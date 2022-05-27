Newmont : Estma - Newmont 2021 Annual Report

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Brian Tabolt
Date
2022-05-27
Position Title
Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer
Tax payments are net of $18M of VAT credits and tax refunds
Mexico
Municipality of Mazapil
1,395,285
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,395,285
Mexico
Government of Zacatecas
Finance Secretary
34,394,229
-
501,474
-
-
-
-
34,895,703
Secretaria de Finanzas
Peru
District of Encañada
-
-
-
-
128,452
-
-
128,452
Peru
Government of Peru
-
-
-
-
622,838
-
-
622,838
Peru
Government of Peru
Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement
540,820
-
196,386
-
-
-
-
737,206
Organismo de Evaluación y Fiscalización Ambiental
Peru
Government of Peru
Customs and Administration Office (Tax Authority)
87,369,352
5,547,172
-
-
-
-
-
92,916,524
Tax payments are net of $68M of VAT and ITAN credits
Peru
Government of Peru
Geological Mining and Metallurgical Institute
-
-
2,399,032
-
-
-
-
2,399,032
Peru
Government of Peru
Ministry of Transport and Communications
-
-
92,720
-
-
-
-
92,720
Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones
Peru
Government of Peru
National Police Depratment
-
-
-
-
212,136
-
-
212,136
Peru
Government of Peru
Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining
757,110
-
1,304
-
-
-
-
758,413
OSINERGMIN
Peru
Government of Peru
Natinoal Water Authority
-
-
1,182,068
-
-
-
-
1,182,068
Autoridad Nacional del Agua (ANA)
Peru
Municipality of the Rio Grande Town Center
-
-
-
-
134,143
-
-
134,143
Suriname
Government of Suriname
79,172,215
47,392,305
-
-
10,000,000
-
-
136,564,520
United States of America
Government of the State of Alaska
-
-
150,930
-
-
-
-
150,930
United States of America
Government of the State of Colorado
Departmet of Public Health
-
-
242
-
-
-
-
242
United States of America
Government of the State of Colorado
Department of Revenue
1,800,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,800,000
United States of America
Government of the State of Washington
Department of Health
-
-
492,212
-
-
-
-
492,212
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Bureau of Land Management
-
-
449,081
-
-
-
-
449,081
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Department of the Intorior
-
-
532
-
-
-
-
532
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Environmental Protection Agency
-
-
307,483
-
-
-
-
307,483
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Internal Revenue Service
225,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
225,000
Tax payments exclude a $7M refund received
United States of America
Spokane Tribe of Indians
-
-
1,355,233
-
-
-
-
1,355,233
United States of America
Teller County
8,297,316
-
75,934
-
-
-
-
8,373,250
Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").
Additional Notes:
Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2021 are as follows: 1USD : 1.2537 CAD; 1USD : 1.3323 AUD; 1USD : 7.7373 GTQ; 1USD: 95.0519 ARS; 1USD : 5.9204 GHS; 1USD : 18.1772
Enter the vendor that the payment is attributed to.
Optional field.
When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.