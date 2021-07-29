Log in
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
Newmont : Delivers Solid Second Quarter Results

07/29/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
Newmont has enjoyed a strong second quarter that will build momentum for achieving the Company's goals in the second half of 2021.

Our financial and operational performance for the quarter saw us producing 1.4 million attributable ounces of gold and over 300,000 gold equivalent ounces at a sustaining cost of $1,035 per ounce, slightly ahead of the target of $970 per ounce. From this, we generated $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA and nearly $600 million in Free Cash Flow. A full summary of Newmont's Q2 earnings can be found on our website.

This progress would not be possible without our dedicated workforce as well as the significant efforts that continue across the business to manage COVID-19 and help keep our teams and communities safe and healthy.

Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer

View our second quarter results video.

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
