071 91,193 100,228 310,914 31,346 45,091 72,332 49,316 198,085 38,914 41,877 51,972 49,501 182,264 Management services fee revenue (3) 58,927 68,327 77,416 204,669 59,052 48,417 47,345 54,429 209,243 46,345 51,683 52,701 65,051 215,780 37,493 46,554 50,073 54,235 188,355 Non-fee management services revenue (2) (4) 87,640 111,088 121,217 319,945 66,519 56,680 60,152 74,917 258,268 51,744 65,790 51,483 61,568 230,585 59,439 60,674 51,895 54,084 226,092 Servicing fees and other revenues (5) 41,183 40,094 45,836 127,113 39,575 36,512 39,331 43,207 158,625 42,953 42,783 52,210 39,701 177,647 33,879 37,681 45,529 47,441 164,530 Management services, servicing fees and other 187,750 219,509 244,469 651,728 165,146 141,609 146,828 172,553 626,136 141,042 160,256 156,394 166,320 624,012 130,811 144,909 147,497 155,760 578,977 Total revenues $ 503,980 $ 629,871 $ 788,125 $ 1,921,977 $ 483,930 $ 383,718 $ 435,924 $ 601,426 1,904,998 $ 447,656 $ 551,478 $ 586,634 $ 632,364 $ 2,218,132 $ 430,460 $ 466,619 $ 518,809 $ 631,692 $ 2,047,580 Detail of revenues as presented in the investor presentations: Commission-based revenues (6) $ 320,212 $ 420,071 $ 551,979 $ 1,292,262 $ 317,553 $ 219,915 $ 253,326 $ 400,370 $ 1,191,164 $ 306,660 $ 388,023 $ 418,477 $ 463,876 $ 1,577,036 $ 289,481 $ 313,780 $ 362,132 $ 468,928 $ 1,434,321 Management fees & other revenue (7) 67,412 72,897 81,286 221,594 70,511 64,995 61,499 63,747 260,752 72,874 72,810 79,251 76,328 301,263 60,443 67,470 76,097 79,954 283,964 Non-fee revenue (2) (4) 116,356 136,903 154,861 408,120 95,866 98,808 121,099 137,309 453,082 68,122 90,645 88,906 92,160 339,833 80,536 85,369 80,580 82,809 329,294 Total Revenue $ 503,980 $ 629,871 $ 788,126 $ 1,921,977 $ 483,930 $ 383,718 $ 435,924 $ 601,426 $ 1,904,998 $ 447,656 $ 551,478 $ 586,634 $ 632,364 $ 2,218,132 $ 430,460 $ 466,619 $ 518,809 $ 631,691 $ 2,047,579 Non-fee revenue detail (2) (4): OMSR revenue $ 28,716 $ 25,815 $ 33,644 $ 88,175 $ 29,347 $ 42,128 $ 60,947 $ 62,392 $ 194,814 $ 16,378 $ 24,855 $ 37,423 $ 30,592 $ 109,248 $ 21,097 $ 24,695 $ 28,685 $ 28,725 $ 103,202 Non-fee management services revenue 87,640 111,088 121,217 319,945 66,519 56,680 60,152 74,917 258,268 51,744 65,790 51,483 61,568 230,585 59,439 60,674 51,895 54,084 226,092 Total non-fee revenue $ 116,356 $ 136,903 $ 154,861 $ 408,120 $ 95,866 $ 98,808 $ 121,099 $ 137,309 $ 453,082 $ 68,122 $ 90,645 $ 88,906 $ 92,160 $ 339,833 $ 80,536 $ 85,369 $ 80,580 $ 82,809 $ 329,294 (1) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights, which represent the fair value of expected net future cash flows from servicing recognized at commitment, net. (2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization. (3) Management services fee revenue includes Facilities Management, Property Management, Project Management, Consulting, Valuation & Advisory, and Underwriting. (4) Non-fee management services revenue represent fully reimbursable compensation and non-compensation expenses recorded as part of Newmark's management services business. (5) Servicing fees include mortgage servicing fees, escrow interest and placement fees, and ancillary fees. "Other revenues" include interest income on loans held-for-sale. (6) Commission-based revenues include Leasing and other commissions, Capital markets, Loan originations related fees and sales premiums, net, and Valuation and Advisory. (7) Includes fees from management services, mortgage servicing, and interest income on loans held for sale. Expense and Other Income Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME DETAIL (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY GAAP expense summary: Total compensation and employee benefits $ 303,322 $ 808,929 $ 478,371 $ 1,590,622 $ 313,172 $ 241,378 $ 304,678 $ 418,891 $ 1,278,119 $ 277,274 $ 356,090 $ 397,683 $ 503,827 $ 1,534,874 $ 278,502 $ 334,006 $ 332,158 $ 441,960 $ 1,386,626 Total non compensation expense 134,478 171,658 186,910 493,046 144,133 95,163 97,526 121,349 458,171 122,895 142,396 130,166 122,542 517,999 104,832 106,550 117,431 126,819 455,632 Total expenses for GAAP $ 437,800 $ 980,587 $ 665,281 $ 2,083,668 $ 457,305 $ 336,541 $ 402,204 $ 540,240 $ 1,736,290 $ 400,169 $ 498,486 $ 527,849 $ 626,369 $ 2,052,873 $ 383,334 $ 440,556 $ 449,589 $ 568,779 $ 1,842,258 GAAP other income/(loss) and other expenses: Other income/(loss) $ (2,210) $ 1,086,812 $ 102,720 $ 1,187,322 $ 1,438 $ (36,389) $ 108,608 $ (58,367) $ 15,290 $ (9,718) $ (3,726) $ 108,711 $ (14,313) $ 80,954 $ 5,707 $ (365) $ 93,717 $ 28,234 $ 127,293 Tax provision/(benefit) $ 10,579 $ 142,182 $ 53,811 $ 206,572 $ 4,797 $ 88 $ 33,273 $ (1,165) $ 36,993 $ 6,687 $ 9,121 $ 36,760 $ (132) $ 52,436 $ 6,933 $ 10,822 $ 35,870 $ 36,862 $ 90,487 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 11,473 $ 145,447 $ 34,707 $ 191,627 $ 6,056 $ 330 $ 24,177 $ (1,346) $ 29,217 $ 6,502 $ 9,396 $ 33,871 $ (5,362) $ 44,407 $ 12,490 $ 3,555 $ 47,321 $ 21,800 $ 85,166 Adjusted earnings expense summary: Total compensation and employee benefits $ 288,158 $ 351,824 $ 427,909 $ 1,067,891 $ 299,693 $ 228,675 $ 248,762 $355,944 $ 1,133,074 $ 263,891 $ 317,040 $ 341,656 $350,389 $ 1,272,976 $ 261,796 $ 267,151 $ 292,055 $343,770 $ 1,164,772 Total non compensation expense (1) 116,611 137,974 158,935 413,521 115,493 68,110 71,593 81,013 336,209 99,517 113,071 97,787 90,281 400,656 85,282 89,213 94,850 101,385 370,730 Total expenses for adjusted earnings $ 404,769 $ 489,798 $ 586,844 $ 1,481,412 $ 415,186 $ 296,785 $ 320,355 $ 436,957 $ 1,469,283 $ 363,408 $ 430,111 $ 439,443 $ 440,670 $ 1,673,632 $ 347,078 $ 356,364 $ 386,905 $ 445,155 $ 1,535,502 Detail of expenses as presented in the investor presentations: Commission-based compensation $ 162,376 $ 217,225 $ 282,966 $ 662,567 $ 157,166 $ 110,993 $ 126,240 $ 204,231 $ 598,630 $ 148,930 $ 194,470 $ 210,804 $ 236,138 $ 790,342 $ 146,844 $ 159,248 $ 181,938 $ 235,305 $ 723,335 Support and operational expenses - comp 93,012 101,050 112,502 306,564 96,687 77,898 77,948 97,997 350,530 83,326 88,242 94,354 74,468 340,390 76,080 72,738 79,533 77,226 305,577 Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - comp 32,759 33,549 32,441 98,749 45,840 39,784 44,574 53,716 183,914 31,635 34,328 36,498 39,783 142,244 38,872 35,165 30,584 31,239 135,860 Total compensation and employee benefits $ 288,147 $ 351,824 $ 427,909 $ 1,067,880 $ 299,693 $ 228,675 $ 248,762 $ 355,944 $ 1,133,074 $ 263,891 $ 317,040 $ 341,656 $ 350,389 $ 1,272,976 $ 261,796 $ 267,151 $ 292,055 $ 343,770 $ 1,164,772 Support and operational expenses - non-comp (2) 61,741 60,435 70,159 192,335 94,814 51,210 56,014 59,817 261,855 79,409 81,609 82,802 68,495 312,315 64,715 63,704 73,539 78,545 280,503 Pass-through fees related to management services revenues - non-comp 54,881 77,539 88,776 221,196 20,679 16,900 15,579 21,196 74,354 20,108 31,462 14,985 21,786 88,341 20,567 25,509 21,311 22,840 90,227 Total non compensation expense (2) 116,611 137,974 158,935 413,532 115,493 68,110 71,593 81,013 336,209 99,517 113,071 97,787 90,281 400,656 85,282 89,213 94,850 101,385 370,730 Total expenses for adjusted earnings (2) $ 404,769 $ 489,798 $ 586,844 $ 1,481,412 $ 415,186 $ 296,785 $ 320,355 $ 436,957 $ 1,469,283 $ 363,408 $ 430,111 $ 439,443 $ 440,670 $ 1,673,632 $ 347,078 $ 356,364 $ 386,905 $ 445,155 $ 1,535,502 Adjusted earnings other income/(loss) and other expenses: Other income (loss) $ 1,017 $ (1,031) $ 1,475 $ 1,461 $ 15 $ (3,878) $ (7,527) $ (9) $ (11,399) $ 13 $ 4,742 $ 1,257 $ 1,249 $ 7,260 $ 3,175 $ 1,845 $ 17 $ (2,276) $ 2,761 Tax provision (benefit) $ 10,283 $ 18,260 $ 30,481 $ 59,025 $ 5,839 $ 4,571 $ 5,634 $ 16,797 $ 32,840 $ 8,671 $ 15,093 $ 15,427 $ 21,419 $ 60,610 $ 6,930 $ 10,156 $ 12,159 $ 25,406 $ 54,652 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 659 $ 746 $ 959 $ 2,364 $ 455 $ 213 $ (9) $ 544 $ 1,203 $ (137) $ 342 $ 584 $ 378 $ 1,167 $ 803 $ 245 $ 415 $ 259 $ 1,722 (1) Beginning in the first quarter of 2021, the OMSR revenue adjustment will no longer be included in non-compensation expenses for Adjusted Earnings but instead as a separate line item in the Company's non-GAAP reconciliations. Historical expense amounts have been recast to reflect this change. There is no impact to Adjusted Earnings or Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Non-fee (or "pass-through") management services revenues have no impact on the Company's GAAP or non-GAAP earnings measures, while non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization are excluded from the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings. See the tabs with reconciliations of GAAP net income to Adjusted Earnings and to Adjusted EBITDA for historical non-cash OMSR revenues and non-cash MSR amortization. Recon of GAAP to AE PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND TAXES AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income available to common stockholders $ 128,549 $ 75,349 $ 601,398 $ 83,841 Provision for income taxes (1) 53,811 33,272 206,572 38,158 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(2) 34,707 24,176 191,627 30,563 GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 217,067 $ 132,797 $ 999,597 $ 152,562 Pre-tax adjustments: Compensation adjustments: Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (3) 33,963 50,769 315,743 74,544 Other compensation adjustments(4) 16,491 5,147 207,142 7,555 Total Compensation adjustments 50,454 55,916 522,885 82,099 Non-Compensation expense adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (5) 2,416 1,744 6,503 5,053 MSR amortization(6) 20,103 22,601 57,854 85,937 Other non-compensation adjustments (7) 5,461 1,585 15,014 (9,359) Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments 27,980 25,930 79,371 81,631 Non-cash adjustment for OMSR revenue(8) (33,644) (60,947) (88,175) (132,423) Other (income) loss: Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items and Nasdaq (9) (101,245) (116,134) (1,185,835) (84,932) Total Other (income) loss (101,245) (116,134) (1,185,835) (84,932) Total pre-tax adjustments (56,455) (95,235) (671,754) (53,625) Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes ("Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings") $ 160,612 $ 37,562 $ 327,843 $ 98,937 GAAP Net income available to common stockholders: $ 128,549 $ 75,349 $ 601,398 $ 83,841 Allocation of net income to noncontrolling interests (10) 33,748 24,185 189,261 29,904 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) (56,455) (95,235) (671,754) (53,625) Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1) 23,330 27,638 147,546 23,375 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders ("Post-tax Adjusted Earnings") $ 129,172 $ 31,937 $ 266,451 $ 83,495 Realized and unrealized mark-to-market (gains)/losses on Nasdaq shares $ (2,375) $ 2,090 Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (1) - adjustment for Nasdaq 390 (307) Per Share Data: GAAP fully diluted earnings per share(11) $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 3.06 $ 0.41 Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interests - 0 - 0 (0.01) - 0 Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends 0.00 0.01 0.02 0.02 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) (0.22) (0.36) (2.51) (0.20) Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes 0.09 0.10 0.55 0.09 Other (0.10) (0.02) (0.12) - 0 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share ("Adjusted Earnings EPS") $ 0.50 $ 0.12 $ 1.00 $ 0.32 Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.14 $ 1.23 $ 0.37 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 257,791 266,793 267,268 265,104 (1) Newmark's GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes is calculated based on an annualized methodology. Newmark includes additional tax-deductible items when calculating the provision (benefit) for taxes with respect to Adjusted Earnings using an annualized methodology. These include tax-deductions related to equity-based compensation, and certain net-operating loss carryforwards. The adjustment in the tax provision to reflect Adjusted Earnings is shown below (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes $ 53.8 $ 33.3 $ 206.6 $ 38.2 Income tax adjustment to reflect Adjusted Earnings (23.3) (27.7) (147.5) (23.4) Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings $ 30.5 $ 5.6 $ 59.1 $ 14.8 (2) Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (3) The components of equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses $ 14.4 $ 13.2 $ 298.2 $ 21.7 Allocations of net income 13.2 29.2 38.1 30.8 Limited partnership units amortization 2.3 4.9 (32.1) 12.8 RSU Amortization Expense 4.1 3.5 11.6 9.2 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs $ 34.0 $ 50.8 $ 315.8 $ 74.5 (4) Includes compensation expenses related to severance charges as a result of the cost savings initiatives of $0.2 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $2.3 million and $4.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Also includes commission charges related to non-cash GAAP gains attributable to OMSR revenues of $0.4 million and $1.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $2.9 million and $3.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, includes $16.0 million and $203.8 million, respectively, related to the 2021 Equity Event. (5) Includes Non-cash GAAP charges related to the amortization of intangibles with respect to acquisitions. (6) Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "MSRs"). Subsequent to the initial recognition at fair value, MSRs are carried at the lower of amortized cost or fair value and amortized in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. However, it is expected that any cash received with respect to these servicing rights, net of associated expenses, will increase Adjusted Earnings in future periods. (7) For the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $3.0 million and $12.0 million, respectively of charges the company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations. Includes $1.6 million and $3.5 million and of charges the Company does not consider a part of its ongoing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. Includes legal settlements for $2.5 million and $3.0 million for the three and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. September 30, 2020 includes $12.8 million of acquisitions earnout reversals. (8) Adjusted Earnings calculations exclude non-cash GAAP gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights (which Newmark refers to as "OMSRs"). Under GAAP, Newmark recognizes OMSRs equal to the fair value of servicing rights retained on mortgage loans originated and sold. (9) The components of non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Nasdaq Impact (73.2) (121.9) (1,167.7) (119.7) Realized gain on investment (27.8) - (27.8) - Mark-to-market (gains)/losses on non-marketable investments, net - - (2.5) 26.8 Asset impairment (0.2) 5.8 12.2 7.1 Contingent consideration and other expenses - - - 0.9 $ (101.2) $ (116.1) $ (1,185.8) $ (84.9) (10) Excludes the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (11) Includes a reduction for dividends on preferred stock or exchangeable preferred partnership units of $0.0 million and $6.2 million for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, and $3.2 million and $8.1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (see Note 1 - and Basis of Presentation" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-Q or Form 10-K.) Hist. Recon GAAP to AE Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND GAAP FULLY DILUTED EPS TO POST-TAX ADJUSTED EPS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 601,398 $ 8,179 $ 314 $ 75,348 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,579 142,182 53,811 206,572 4,797 88 33,273 (1,165) 36,993 6,687 9,121 36,760 (132) 52,436 6,933 10,822 35,870 36,862 90,487 (15) 1,422 1,989 54,082 57,478 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 11,473 145,447 34,707 191,627 6,056 330 24,177 (1,346) 29,217 6,502 9,396 33,871 (5,362) 44,407 12,490 3,555 47,321 21,800 85,166 296 12 (337) 633 604 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests $ 55,157 $ 727,373 $ 217,067 $ 999,597 $ 19,032 $ 732 $ 132,798 $ (6,292) $ 146,270 $ 30,093 $ 41,185 $ 159,329 $ (16,459) $ 214,148 $ 39,420 $ 15,116 $ 151,428 $ 76,421 $ 282,385 $ 36,992 $ 56,579 $ 100,459 $ 8,544 $ 202,574 Pre-tax adjustments: Compensation adjustments: Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs $ 14,248 $ 267,532 $ 33,963 $ 315,743 $ 12,914 $ 10,860 $ 50,770 $ 56,215 $ 130,759 $ 13,871 $ 39,353 $ 56,647 $ 148,965 $ 258,836 $ 17,416 $ 67,367 $ 40,777 $ 99,083 $ 224,643 $ 16,689 $ 29,506 $ 24,866 $ 76,077 $ 147,138 Reserves on employee loans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 22,700 3,355 26,055 Other compensation adjustments 917 1,921 518 3,356 564 1,843 5,147 6,727 14,281 (537) (303) (621) 4,471 3,010 (709) (512) (673) (893) (2,787) 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Total Compensation adjustments $ 15,165 $ 269,453 $ 34,481 $ 319,099 $ 13,478 $ 12,703 $ 55,917 $ 62,942 $ 145,040 $ 13,334 $ 39,050 $ 56,026 $ 153,436 $ 261,846 $ 16,707 $ 66,855 $ 40,104 $ 98,190 $ 221,856 $ 18,021 $ 30,727 $ 48,731 $ 80,328 $ 177,807 Non-Compensation expense adjustments: Amortization of intangibles $ 1,666 $ 2,420 $ 2,416 $ 6,502 $ 1,643 $ 1,667 $ 1,744 $ 1,958 $ 7,012 $ 1,276 $ 1,299 $ 2,819 $ 1,526 $ 6,920 $ 1,513 $ 1,257 $ 1,238 $ 1,621 $ 5,629 $ 1,347 $ 1,350 $ 7,481 $ 867 $ 11,045 MSR amortization 15,067 22,684 20,103 57,854 39,471 23,864 22,602 25,315 111,252 22,126 27,730 29,546 22,128 101,530 17,824 15,726 21,011 23,862 78,423 13,876 19,040 19,482 20,120 72,518 Other non-compensation adjustments 1,132 8,420 5,461 15,013 (12,480) 1,536 1,585 13,060 3,701 - 0 - 0 - 0 8,601 8,601 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Total Non-Compensation expense adjustments $ 17,865 $ 33,524 $ 27,980 $ 79,369 $ 28,634 $ 27,067 $ 25,931 $ 40,333 $ 121,965 $ 23,402 $ 29,029 $ 32,365 $ 32,255 $ 117,051 $ 19,337 $ 16,983 $ 22,249 $ 25,483 $ 84,052 $ 15,223 $ 20,390 $ 26,963 $ 20,987 $ 83,563 Non-cash adjustment for OMSR Revenue (28,716) (25,815) (33,644) (88,175) (29,347) (42,128) (60,947) (62,392) (194,814) (16,378) (24,855) (37,423) (30,592) (109,248) (21,097) (24,695) (28,685) (28,725) (103,202) (29,310) (42,597) (25,683) (23,379) (120,969) Other (income) losses Other non-cash, non-dilutive, and /or non-economic items 5,602 (46,703) (28,047) (69,148) (3,514) 32,511 (14,146) 63,486 78,337 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 168 3,085 (8,479) (23,618) (28,844) 1,202 814 1,181 3,732 6,929 Total Other (income) losses 5,602 (46,703) (28,047) (69,148) (3,514) 32,511 (14,146) 63,486 78,337 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 168 3,085 (8,479) (23,618) (28,844) 1,202 814 1,181 3,732 6,929 Total pre-tax adjustments 9,916 230,459 770 241,145 9,251 30,153 6,755 104,369 150,528 34,219 55,164 28,949 177,684 296,016 15,115 62,228 25,189 71,330 173,862 5,136 9,334 51,192 81,668 147,330 Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes including the impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event $ 65,073 $ 957,832 $ 217,837 $ 1,240,742 $ 28,283 $ 30,885 $ 139,553 $ 98,077 $ 296,798 $ 64,312 $ 96,349 $ 188,278 $ 161,225 $ 510,164 $ 54,535 $ 77,344 $ 176,617 $ 147,751 $ 456,247 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 151,651 $ 90,212 $ 349,904 Impact of Nasdaq (2,375) (1,041,140) (73,198) (1,116,713) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) ERROR:#REF! (7,023) ERROR:#REF! (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) 2021 Equity Event - 0 187,813 15,974 203,787 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings excluding impact of dividend income $ 62,698 $ 104,505 $ 160,613 $ 327,816 $ 30,373 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 92,950 $ 191,772 $ 60,183 $ 93,172 ERROR:#REF! $ 154,202 ERROR:#REF! $ 52,102 $ 76,757 $ 91,710 $ 147,815 $ 368,384 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,563 $ 273,286 Dividend income 26 - - 26 114 - - 123 237 220 165 118 165 668 - 82 46 264 392 - - - - 285 285 Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and taxes $ 62,724 $ 104,505 $ 160,613 $ 327,842 $ - 0 $ 30,487 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 93,073 $ 192,009 $ - 0 $ 60,403 $ 93,337 ERROR:#REF! $ 154,367 ERROR:#REF! $ - 0 $ 52,102 $ 76,839 $ 91,756 $ 148,079 $ 368,776 $ - 0 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,848 $ 273,571 GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 601,398 $ 8,179 $ 314 $ 75,348 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Allocation of net income (loss) to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 10,814 144,701 33,748 189,262 5,601 118 24,185 (1,890) 28,014 6,639 9,054 33,287 (5,740) 43,240 11,687 3,311 46,906 21,542 83,446 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 9,916 230,459 770 241,145 9,251 30,153 6,755 104,369 150,528 34,219 55,164 28,949 177,684 296,016 15,115 62,228 25,189 71,330 173,862 5,136 9,334 51,192 81,668 147,330 Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes (93) (25,152) 23,330 (1,915) 638 (4,478) 12,341 (20,260) (11,759) (2,578) (6,486) 8,518 (22,526) (23,072) (321) 588 12,452 10,082 22,801 (7,598) (10,443) (25,309) 37,844 (5,506) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings - including the Nasdaq Impact $ 53,742 $ 789,752 $ 186,397 $ 1,029,890 $ 23,669 $ 26,107 $ 118,629 $ 78,438 $ 246,843 $ 55,184 $ 80,400 $ 159,452 $ 138,453 $ 433,489 $ 46,478 $ 66,866 $ 152,784 $ 120,713 $ 386,841 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 124,690 $ 73,341 $ 286,316 -830.52 Impact of Nasdaq and Equity Event, net of tax (1,986) (704,807) (56,647) (763,440) (307) - 0 (86,691) (2,827) (87,771) (3,534) (2,663) (72,620) (6,047) (84,865) (2,109) (509) (73,648) 1,445 (74,822) - 0 - 0 (63,115) 288 (62,827) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders before dividend income $ 51,756 $ 84,945 $ 129,750 $ 266,451 $ 23,362 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,610 $ 159,073 $ 51,650 $ 77,737 $ 86,832 $ 132,406 $ 348,624 $ 44,369 $ 66,357 $ 79,136 $ 122,158 $ 312,019 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,575 $ 73,629 $ 223,489 Dividend income 26 - - 26 - 114 - - 123 237 - 220 165 118 165 668 - - 82 46 264 392 - - - - 285 285 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders $ 51,782 $ 84,945 $ 129,750 $ 266,477 $ - 0 $ 23,477 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,733 $ 159,310 $ - 0 $ 51,870 $ 77,902 $ 86,950 $ 132,571 $ 349,292 $ - 0 $ 44,369 $ 66,439 $ 79,182 $ 122,422 $ 312,411 $ - 0 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,575 $ 73,914 $ 223,774 Per Share Data: GAAP fully diluted earnings per share $ 0.16 $ 2.13 $ 0.63 $ 3.06 $ 0.03 $ (0.01) $ 0.39 $ (0.03) $ 0.39 $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.48 $ (0.08) $ 0.58 $ 0.12 0.00 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 $ 0.65 N/A N/A N/A $ (0.34) $ 0.85 Less: Allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs, net of tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 (0.01) 0.00 0.01 0.01 N/A N/A N/A 0.01 0.01 Exchangeable preferred limited partnership units non-cash preferred dividends 0.00 0.02 0.00 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.01 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.05 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.02 N/A N/A N/A 0.01 0.02 Total pre-tax adjustments (from above) 0.04 0.84 (0.22) 0.66 0.03 0.11 0.01 0.39 0.57 0.13 0.20 0.11 0.67 1.12 0.07 0.24 0.10 0.27 0.68 0.02 0.04 0.22 0.35 0.64 Income tax adjustment to reflect adjusted earnings taxes 0.00 (0.09) 0.09 0.00 0.00 (0.02) 0.05 (0.08) (0.04) (0.01) (0.02) 0.03 (0.09) (0.09) (0.01) 0.00 0.05 0.04 0.08 (0.03) (0.05) (0.11) 0.16 (0.02) Other 0.00 (0.01) 0.12 0.07 0.02 0.01 (0.01) 0.01 (0.04) 0.00 0.00 (0.04) 0.01 (0.05) 0.00 0.03 (0.01) 0.03 0.07 0.16 0.24 0.43 0.13 (0.25) Adjusted Earnings EPS including impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event $ 0.20 $ 2.89 $ 0.62 $ 3.81 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 0.93 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.61 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 1.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.32 $ 1.25 Impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS $ (0.02) $ (2.57) $ (0.22) $ (2.81) $ (0.00) $ - 0 $ (0.32) $ (0.01) $ (0.33) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.27) $ (0.02) $ (0.32) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.28) $ 0.01 $ (0.29) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.28) $ 0.00 $ (0.27) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share excluding dividend income $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 1.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 Impact of dividend income on Post-tax Adjusted Earnings EPS $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ - 0 $ 0.00 $ 0.001 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share $ 0.18 $ 0.31 $ 0.50 $ 1.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.20 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.22 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.98 Fully diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 271,194 273,555 257,791 267,268 263,646 265,640 266,793 264,868 264,851 269,057 270,966 268,350 264,548 268,860 246,834 258,703 262,532 267,626 258,997 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.40 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 Dividends paid per share of common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.27 EBITDA-PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 128,549 $ 75,349 $ 601,398 $ 83,841 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1) 34,707 24,176 191,627 30,563 Provision for income taxes 53,811 33,272 206,572 38,158 OMSR revenue(2) (33,644) (60,947) (88,175) (132,423) MSR amortization(3) 20,103 22,601 57,854 85,937 Other depreciation and amortization(4) 8,780 7,023 22,950 18,673 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (5) 33,963 50,769 315,743 74,544 Other adjustments (6) 3,262 5,642 15,264 (3,192.00) Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items and Nasdaq(7) (85,271) (116,134) (982,049) (85,047) Interest expense 10,276 11,244 30,891 33,904 Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") $ 174,536 $ 52,995 $ 372,075 $ 144,958 (1) Primarily represents Cantor and/or BGC's pro-rata portion of Newmark's net income and the noncontrolling portion of Newmark's net income in subsidiaries which are not wholly owned. (2) Non-cash gains attributable to originated mortgage servicing rights. (3) Non-cash amortization of mortgage servicing rights in proportion to the net servicing revenue expected to be earned. (4) Includes fixed asset depreciation of $6.3 million and $5.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and $16.6 million and $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Also includes intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions of $2.4 million and $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $6.5 million and $5.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (5) Please refer to Footnote 3 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of "Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs". (6) The components of other adjustments are as follows (in millions): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Severance charges $ 0.2 $ 2.3 $ 2.0 $ 4.0 Assets impairment not considered a part of ongoing operations 2.7 0.5 11.9 2.1 Commission charges related to non-GAAP gains Attributable to OMSR revenues 0.4 2.9 1.3 3.5 Acquisition earnout reversal -0 -0 -0 (12.8) $ 3.3 $ 5.6 $ 15.3 $ (3.2) (7) Please refer to Footnote 9 under Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-tax Adjusted EPS for additional information about the components of Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items". Historical EBITDA Trend Detail NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 33,105 $ 439,744 $ 128,549 $ 601,398 $ 8,182 $ 310 $ 75,349 $ (3,781) $ 80,060 $ 16,904 $ 22,668 $ 88,698 $ (10,965) $ 117,305 $ 19,997 $ 739 $ 68,237 $ 17,759 $ 106,732 $ 36,711 $ 55,145 $ 98,807 $ (46,171) $ 144,492 Adjustments: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries 11,473 145,447 34,707 191,627 6,056 331 24,176 (1,346) 29,217 6,502 9,396 33,871 (5,362) 44,407 12,490 3,555 47,321 21,800 85,166 296 12 (337) 633 604 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10,579 142,182 53,811 206,572 4,797 89 33,272 (1,165) 36,993 6,687 9,121 36,760 (132) 52,436 6,933 10,822 35,870 36,862 90,487 (15) 1,422 1,989 54,082 57,478 OMSR Revenue (28,716) (25,815) (33,644) (88,175) (29,347) (42,129) (60,947) (62,392) (194,815) (16,378) (24,855) (37,423) (30,592) (109,248) (21,097) (24,695) (28,685) (28,725) (103,202) (29,310) (42,597) (25,683) (23,380) (120,970) MSR Amortization 15,067 22,684 20,103 57,854 39,471 23,865 22,601 25,315 111,252 22,126 27,730 29,546 22,128 101,530 17,824 15,726 21,011 23,862 78,423 13,876 19,040 19,482 20,120 72,518 Other Depreciation and Amortization 5,986 8,184 8,780 22,950 6,568 5,082 7,026 11,265 29,941 6,178 5,695 7,235 10,507 29,615 4,688 4,475 4,862 5,286 19,311 4,363 4,178 10,438 4,318 23,297 Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units 14,248 267,532 33,963 315,743 12,914 10,861 50,769 56,215 130,759 13,871 39,353 56,647 148,965 258,836 17,416 67,367 40,777 99,083 224,643 16,689 29,506 24,866 76,077 147,138 Other adjustments 1,591 10,420 3,262 15,273 (12,229) 3,394 5,642 14,209 11,016 (537) (303) (621) 4,471 3,010 (709) (512) (673) (893) (2,787) 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Other non-cash, non-dilutive, non-economic items 5,602 (46,703) (101,244) (142,345) (3,514) 32,512 (14,146) 63,855 78,707 13,861 11,940 (22,019) 22,585 26,367 (1) 3,083 (8,479) (30,572) (35,969) 2,534 2,035 2,345 4,765 11,679 Interest expense 10,344 10,271 10,276 30,891 10,904 11,756 11,244 10,696 44,600 9,567 10,088 10,177 10,070 39,902 14,820 12,915 14,264 16,808 58,807 6 8 30 2,841 2,885 Adjusted EBITDA including the impact of Nasdaq and 2021 Equity Event 79,279 973,946 158,563 1,211,788 43,802 46,071 154,986 112,871 357,730 78,781 110,833 202,871 171,675 564,160 72,361 93,475 194,505 161,270 521,611 46,482 69,970 133,102 94,181 343,735 Impact of Nasdaq (2,359) (1,041,140) - 0 (1,043,499) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) (85,436) (7,023) (99,765) (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (78,134) (545) (78,679) 2021 Equity Event - 0 187,813 15,973 203,786 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of dividend income $ 76,920 $ 120,619 $ 174,536 $ 372,075 $ 45,892 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,744 $ 252,704 $ 74,652 $ 107,656 $ 117,436 $ 164,652 $ 464,395 $ 69,928 $ 92,888 $ 109,598 $ 161,334 $ 433,748 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 54,968 $ 93,636 $ 265,056 Dividend income 26 - - 26 114 - - 123 237 220 165 118 165 668 - 82 46 264 392 - - - 285 285 Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") $ 76,946 $ 120,619 $ 174,536 $ 372,049 $ 45,777 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,621 $ 252,466 $ 74,432 $ 107,491 $ 117,318 $ 164,487 $ 463,727 $ 69,928 $ 92,806 $ 109,552 $ 161,070 $ 433,356 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 54,968 $ 93,351 $ 264,771 FD WACSO GAAP & AE PR NEWMARK GROUP, INC. FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARE COUNT FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Year Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2020 2019 2021 2020 Common stock outstanding 199,412 179,501 179,106 177,774 189,316 178,527 Limited partnership units - 0 58,959 - 0 - 0 - 0 57,972 Cantor units - 0 22,720 - 0 - 0 - 0 22,807 Founding partner units - 0 5,233 - 0 5,583 - 0 5,314 RSUs 4,697 155 355 1,290 3,816 254 Newmark exchange shares 1,172 225 229 369 1,188 231 Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP 205,281 266,793 179,690 185,016 194,320 265,104 Adjusted Earnings Adjustments: Common stock outstanding - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Limited partnership units 24,383 - 0 57,112 60,772 44,901 - 0 Cantor units 23,679 - 0 22,789 23,072 23,695 - 0 Founding partner units 4,448 - 0 5,260 - 0 4,352 - 0 RSUs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Other - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 ` - 0 Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings 257,791 266,793 264,850 268,860 267,268 265,104 Equity-based Compensation NEWMARK GROUP, INC. Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses $ 1,218 $ 282,569 $ 14,414 $ 298,201 $ 8,119 $ 306 $ 13,243 $ 47,373 $ 69,041 $ 661 $ 21,511 $ 17,499 $ 142,043 $ 181,714 $ 21,749 $ 60,334 $ 12,238 $ 85,012 $ 179,333 Allocation of net income 10,633 14,293 13,166 38,092 549 983 29,221 (293) 30,460 6,313 11,601 32,496 - 0 50,410 4,060 4,692 28,824 13,886 51,462 Limited partnership units amortization (600) (33,779) 2,323 (32,056) 1,895 6,011 4,902 5,885 18,693 6,335 5,044 5,239 4,891 21,509 (8,727) 1,805 (800) (217) (7,939) RSU amortization 2,997 4,449 4,059 11,505 2,351 3,560 3,404 3,250 12,565 562 1,197 1,413 2,031 5,203 334 536 514 404 1,788 Equity based compensation and allocations of net income to limited partnership units and FPUs $ 14,248 $ 267,532 $ 33,962 $ 315,742 $ 12,914 $ 10,860 $ 50,770 $ 56,215 $ 130,759 $ 13,871 $ 39,353 $ 56,647 $ 148,965 $ 258,836 $ 17,416 $ 67,367 $ 40,776 $ 99,085 $ 224,644 Note 1: On November 11, 2019, Newmark revised the Equity-based Compensation tab of the Financial Supplement to include additional historical data. 2Q 2019 was revised due to a reclassification of the individual components of equity-based compensation. "Exchangeability expense" has been renamed "Issuance of common stock and exchangeability expenses." Note 2: In March 2020, Newmark revised the "Equity-based compensation" caption of the Financial Supplement to stratify "Limited partnership units amortization" and "RSU amortization." Volumes Newmark Group, Inc. Quarterly and TTM Volumes (in $ millions) 2014 2015 2016 Q1 17 Q2 17 Q3 17 Q4 17 2017 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 2018 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 2019 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 2020 Q1 21 Q2 21 Q3 21 Q3 21 vs Q3 20 Change % Investment Sales (1) $ 8,340 $ 19,215 $ 28,306 $ 6,899 $ 8,303 $ 8,329 $ 11,497 $ - 0 $ 35,028 $ 8,472 $ 8,633 $ 9,965 $ 15,200 $ 42,269 $ 9,710 $ 11,259 $ 13,015 $ 16,691 $ 50,675 $ 13,108 $ 4,744 $ 7,456 $ 22,849 $ 48,157 $ 11,678 $ 16,434 $ 22,949 $ 15,493 208% Mortgage Brokerage (2) 907 4,147 6,190 1,222 3,358 2,238 1,969 - 0 8,787 2,521 3,060 3,177 5,268 14,025 3,617 4,879 4,997 7,206 20,699 4,315 1,296 2,045 4,640 12,296 4,376 9,589 9,391 7,346 359% Total Capital Markets $ 9,248 $ 23,363 $ 34,496 $ 8,121 $ 11,660 $ 10,567 $ 13,466 $ - 0 $ 43,815 $ 10,993 $ 11,693 $ 13,141 $ 20,467 $ 56,294 $ 13,327 $ 16,138 $ 18,012 $ 23,897 $ 71,374 $ 17,423 $ 6,040 $ 9,501 $ 27,489 $ 60,453 $ 16,054 $ 26,023 $ 32,340 $ 22,839 240% Fannie Mae $ 2,138 $ 2,700 $ 4,443 $ 1,272 $ 982 $ 784 $ 830 $ - 0 $ 3,869 $ 629 $ 1,254 $ 1,435 $ 1,250 $ 4,567 $ 493 $ 887 $ 942 $ 880 $ 3,202 $ 953 $ 955 $ 1,621 $ 1,892 $ 5,421 $ 711 $ 854 $ 1,034 $ (587) -36% Freddie Mac 1,969 2,004 2,941 560 2,933 600 632 - 0 4,726 899 574 1,274 1,235 3,982 1,426 1,080 2,917 1,300 6,723 690 1,463 1,515 2,024 5,692 1,388 622 1,386 (129) -9% FHA 123 108 179 21 129 94 19 - 0 264 77 20 - 0 68 165 - 0 12 2 - 0 14 - 0 5 79 107 191 14 27 68 (11) -14% Total Origination Volume $ 4,230 $ 4,812 $ 7,564 $ 1,854 $ 4,045 $ 1,479 $ 1,481 $ - 0 $ 8,858 $ 1,605 $ 1,849 $ 2,709 $ 2,553 $ 8,715 $ 1,919 $ 1,979 $ 3,861 $ 2,180 $ 9,939 $ 1,643 $ 2,423 $ 3,215 $ 4,023 $ 11,304 $ 2,113 $ 1,502 $ 2,488 $ (727) -23% Total Debt and Capital Markets Volume $ 13,477 $ 28,175 $ 42,060 $ 9,975 $ 15,705 $ 12,046 $ 14,947 $ - 0 $ 52,673 $ 12,598 $ 13,542 $ 15,850 $ 23,020 $ 65,010 $ 15,247 $ 18,117 $ 21,873 $ 26,077 $ 81,314 $ 19,066 $ 8,463 $ 12,716 $ 31,512 $ 71,757 $ 17,556 $ 27,525 $ 34,828 $ 22,112 174% (1) Includes all equity advisory transactions (2) Includes all non-originated debt placement transactions Approved Scenario Newmark As previously reproted before non-cash deferred comp and Nasdaq Impace Adjusted Earnings and AEBITDA Recast for the Nasdaq Earnout As of May 21, 2021 As preported with deferred non cash 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2017 2017 Q1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Cumulative Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY As Reported: Nasdaq earnout - 0 - 0 - 0 (19,917) - 0 (19,917) - 0 - 0 (14,841) - 0 (14,841) (14,041) (14,041) (48,799) Deferred non-cash - 0 Dividend income - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 $ 345,290 Pre-tax before deferred comp Subtotal - 0 - 0 - 0 (19,917) - 0 (19,917) - 0 - 0 (14,841) - 0 (14,841) - 0 - 0 (14,041) - 0 (14,041) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (48,799) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 $ 4,614 Defered comp adjust - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate (93) 638 (4,478) 12,341 (20,260) (11,759) (2,578) (6,486) 8,518 (22,526) (23,072) (321) 588 12,452 10,082 22,801 (7,598) (10,443) (25,309) 37,844 (5,606) (17,729) (7,598) (10,443) (25,309) 37,844 (5,606) $ 349,904 Pre-tax after deferred comp adjust (7,358) (10,223) (25,099) 38,005 (4,675) Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings $ 65,073 $ 28,283 $ 30,885 $ 139,553 $ 98,077 $ 296,798 $ 64,312 $ 96,349 $ 188,278 $ 161,225 $ 510,164 $ 54,535 $ 77,344 $ 176,617 $ 147,751 $ 456,247 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 151,651 $ 90,212 $ 349,904 $ 1,678,186 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 151,651 $ 90,212 $ 349,904 $ 40,796 $ 64,692 $ 150,486 $ 89,316 $ 345,290 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings $ 53,742 $ 23,669 $ 26,107 $ 118,629 $ 78,438 $ 246,843 $ 55,184 $ 80,400 $ 159,452 $ 138,453 $ 433,489 $ 46,478 $ 66,866 $ 152,784 $ 120,713 $ 386,841 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 124,690 $ 73,341 $ 286,316 $ 1,407,232 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 124,690 $ 73,341 $ 286,316 $ 282,533 Post tax before non cash $ 33,157 $ 53,035 $ 123,735 $ 72,606 $ 282,533 Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.52 $ 0.37 $ 1.12 $ 0.24 $ 0.36 $ 0.70 $ 0.61 $ 1.90 $ 0.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 1.76 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 1.52 NMF $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 1.52 3,783 Adjustment, net of tax $ 0.18 $ 0.28 $ 0.65 $ 0.38 $ 1.50 Post-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.20 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 0.93 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 1.61 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.58 $ 0.45 $ 1.51 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.31 $ 1.25 NMF $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.31 $ 1.25 286,316 Post tax after $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.54 $ 0.31 $ 1.23 Fully diluted weighted-average shares 271,194 263,646 265,640 266,793 264,868 264,851 269,057 270,966 268,350 264,548 268,860 246,834 258,703 262,532 267,626 258,997 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 NMF 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,279 $ 43,802 $ 46,071 $ 154,986 $ 112,871 $ 357,730 $ 78,781 $ 110,833 $ 202,871 $ 171,675 $ 564,160 $ 72,361 $ 93,475 $ 194,505 $ 161,270 $ 521,611 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 133,602 $ 94,181 $ 343,735 $ 1,866,515 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 133,602 $ 94,181 $ 343,735 $ 339,121 $ 45,150 $ 68,749 $ 131,937 $ 93,285 $ 339,121 4614 (240) (220) (210) (161) (831) tax impact $ 343,735 As Recast: 1332 1221 1165 896 4614 Deferred comp Nasdaq earnout - 0 - 0 - 0 (101,989) - 0 (101,989) - 0 - 0 (83,739) - 0 (83,739) - 0 - 0 (85,135) - 0 (85,135) - 0 - 0 (76,969) - 0 (76,969) (347,832) 1,092 1,001 955 735 3,783 - 0 - 0 (76,969) - 0 (76,969) Realized (gains)/losses (1,950) 2,204 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,204 51 (1,863) (2,244) - 0 (4,056) (2,400) 906 - 0 (1,762) (3,256) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,111) (1,111) (8,169) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,111) (1,111) Unrealized (gains)/losses (399) - 0 - 0 - 0 (5,004) (5,004) (3,960) (1,150) 665 (6,858) (11,303) (33) (1,411) 274 2,090 920 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,747 1,747 (14,039) - 0 - 0 - 0 1,747 1,747 Dividend income (26) (114) - 0 - 0 (123) (237) (220) (165) (118) (165) (667) - 0 (82) (46) (264) (392) - 0 - 0 - 0 (285) (285) (1,608) - 0 - 0 - 0 (285) (285) Nasdaq activity (2,375) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) (85,436) (7,023) (99,765) (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) (371,648) - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) Deferred non-cash - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Total Recast Adjustment $ (2,375) $ 2,090 $ - $ (101,989) $ (5,127) $ (105,026) $ (4,129) $ (3,178) $ (85,436) $ (7,023) $ (99,765) $ (2,433) $ (587) $ (84,907) $ 64 $ (87,863) $ - $ - $ (76,969) $ 351 $ (76,618) $ (371,648) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,332 $ 1,221 $ (75,804) $ 1,247 $ (72,004) Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate $ 297 $ 331 $ (4,478) $ 27,639 $ (17,961) $ 5,497 $ (1,983) $ (5,971) $ 21,333 $ (21,551) $ (8,172) $ 3 $ 666 $ 23,711 $ 11,463 $ 35,836 $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (11,455) $ 37,781 $ 8,185 $ 41,642 $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (25,309) $ 37,844 $ (5,606) $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (11,454) $ 37,781 $ 8,286 Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings $ 62,698 $ 30,373 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 92,950 $ 191,772 $ 60,183 $ 93,172 $ 102,843 $ 154,202 $ 410,399 $ 52,102 $ 76,757 $ 91,710 $ 147,815 $ 368,384 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,563 $ 273,286 $ 1,306,539 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 151,651 $ 90,212 $ 349,904 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,563 $ 273,286 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings $ 51,756 $ 25,452 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,610 $ 159,073 $ 51,650 $ 77,737 $ 86,832 $ 132,406 $ 348,624 $ 44,369 $ 66,357 $ 79,136 $ 122,158 $ 312,012 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,576 $ 73,629 $ 223,490 $ 1,094,955 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 124,690 $ 73,341 $ 286,316 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,576 $ 73,629 $ 223,490 Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.72 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 0.58 $ 1.53 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 NMF $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.66 $ 0.39 $ 1.52 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 Post-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.20 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 NMF $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.54 $ 0.31 $ 1.25 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 Fully diluted weighted-average shares 271,194 263,646 265,640 266,793 264,868 264,851 269,057 270,966 268,350 264,548 268,860 246,834 258,703 262,532 267,626 258,997 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 NMF 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,904 $ 45,892 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,744 $ 252,704 $ 74,652 $ 107,656 $ 117,436 $ 164,652 $ 464,395 $ 69,928 $ 92,888 $ 109,598 $ 161,334 $ 433,748 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 56,633 $ 94,532 $ 267,117 $ 1,494,867 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 133,602 $ 94,181 $ 343,735 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 56,133 $ 94,532 $ 267,117 Adjusted EBITDA original Scenario 1 $ 76,904 $ 45,892 $ 45,924 $ 53,145 $ 107,744 $ 252,708 $ 74,652 $ 107,656 $ 117,434 $ 164,652 $ 464,395 $ 69,928 $ 92,888 $ 109,598 $ 161,334 $ 433,747 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 $ 1,494,870 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 Difference $ (0.16) $ (0.47) $ 147.00 $ (148.00) $ 0.14 $ (4.34) $ - 0 $ (0.50) $ 1.50 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ (0.10) $ (0.15) $ (0.17) $ - 0 $ 0.58 $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ 500.00 $ (0.78) $ 1.00 $ (2.63) $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ 77,469.00 $ (351.78) $ 76,619.00 $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ (0.00) $ (0.78) $ 1.00 Check Nasdaq activity (2,375) 2,090 - 0 (101,989) (5,127) (105,026) (4,129) (3,178) (85,436) (7,023) (99,765) (2,433) (587) (84,907) 64 (87,863) - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (76,969) 351 (76,618) Deferred non-cash - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,332 1,221 1,165 896 4,614 Nasdaq earnout and unrealized gains and losses $ (2,375) $ 2,090 $ - $ (101,989) $ (5,127) $ (105,026) $ (4,129) $ (3,178) $ (85,436) $ (7,023) $ (99,765) $ (2,433) $ (587) $ (84,907) $ 64 $ (87,863) $ - $ - $ (76,969) $ 351 $ (76,618) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,332 $ 1,221 $ (75,804) $ 1,247 $ (72,004) Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate $ 390 $ (307) $ - $ 15,298 $ 2,299 $ 17,256 $ 595 $ 515 $ 12,815 $ 975 $ 14,900 $ 324 $ 78 $ 11,259 $ 1,381 $ 13,035 $ - $ - $ 13,854 $ (63) $ 13,791 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (240) $ (220) $ 13,645 $ (224) $ 12,961 Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings $ (2,375) $ 2,090 $ - $ (101,989) $ (5,127) $ (105,026) $ (4,129) $ (3,178) $ (85,436) $ (7,023) $ (99,765) $ (2,433) $ (587) $ (84,907) $ 64 $ (87,863) $ - $ - $ (76,969) $ 351 $ (76,618) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,332 $ 1,221 $ (75,804) $ 1,247 $ (72,004) Post-tax Adjusted Earnings $ (1,986) $ 1,782 $ - $ (86,691) $ (2,827) $ (87,771) $ (3,534) $ (2,663) $ (72,620) $ (6,047) $ (84,865) $ (2,109) $ (509) $ (73,648) $ 1,445 $ (74,829) $ - $ - $ (63,115) $ 288 $ (62,827) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,092 $ 1,001 $ (62,159) $ 1,023 $ (59,043) Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ - $ (0.38) $ (0.02) $ (0.40) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.32) $ (0.03) $ (0.37) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.32) $ 0.00 $ (0.34) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.33) $ 0.00 $ (0.33) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ - $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ (0.33) $ 0.01 $ (0.31) Post-tax adjusted earnings per share $ (0.01) $ 0.01 $ (0.00) $ (0.32) $ (0.01) $ (0.33) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.27) $ (0.02) $ (0.31) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.28) $ 0.01 $ (0.31) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.27) $ 0.00 $ (0.27) $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ (0.00) $ - $ - $ 0.00 $ 0.01 $ (0.27) $ 0.01 $ (0.26) Fully diluted weighted-average shares - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - (0) (0) 0 - - (0) (0) 0 - - (0) (0) 0 - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,375) $ 2,090 $ - $ (101,989) $ (5,127) $ (105,026) $ (4,129) $ (3,178) $ (85,436) $ (7,023) $ (99,765) $ (2,433) $ (587) $ (84,907) $ 64 $ (87,863) $ - $ - $ (76,969) $ 351 $ (76,618) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,332 $ 1,221 $ (75,804) $ 1,247 $ (72,004) AE tax rate 16.40% 14.70% 14.80% 15.00% 44.85% 16.43% 14.40% 16.20% 15.00% 13.89% 14.80% 13.30% 13.23% 13.26% 18.12% 14.84% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% 18.00% AE tax provision calculated change 390 (307) - 0 15,298 2,299 17,256 595 515 12,815 975 14,765 324 78 11,259 (12) 13,035 - 0 - 0 13,854 (63) 13,791 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (240) (220) 13,645 (224) 12,961 Actual change 390 (307) - 0 15,298 2,299 17,256 595 515 12,815 975 14,900 324 78 11,259 1,381 13,035 - 0 - 0 13,854 (63) 13,791 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (240) (220) 13,645 (224) 12,961 Difference - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (0) (135) - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,393) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 0 0 - 0 (0) - 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (0) - 0 - 0 (0) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Income tax adjustment to reflect effective tax rate $ 292 $ 314 $ (4,478) $ 27,639 $ (18,016) $ 5,458 $ (2,015) $ (5,998) $ 21,316 $ (21,573) $ (8,271) $ 3 $ 655 $ 23,705 $ 11,416 $ 35,778 $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (11,454) $ 37,729 $ 8,234 $ 41,491 $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (11,454) $ 37,729 $ 8,234 $ (7,598) $ (10,443) $ (11,454) $ 37,729 $ 8,234 Pre-Tax Adjusted Earnings $ 62,724 $ 30,487 $ 30,885 $ 37,564 $ 93,073 $ 192,009 $ 60,403 $ 93,336 $ 102,960 $ 154,367 $ 411,066 $ 52,102 $ 76,839 $ 91,756 $ 148,079 $ 368,776 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,848 $ 273,571 $ 1,308,146 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,848 $ 273,571 $ 42,128 $ 65,913 $ 74,682 $ 90,848 $ 273,571 Post-tax Adjusted Earnings $ 51,778 $ 25,549 $ 26,107 $ 31,939 $ 75,678 $ 159,271 $ 51,838 $ 77,875 $ 86,932 $ 132,548 $ 349,192 $ 44,369 $ 66,428 $ 79,176 $ 122,375 $ 312,347 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,576 $ 73,862 $ 223,723 $ 1,096,311 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,576 $ 73,862 $ 223,723 $ 34,249 $ 54,036 $ 61,576 $ 73,862 $ 223,723 Pre-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.23 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.35 $ 0.72 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 0.58 $ 1.53 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 1.42 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 NMF $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 $ 1.19 Post-tax adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.12 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.19 $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 $ 1.30 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ 0.46 $ 1.21 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 NMF $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 $ 0.15 $ 0.24 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.97 Fully diluted weighted-average shares 271,194 263,646 265,640 266,793 264,868 264,851 269,057 270,966 268,350 264,548 268,860 246,834 258,703 262,532 267,626 258,997 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 NMF 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 225,194 228,390 230,882 233,414 229,479 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,930 $ 46,006 $ 46,071 $ 52,997 $ 107,867 $ 252,941 $ 74,872 $ 107,820 $ 117,553 $ 164,817 $ 465,062 $ 69,928 $ 92,970 $ 109,644 $ 161,598 $ 434,140 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 56,133 $ 94,817 $ 267,402 $ 1,496,475 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 56,133 $ 94,817 $ 267,402 $ 46,482 $ 69,970 $ 56,133 $ 94,817 $ 267,402 Adjusted EBITDA original Scenario 1 $ 76,904 $ 45,892 $ 45,924 $ 53,145 $ 107,744 $ 252,708 $ 74,652 $ 107,656 $ 117,434 $ 164,652 $ 464,395 $ 69,928 $ 92,888 $ 109,598 $ 161,334 $ 433,747 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 $ 1,494,870 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 $ 46,483 $ 69,971 $ 56,133 $ 94,533 $ 267,116 Difference $ 26.00 $ 114.00 $ 147.00 $ (148.00) $ 123.00 $ 233.00 $ 220.00 $ 164.00 $ 119.00 $ 165.00 $ 667.00 $ (0.10) $ 82.00 $ 46.00 $ 264.00 $ 392.90 $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ (0.00) $ 284.22 $ 286.00 $ 1,604.90 $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ (0.00) $ 284.22 $ 286.00 $ (1.00) $ (1.00) $ (0.00) $ 284.22 $ 286.00 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC. 08:18a NEWMARK GROUP : Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:08a Earnings Release PU 08:08a Supplemental Tables PU 08:08a Q3 2021 Supplemental Tables PU 08:02a Newmark Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results PR 06:04a NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3- DJ 11/04 Campanelli Acquires Former CISCO Boxborough, MA Campus PU 11/04 Newmark Completes Sale of Fully Leased Class A Office Building in Roseville, California PU 11/04 Newmark Arranges Sale of Office Building in Newport Beach, California for $64 Million PU 11/03 Newmark Announces Stream Realty Partners and QuadReal Property Group Break Ground on Fi.. PU Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC. 08/09 NEWMARK : Raymond James Adjusts Newmark Group's PT to $20 from $18, Keeps Outperform Ratin.. MT 06/15 NEWMARK : Wolfe Research Starts Newmark Group at Outperform With $22 Price Target MT 05/10 NEWMARK : Wedbush Raises Price Target for Newmark Group to $14 From $12 on Above Consensus.. MT