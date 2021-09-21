Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Newmont Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont : Cree Partners and Newmont Unite for a Special Celebration

09/21/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
On September 13, 2021, Newmont celebrated this year's 10th anniversary of the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement, an historic working arrangement between the Cree Nation of Wemindji, the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee), Cree Nation Government and Newmont. The celebration was a hybrid event - some attendees joined in person at a community hall in Wemindji, Quebec, while others went online and participated virtually.

The celebration was hosted by Marc Lauzier, the Éléonore mine's General Manager - he was joined by many dignitaries who have played a key role in the success of this partnership, including Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty of the Grand Council of the Crees and Cree Nation Government, Chief Christina Gilpin of the Cree Nation of Wemindji as well as Newmont Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Palmer.

Tom began his remarks by thanking Tallyman Angus Mayappo for his commitments to sharing Cree traditional knowledge, which has informed Newmont's approach to working in Eeyou Istchee territory. He also added, "It is not always easy being partners - and the collaboration agreement means Newmont shares the work and challenges with the Cree - but we also share the benefits. We understand it takes mutual trust and respect in order to build successful and long-lasting partnerships."

Many fond memories were shared throughout the event, but Marc Lauzier also had the opportunity to summarize some of the highlights of the partnership, which included:

  • Investing more than $1 billion to support Cree businesses, furthering the development of regional economic opportunities in a mutually beneficial and sustainable way
  • Maintaining 28% of Cree business volume each year in the region since the end of mine construction in 2015
  • Developing progressive reclamation of the sandpits located throughout site to recognize the Traditional knowledge of the Tallymen
  • Providing training opportunities for Cree employees so they can acquire supervisory and long-hole driller skills
  • Bringing regional optic fiber network through the Eeyou Communications Network to the site - to provide access to a reliable and high-performance telecommunications network

Such an important milestone would normally have been celebrated entirely in person, but given the current circumstances of the pandemic, the team was pleased to mark the anniversary with a hybrid event. Watch a summary of the proceedings here:

Much has been accomplished since the Opinagow Collaboration Agreement was signed in 2011. We are proud of the strong relationship we have with our Cree partners and look forward to continuing to grow this special relationship in years to come.

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 999 M - -
Net income 2021 3 066 M - -
Net cash 2021 970 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 4,02%
Capitalization 43 224 M 43 224 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 54,01 $
Average target price 71,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.82%43 224
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.76%33 149
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-16.75%23 307
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.30%18 456
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-8.73%13 808
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-24.51%12 915