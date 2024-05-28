UNCLASSIFIED - NON CLASSIFIÉ#

Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Year From: 1/1/2023 To: 12/31/2023

Reporting Entity Name Newmont Corporation Currency of the Report USD

Reporting Entity ESTMA E437437

Identification Number

Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245

Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176

Subsidiary Reporting Entities Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814

Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630

(if necessary)

Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234

Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738

0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547

Payments by Project

Country Project Name1 Taxes Royalties Fees Production Entitlements Bonuses Dividends Infrastructure Total Amount paid by Notes23

Improvement Payments Project

Ghana Ahafo 133,633,004 45,203,128 1,317,711 - 382,319 - 2,744,295 183,280,456

Ghana Akyem 90,809,904 27,556,657 720,283 - - - 980,400 120,067,244

Guatemala Marlin - - - - 108,468 - 111,798 220,265

Mexico Mexico City Office 3,647,404 - - - - - - 3,647,404

Mexico Penasquito 94,986,602 8,259,957 2,278,017 - 558,254 - - 106,082,831

Papua New Guinea Lihir 14,138,118 16,170,976 - - 4,951,008 - 7,007,097 42,267,199

Papua New Guinea Wafi-Golpu - - 1,309 - - - - 1,309

Peru Lima Office - - 428,814 - - - - 428,814

Peru Yanacocha 7,844,412 649,084 4,074,247 - 196,580 - - 12,764,323 Merian is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (75%) and

46,550,795 Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V (25%). As the majority

Suriname Merian 9,551,823 36,354,143 - - 644,829 - - shareholder and operator subjected to ESTMA reorting requirments,

the amount included in this report represent 100% of the payment

United States of America Cripple Creek & Victor ("CC&V") 8,497,608 - - - - - - 8,497,608 made by the project.

United States of America Corporate Office (Denver) 6,968,911 - 3,305,314 - - - - 10,274,225

Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").

Additional Notes3: Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2023 are as follows: 1USD : 1.3495 CAD; 1USD : 1.5062 AUD;

1USD : 7.8337 GTQ; 1USD: 273.0550 ARS; 1USD : 11.6662 GHS; 1USD : 36.6237 SRD; 1USD : 17.7634 MXN, and 1USD : 3.5902 PGK.

Note 3: On November 6, 2023, Newmont Corportation completed its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. In conjunction with the acquisition, the fiscal year-end for Newcrest Mining Limited and its related subsidiaries was changed from June 30 to December 31. As such, the payments included in this report represent: (a) all payments made by Newmont Corporation prior