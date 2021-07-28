NewMarket : Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results (Form 8-K)

NewMarket Corporation Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

•Petroleum Additives Second Quarter Shipments Strong, Margins Compressed

•First Half Net Income of $121.7 Million and Earnings Per Share of $11.13

•Petroleum Additives First Half Operating Profit of $168.3 Million

Richmond, VA, July 28, 2021 - NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Gottwald, released the following earnings report of the Company's operations for the second quarter and first half of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $52.0 million, or $4.75 per share, compared to net income of $22.3 million, or $2.05 per share, for the second quarter of 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2020 were severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government restrictions on the movement of people, goods and services to combat the spread of the virus in its early stages. For the first half of 2021, net income was $121.7 million, or $11.13 per share, compared to $107.9 million or $9.78 per share, for the first half of last year.

Sales for the petroleum additives segment for the second quarter of 2021 were $586.6 million, up from $408.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Petroleum additives operating profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $74.2 million, compared to $33.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was due to higher shipments, lower conversion costs and favorable changes in selling prices, partially offset by higher raw material costs. Shipments increased 41.1% between periods, driven by increases in all world regions in both lubricant additives and fuel additives. Petroleum additives operating margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 12.7%, significantly lower than our historical average.

Petroleum additives sales for the first half of the year were $1.2 billion compared to sales in the first half of last year of $966.1 million. Petroleum additives operating profit for the first half of the year was $168.3 million compared to $146.7 million for the first half of 2020. The increase was due to higher shipments and lower conversion costs, partially offset by higher raw material costs. Shipments increased 19.1% between periods, due to increases in lubricant additives shipments. Fuel additives shipments were relatively flat between periods.

We are encouraged by our petroleum additives operating results and the strong shipments for the first half of 2021, but disappointed with our operating margins. Our product shipments for the first half of 2021 are the highest since the first half of 2018. However, we are seeing downward pressure on our operating margins due mainly to the steady increase in raw material costs throughout the year. While our efforts have been focused on recovering these cost increases, we have been experiencing the lag between when price increases go into effect and when margins start to improve. Margin improvement will continue to be a priority until we see margins consistently within our historical ranges.

During the first half of 2021, we funded capital expenditures of $44.4 million, and paid dividends of $41.5 million. In March 2021, we issued $400 million 2.70% senior notes that are due in 2031.

We remain focused on the long-term success of our company, including emphasis on satisfying customer needs, generating solid operating results, and promoting the greatest long-term value for our shareholders, customers and employees. We believe the fundamentals of how we run our business - a long-term view, safety and people first culture, customer-focused solutions, technology-driven product offerings, and a world-class supply chain capability - will continue to be beneficial for all our stakeholders.





Sincerely,

Thomas E. Gottwald













The petroleum additives segment consists of the North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Central America, and South America), Asia Pacific, and Europe/Middle East/Africa/India (Europe or EMEAI) regions.

The Company has disclosed the non-GAAP financial measure EBITDA and the related calculation in the schedules included with this earnings release. EBITDA is defined as income from continuing operations before the deduction of interest and financing expenses, income taxes, depreciation (on property, plant and equipment) and amortization (on intangibles and lease right-of-use assets). The Company believes that even though this item is not required by or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this additional measure enhances understanding of the Company's performance and period to period comparability. The Company believes that this item should not be considered an alternative to net income determined under GAAP.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT RESULTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Petroleum additives $ 586,587 $ 408,703 $ 1,151,485 $ 966,075 All other 4,134 2,161 5,851 4,206 Total $ 590,721 $ 410,864 $ 1,157,336 $ 970,281 Segment operating profit: Petroleum additives $ 74,200 $ 33,061 $ 168,271 $ 146,732 All other 17 (399) (647) (64) Segment operating profit 74,217 32,662 167,624 146,668 Corporate unallocated expense (3,548) (5,467) (7,860) (9,698) Interest and financing expenses (8,869) (7,005) (15,212) (14,109) Other income (expense), net 5,258 7,078 11,876 14,485 Income before income tax expense $ 67,058 $ 27,268 $ 156,428 $ 137,346 Net income $ 51,952 $ 22,349 $ 121,664 $ 107,890 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 4.75 $ 2.05 $ 11.13 $ 9.78













NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per-share amounts, unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 590,721 $ 410,864 $ 1,157,336 $ 970,281 Cost of goods sold 449,722 314,126 854,584 692,636 Gross profit 140,999 96,738 302,752 277,645 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 34,735 35,432 71,650 71,147 Research, development, and testing expenses 35,517 33,549 71,854 69,055 Operating profit 70,747 27,757 159,248 137,443 Interest and financing expenses, net 8,869 7,005 15,212 14,109 Other income (expense), net 5,180 6,516 12,392 14,012 Income before income tax expense 67,058 27,268 156,428 137,346 Income tax expense 15,106 4,919 34,764 29,456 Net income $ 51,952 $ 22,349 $ 121,664 $ 107,890 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 4.75 $ 2.05 $ 11.13 $ 9.78 Cash dividends declared per share $ 1.90 $ 1.90 $ 3.80 $ 3.80













NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands except share amounts, unaudited)

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,864 $ 125,172 Marketable securities 376,295 0 Trade and other accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses 399,373 336,395 Inventories 457,957 401,031 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,982 35,480 Total current assets 1,423,471 898,078 Property, plant, and equipment, net 680,315 665,147 Intangibles (net of amortization) and goodwill 128,531 129,944 Prepaid pension cost 141,151 137,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 64,980 61,329 Deferred charges and other assets 40,264 42,308 Total assets $ 2,478,712 $ 1,933,875 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 259,209 $ 189,937 Accrued expenses 69,185 78,422 Dividends payable 18,613 15,184 Income taxes payable 5,242 3,760 Operating lease liabilities 14,460 13,410 Other current liabilities 5,416 11,742 Total current liabilities 372,125 312,455 Long-term debt 990,551 598,848 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 50,489 48,324 Other noncurrent liabilities 216,337 214,424 Total liabilities 1,629,502 1,174,051 Shareholders' equity: Common stock and paid-in capital (with no par value; issued and outstanding shares - 10,928,129 at June 30, 2021 and 10,921,377 at December 31, 2020) 1,748 717 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,947) (173,164) Retained earnings 1,012,409 932,271 Total shareholders' equity 849,210 759,824 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,478,712 $ 1,933,875













NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 121,664 $ 107,890 Depreciation and amortization 41,719 42,356 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 2,314 0 Cash pension and postretirement contributions (5,184) (5,152) Working capital changes (59,484) (60,072) Deferred income tax expense 6,654 3,322 Purchases of marketable securities (387,653) 0 Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 9,894 0 Capital expenditures (44,394) (40,088) Issuance of 2.70% senior notes 395,052 0 Debt issuance costs (3,897) (1,348) Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 0 47,059 Repurchases of common stock 0 (100,000) Dividends paid (41,526) (41,916) All other (6,467) 5,616 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 28,692 $ (42,333)









NEWMARKET CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In thousands, unaudited)

Second Quarter Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 51,952 $ 22,349 $ 121,664 $ 107,890 Add: Interest and financing expenses, net 8,869 7,005 15,212 14,109 Income tax expense 15,106 4,919 34,764 29,456 Depreciation and amortization 20,594 20,709 40,918 41,568 EBITDA $ 96,521 $ 54,982 $ 212,558 $ 193,023







