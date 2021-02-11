Log in
Newmont : Ghana's New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp Supports Young Women Interested in STEM

02/11/2021 | 05:40pm EST
The New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp is hosted by Junior Achievement and Newmont Ghana's Tertiary and Secondary Skills Enhancement Program. The annual two-day event targets girls in senior high schools and tertiary institutions in Newmont Ghana's host communities by providing career mentorship and introducing the participants to careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

In its inaugural year, over 30 participants visited Newmont's Akyem mine. Throughout the two-day camp, they had the chance to listen to inspirational speakers, tour the pit area of the mine, and learn about Newmont's reforestation and environmental management programs in Akyem.


Participants in the 2019 New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp tour the Akyem mine area, located partially in the Adjenjua Bepo Forest reserve, to learn about Newmont's reforestation and other environmental management programs.


Attendees of the New Futures for Girls Leadership Camp learn what it takes to become good leaders and professionals in their future careers.

The camp's goal is to empower girls and young women (between the ages of 15 and 25) by introducing them to career possibilities as well as mentors who work in the mining and STEM industries. Throughout the camp, Newmont team members have the opportunity to teach participants about the importance and challenges of leadership and provide them with the tools for improving their performance to achieve their career goals. The sessions cover topics such as the importance of responsibility, integrity, safety, sustainability and inclusion as well as how they apply to women within the mining industry.

A virtual camp was held last year in late October, offering registrants the opportunity to join a live stream and learn from mentors. Among the speakers was Evelyn Ofori Atta, Metallurgical Engineer, Newmont Ghana, Ahafo Mine, who inspired participants with words of encouragement telling them to 'know what you are about, stay focused on your goal, look beyond the feedback you get and you will thrive in the mining industry.'


The most recent camp was held virtually in October 2020.

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
