  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Investing in Our People: Newmont's Frontline Leadership Training

11/04/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
At Newmont, we believe our greatest asset is our people. And a key manner of growth is through investing in their development and career paths, particularly those in leadership positions. With more than 60 percent of our workforce reporting to a frontline leader - a leader with direct accountability for operators at our sites - the position is an important part of our successful mine operations.

By investing in Frontline Leadership training, we are working to connect our site leaders with the best in trainings and tools so that they are fully equipped to build a safe, inclusive and productive work environment.

Some of the training goals include:

  • Defining and clarifying the accountabilities of frontline leaders
  • Building the capabilities of leaders to meet those accountabilities
  • Strengthening the connection between leaders and their staff
  • Supporting the business to deliver predictable results across our global portfolio

This year, we have conducted 46 Frontline Leadership workshops in 10 locations, training 567 leaders. We will continue conducting the trainings annually, with the goal of training all frontline leaders.

As an industry leader in technical proficiency and execution, Newmont's Frontline Leadership training and employee development programs ensure continuous improvement.

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 339 M - -
Net income 2021 2 050 M - -
Net Debt 2021 647 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 3,91%
Capitalization 43 739 M 43 739 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 55,12 $
Average target price 67,56 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-7.96%43 955
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-20.38%33 095
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-7.90%26 262
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-6.43%18 052
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.13%14 604
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.00%12 851