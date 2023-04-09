Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NewMarket Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEU   US6515871076

NEWMARKET CORPORATION

(NEU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
362.70 USD   -0.12%
01:28pMan charged over hate crime at mosque near Toronto, police say
RE
04/06NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
03/14NEWMARKET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Man charged over hate crime at mosque near Toronto, police say

04/09/2023 | 01:28pm EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian police arrested and charged a male suspect after what they called a "hate-motivated incident" at a mosque in the province of Ontario on Thursday in which he allegedly drove toward a worshipper and yelled threats and religious slurs, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the city of Markham while the suspect, 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran, was later arrested in Toronto, the York Regional Police said in a statement.

Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng condemned the incident and called it a hate crime, saying it had no place in Canadian society.

The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said an individual had entered the mosque in Markham, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Koran and ranted at worshippers. The police statement released on Sunday did not mention the Koran being torn.

The incident comes during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when worshippers throng to mosques. Thousands of people attend the mosque at Markham.

Police added they charged the suspect with uttering threats, assault with a weapon and dangerous driving. His next scheduled appearance will be at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Newmarket on Tuesday.

"This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities," the Canadian trade minister, who is a local member of parliament, said in a reaction to the incident.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Josie Kao)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 765 M - -
Net income 2022 280 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 023 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 3 512 M 3 512 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 2 058
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NewMarket Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Gottwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William J. Skrobacz Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bruce R. Hazelgrove Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Mark Mintford Gambill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARKET CORPORATION16.58%3 512
AIR LIQUIDE19.37%90 035
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION3.58%74 084
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.2.49%43 411
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.13.63%30 708
RONGSHENG PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.26.18%22 346
