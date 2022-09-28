Advanced search
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
42.19 USD   +4.77%
Newmont Announces Executive Leadership Change

09/28/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Nancy Buese will step down from the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Newmont on November 1, as she pursues an opportunity outside of the Company. Nancy will be succeeded by Brian Tabolt on an interim basis as Newmont commences a global search.

“Over the last six years, Nancy provided exemplary leadership and sound guidance to Newmont. She built a strong team committed to financial discipline and maintaining a robust balance sheet while building financial flexibility that allows for reinvestment in our business,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to fill this important role, our focus will be on further differentiating the strength of our Executive Leadership Team to support the next exciting chapter in Newmont’s future.”

Brian Tabolt is currently Newmont’s Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. He joined Newmont in 2021, bringing 20 years of financial accounting and reporting experience as well as leading high performing teams providing valuable financial leadership and insights. Prior to Newmont, Brian served at Vice President, Global Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for Molson Coors Beverage Company, as well as other senior technical accounting roles. He began his career in accounting with Deloitte.

As the world’s leading gold company, Newmont has an unmatched, global portfolio of world-class operations and projects managed through an integrated operating model and a proven track record of delivering value. In its 101st year, Newmont continues to take a balanced and disciplined approach to its management, with experienced leaders who demonstrate the depth of experience necessary to sustainably manage through the commodity cycles. Learn more about Newmont’s leadership team at www.newmont.com.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 525 M - -
Net income 2022 1 755 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 5,49%
Capitalization 31 962 M 31 962 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
EV / Sales 2023 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-35.07%31 962
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-19.00%24 889
POLYUS-35.94%19 146
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-29.15%17 129
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-25.33%13 313
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-34.35%9 197