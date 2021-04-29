Log in
Newmont 1Q Profit Falls, Sales Rise

04/29/2021 | 07:35am EDT
By Dave Sebastian

Newmont Corp. said profit fell for the first quarter despite sales rising as it booked an income and mining tax expense.

The gold-mining company Thursday posted net income attributable to shareholders of $559 million, compared with $822 million a year earlier. Earnings were 70 cents a share, compared with $1.02 a share.

The company said it booked an income and mining tax expense of $235 million, compared with a benefit of $23 million a year earlier. It also recognized gains on the sales of Kalgoorlie, Red Lake and investment holdings in Continental Gold Inc. in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings were 74 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 79 cents a share.

Sales rose to $2.87 billion from $2.58 billion because of higher average realized metal prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes, the company said. Analysts were looking for $3.18 billion.

Attributable gold production was 1.46 million ounces, compared with 1.48 million ounces a year earlier. Gold all-in sustaining costs were $1,039 per ounce, compared with $1,030 per ounce, the company said.

The company said it incurred incremental Covid-specific costs of $22 million for activities such as health and safety procedures, higher transportation and community-fund contributions.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0734ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 325 M - -
Net income 2021 2 814 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 073 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 51 531 M 51 531 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,71x
EV / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION7.20%51 531
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-7.48%38 591
POLYUS-5.06%25 979
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.99%18 983
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.87%16 809
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-8.35%15 835
