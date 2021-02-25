Newmont : Celebrates 10th Anniversary of the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement

On February 21, 2021, we marked 10 years since the signing ceremony of the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement between the Cree Nation of Wemindji, the Grand Council of the Cree (Eeyou Istchee), Cree Nation Government and Newmont. Under the Agreement, Newmont recognizes and respects Cree traditional values and ensures the promotion of Cree economic and social development in a mutually beneficial manner.

In addition to prioritizing employment, training and skills-development initiatives, as well as support for Cree businesses, the Agreement promotes our long-term commitment to sustainable development and respect for Cree culture. To date, Newmont has spent over $1 billion to support Cree businesses, furthering the development of regional economic opportunities in a mutually beneficial and sustainable way and bringing well-deserved recognition to the people of Cree Nation of Wemindji and Eeyou Istchee.

The 10th anniversary is a testament to Newmont's commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships based on open, honest communication. The Collaboration, Environment, Employment and Training and Business Opportunities committees, all formed after finalization of the Agreement, meet 16 times a year to collaborate on the implementation of the Agreement's main elements: environmental issues, business opportunities, economic development, training and employment.

'When I accepted the position of General Manager, I knew we had a strong relationship with our Cree partners. This relationship was put to the test last year, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and I believe we proved more than ever that we can work together to solve common issues. I look forward to continuing to grow this special relationship in years to come.'

- Marc Lauzier, General Manager of Newmont Éléonore

In March 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Newmont Éléonore voluntarily suspended operations to protect the health and safety of employees and nearby Cree communities. The site worked in close collaboration with Cree partners, the Cree Health Board and provincial health authorities to develop a COVID-19 management plan that set out a new approach to daily routines and allowed the mine to safely restart operations in May.

'As your host community, the Cree Nation of Wemindji felt supported in the way you responded to the emergency caused by the pandemic of COVID-19. The fact that management decided to put the mine in care and maintenance helped the community to feel safer. Our continuous collaboration in the development of a COVID preventative measures plan and the implementation of testing at the site for all your employees truly helped to reassure the population.'

- Chief Christina Gilpin, Cree Nation of Wemindji

Successfully managing the pandemic in collaboration with our Cree partners is an example of how a strong partnership can help us solve the common challenges we face. Much of the success of Newmont's partnership with the Cree is attributed to late Michael Mayappo, the former Tallyman, which means steward of the land, who was a great ambassador for the Crees. We want to thank his son, Angus Mayappo, who has successfully carried on as the new Tallyman and Cree ambassador.

All photos were taken at Newmont Éléonore before the COVID-19 pandemic.