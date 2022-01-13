Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

01/13/2022 | 07:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

855.209.8210

Intl. Dial-In Number

412.317.5213

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

877.344.7529

Intl. Replay Number

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

5617939

Webcast Details
 Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3577767/87F416C052E4EBBCAC0D3EB736A052E1

The full year and fourth quarter 2021 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022, on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006055/en/

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton 303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

Source: Newmont Corporation

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMONT CORPORATION
07:41aNEWMONT : Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
PU
07:32a Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call
BU
01/12February Gold Contract Ends Up US$8.80; Settles at US$1,827.30 per Ounce
MT
01/12Gold Climbs as US Inflation Rises to the Highest Since 1982
MT
01/11Gold Rises Back Above US$1,800 as Fed Chair Declines to Commit to a Hawkish Rate Hike S..
MT
01/11February Gold Contract Ends Up US$19.70; Settles at US$1,818.50 per Ounce
MT
01/11Anacortes mining to aggressively advance tres cruces high-grade gold deposit in 2022
AQ
01/11New Placer Dome Resumes Geophysical Survey at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project and Dri..
AQ
01/11GOLD TERRA INTERSECTS TWO HIGH-GRADE : 19.74g/t gold over 5.44 metres and 10. 12 g/t over ..
AQ
01/11Gold Rises Back Above US$1,800 as US Inflation Data Awaited
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMONT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 173 M - -
Net income 2021 1 809 M - -
Net Debt 2021 910 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 3,58%
Capitalization 49 156 M 49 156 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 61,52 $
Average target price 64,06 $
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.81%49 156
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.12%34 166
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.25%22 111
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-7.17%18 162
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.10%14 690
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.09%12 865