Newmont Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
11/20 04:10:00 pm
61.65 USD   +0.39%
Newmont : Announces Investor Update

11/22/2020 | 12:59pm EST
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will release its 2021 guidance and longer-term outlook before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 and will hold an investor update conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The investor update will also be carried on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

855.209.8210

Intl Dial-In Number

412.317.5213

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

877.344.7529

Intl Replay Number

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

10150145

Webcast Details

Title:

Newmont Investor Update

URL:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2850221/000FA926EFD4104E6BD7D3588A48A4CD

The webcast materials will be available before the market opens on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 on the 'Investor Relations' section of the Company's website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117005553/en/

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Eric Colby
303.837.5724
eric.colby@newmont.com

Source: Newmont Corporation

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2020 17:58:06 UTC
