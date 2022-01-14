Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Summary
Newmont : Continues Legacy Site Work to Support Long-Term Environmental Stability

01/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Photo: Telluride reclamation - Idarado, Colorado. Taken in 2007.

As part of Newmont's purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, the Company places a strong emphasis on stewardship after mine closure. We understand that a key part of having the social acceptance and permission to mine requires that Newmont maintain a positive track record of effective environmental stewardship and social performance and ensuring post-mining land conditions meet legal and regulatory obligations and demonstrate effective community engagement with interested stakeholders. Today, Newmont actively manages more than 50 legacy sites globally where we continue to collaborate with local communities and manage our natural resources including, air, water, and habitat.

View from Bridal Veil Falls Power Station; Idarado Legacy site. Taken in 2013.

One of our most notable reclamation projects is the Idarado mine in the San Juan Mountains of Colorado, which ceased operations in 1978. Newmont and the State of Colorado agreed to a Remedial Action Plan that was one of the first mine reclamation projects of its kind in the world. The plan detailed the measures Newmont would take to protect human health and the environment. Many of these measures were considered innovative in the 1990s but are now widely accepted as standard practice across the industry.

Newmont continues this legacy of stewardship today as we partner with host communities to develop post-closure land use strategies and shared decision-making as we evolve our management approaches. In 2011, after planting thousands of trees on a former mine site in Southeast Minahasa, Newmont's Indonesian subsidiary delivered 1,095 acres of revegetated land to the government of Indonesia. Today, this area is a thriving forest of mahogany, teak, nyatoh, and sengon trees.

Forest in Southeast Minahasa, Indonesia.

"Our commitment to deliver long-term value creation while achieving sustainable post-mining land use is fundamental to Newmont's closure and reclamation strategy."

- Larry Fiske, Sr. Director Global Legacy Sites

Newmont's commitment to reclamation innovation is as strong today as it has ever been as we continually seek new technologies and explore creative post-mining beneficial land uses while mitigating risks, building and maintaining relationships and trust with stakeholders, and ensuring we deliver on our commitments as an industry leader.

To learn more about closure and reclamation, as well as Newmont's commitments to Environmental Stewardship:

Closure and Reclamation Case Study

Environmental Stewardship

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
