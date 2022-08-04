Log in
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:00 2022-08-04 pm EDT
45.37 USD   +2.17%
Newmont : Cripple Creek & Victor Launches New Self-Guided Virtual Tour

08/04/2022
Newmont is proud to announce the launch of a self-guided virtual tour at our Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) operation in Cripple Creek, Colorado. This tour provides an easily accessible opportunity for community members, visitors and other stakeholders to learn about responsible modern mining practices, as well as the mining heritage of the towns of Cripple Creek & Victor. Self-guided tour content can be accessed via the QR code at each of the three tour stops in the vicinity of the CC&V mine.

If you are unable to visit in person and would like to learn more about CC&V and the mining process, you can view the tour videos below.

Learn more about Newmont's Cripple Creek & Victor operation here: Newmont Corporation - Operations & Projects - Global Presence - North America - Cripple Creek & Victor - U.S.

Newmont Corporation published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 19:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMONT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 631 M - -
Net income 2022 1 912 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 35 239 M 35 239 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 44,40 $
Average target price 66,80 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-27.70%35 239
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.84%26 850
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-20.55%19 408
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%18 494
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.49%14 760
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-22.34%11 838