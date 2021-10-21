Log in
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
Newmont : Celebrates 18 Months of the Global Community Support Fund

10/21/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
Over the past year and a half, through our Global Community Support Fund (the Fund), Newmont has invested US$13 million in the health of our workforce, their families and host communities to combat the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the outset of the lockdown, Newmont consulted with internal and external stakeholders and prioritized three key areas of need for support: workforce and community health, food security and local economic resilience. By working alongside local governments, medical institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations, we have supported our partners throughout the pandemic and believe this will serve as a catalyst for long-term resiliency and future community development.

Some recent highlights involving the Fund:

  • Workforce and community health: More than $8 million was provided to purchase personal protective equipment, polymerase chain reaction machines, COVID-19 tests, ambulances, ICU beds, and oxygen support. We donated an ambulance, 15 oxygen cylinders and two vaccine refrigerators to Primary Health Care Suriname.
  • Food security: On October 14, Foodbank Central Australia officially opened its Foodbank Food Hub in Alice Springs. The hub helps families struggling to access food in Northern Territory, where the Tanami mine is located, boosting food security for local communities and families impacted by COVID-19. The Fund provided $250,000 to support the establishment of the hub.
  • Local economic resilience: By helping to build sustainable local business opportunities for communities, we are supporting host communities and local businesses that have had to weather the economic devastation caused by the pandemic. Newmont Argentina launched a microcredit program that will continue into 2022.

See the highlights below to learn more about how the Global Community Support Fund has delivered for families and communities:

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 19:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
