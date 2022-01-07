Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont : Donates PCR Laboratories to The Ghana Health Service to Help Combat COVID-19

01/07/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After many months of extensive work building a legacy that demonstrates the Company's values, in December 2021, Newmont successfully funded and launched two PCR laboratories, worth GHS 2 million, with the Ghana Health Service as part of efforts to fight off the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newmont and the Ghana Health Service held a virtual ceremony to highlight the importance of the mutually beneficial inter-institutional partnership that has resulted in the establishment of the laboratories in our operational districts (Asutifi North and Birim North).

This collaboration started in 2020, when Newmont Ghana signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine (KCCR) to enhance the latter's capacity for COVID-19 testing and to set up PCR laboratories in our host communities.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, joined the virtual ceremony and expressed appreciation to Newmont for funding the PCR labs, which he believed will significantly improve the management of the pandemic. The Scientific Director of the KCCR, Prof. Richard Phillips, whose initiative led to the establishment of the PCR labs, said the facilities will serve a greater purpose as part of the national effort against infectious diseases.

Newmont recognizes the need for such fruitful partnerships within the health sector to improve the overall well-being of our people and the communities where we operate. To further ensure the sustainability of the facilities, the PCR laboratories will be stocked with six months' supply of consumables.

We commend the team at KCCR and the Ghana Health Service, especially the Eastern and Ahafo Regional and District Health Directorates, for their continuous collaboration throughout the journey. They have been extremely supportive from the beginning and we look forward to a stronger partnership in the years ahead.

Congratulations to the leadership team of Newmont Africa, the Global Newmont COVID-19 Steering Committee members and the Regional COVID-19 Steering Committee members who worked with our health partners to complete the project.

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMONT CORPORATION
05:38pNEWMONT : Donates PCR Laboratories to The Ghana Health Service to Help Combat COVID-19
PU
02:01pFebruary Gold Contract Ends Up US$8.20; Settles at US$1,797.40 per Ounce
MT
09:03aGold Mostly Steady as Dollar Dips, Yields Rise Following Weaker than Expected U.S. Jobs..
MT
01/06INSIDER SELL : Newmont
MT
01/06February Gold Contract Ends Down US$35.90; Settles at US$1,789.20 per Ounce
MT
01/06Gold Falls Back Below US$1,800 as Hawkish Fed Minutes Boost Bond Yields
MT
01/05February Gold Contract Ends Up US$10.50; Settles at US$1,825.10 per Ounce
MT
01/05Gold Rises as the Dollar Weakens Ahead of the Release of Fed Minutes
MT
01/04Gold Stays Above US$1,800 Despite a Strengthening Dollar and Higher Bond Yields
MT
01/04February Gold Contract Ends Up US$14.50; Settles at US$1,814.60 per Ounce
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMONT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 173 M - -
Net income 2021 1 814 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 46 879 M 46 879 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 14 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 58,67 $
Average target price 64,06 $
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-5.40%46 879
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-4.78%31 993
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.68%21 574
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-4.73%17 414
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.84%14 053
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-5.91%12 216