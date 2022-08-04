Newmont : Cripple Creek & Victor Launches New Self-Guided Virtual Tour

Newmont is proud to announce the launch of a self-guided virtual tour at our Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) operation in Cripple Creek, Colorado. This tour provides an easily accessible opportunity for community members, visitors and other stakeholders to learn about responsible modern mining practices, as well as the mining heritage of the towns of Cripple Creek & Victor. Self-guided tour content can be accessed via the QR code at each of the three tour stops in the vicinity of the CC&V mine.
If you are unable to visit in person and would like to learn more about CC&V and the mining process, you can view the tour videos below.
Learn more about Newmont's Cripple Creek & Victor operation here: Newmont Corporation - Operations & Projects - Global Presence - North America - Cripple Creek & Victor - U.S.
