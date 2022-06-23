Newmont : Celebrates Its 2021 Andy Holleman Integrity Award Recipients

Newmont's value of integrity is at the core of its operations, guiding everyday decisions and actions. Each year, with the Andy Holleman Integrity Award, the Company recognizes employees who have shown exemplary ethical behavior.

Andy Holleman, Newmont's Chief Compliance Officer, sadly passed away in 2019. He was a strong advocate for ethical behavior and this award was named after him to honor his leadership, commitment and legacy in upholding Newmont's value of integrity.

Six employees from across Newmont's global operations have been named 2021 recipients of the award.

"Working ethically and respectfully wherever we operate is central to our strategy," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Andy Holleman Integrity Award represents the Company's highest recognition for ethical behavior. The award recipients have led by example, showing courage in often challenging situations and we are proud to have them on our team."

Congratulations to this year's winners!

"I have a passion for motivating others to act right and to set a course of action for them to become role models. My work involves training and assessing employees at all levels and ensuring compliance with the right competencies for certifications, which requires strong values and ethical behavior. I am so proud to win this award - it's a legacy I can leave my family and community." - Richard Boakye Bossoh, Mine Operation Training Coordinator (Ahafo Operations, Ghana)

"Newmont is a company that walks the talk; values are core to our business. Respecting people, laws and culture is key for my work and I'm really proud to support the environment, social and governance strategy of the Company. This recognition means a great deal to me. It is a humbling and wonderful feeling because I know that there are many people in the Company who deserve the award also - colleagues who work every day with integrity. It is also very motivating and a reminder that we must always act with integrity, in every situation of our lives." - Peter Hughes, Regional Vice President, Sustainability & External Relations (North America)

"For me, having integrity is not about being perfect, about never making mistakes. It is about considering myself as a work in progress - recognizing when I do not know something, when I am wrong, when I need help, and taking action to do the right thing. It is normal to have doubts or be unsure in certain situations. Asking questions or for support teaches us important lessons and helps us to avoid situations that can harm us as individuals or as a company. It fills me with pride to win this award. At the same time, I feel a greater responsibility to continue to actively make a difference." - Viridiana Núñez, Personnel Services Superintendent (Peñasquito Operations, Mexico)

"Newmont's success depends on our stakeholders being engaged and collaborative partners, and this is only possible when these relationships are founded and built on integrity. I am proud to lead a team engaged with and enthusiastic about our opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the future of our Cerro Negro operations - and to be part of an organization that demonstrates genuine commitment to doing things well and being a leader in our industry." - Stuart O'Brien, Project Development Manager (Cerro Negro Operations, Argentina)

"Newmont's value of integrity is at the center of my everyday actions and decisions. I believe that any actions we take can create a chain reaction and change things for the better. What we do is seen by others and can be repeated; we have to lead by example." - David Royer, Mine General Foreperson (Éléonore Operations, Canada)

"It is a true honor to be recognized for something that I feel is an integral part of my duties to the organization. The Supply Chain team is one of the gatekeepers of integrity at Newmont. There are currently many challenges with global supply and rising prices, and our ability to monitor and hold the line on integrity is a critical part of the function that Supply Chain fulfills for an organization's risk profile. The hard work and dedication shown by many members of my team are appreciated, and this acknowledgement is just as much about them as it is about me." - Robert Tobyansen, Supply Chain Manager (Peñasquito Operations, Mexico)

Through programs, policies and practices, Newmont continues to promote a culture of integrity - one where we all behave ethically and respect each other and the customs, cultures and laws in our operational areas.