Investing in Our People: Newmont's Frontline Leadership Training

At Newmont, we believe our greatest asset is our people. And a key manner of growth is through investing in their development and career paths, particularly those in leadership positions. With more than 60 percent of our workforce reporting to a frontline leader - a leader with direct accountability for operators at our sites - the position is an important part of our successful mine operations.

By investing in Frontline Leadership training, we are working to connect our site leaders with the best in trainings and tools so that they are fully equipped to build a safe, inclusive and productive work environment.

Some of the training goals include:

Defining and clarifying the accountabilities of frontline leaders

Building the capabilities of leaders to meet those accountabilities

Strengthening the connection between leaders and their staff

Supporting the business to deliver predictable results across our global portfolio

This year, we have conducted 46 Frontline Leadership workshops in 10 locations, training 567 leaders. We will continue conducting the trainings annually, with the goal of training all frontline leaders.

As an industry leader in technical proficiency and execution, Newmont's Frontline Leadership training and employee development programs ensure continuous improvement.