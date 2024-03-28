NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release first quarter 2024 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, April 25, 2024 to review first quarter 2024 financial results.

You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 02, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 50270.

The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/50270. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company operating through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), and American Pacific Corporation (AMPAC). The Afton and Ethyl companies develop, manufacture, blend, and deliver chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. AMPAC is a manufacturer of specialty materials primarily used in solid rocket motors for the aerospace and defense industries. The NewMarket family of companies has a long-term commitment to its people, to safety, to providing innovative solutions for its customers, and to making the world a better place.

