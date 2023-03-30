Newmont : EITI Beneficial Ownership and JV Interests - 2022

Newmont is an original signatory to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) and is actively involved in the efforts to promote revenue transparency and accountability in the extractive industry. We supported a statement that makes several commitments to Beneficial Ownership Transparency in line with the Expectations for EITI supporting companies. The EITI defines beneficial ownership to mean "the natural person(s) who directly or indirectly ultimately owns or controls the corporate entity". In connection with the disclosure of the beneficial owners of publicly listed companies and their wholly owned subsidiaries, the EITI requires disclosure of the name of the stock exchange and a link to the filings where they are listed to further facilitate public access to a company's beneficial ownership information.

Newmont is incorporated in Delaware CO USA and headquartered in Denver CO USA. Our shares are publicly listed on New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol NEM, with a secondary listing on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol NGT. Additional information about our listed stock can be found on ourwebsite,as well as on the NYSE and TSX websites. Links to our public U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings can be found on our website and on the SEC's website.

To promote transparency through the disclosure of beneficial ownership information, we also voluntarily provide information on our substantial beneficial owners. The following table sets forth information with respect to each person known by Newmont to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of any class of the Company's voting securities. The share information contained herein is based on investor filings with the SEC pursuant to Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This information will be updated on an annual basis, and can also be found in Newmont's Annual Proxy Statement under the heading "Stock Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners", along with information regarding the stock ownership of our directors and officers.

AMOUNT AND

NAME AND ADDRESS OF BENEFICIAL OWNERTITLE OFNATURE OF BENEFICIAL

PERCENTAGE

CLASS

OWNERSHIP

OF CLASS

BlackRock, Inc.

Common Stock

91,635,498(1) 11.5%

55 East 52nd Street New York, NY 10055

The Vanguard Group Inc.

Common Stock

65,686,310(2) 8.24%

100 Vanguard Blvd. Malvern, PA 19355

(1) As reported on Schedule 13G/A as filed on January 28, 2022, as of December 31, 2021, BlackRock, Inc. and its subsidiaries beneficially owned 91,635,498 shares, had sole voting power of 82,934,961 shares and sole dispositive power of 91,635,498 shares of Newmont common stock.

(2) As reported on Schedule 13G/A as filed on February 10, 2022, as of December 31, 2021, The Vanguard Group and its subsidiaries beneficially owned 65,686,310 shares, had shared voting power of 1,294,696 shares and sole dispositive power of 3,306,870 shares of Newmont common stock. This report is as of December 31, 2022 based upon Schedule 13G filings provided to Newmont in 2022. Noted that it is Newmont's intention to update this information in February 2023 following the deadline for Schedule 13G filings with the SEC.

Newmont is party to certain commercial arrangements in connection with operations and other extractive projects, including joint ventures. We provide information on the names, interests, corporation type and domicile of our joint ventures and other jointly-owned entities in the table linked below.

The joint ventures ownership and partnership interests table on the following page reports on ownership and interests in connection with our managed operations, operating joint ventures, and near-term projects highlighted in our project pipeline.

We have not included information where an operation is wholly-owned by Newmont entities, with respect to reclamation or other obligations shared at non-operating sites, or early-stage exploration partnerships not currently engaged in extractive operations or mine development. Information regarding Newmont's subsidiaries

can be found in Exhibit 21 to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is available on Newmont's and the SEC's websites.

It is noted that the table is as of December 31, 2022. It is Newmont's intention to update this table on annual basis with relevant changes, if any.