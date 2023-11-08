Newmont Corporation(ASX:NEM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Newmont Corporation(ASX:NEM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
November 08, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.66 USD
|-3.22%
|-2.16%
|-22.33%
|Nov. 07
|Triple Flag Brief: Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings US$17.3 million ($0.09/share); Says "On Track to Achieve Guidance"
|MT
|Nov. 07
|Gold mining ETFs fail to keep pace with benchmark bullion fund
|RE
Newmont Corporation(ASX:NEM) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|36.66 USD
|-3.22%
|-2.16%
|43 656 M $
|Triple Flag Brief: Q3 Adjusted Net Earnings US$17.3 million ($0.09/share); Says "On Track to Achieve Guidance"
|MT
|Gold mining ETFs fail to keep pace with benchmark bullion fund
|RE
|Newmont Maintained at Outperform at BMO as It Closes Newcrest Acquisition; Price Target Lowered to US$58.00
|MT
|National Bank of Canada Reduces Newmont's Price Target
|MT
|Newmont Completes Newcrest Mining Acquisition
|MT
|Newmont Insider Sold Shares Worth $413,600, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|MT
|China firm launches stock indices to tap into rush for safe-haven gold
|RE
|Newmont's Q3 Adjusted EPS Rises YOY, Revises 2023 Production Outlook; National Bank Says Results Missed Estimates
|MT
|Transcript : Newmont Corporation, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023
|CI
|Newmont Brief: Q3 Adjusted net income per share ($/diluted share) US$0.36; Declaring $0.40 Dividend;
|MT
|Newmont Corporation Announces Unaudited Consolidated Production Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Newmont Corporation Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2023, Payable on December 22, 2023
|CI
|Newmont 3Q Net Earnings Down, Sees Newcrest Deal Closing Nov 6
|DJ
|Newmont Q3 Adjusted Earnings Rise, Sales Drop; Retains Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 a Share
|MT
|Newmont Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Newmont's Q3 Adjusted EPS Rises YOY, Revises 2023 Production Outlook
|MT
|Newmont Brief: Says "Remains on Track" to Close the Pending Acquisition of Newcrest
|MT
|Newmont Corporation Provides Production Guidance for the Full Year 2023
|CI
|Newmont Corporation Appoints Philip Aiken AM and Sally-Anne Layman to the Board of Directors
|CI
|Newmont Brief: All regulatory, shareholder and legal approvals for Proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont have been secured; Cos Expect Transaction to close in early November
|MT
|Ariana Resources firm begins diamond drilling at Kosovo project
|AN
|Newmont Corporation completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited from State Street Corporation, BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd. and others.
|CI
|Newmont Corporation completed the acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited from State Street Corporation, BlackRock, Inc., The Vanguard Group, Inc., Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd. and others.
|CI
|RBC Capital Markets Says Newcrest's Fiscal Q1 Production Below Estimates
|MT
|Gold stalls as investors focus on Powell's speech
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-22.33%
|43 656 M $
|-6.55%
|28 664 M $
|-7.35%
|24 374 M $
|+12.78%
|20 205 M $
|+13.13%
|13 528 M $
|-.--%
|12 243 M $
|+9.03%
|8 941 M $
|-3.35%
|8 012 M $
|-4.80%
|7 186 M $
|+33.51%
|6 733 M $