NewMarket Corporation Releases ESG 2021 Report

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) is pleased to announce the release of its ESG 2021 Report. The report highlights NewMarket’s commitment to making the world a better place, showcasing the Company’s goals and activities related to Environment, Social, and Governance.

Although this is our first formal ESG Report, NewMarket has had a long-established fundamental belief that our business should serve the purpose of making the world a better place through environmental protection, respect for people, and ethical governance. Recognizing the urgency of the current global need to focus on these important initiatives and hold ourselves accountable, we chose to share our goals and progress with our stakeholders in this first annual ESG report.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this report constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding our carbon reduction, waste reduction, safety and raw material goals and the development plans for our products as well as statements regarding market growth.

Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. For factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, see the risk and uncertainties described throughout our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in NewMarket’s other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only to management’s beliefs as of the date of this report. NewMarket assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any goals, projections or other forward-looking statements contained in this report.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802006124/en/