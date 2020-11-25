Newmont : Cripple Creek & Victor Continues to Partner with Cañon City in Addressing the Impacts of COVID-19

The Newmont US$20 million Global Community Support Fund was established earlier this year to help host communities, governments and employees combat COVID-19. In this video, Brandi Fowler, Grant Writer for Cañon City, Colorado, shares with Penny Riley, External Relations Administrator at Cripple Creek & Victor, how the Fund is supporting the small business community in Cañon City. It not only helps to provide essentials, such as personal protective equipment, for local businesses to keep their doors open, but also infrastructure support for initiatives to safely increase capacity, which will provide long-term economic benefits.

Newmont continues to partner with host communities, local governments, medical institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations to target the Fund toward addressing the greatest needs, with a view to serving as a catalyst for long-term community resiliency and development.

Learn more here about Newmont's commitment to the health, safety and overall wellbeing of our workforce and communities.