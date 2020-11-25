Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Newmont Corporation    NEM

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Newmont : Cripple Creek & Victor Continues to Partner with Cañon City in Addressing the Impacts of COVID-19

11/25/2020 | 04:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Newmont US$20 million Global Community Support Fund was established earlier this year to help host communities, governments and employees combat COVID-19. In this video, Brandi Fowler, Grant Writer for Cañon City, Colorado, shares with Penny Riley, External Relations Administrator at Cripple Creek & Victor, how the Fund is supporting the small business community in Cañon City. It not only helps to provide essentials, such as personal protective equipment, for local businesses to keep their doors open, but also infrastructure support for initiatives to safely increase capacity, which will provide long-term economic benefits.

Watch the video to learn more:

Newmont continues to partner with host communities, local governments, medical institutions, charities and non-governmental organizations to target the Fund toward addressing the greatest needs, with a view to serving as a catalyst for long-term community resiliency and development.

Learn more here about Newmont's commitment to the health, safety and overall wellbeing of our workforce and communities.

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 21:44:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NEWMONT CORPORATION
04:45pNEWMONT : Cripple Creek & Victor Continues to Partner with Cañon City in Address..
PU
11/23Altice, Korn Ferry rise; Newmont, Twist Bioscience fall
AQ
11/23Altice, Korn Ferry rise; Newmont, Twist Bioscience fall
AQ
11/23NEWMONT : Ranked as Top Gold Miner in the DJSI World Index for the Sixth Consecu..
PU
11/23NEWMONT : President and CEO Tom Palmer Discusses Record Q3 Results for Newmont
PU
11/23RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS : Delivering the Best Quarterly Financial Perf..
PU
11/22NEWMONT : Announces Investor Update
PU
11/22NEWMONT : Ranked Top Gold Miner in DJSI World Index
PU
11/22NEWMONT : Commits to Industry-Leading Climate Targets
PU
11/22NEWMONT : Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 711 M - -
Net income 2020 2 825 M - -
Net Debt 2020 681 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 1,94%
Capitalization 45 863 M 45 863 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 76,98 $
Last Close Price 56,87 $
Spread / Highest target 63,5%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Atkinson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION32.98%45 863
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION25.95%40 378
POLYUS104.02%25 976
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.29.17%17 208
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.63%15 924
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED2.08%15 237
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ