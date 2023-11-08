Newmont Corporation(ASX:NEM) dropped from S&P/ASX 20 Index

Newmont Corporation is one of the world's leading gold mine exploration and operation companies. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - gold (86.3%): 5.9 million ounces sold in 2021; - silver (5.3%): 32.2 million ounces sold; - zinc (4.6%): 196.4 million kg sold; - copper (2.4%): 31.3 million kilos sold; - lead (1.4%): 78.5 million kg sold. At the end of 2021, the group had 12 production sites located in North America (5), South America (3), Australia (2) and Africa (2). Net sales are dsitributed geographically as follows: the United States (0.5%), the United Kingdom (68.8%), South Korea (13.6%), Mexico (5.3%), Japan (3.2%), Germany (2.3%), Switzerland (2.2%), Philippines (2.2%) and other (1.9%).

Sector Gold