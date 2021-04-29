Newmont 1Q Profit Falls, Sales Rise

By Dave Sebastian

Newmont Corp. said profit fell for the first quarter despite sales rising as it booked an income and mining tax expense.

The gold-mining company Thursday posted net income attributable to shareholders of $559 million, compared with $822 million a year earlier. Earnings were 70 cents a share, compared with $1.02 a share.

The company said it booked an income and mining tax expense of $235 million, compared with a benefit of $23 million a year earlier. It also recognized gains on the sales of Kalgoorlie, Red Lake and investment holdings in Continental Gold Inc. in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings were 74 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting 79 cents a share.

Sales rose to $2.87 billion from $2.58 billion because of higher average realized metal prices, partially offset by lower sales volumes, the company said. Analysts were looking for $3.18 billion.

Attributable gold production was 1.46 million ounces, compared with 1.48 million ounces a year earlier. Gold all-in sustaining costs were $1,039 per ounce, compared with $1,030 per ounce, the company said.

The company said it incurred incremental Covid-specific costs of $22 million for activities such as health and safety procedures, higher transportation and community-fund contributions.

