Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NewMarket Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEU   US6515871076

NEWMARKET CORPORATION

(NEU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-02 pm EDT
309.00 USD   -0.62%
05:11pNewMarket Corporation Releases ESG 2021 Report
BU
05:01pEarnings Flash (NEU) NEWMARKET CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $723.6M
MT
05:01pEarnings Flash (NEU) NEWMARKET CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $6.54
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NewMarket Corporation Releases ESG 2021 Report

08/02/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) is pleased to announce the release of its ESG 2021 Report. The report highlights NewMarket’s commitment to making the world a better place, showcasing the Company’s goals and activities related to Environment, Social, and Governance.

Although this is our first formal ESG Report, NewMarket has had a long-established fundamental belief that our business should serve the purpose of making the world a better place through environmental protection, respect for people, and ethical governance. Recognizing the urgency of the current global need to focus on these important initiatives and hold ourselves accountable, we chose to share our goals and progress with our stakeholders in this first annual ESG report.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

Some of the information contained in this report constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words “will,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “expects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “anticipates” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding our carbon reduction, waste reduction, safety and raw material goals and the development plans for our products as well as statements regarding market growth.

Although NewMarket’s management believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. For factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, see the risk and uncertainties described throughout our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in NewMarket’s other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only to management’s beliefs as of the date of this report. NewMarket assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any goals, projections or other forward-looking statements contained in this report.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEWMARKET CORPORATION
05:11pNewMarket Corporation Releases ESG 2021 Report
BU
05:01pEarnings Flash (NEU) NEWMARKET CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $723.6M
MT
05:01pEarnings Flash (NEU) NEWMARKET CORPORATION Posts Q2 EPS $6.54
MT
05:01pNewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results
BU
07/20NewMarket's Afton Chemical Unit Completes $70 Million Investment in Illinois Plant's Ad..
MT
07/20Afton Chemical Continues to Invest in Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Needs in Tran..
BU
07/11NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Second Quarter 20..
BU
06/24NEWMARKET CORPORATION(NYSE : NEU) added to Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/14NEWMARKET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/08Oceania Healthcare to Acquire Two New Zealand Villages
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARKET CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 356 M - -
Net income 2021 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 3 189 M 3 189 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 104
Free-Float 60,2%
Chart NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NewMarket Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARKET CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Gottwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Paliotti Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bruce R. Hazelgrove Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Mark Mintford Gambill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARKET CORPORATION-9.27%3 189
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-12.07%81 474
AIR LIQUIDE-4.66%71 037
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-19.80%38 068
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-5.72%28 364
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION2.65%28 102