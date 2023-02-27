Newmont : Investor Presentation February 2023

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production and other timelines; (v) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vi) expectations regarding free cash flow, and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (vii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; and (viii) expectations regarding the potential or proposed transactions. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of Covid, include, without limitation, general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities), the impact of additional waves or variations of Covid, and the availability and impact of Covid vaccinations in the areas and countries in which we operate. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Although the Company does not currently have operations in Ukraine, Russia or other parts of Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has resulted in uncertainties in the market which could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that the dividend framework is non-binding and the 2023 dividend payout range does not represent a legal commitment. Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on March 23, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2023 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Statements relating to the potential transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, expectations regarding the potential value proposition and expectations regarding potential engagement or plans to engage in due diligence or similar statements also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. There is no certainty that any transaction will occur or that further negotiations or due diligence will take place. Risks include fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; uncertainties regarding the outcome of discussions between Newmont and Newcrest with respect to the potential transaction, including the possibility that the parties may not agree to pursue a business combination; uncertainties about the outcomes of the due diligence process and the ability to consummate the potential combination or achieve the expected benefits; uncertainties with respect to shareholder approvals; potential regulatory or closing delays; and changes in the overall economic conditions. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also reminded to refer to the endnotes to this presentation for additional information.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION:

This presentation is neither an offer to purchase or exchange nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont or Newcrest. In furtherance of this potential transaction and subject to future developments, Newmont may file one or more proxy statements or other documents with the SEC. This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, prospectus or other document Newmont or Newcrest may file with the SEC and Australian regulators in connection with the potential transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), PROSPECTUS AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION TRANSACTION. Investors and securityholders may obtain a free copy of the disclosure documents (when they are available) and other documents filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on Newmont's website at www.newmont.com or obtained for free from the sources listed below. Newmont and certain of its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newcrest stockholders in respect of the potential transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its proxy statement for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 7, 2022. This document can be obtained free of charge from the sources indicated below. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the potential transaction if and when they become available.