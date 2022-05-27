Log in
Newmont : Estma - Newmont 2021 Annual Report

05/27/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Reporting Year

From

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Date submitted

2022-05-27

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E437437

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Brian Tabolt

Date

2022-05-27

Position Title

Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

necessary)

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes3,4

Received Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Argentina

Government of Argentina

Tax Authority

35,247,353

-

332,062

-

-

-

-

35,579,415

Argentina

Government of Argentina

-

-

-

-

85,094

-

-

85,094

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

General Secretary of Government

-

5,885,636

-

-

-

-

-

5,885,636

Note $4M of LAT Fees and $2K of Nucleo Fees were deducted against

the $10M of Unirise royalty.

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

Ministry of Economy and Public Works

-

12,517,985

13,555

-

2,977,588

-

-

15,509,128

Ministerio de Economia y Obras Publicas

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

Police Department

-

-

8,327

-

-

-

-

8,327

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

UNIRSEPSC BSC Trust

-

-

-

-

3,299,539

-

-

3,299,539

Fideicomiso Proyecto UNIRSEPSC BSC SA

Argentina

Municipality of Perito Moreno

-

-

-

-

823,790

-

-

823,790

Australia

Central Desert Shire Council

-

-

115,150

-

-

-

-

115,150

Australia

Government of Australia

Australian Taxation Office

268,128,138

-

-

-

-

-

-

268,128,138

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Nothern Territory Treasury

102,091,386

-

-

-

-

-

-

102,091,386

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Receiver of Territory Monies

369,630

-

434,057

-

-

-

-

803,687

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Charles Darwin University

-

-

-

-

38,795

-

-

38,795

Australia

Government of Queensland

Charters Towers Regional Council

83,804

-

-

-

-

-

-

83,804

Australia

Government of Queensland

Financial Provisioning Scheme

-

-

340,090

-

-

-

-

340,090

Australia

Government of Queensland

Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy

125,045

-

-

-

-

-

-

125,045

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Mines and Petroleum

143,376

44,452,988

1,964,770

-

-

-

-

46,561,134

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Water and Environmental Regulation

-

-

9,822

-

-

-

-

9,822

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Office of State Revenue

324,925

-

-

-

-

-

-

324,925

Australia

Government of Western Australia

University of Western Australia

-

-

-

-

19,317

-

-

19,317

Australia

Shire of Boddington

-

-

2,231,341

-

67,251

-

-

2,298,592

Barbados

Government of Argentina

Tax Authority

388,915

-

-

-

-

-

-

388,915

Barbados

Government of Barbados

Revenue Authority

200,018

-

-

-

-

-

-

200,018

Canada

Brunswick House First Nation

-

1,868,302

-

-

-

-

-

1,868,302

Canada

Cat Lake First Nation

-

787,917

-

-

130,557

-

-

918,475

Canada

Chapleau Cree First Nation

-

1,870,074

-

-

11,853

-

-

1,881,927

Canada

Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation

-

1,806,037

-

-

-

-

-

1,806,037

Canada

City of Timmins

2,822,250

-

-

-

120

-

-

2,822,370

Canada

Cree Nation Government

-

874,786

2,920

-

-

-

-

877,706

Canada

Cree Nation of Wemindji

-

-

228,859

-

55,696

-

-

284,556

Canada

Flying Post First Nations

-

327,088

-

-

-

-

-

327,088

Canada

Government of British Columbia

9,937,220

-

145,078

-

118,474

-

-

10,200,773

Tax payments exclude an $8M refund received

Canada

Government of Canada

984,135

-

-

-

-

-

-

984,135

Canada

Government of Canada

Receiver General

-

-

8,045

-

-

-

-

8,045

Canada

Government of Ontario

Receiver General

3,969,343

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,969,343

Canada

Government of Ontario

Ministry of Finance

6,659,289

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,659,289

Canada

Government of Ontario

Ministry of Northern Development and Mines

27,036,225

-

-

-

-

-

-

27,036,225

Canada

Government of Quebec

Gestion des titres miniers

-

-

161,207

-

-

-

-

161,207

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources

14,253

-

-

-

-

-

-

14,253

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Finance

1,968,269

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,968,269

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Revenue

9,598,144

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,598,144

Tax payments excludes a $1M refund received

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Fight

-

-

60,632

-

-

-

-

60,632

Against Climate Change

Canada

Kingfisher Lake First Nation

-

787,776

-

-

119,154

-

-

906,930

Canada

Matachewan First Nations

-

339,447

-

-

-

-

-

339,447

Canada

Mattagami First Nations

-

339,447

-

-

-

-

-

339,447

Canada

Michipicoten First Nation

-

498,421

-

-

-

-

-

498,421

Canada

Mishamikiwiish Akiw Otabitamaageg

-

-

201,281

-

-

-

-

201,281

Canada

Mishkeegogamang First Nation

-

439,627

-

-

15,992

-

-

455,619

Canada

North Caribou Lake First Nation

-

1,021,645

-

-

169,101

-

-

1,190,746

Canada

Regional Government of Eeyou Istchee Baie-James

2,026,513

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,026,513

Canada

Regional Government of James Bay - Commission Scolaire

108,790

-

-

-

158,053

-

-

266,843

Canada

Shibogama First Nations

-

275,721

-

-

245,367

-

-

521,088

Canada

Tahltan Nation

-

-

154,258

-

-

-

-

154,258

Canada

The Research Institute on Mines and Environment (RIME) UQAT-

-

-

235,923

-

-

-

-

235,923

Polytechnique

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

necessary)

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes3,4

Received Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada

Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in Government

-

90,093

-

-

-

-

-

90,093

Canada

Wabun Tribal Council

-

-

223,905

-

6,046

-

-

229,951

Canada

Wahgoshig First Nations

-

339,447

-

-

2,015

-

-

341,463

Canada

White River First Nation

-

1,019,147

-

-

-

-

-

1,019,147

Canada

Windigo First Nations Council

-

275,730

222,171

-

-

-

-

497,902

Canada

Wunnumin Lake First Nations

-

787,776

-

-

127,142

-

-

914,918

Chile

Federal Government of Chile

-

-

-

-

7,891

-

-

7,891

Chile

Federal Government of Chile

Ministry of National Goods

40,311

-

-

-

-

-

-

40,311

Ministerio de Bienes Nacionales

Chile

Federal Government of Chile

Treasury of the Republic

2,095,599

-

5,013

-

-

-

-

2,100,613

Tesoreria de la Republica

Chile

Municipality of Las Condes

615,310

-

3,349

-

-

-

-

618,659

Municipalidad de Las Condes

Ghana

Asutifi South District

-

-

553,590

-

-

-

-

553,590

Ghana

Birim North District Assembly

-

-

307,776

-

-

-

-

307,776

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Administration of Stool Land

-

-

355,457

-

-

-

-

355,457

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Energy Commission

-

-

61,030

-

-

-

-

61,030

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Environmental Protection Agency

-

-

2,303,072

-

-

-

-

2,303,072

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Forest Commission Minerals Development

-

3,402,518

3,168

-

-

-

-

3,405,686

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Internal Revenue Services

183,302,259

-

-

-

-

-

-

183,302,259

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Kenyasi District Health Centre

-

-

-

-

-

-

9,015

9,015

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Mineral Income Investment Fund

-

62,567,507

-

-

-

-

-

62,567,507

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Minerals Commission

-

-

3,242,806

-

-

-

-

3,242,806

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Ministry of Finance

-

24,008,279

-

-

-

-

-

24,008,279

Guatemala

Government of Guatemala

Tax Authority

146,273

-

48,488

-

-

-

-

194,761

Superintendencia de Adm. Tributaria

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Secretary of Economy

80,532,812

-

1,586,425

-

-

-

-

82,119,238

Secretaria de Economia

Mexico

Government of Mexico

Federation Treasury

504,253,634

8,017,104

704

-

-

-

-

512,271,442

Tax payments are net of $18M of VAT credits and tax refunds

Mexico

Municipality of Mazapil

1,395,285

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,395,285

Mexico

Government of Zacatecas

Finance Secretary

34,394,229

-

501,474

-

-

-

-

34,895,703

Secretaria de Finanzas

Peru

District of Encañada

-

-

-

-

128,452

-

-

128,452

Peru

Government of Peru

-

-

-

-

622,838

-

-

622,838

Peru

Government of Peru

Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement

540,820

-

196,386

-

-

-

-

737,206

Organismo de Evaluación y Fiscalización Ambiental

Peru

Government of Peru

Customs and Administration Office (Tax Authority)

87,369,352

5,547,172

-

-

-

-

-

92,916,524

Tax payments are net of $68M of VAT and ITAN credits

Peru

Government of Peru

Geological Mining and Metallurgical Institute

-

-

2,399,032

-

-

-

-

2,399,032

Peru

Government of Peru

Ministry of Transport and Communications

-

-

92,720

-

-

-

-

92,720

Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones

Peru

Government of Peru

National Police Depratment

-

-

-

-

212,136

-

-

212,136

Peru

Government of Peru

Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining

757,110

-

1,304

-

-

-

-

758,413

OSINERGMIN

Peru

Government of Peru

Natinoal Water Authority

-

-

1,182,068

-

-

-

-

1,182,068

Autoridad Nacional del Agua (ANA)

Peru

Municipality of the Rio Grande Town Center

-

-

-

-

134,143

-

-

134,143

Suriname

Government of Suriname

79,172,215

47,392,305

-

-

10,000,000

-

-

136,564,520

United States of America

Government of the State of Alaska

-

-

150,930

-

-

-

-

150,930

United States of America

Government of the State of Colorado

Departmet of Public Health

-

-

242

-

-

-

-

242

United States of America

Government of the State of Colorado

Department of Revenue

1,800,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,800,000

United States of America

Government of the State of Washington

Department of Health

-

-

492,212

-

-

-

-

492,212

United States of America

Government of the United States of America

Bureau of Land Management

-

-

449,081

-

-

-

-

449,081

United States of America

Government of the United States of America

Department of the Intorior

-

-

532

-

-

-

-

532

United States of America

Government of the United States of America

Environmental Protection Agency

-

-

307,483

-

-

-

-

307,483

United States of America

Government of the United States of America

Internal Revenue Service

225,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

225,000

Tax payments exclude a $7M refund received

United States of America

Spokane Tribe of Indians

-

-

1,355,233

-

-

-

-

1,355,233

United States of America

Teller County

8,297,316

-

75,934

-

-

-

-

8,373,250

Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").

Additional Notes:

Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2021 are as follows: 1USD : 1.2537 CAD; 1USD : 1.3323 AUD; 1USD : 7.7373 GTQ; 1USD: 95.0519 ARS; 1USD : 5.9204 GHS; 1USD : 18.1772

SRD; and 1USD : 202856 MXN

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

necessary)

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes3,4

Received Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

-

  1. Enter the vendor that the payment is attributed to.
  2. Optional field.
  3. When payments are made in-kind, the notes field must highlight which payment includes in-kind contributions and the method for calculating the value of the payment.
  4. Any payments made in currencies other than the report currency must be identified. The Reporting Entity may use the Additional notes row or the Notes column to identify any payments that are converted, along with the exchange rate and primary method used for currency conversions.

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

2021-01-01

To:

2021-12-31

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont

Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

necessary)

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes2,3

Entitlements

Improvement Payments

Project

Argentina

Cerro Negro

35,247,353

18,403,621

353,945

-

7,186,010

-

-

61,190,929

Australia

Australia Regional Office (Perth)

206,594,731

-

381,111

-

19,317

-

-

206,995,159

Tax payments relate to Tanami and Boddington mines.

Australia

Boddington

62,580,188

44,452,988

4,205,933

-

67,251

-

-

111,306,360

Australia

Tanami

102,091,386

-

508,186

-

38,795

-

-

102,638,367

Barbados

Barbados office

588,933

-

-

-

-

-

-

588,933

Canada

North America Regional Office (Vancouver)

9,932,672

-

145,078

-

118,474

-

-

10,196,225

Canada

Coffee

-

1,109,240

-

-

-

-

-

1,109,240

Canada

Eleonore

13,715,969

874,786

697,586

-

213,749

-

-

15,502,091

Canada

Musselwhite

7,638,331

4,376,192

423,452

-

807,314

-

-

13,245,289

Canada

Porcupine Gold Mines

33,837,460

7,388,264

223,905

-

20,035

-

-

41,469,663

Galore Creek is a 50%-50% project in Canada jointly

controlled and operated by Newmont Corporation and

Teck Resources Limited. Neither of the parent reporting

entities controls/operates this project individually. In

Canada

Galore Creek

-

-

154,258

-

-

-

-

154,258

accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts

reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50%

(Newmont's share of the Joint Venture) of the total

reportable payments for this project. The information

provided by Teck was in CAD and was coverted to USD

in accrodance with note 2 below.

Norte Abierto is a 50%-50% joint venture project in Chile

between Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold

Chile

Norte Abierto

1,573,211

-

-

-

7,891

-

-

1,581,102

Corporation. Based on the JV terms and conditions

Newmont was the main operator of the JV during the

reporting year 2021 and is reporting 100% of the

payments made by the JV.

Nueva Union is a 50%-50% project in Chile jointly

controlled and operated by Newmont Corporation and

Teck Resources Limited. Neither of the parent reporting

Chile

Nueva Union

562,699

-

8,362

-

-

-

-

571,061

entities controls/operates this project individually. In

accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts

reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50%

(Newmont's share of the Joint Venture) of the total

reportable payments for this project.

Chile

Santiago Office

615,310

-

-

-

-

-

-

615,310

Ghana

Ahafo

62,106,796

39,376,616

5,781,938

-

-

-

9,015

107,274,365

Ghana

Akyem

121,195,463

50,601,688

1,044,961

-

-

-

-

172,842,112

Guatemala

Marlin

146,273

-

48,488

-

-

-

-

194,761

Mexico

El Suazal

-

-

15,059

-

-

-

-

15,059

Mexico

Mexico City Office

4,505,429

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,505,429

Mexico

Penasquito

616,070,531

8,017,104

2,073,545

-

-

-

-

626,161,180

Peru

Lima Office

-

-

593,777

-

-

-

-

593,777

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

