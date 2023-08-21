NewMed Energy - Limited Partnership

(the "Partnership")

August 21, 2023

To To Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. 22 Kanfei Nesharim St. 2 Ahuzat Bayit St. Jerusalem Tel Aviv Dear Sir/Madam,

Re:investor calls to review the partnership's financial statements as of June 30, 2023

The Partnership respectfully reports that hat it will hold investor calls to review the quarterly report, through "Zoom", in Hebrew and English, with the participation of Mr. Yossi Abu, CEO of the partnership, and Mr. Tzachi Habusha, the CFO of the partnership.

The "Zoom" call in the Hebrew language will take place, Monday, August 21, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Israel time. Register for the investor call in Hebrew at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dXGwtanBTEu4ARxl092bNw#/registration

The "Zoom" call in English language will take place, Thursday, August 21, 2023, at 13:00 p.m. Israel time. Register for the investor call in English at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3- dFYr10SseFU33DVdAHJg#/registration

It should be clarified that the investor calls do not replace the need to review the immediate reports and the financial statements of the partnership, including all information contained therein in accordance with Section 32 A of the Securities Law, 5558-1968 Sincerely, NewMed Energy Management Ltd. General Partner of NewMed Energy - Lim

Sincerely,

NewMed Energy Management Ltd.

General Partner of NewMed Energy - Limited Partnership

By Yossi Abu, CEO and Tzachi Habusha, CFO