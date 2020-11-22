Newmont : Announces Investor Update

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will release its 2021 guidance and longer-term outlook before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will hold an investor update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The investor update will also be carried on the Company's website.
|
Conference Call Details
|
Dial-In Number
|
855.209.8210
|
Intl Dial-In Number
|
412.317.5213
|
Conference Name
|
Newmont
|
Replay Number
|
877.344.7529
|
Intl Replay Number
|
412.317.0088
|
Replay Access Code
|
10150145
The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 on the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005553/en/
Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Eric Colby
303.837.5724
eric.colby@newmont.com
Source: Newmont Corporation
Disclaimer
Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 17:58:06 UTC