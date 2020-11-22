Newmont : Announces Investor Update

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will release its 2021 guidance and longer-term outlook before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will hold an investor update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The investor update will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 855.209.8210 Intl Dial-In Number 412.317.5213 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 877.344.7529 Intl Replay Number 412.317.0088 Replay Access Code 10150145

Webcast Details Title: Newmont Investor Update URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2850221/000FA926EFD4104E6BD7D3588A48A4CD

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 on the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

