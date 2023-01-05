Advanced search
    NEU   US6515871076

NEWMARKET CORPORATION

(NEU)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17 2023-01-05 pm EST
324.99 USD   -0.92%
NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
2022NEWMARKET CORP Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2022NEWMARKET CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call and Webcast to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

01/05/2023 | 02:31pm EST
NewMarket Corporation (NYSE: NEU) announced today it expects to release fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings at the close of business on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EST on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 to review fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

You can access the conference call live by dialing 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and requesting the NewMarket conference call. To avoid delays, callers should dial in five minutes early. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until February 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 47385.

The call will also be broadcast via the Internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website at www.NewMarket.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2001/47385. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 356 M - -
Net income 2021 191 M - -
Net Debt 2021 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,33%
Capitalization 3 238 M 3 238 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 104
Free-Float 58,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas E. Gottwald Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian D. Paliotti Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Bruce R. Hazelgrove Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Patrick D. Hanley Lead Independent Director
Mark Mintford Gambill Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARKET CORPORATION5.44%3 238
AIR LIQUIDE4.44%76 594
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.89%71 812
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.0.27%42 144
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.3.46%27 971
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.0.75%18 915