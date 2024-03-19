Newmed Energy LP, formerly known as Delek Drilling LP, is an Israel-based company that operates in the energy sector. Newmed Energy LP is mainly engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, condensate and oil in Israel and in Cyprus, as well as in the promotion of various natural gas-based projects. It's portfolio operations includes Leviathan, Leviathan Phase B, Aphrodite and other assets such as New Ofek and New Yahel. Additionally Newmed Energy LP explores business opportunities in the field of exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, condensate and oil in other countries, and is also exploring possibilities for entering the renewable energies sector and the field of blue hydrogen which is produced from natural gas and may constitute a low-carbon substitute for energy consumers.