Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Newmont Corporation
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
5/28/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification
E437437
Original Submission
Number
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
For Consolidated Reports - Subsidiary Reporting Entities Included in Report:
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234
Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738
0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting
Joshua Cage
Entity
Chief Accounting Officer and Controller
Position Title
Date
5/28/2024
Reporting Year
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Newmont Corporation
Currency of the Report
USD
E437437
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234
Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738
0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547
Payments by Payee
Country
Payee Name1
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received Payments2
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Argentina
Government of Argentina
Tax Authority
42,612,011
10,728,466
205,311
-
-
-
-
53,545,788
Argentina
Government of the Province of Santa Cruz
General Secretary of Government
-
4,561,608
-
-
-
-
-
4,561,608
Argentina
Government of the Province of Santa Cruz
UNIRSEPSC BSC Trust
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,987,294
12,987,294
Fideicomiso Proyecto UNIRSEPSC BSC SA
Argentina
Municipality of Perito Moreno
-
-
6,060
-
1,466,357
-
-
1,472,417
Australia
Government of Australia
Australian Taxation Office
384,883,446
-
-
-
-
-
-
384,883,446
Australia
Blayney Shire Council
-
-
1,546,060
-
-
-
-
1,546,060
Australia
Cabonne Council
-
-
633,200
-
-
-
46,474
679,674
Australia
Government of New South Wales
Department of Regional New South Wales (NSW)
-
-
1,082,507
-
-
-
-
1,082,507
Australia
Government of New South Wales
Revenue New South Wales
-
28,692,406
-
-
-
-
-
28,692,406
Australia
Government of Northern Territory
Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade
-
-
47,588
-
-
-
-
47,588
Australia
Government of Northern Territory
Northern Territory Treasury
115,376,120
-
-
-
-
-
-
115,376,120
Australia
Government of Northern Territory
Receiver of Territory Monies
-
-
680,540
-
-
-
-
680,540
Australia
Government of Southern Australia
Department of Energy and Mining
-
-
87,061
-
-
-
-
87,061
Australia
Government of Western Australia
Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action
-
-
72,822
-
-
-
-
72,822
Australia
Government of Western Australia
Department of Mines and Petroleum
-
55,528,264
1,892,199
-
-
-
-
57,420,464
Australia
Government of Western Australia
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
-
9,782,913
1,606,568
-
-
-
-
11,389,481
Australia
Government of Western Australia
Department of Water and Environmental Regulation
-
-
95,902
-
-
-
-
95,902
Australia
Government of Western Australia
Office of State Revenue
367,412
-
-
-
-
-
-
367,412
Australia
Port of Port Hedland
-
-
106,976
-
-
-
-
106,976
Australia
Shire of Boddington
-
-
2,537,325
-
36,690
-
-
2,574,015
Australia
Shire of East Pilbara
-
-
1,029,349
-
-
-
-
1,029,349
Australia
The Trustee for Martu Charitable Trust
-
-
1,534,904
-
-
-
-
1,534,904
Australia
Western Desert Lands Aboriginal Corporation
-
-
306,585
-
-
-
-
306,585
Australia
Government of Queensland
Financial Provisioning Scheme
-
-
412,392
-
-
-
-
412,392
Australia
Government of Queensland
Charters Towers Regional Council
-
-
93,620
-
-
-
-
93,620
Australia
Government of Queensland
Commissioner of State Revenue
107,453
-
-
-
-
-
-
107,453
Australia
Government of Queensland
Department of Environment, Science, and Regulation
-
-
137,055
-
-
-
-
137,055
Australia
Government of Queensland
Department of Natural Resources, Mines, and Energy
-
-
202,453
-
-
-
-
202,453
Barbados
Government of Argentina
Tax Authority
312,354
-
-
-
-
-
-
312,354
Canada
Brunswick House First Nation
-
1,889,718
-
-
2,997
-
-
1,892,715
Canada
Cat Lake First Nation
-
926,154
-
-
4,816
-
-
930,970
Canada
Chapleau Cree First Nation
-
1,889,404
-
-
-
-
-
1,889,404
Canada
Chapleau Ojibwe First Nation
-
1,829,877
-
-
-
-
-
1,829,877
Canada
City of Timmins
2,306,104
-
1,866
-
1,232
-
-
2,309,202
Canada
Cree Nation Government
-
876,638
-
-
-
-
-
876,638
Canada
Cree Nation of Wemindji
-
-
-
-
273,271
-
-
273,271
Canada
Gitanyow Huwilp Society
-
-
-
-
87,173
-
-
87,173
Canada
Government of British Columbia
12,562
-
253,680
-
-
-
-
266,242
Canada
Government of British Columbia
Ministry of Finance
2,333,035
-
247,901
-
-
-
-
2,580,935
Canada
Government of Ontario
Electrical Safety Authority
-
-
82,472
-
-
-
-
82,472
Canada
Government of Ontario
Ministry of Northern Development and Mines
156,873
-
-
-
-
-
-
156,873
Canada
Government of Quebec
Gestion des titres miniers
-
-
525,590
-
-
-
-
525,590
Canada
Government of Quebec
Ministry of Revenue
5,935,200
-
-
-
-
-
-
5,935,200
Canada
Government of Quebec
Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, and Fight Against Climate Change
-
-
112,545
-
-
-
-
112,545
Canada
Kingfischer Lake First Nation
-
926,154
-
-
6,223
-
-
932,377
Canada
Michipicoten First Nations
-
457,252
-
-
755
-
-
458,006
Canada
Mishamikiwiish Akiw Otabitamaageg
-
-
217,490
-
-
-
-
217,490
Canada
Mishkeegogamang First Nation
-
566,486
-
-
9,438
-
-
575,924
Canada
North Caribou Lake First Nation
-
1,235,075
-
-
18,641
-
-
1,253,715
Canada
Regional Government of Eeyou Istchee Baie-James
1,233,583
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,233,583
Canada
Regional Government of James Bay - Commission Scolaire
75,158
-
-
-
-
-
-
75,158
Canada
Selkirk First Nation
-
-
-
-
188,878
-
-
188,878
Canada
Shibogama First Nations
-
324,154
-
-
-
-
-
324,154
Canada
Tahltan Nation
-
-
185,342
-
61,466
-
-
246,808
Canada
Tahltan Nation
Tahltan Heritage Trust
-
1,518,028
-
-
-
-
-
1,518,028
Canada
Tsetsaut Consultation Society
-
177,141
-
-
-
-
-
177,141
Canada
Wabun Tribal Council
-
-
222,973
-
12,743
-
-
235,716
Canada
White River First Nation
-
-
-
-
222,906
-
-
222,906
Canada
Windigo First Nations Council
-
565,478
-
-
10,364
-
-
575,843
Canada
Wunnumin Lake First Nations
-
926,154
-
-
8,756
-
-
934,910
Chile
Federal Government of Chile
Treasury of the Republic
3,007,031
-
94,878
-
-
-
-
3,101,909
Tesoreria de la Republica
Chile
Municipality of Las Condes
631,625
-
-
-
-
-
-
631,625
Municipalidad de Las Condes
Ecuador
Government of Ecuador
Internal Revenue Service
6,863,268
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,863,268
Ghana
Asutifi South District
-
-
162,051
-
32,319
-
-
194,370
Ghana
Birim North District Assembly
-
-
252,450
-
-
-
-
252,450
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Administration of Stool Land
-
-
166,934
-
-
-
-
166,934
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Environmental Protection Agency
-
-
507,751
-
350,000
-
-
857,751
Reporting Year
Reporting Year
Reporting Entity Name
Reporting Entity ESTMA
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if necessary)
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Newmont Corporation
Currency of the Report
USD
E437437
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234
Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738
0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547
Payments by Payee
Country
Payee Name1
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received Payments2
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Notes34
Improvement Payments
Payee
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Forest Commission Minerals Development
-
3,377,616
-
-
-
-
-
3,377,616
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Ghana Cocoa Board
-
-
-
-
-
-
980,400
980,400
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Internal Revenue Services
224,442,908
-
5,323
-
-
-
-
224,448,231
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Mineral Income Investment Fund
-
63,244,785
-
-
-
-
-
63,244,785
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Minerals Commission
-
-
453,391
-
-
-
-
453,391
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Ministry of Finance
-
6,137,384
-
-
-
-
-
6,137,384
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources
-
-
266,101
-
-
-
-
266,101
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Ministry of Roads and Highways
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,744,295
2,744,295
Ghana
Government of Ghana
Water Resources Commission
-
-
136,507
-
-
-
-
136,507
Ghana
Tano North Municipal District
-
-
87,487
-
-
-
-
87,487
Guatemala
Community Development Council (COCODE) - Aldea Pie de la Cuesta
-
-
-
-
-
-
111,798
111,798
Consejo Comunitario de Desarrollo (COCODE) - Aldea Pie de la Cuesta
Guatemala
Municipality of San Miguel Ixtahuacan
-
-
-
-
108,468
-
-
108,468
Mexico
Government of Mexico
Secretary of the Economy
3,647,404
-
2,031,436
-
-
-
-
5,678,840
Secretaria de Economia
Mexico
Government of Mexico
Federation Treasury
85,921,228
8,259,957
229,488
-
-
-
-
94,410,673
Tesoreria de la Federacion
Mexico
Government of Zacatecas
Finance Secretary
7,607,513
-
-
-
186,869
-
-
7,794,381
Secretaria de Finanzas
Mexico
Municipality of Mazapil
1,457,862
-
17,093
-
-
-
-
1,474,955
Mexico
Autonomous University of Zacatecas Foundation
-
-
-
-
371,386
-
-
371,386
Fundacion Universidad Autonoma de Zacatecas
Papua New Guinea
Government of Papua New Guinea
Internal Revenue Commission
14,138,118
-
-
-
-
-
938,522
15,076,639
Papua New Guinea
Government of Papua New Guinea
Mineral Resources Authority
-
3,241,403
10,224
-
-
-
-
3,251,628
Papua New Guinea
Kavieng District
Kavieng District Treasury
-
2,585,915
-
-
-
-
-
2,585,915
Papua New Guinea
Namatanai District
Namatanai District Treasury
-
2,585,915
-
-
-
-
-
2,585,915
Papua New Guinea
New Ireland Province
-
1,292,957
-
-
-
-
-
1,292,957
Papua New Guinea
Nimamar Rural Local Level Government
-
3,878,872
-
-
-
-
2,514,583
6,393,454
Papua New Guinea
Lihir Landholders
-
2,585,915
-
-
4,951,008
-
3,553,993
11,090,916
Peru
Government of Peru
Agency for Environmental Assessment and Enforcement
406,292
-
240,035
-
-
-
-
646,327
Organismo de Evaluación y Fiscalización Ambienta
Peru
Government of Peru
Customs and Administration Office (Tax Authority)
6,757,667
649,084
-
-
-
-
-
7,406,751
Peru
Government of Peru
Geological Mining and Metallurgical Institute
-
-
2,877,160
-
-
-
-
2,877,160
Instituto Geológico Minero y Metalúrgico
Peru
Government of Peru
Ministry of Transport and Communications
-
-
109,160
-
-
-
-
109,160
Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones
Peru
Government of Peru
Supervisory Agency for Investment in Energy and Mining
680,453
-
-
-
-
-
-
680,453
OSINERGMIN
Peru
Government of Peru
National Water Authority
-
-
1,276,707
-
-
-
-
1,276,707
Autoridad Nacional del Agua (ANA)
Peru
Municipality of Chanta Alta Town Center
-
-
-
-
118,373
-
-
118,373
Peru
Municipality of the Rio Grande Town Center
-
-
-
-
78,206
-
-
78,206
Suriname
Government of Suriname
9,551,823
36,354,143
-
-
644,829
-
-
46,550,795
United States of America
Government of the State of Alaska
-
-
168,000
-
-
-
-
168,000
United States of America
Government of the State of Colorado
Department of Revenue
1,225,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,225,000
United States of America
Government of the State of Nevada
Bureau of Land Management
-
-
250,616
-
-
-
-
250,616
United States of America
Government of the State of Washington
Department of Health
-
-
560,326
-
-
-
-
560,326
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Bureau of Land Management
-
-
395,670
-
-
-
-
395,670
United States of America
Government of the United States of America
Environmental Protection Agency
-
-
884,027
-
-
-
-
884,027
United States of America
Spokane Tribe of Indians
-
-
1,046,675
-
-
-
-
1,046,675
United States of America
Stevens County
105,643
-
-
-
-
-
-
105,643
United States of America
Teller County
7,272,608
-
-
-
-
-
-
7,272,608
Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").
Additional Notes:
Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2023 are as follows: 1USD : 1.3495 CAD; 1USD : 1.5062 AUD; 1USD : 7.8337 GTQ; 1USD: 273.0550 ARS; 1USD : 11.6662 GHS; 1USD : 36.6237 SRD; 1USD : 17.7634 MXN, AND 1USD : 3.5902 PGK.
Note 3: On November 6, 2023, Newmont Corportation completed its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. In conjunction with the acquisition, the fiscal year-end for Newcrest Mining Limited and its related subsidiaries was changed from June 30 to December 31. As such, the payments included in this report represent: (a) all payments made by Newmont Corporation prior to the acquisition; (b) all payments made by Newcrest Mining Limited during the period of July 1, 2023 to November 5, 2023 prior to the
acquisition, and (c) all payments made by the combined entity between November 6, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
Reporting Year
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Reporting Entity Name
Newmont Corporation
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E437437
Identification Number
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Subsidiary Reporting Entities
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630
(if necessary)
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234
Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738
0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Argentina
Cerro Negro
42,612,011
15,290,074
211,371
-
1,466,357
-
12,987,294
72,567,107
Australia
Australian Regional Office (Melbourne)
92,952,764
-
321,356
-
-
-
-
93,274,119
Australia
Australian Regional Office (Perth)
209,814,803
-
1,172,324
-
-
-
-
210,987,126
Australia
Boddington
82,590,743
55,528,264
4,479,252
-
36,690
-
-
142,634,950
Australia
Cadia
-
28,692,406
3,260,299
-
-
-
46,474
31,999,178
Havieron is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (70%) and
Australia
Havieron
-
-
171,805
-
-
-
-
171,805
Greatland Gold Plc (30%) As the majority shareholder and operator
subjected to ESTMA reporting requirements, the amount included in
this report represents 100% of the payments made by the project.
Australia
Tanami
115,376,120
-
323,626
-
-
-
-
115,699,746
Australia
Telfer
-
9,782,913
4,385,360
-
-
-
-
14,168,273
Barbados
Barbados Office
312,354
-
-
-
-
-
-
312,354
Canada
North America Regional Office (Vancouver)
-
-
102,267
-
-
-
-
102,267
Canada
Brucejack
2,303,708
177,141
219,165
-
87,173
-
-
2,787,188
Canada
Coffee
-
-
95,105
-
411,784
-
-
506,889
Canada
Eleonore
7,243,941
876,638
638,135
-
273,271
-
-
9,031,985
Canada
Musselwhite
13,226
5,469,655
277,111
-
58,238
-
-
5,818,230
Canada
Porcupine Gold Mines
2,449,752
6,066,251
247,690
-
17,726
-
-
8,781,419
Red Chris is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (70%) and
Imperial Metals Corporation (30%). As the majority shareholder and
1,645,882
operator subjected to ESTMA reporting requirements, the amount
Canada
Red Chris
29,326
1,518,028
37,061
-
61,466
-
-
included in this report represents 100% of the payments made by the
project. BC Minerals Tax payments reported relate only to those made
by Newmont as BC Minerals Tax is payable by each joint venture
particpant separately.
Galore Creek is a 50%-50% project in Canada jointly controlled and
operated by Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.
Neither of the parent reporting entities controls/operates this project
Canada
Galore Creek
12,562
-
233,324
-
-
-
-
245,886
individually. In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts
reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50% (Newmont's
share of the Joint Venture) of the total reportable payments for this
project. The information provided by Teck was in CAD and was
coverted to USD in accrodance with note 2 below.
Norte Abierto is a 50%-50% joint venture project in Chile between
2,438,067
Newmont Corporation and Barrick Gold Corporation. Based on the JV
Chile
Norte Abierto
2,438,067
-
-
-
-
-
-
terms and conditions, Newmont was the main operator of the JV
during the reporting year 2023 and is reporting 100% of the payments
made by the JV.
Nueva Union is a 50%-50% project in Chile jointly controlled and
operated by Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources Limited.
Nueva Union
566,106
-
-
-
-
-
-
566,106
Neither of the parent reporting entities controls/operates this project
Chile
individually. In accordance with the spirit of the Act, the amounts
reported in Newmont's ESTMA report correspond to 50% (Newmont's
share of the Joint Venture) of the total reportable payments for this
project.
Chile
Santiago Office
634,483
-
94,878
-
-
-
-
729,361
Reporting Year
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Reporting Entity Name
Newmont Corporation
Currency of the Report
USD
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E437437
Identification Number
Goldcorp Canada Ltd. - E451245
Goldcorp Kaminak Ltd. - E581176
Subsidiary Reporting Entities
Goldcorp Exeter Ltd. - E372814
Newcrest Mining Limited - E751630
(if necessary)
Newcrest Red Chris Mining Limited - E286234
Pretrium Resources Inc. - E755738
0890696 B.C. Ltd. - E433547
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes23
Improvement Payments
Project
Ghana
Ahafo
133,633,004
45,203,128
1,317,711
-
382,319
-
2,744,295
183,280,456
Ghana
Akyem
90,809,904
27,556,657
720,283
-
-
-
980,400
120,067,244
Guatemala
Marlin
-
-
-
-
108,468
-
111,798
220,265
Mexico
Mexico City Office
3,647,404
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,647,404
Mexico
Penasquito
94,986,602
8,259,957
2,278,017
-
558,254
-
-
106,082,831
Papua New Guinea
Lihir
14,138,118
16,170,976
-
-
4,951,008
-
7,007,097
42,267,199
Papua New Guinea
Wafi-Golpu
-
-
1,309
-
-
-
-
1,309
Peru
Lima Office
-
-
428,814
-
-
-
-
428,814
Peru
Yanacocha
7,844,412
649,084
4,074,247
-
196,580
-
-
12,764,323
Merian is a joint venture between Newmont Corporation (75%) and
46,550,795
Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname N.V (25%). As the majority
Suriname
Merian
9,551,823
36,354,143
-
-
644,829
-
-
shareholder and operator subjected to ESTMA reorting requirments,
the amount included in this report represent 100% of the payment
United States of America
Cripple Creek & Victor ("CC&V")
8,497,608
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,497,608
made by the project.
United States of America
Corporate Office (Denver)
6,968,911
-
3,305,314
-
-
-
-
10,274,225
Note 1: These schedules have been prepared in accordance with the financial reporting provisions in sections 2, 3, 4 and 9 of the Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act ("ESTMA"), Section 2.3 of the ESTMA - Technical Reporting Specifications and Sections 3.1 to 3.6 of the ESTMA - Guidance (collectively, the "Financial Reporting Framework").
Additional Notes3:
Note 2: Balances in currencies different than USD are automatically converted into USD at the official exchange rate of the date of the transaction. This conversion is automatically performed by the accounting system (SAP) used by Newmont Corporation. For reference purposes, the average FX for fiscal year 2023 are as follows: 1USD : 1.3495 CAD; 1USD : 1.5062 AUD;
1USD : 7.8337 GTQ; 1USD: 273.0550 ARS; 1USD : 11.6662 GHS; 1USD : 36.6237 SRD; 1USD : 17.7634 MXN, and 1USD : 3.5902 PGK.
Note 3: On November 6, 2023, Newmont Corportation completed its acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited. In conjunction with the acquisition, the fiscal year-end for Newcrest Mining Limited and its related subsidiaries was changed from June 30 to December 31. As such, the payments included in this report represent: (a) all payments made by Newmont Corporation prior
to the acquisition; (b) all payments made by Newcrest Mining Limited during the period of July 1, 2023 to November 5, 2023 prior to the acquisition, and (c) all payments made by the combined entity between November 6, 2023 and December 31, 2023.
