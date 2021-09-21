Newmont : Cree Partners and Newmont Unite for a Special Celebration

On September 13, 2021, Newmont celebrated this year's 10th anniversary of the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement, an historic working arrangement between the Cree Nation of Wemindji, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), Cree Nation Government and Newmont. The celebration was a hybrid event - some attendees joined in person at a community hall in Wemindji, Quebec, while others went online and participated virtually.

The celebration was hosted by Marc Lauzier, the Éléonore mine's General Manager - he was joined by many dignitaries who have played a key role in the success of this partnership, including Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty of the Grand Council of the Crees and Cree Nation Government, Chief Christina Gilpin of the Cree Nation of Wemindji as well as Newmont Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Palmer.

Tom began his remarks by thanking Tallyman Angus Mayappo for his commitments to sharing Cree traditional knowledge, which has informed Newmont's approach to working in Eeyou Istchee territory. He also added, "It is not always easy being partners - and the collaboration agreement means Newmont shares the work and challenges with the Cree - but we also share the benefits. We understand it takes mutual trust and respect in order to build successful and long-lasting partnerships."

Many fond memories were shared throughout the event, but Marc Lauzier also had the opportunity to summarize some of the highlights of the partnership, which included:

Investing more than $1 billion to support Cree businesses, furthering the development of regional economic opportunities in a mutually beneficial and sustainable way

Maintaining 28% of Cree business volume each year in the region since the end of mine construction in 2015

Developing progressive reclamation of the sandpits located throughout site to recognize the Traditional knowledge of the Tallymen

Providing training opportunities for Cree employees so they can acquire supervisory and long-hole driller skills

Bringing regional optic fiber network through the Eeyou Communications Network to the site - to provide access to a reliable and high-performance telecommunications network

Such an important milestone would normally have been celebrated entirely in person, but given the current circumstances of the pandemic, the team was pleased to mark the anniversary with a hybrid event. Watch a summary of the proceedings here:

Much has been accomplished since the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement was signed in 2011. We are proud of the strong relationship we have with our Cree partners and look forward to continuing to grow this special relationship in years to come.