Media Statement: Cerro Negro Incident

April 10, 2024

Newmont Corporationis deeply saddened to confirm two members of our workforce have died at our Cerro Negro mine located in the Santa Cruz region of Argentina on Tuesday, April 9. Details regarding the cause of the death are currently under investigation. Both teammates worked in Newmont's Technical Services team.

Mine activities have been suspended and we will provide additional updates as appropriate. Relevant authorities have been notified and a full investigation into the incident has commenced. Relevant learnings from the investigation will be embedded into Newmont's safety standards.

Our thoughts are with our teammates' families, friends and colleagues as we offer our full support during this difficult time.

