NewMed Energy Partnership : NSAI NewMed Leviathan ISA Report as of 12.31.2022

ESTIMATES of RESERVES AND FUTURE REVENUE AND CONTINGENT RESOURCES AND CASH FLOW to the NEWMED ENERGY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTEREST in CERTAIN GAS PROPERTIES located in LEVIATHAN FIELD, LEASES I/14 AND I/15 OFFSHORE ISRAEL as of DECEMBER 31, 2022 BASED ON PRICE AND COST PARAMETERS specified by NEWMED ENERGY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

March 19, 2023 NewMed Energy Limited Partnership 19 Abba Eban Boulevard Herzliya 4612001 Israel Ladies and Gentlemen: In accordance with your request, we have estimated the proved, probable, and possible reserves and future revenue, as of December 31, 2022, to the NewMed Energy Limited Partnership (NewMed) interest in certain gas properties located in Leviathan Field, Leases I/14 and I/15, offshore Israel. Also as requested, we have estimated the contingent resources and cash flow, as of December 31, 2022, to the NewMed interest in these properties. It is our understanding that NewMed owns a direct working interest in these properties. We completed our evaluation on or about the date of this letter. For the reserves and the Phase I - First Stage contingent resources, this report has been prepared using price and cost parameters specified by NewMed, as discussed in subsequent paragraphs of this letter. Monetary values shown in this report are expressed in United States dollars ($) or millions of United States dollars (MM$). For reference, the March 16, 2023, exchange rate was 3.67 New Israeli Shekels per United States dollar. The estimates in this report have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the 2018 Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) approved by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and in accordance with internationally recognized standards, as stipulated by the Israel Securities Authority (ISA). As presented in the 2018 PRMS, petroleum accumulations can be classified, in decreasing order of likelihood of commerciality, as reserves, contingent resources, or prospective resources. Different classifications of petroleum accumulations have varying degrees of technical and commercial risk that are difficult to quantify; thus reserves, contingent resources, and prospective resources should not be aggregated without extensive consideration of these factors. Definitions are presented immediately following this letter. This report has been prepared for NewMed's use in filing with the ISA; in our opinion the assumptions, data, methods, and procedures used in the preparation of this report are appropriate for such purpose. RESERVES ________________________________________________________________________ Reserves are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must be discovered, recoverable, commercial, and remaining as of the evaluation date based on the planned development projects to be applied. Proved reserves are those quantities of oil and gas which, by analysis of engineering and geoscience data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable; probable and possible reserves are those additional reserves which are sequentially less certain to be recovered than proved reserves. There is a 10 percent probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the sum of proved plus probable plus possible reserves. We estimate the gross (100 percent) reserves and the NewMed working interest reserves for these properties, as of December 31, 2022, to be:

March 19, 2023 Page 2 of 6 Gas Reserves (BCF) Condensate Reserves (MMBBL) Gross Working Gross Working Category (100%) Interest (100%) Interest Proved (1P) 13,813.0 6,262.8 30.4 13.8 Probable 1,756.2 796.3 3.9 1.8 Proved + Probable (2P) 15,569.2 7,059.1 34.3 15.5 Possible 704.5 319.4 1.5 0.7 Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 16,273.7 7,378.5 35.8 16.2 Totals may not add because of rounding. We estimate the future net revenue after levy and corporate income taxes, discounted at 0, 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent, to the NewMed interest in these properties, as of December 31, 2022, to be: Future Net Revenue After Levy and Corporate Income Taxes (MM$) Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Discounted Category at 0% at 5% at 10% at 15% at 20% Proved (1P) 13,128.8 6,906.0 4,533.7 3,372.1 2,694.7 Probable 1,603.9 641.9 386.6 290.1 240.1 Proved + Probable (2P) 14,732.7 7,547.9 4,920.3 3,662.2 2,934.8 Possible 691.6 227.3 110.2 72.7 57.8 Proved + Probable + Possible (3P) 15,424.2 7,775.1 5,030.5 3,734.9 2,992.7 Totals may not add because of rounding. Gas volumes are expressed in billions of cubic feet (BCF) at standard temperature and pressure bases. Condensate volumes are expressed in millions of barrels (MMBBL); a barrel is equivalent to 42 United States gallons. Reserves categorization conveys the relative degree of certainty; reserves subcategorization is based on development and production status. The 1P reserves are inclusive of proved developed producing and proved undeveloped reserves. Our study indicates that as of December 31, 2022, there are no proved developed non- producing reserves for these properties. The project maturity subclass for these reserves is on production. The estimates of reserves and future revenue included herein have not been adjusted for risk. Working interest revenue for the reserves shown in this report is NewMed's share of the gross (100 percent) revenue from the properties prior to any deductions. Future net revenue is after deductions for NewMed's share of royalties, capital costs, abandonment costs, operating expenses, and NewMed's estimates of its oil and gas profits levy and corporate income taxes. The future net revenue has been discounted at annual rates of 0, 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent to determine its present worth, which is shown to indicate the effect of time on the value of money. Future net revenue presented in this report, whether discounted or undiscounted, should not be construed as being the fair market value of the properties. Tables I through V present revenue, costs, and taxes by reserves category. Table VI presents NewMed's historical production and operating expense data. We have made no investigation of potential volume and value imbalances resulting from overdelivery or underdelivery to the NewMed interest. Therefore, our estimates of reserves and future revenue do not include

March 19, 2023 Page 3 of 6 adjustments for the settlement of any such imbalances; our projections are based on NewMed receiving its net revenue interest share of estimated future gross production. CONTINGENT RESOURCES __________________________________________________________ Contingent resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by the application of development project(s) not currently considered to be commercial owing to one or more contingencies. The contingent resources shown in this report are contingent upon approval of additional drilling, project approval for additional future developments, demonstration of a market for future gas sales, and commitment to develop the resources. For the purposes of this report, the contingent resources have been divided into two development phases: Phase I - First Stage and Future Development. The Phase I - First Stage contingent resources can be recovered through drilling during this development phase without significant upgrades to the production system. The Future Development contingent resources may require upgrades to the production system and additional drilling beyond the Phase I - First Stage. If the contingencies are successfully addressed, some portion of the contingent resources estimated in this report may be reclassified as reserves; our estimates have not been risked to account for the possibility that the contingencies are not successfully addressed. There is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the contingent resources. The project maturity subclass for these contingent resources is development pending. We estimate the gross (100 percent) contingent resources by development phase for these properties, as of December 31, 2022, to be: Gross (100%) Contingent Resources Gas (BCF) Condensate (MMBBL) Low Best High Low Best High Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Development Phase (1C) (2C) (3C) (1C) (2C) (3C) Phase I - First Stage 2,101.2 2,707.9 2,828.4 4.6 6.0 6.2 Future Development 0.0 3,588.9 7,692.5 0.0 7.9 16.9 Total 2,101.2 6,296.8 10,520.9 4.6 13.9 23.1 We estimate the NewMed working interest contingent resources by development phase for these properties, as of December 31, 2022, to be: Working Interest Contingent Resources Gas (BCF) Condensate (MMBBL) Low Best High Low Best High Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Development Phase (1C) (2C) (3C) (1C) (2C) (3C) Phase I - First Stage 952.7 1,227.8 1,282.4 2.1 2.7 2.8 Future Development 0.0 1,627.2 3,487.8 0.0 3.6 7.7 Total 952.7 2,855.0 4,770.2 2.1 6.3 10.5 As requested, economic analysis was only performed on the Phase I - First Stage contingent resources. We estimate the net contingent cash flow after levy and corporate income taxes, discounted at 0, 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent, to the NewMed interest in these properties, as of December 31, 2022, to be: