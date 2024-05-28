UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

5/28/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification

E437437

Original Submission

Number

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630

Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234

Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738

0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting

Joshua Cage

Entity

Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Position Title

Date

5/28/2024



Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received Payments2

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes34

Improvement Payments

Payee

Argentina

Government of Argentina

Tax Authority

42,612,011

10,728,466

205,311

-

-

-

-

53,545,788

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

General Secretary of Government

-

4,561,608

-

-

-

-

-

4,561,608

Argentina

Government of the Province of Santa Cruz

UNIRSEPSC BSC Trust

-

-

-

-

-

-

12,987,294

12,987,294

Fideicomiso Proyecto UNIRSEPSC BSC SA

Argentina

Municipality of Perito Moreno

-

-

6,060

-

1,466,357

-

-

1,472,417

Australia

Government of Australia

Australian Taxation Office

384,883,446

-

-

-

-

-

-

384,883,446

Australia

Blayney Shire Council

-

-

1,546,060

-

-

-

-

1,546,060

Australia

Cabonne Council

-

-

633,200

-

-

-

46,474

679,674

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Department of Regional New South Wales (NSW)

-

-

1,082,507

-

-

-

-

1,082,507

Australia

Government of New South Wales

Revenue New South Wales

-

28,692,406

-

-

-

-

-

28,692,406

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade

-

-

47,588

-

-

-

-

47,588

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Northern Territory Treasury

115,376,120

-

-

-

-

-

-

115,376,120

Australia

Government of Northern Territory

Receiver of Territory Monies

-

-

680,540

-

-

-

-

680,540

Australia

Government of Southern Australia

Department of Energy and Mining

-

-

87,061

-

-

-

-

87,061

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

-

-

72,822

-

-

-

-

72,822

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Mines and Petroleum

-

55,528,264

1,892,199

-

-

-

-

57,420,464

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

-

9,782,913

1,606,568

-

-

-

-

11,389,481

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Department of Water and Environmental Regulation

-

-

95,902

-

-

-

-

95,902

Australia

Government of Western Australia

Office of State Revenue

367,412

-

-

-

-

-

-

367,412

Australia

Port of Port Hedland

-

-

106,976

-

-

-

-

106,976

Australia

Shire of Boddington

-

-

2,537,325

-

36,690

-

-

2,574,015

Australia

Shire of East Pilbara

-

-

1,029,349

-

-

-

-

1,029,349

Australia

The Trustee for Martu Charitable Trust

-

-

1,534,904

-

-

-

-

1,534,904

Australia

Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation

-

-

306,585

-

-

-

-

306,585

Australia

Government of Queensland

Financial Provisioning Scheme

-

-

412,392

-

-

-

-

412,392

Australia

Government of Queensland

Charters Towers Regional Council

-

-

93,620

-

-

-

-

93,620

Australia

Government of Queensland

Commissioner of State Revenue

107,453

-

-

-

-

-

-

107,453

Australia

Government of Queensland

Department of Environment, Science, and Regulation

-

-

137,055

-

-

-

-

137,055

Australia

Government of Queensland

Department of Natural Resources, Mines, and Energy

-

-

202,453

-

-

-

-

202,453

Barbados

Government of Argentina

Tax Authority

312,354

-

-

-

-

-

-

312,354

Canada

Brunswick House First Nation

-

1,889,718

-

-

2,997

-

-

1,892,715

Canada

Cat Lake First Nation

-

926,154

-

-

4,816

-

-

930,970

Canada

Chapleau Cree First Nation

-

1,889,404

-

-

-

-

-

1,889,404

Canada

Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation

-

1,829,877

-

-

-

-

-

1,829,877

Canada

City of Timmins

2,306,104

-

1,866

-

1,232

-

-

2,309,202

Canada

Cree Nation Government

-

876,638

-

-

-

-

-

876,638

Canada

Cree Nation of Wemindji

-

-

-

-

273,271

-

-

273,271

Canada

Gitanyow Huwilp Society

-

-

-

-

87,173

-

-

87,173

Canada

Government of British Columbia

12,562

-

253,680

-

-

-

-

266,242

Canada

Government of British Columbia

Ministry of Finance

2,333,035

-

247,901

-

-

-

-

2,580,935

Canada

Government of Ontario

Electrical Safety Authority

-

-

82,472

-

-

-

-

82,472

Canada

Government of Ontario

Ministry of Northern Development and Mines

156,873

-

-

-

-

-

-

156,873

Canada

Government of Quebec

Gestion des titres miniers

-

-

525,590

-

-

-

-

525,590

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Revenue

5,935,200

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,935,200

Canada

Government of Quebec

Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Fight Against Climate Change

-

-

112,545

-

-

-

-

112,545

Canada

Kingfischer Lake First Nation

-

926,154

-

-

6,223

-

-

932,377

Canada

Michipicoten First Nations

-

457,252

-

-

755

-

-

458,006

Canada

Mishamikiwiish Akiw Otabitamaageg

-

-

217,490

-

-

-

-

217,490

Canada

Mishkeegogamang First Nation

-

566,486

-

-

9,438

-

-

575,924

Canada

North Caribou Lake First Nation

-

1,235,075

-

-

18,641

-

-

1,253,715

Canada

Regional Government of Eeyou Istchee Baie-James

1,233,583

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,233,583

Canada

Regional Government of James Bay - Commission Scolaire

75,158

-

-

-

-

-

-

75,158

Canada

Selkirk First Nation

-

-

-

-

188,878

-

-

188,878

Canada

Shibogama First Nations

-

324,154

-

-

-

-

-

324,154

Canada

Tahltan Nation

-

-

185,342

-

61,466

-

-

246,808

Canada

Tahltan Nation

Tahltan Heritage Trust

-

1,518,028

-

-

-

-

-

1,518,028

Canada

Tsetsaut Consultation Society

-

177,141

-

-

-

-

-

177,141

Canada

Wabun Tribal Council

-

-

222,973

-

12,743

-

-

235,716

Canada

White River First Nation

-

-

-

-

222,906

-

-

222,906

Canada

Windigo First Nations Council

-

565,478

-

-

10,364

-

-

575,843

Canada

Wunnumin Lake First Nations

-

926,154

-

-

8,756

-

-

934,910

Chile

Federal Government of Chile

Treasury of the Republic

3,007,031

-

94,878

-

-

-

-

3,101,909

Tesoreria de la Republica

Chile

Municipality of Las Condes

631,625

-

-

-

-

-

-

631,625

Municipalidad de Las Condes

Ecuador

Government of Ecuador

Internal Revenue Service

6,863,268

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,863,268

Ghana

Asutifi South District

-

-

162,051

-

32,319

-

-

194,370

Ghana

Birim North District Assembly

-

-

252,450

-

-

-

-

252,450

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Administration of Stool Land

-

-

166,934

-

-

-

-

166,934

Ghana

Government of Ghana

Environmental Protection Agency

-

-

507,751

-

350,000

-

-

857,751

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

Subsidiary Reporting Entities

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630

(if necessary)

Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234

Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738

0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Argentina

Cerro Negro

42,612,011

15,290,074

211,371

-

1,466,357

-

12,987,294

72,567,107

Australia

Australian Regional Office (Melbourne)

92,952,764

-

321,356

-

-

-

-

93,274,119

Australia

Australian Regional Office (Perth)

209,814,803

-

1,172,324

-

-

-

-

210,987,126

Australia

Boddington

82,590,743

55,528,264

4,479,252

-

36,690

-

-

142,634,950

Australia

Cadia

-

28,692,406

3,260,299

-

-

-

46,474

31,999,178

Havieron is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (70%) and

Australia

Havieron

-

-

171,805

-

-

-

-

171,805

Greatland Gold Plc (30%) As the majority shareholder and operator

subjected to ESTMA reporting requirements, the amount included in

this report represents 100% of the payments made by the project.

Australia

Tanami

115,376,120

-

323,626

-

-

-

-

115,699,746

Australia

Telfer

-

9,782,913

4,385,360

-

-

-

-

14,168,273

Barbados

Barbados Office

312,354

-

-

-

-

-

-

312,354

Canada

North America Regional Office (Vancouver)

-

-

102,267

-

-

-

-

102,267

Canada

Brucejack

2,303,708

177,141

219,165

-

87,173

-

-

2,787,188

Canada

Coffee

-

-

95,105

-

411,784

-

-

506,889

Canada

Eleonore

7,243,941

876,638

638,135

-

273,271

-

-

9,031,985

Canada

Musselwhite

13,226

5,469,655

277,111

-

58,238

-

-

5,818,230

Canada

Porcupine Gold Mines

2,449,752

6,066,251

247,690

-

17,726

-

-

8,781,419

Red Chris is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (70%) and

Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). As the majority shareholder and

1,645,882

operator subjected to ESTMA reporting requirements, the amount

Canada

Red Chris

29,326

1,518,028

37,061

-

61,466

-

-

included in this report represents 100% of the payments made by the

project. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made

by Newmont as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture

particpant separately.

Galore Creek is a 50%-50% project in Canada jointly controlled and

operated by Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.

Neither of the parent reporting entities controls/operates this project

Canada

Galore Creek

12,562

-

233,324

-

-

-

-

245,886

individually. In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts

reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50% (Newmont's

share of the Joint Venture) of the total reportable payments for this

project. The information provided by Teck was in CAD and was

coverted to USD in accrodance with note 2 below.

Norte Abierto is a 50%-50% joint venture project in Chile between

2,438,067

Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation. Based on the JV

Chile

Norte Abierto

2,438,067

-

-

-

-

-

-

terms and conditions, Newmont was the main operator of the JV

during the reporting year 2023 and is reporting 100% of the payments

made by the JV.

Nueva Union is a 50%-50% project in Chile jointly controlled and

operated by Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.

Nueva Union

566,106

-

-

-

-

-

-

566,106

Neither of the parent reporting entities controls/operates this project

Chile

individually. In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts

reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50% (Newmont's

share of the Joint Venture) of the total reportable payments for this

project.

Chile

Santiago Office

634,483

-

94,878

-

-

-

-

729,361

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year

From:

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name

Newmont Corporation

Currency of the Report

USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA

E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

Subsidiary Reporting Entities

Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630

(if necessary)

Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234

Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738

0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Ghana

Ahafo

133,633,004

45,203,128

1,317,711

-

382,319

-

2,744,295

183,280,456

Ghana

Akyem

90,809,904

27,556,657

720,283

-

-

-

980,400

120,067,244

Guatemala

Marlin

-

-

-

-

108,468

-

111,798

220,265

Mexico

Mexico City Office

3,647,404

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,647,404

Mexico

Penasquito

94,986,602

8,259,957

2,278,017

-

558,254

-

-

106,082,831

Papua New Guinea

Lihir

14,138,118

16,170,976

-

-

4,951,008

-

7,007,097

42,267,199

Papua New Guinea

Wafi-Golpu

-

-

1,309

-

-

-

-

1,309

Peru

Lima Office

-

-

428,814

-

-

-

-

428,814

Peru

Yanacocha

7,844,412

649,084

4,074,247

-

196,580

-

-

12,764,323

Merian is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (75%) and

46,550,795

Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V (25%). As the majority

Suriname

Merian

9,551,823

36,354,143

-

-

644,829

-

-

shareholder and operator subjected to ESTMA reorting requirments,

the amount included in this report represent 100% of the payment

United States of America

Cripple Creek & Victor ("CC&V")

8,497,608

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,497,608

made by the project.

United States of America

Corporate Office (Denver)

6,968,911

-

3,305,314

-

-

-

-

10,274,225

Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").

Additional Notes3:

Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2023 are as follows: 1USD : 1.3495 CAD; 1USD : 1.5062 AUD;

1USD : 7.8337 GTQ; 1USD: 273.0550 ARS; 1USD : 11.6662 GHS; 1USD : 36.6237 SRD; 1USD : 17.7634 MXN, and 1USD : 3.5902 PGK.

Note 3: On November 6, 2023, Newmont Corportation completed its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. In conjunction with the acquisition, the fiscal year-end for Newcrest Mining Limited and its related subsidiaries was changed from June 30 to December 31. As such, the payments included in this report represent: (a) all payments made by Newmont Corporation prior

to the acquisition; (b) all payments made by Newcrest Mining Limited during the period of July 1, 2023 to November 5, 2023 prior to the acquisition, and (c) all payments made by the combined entity between November 6, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

