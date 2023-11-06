Investor Presentation

CREATING VALUE & IMPROVING LIVES

NOVEMBER 2023

THROUGH SUSTAINABLE,

RESPONSIBLE MINING

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING OUTLOOK

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production, and other timelines; (v) future expectations regarding sites with recently restarted operations, including Peñasquito; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies, and future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") operations, project pipeline and investments; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (ix) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (x) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (xi) expectations of future balance sheet strength and credit ratings; (xii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value; (xiii) expectations of future plans and benefits; (xiv) expectations from the integration of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), including the combined company's production capacity, asset quality and geographic spread, (xv) other outlook; and (xvi) expectations regarding pending or proposed transactions. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmont's and Newcrest's operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont and Newcrest operate being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that the dividend framework is non-binding and the 2023 dividend payout range does not represent a legal commitment. Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on December 22, 2023, to holders of record at the close of

business on November 30, 2023 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to Newcrest and the combined company may include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the parties and others related to the scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended on September 4, 2023 and further amended from time to time (the "Scheme Implementation Deed"); unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the integration of Newcrest; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 26, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au) or www.newcrest.com. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also reminded to refer to the endnotes to this presentation for additional information.

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

2

SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS.

ENDURING VALUE.

COMMITMENT TO

INDUSTRY

PROVEN

DISCIPLINED CAPITAL

LEADING ESG PRACTICES

LEADING PORTFOLIO

OPERATING MODEL

ALLOCATION STRATEGY

Creating value and improving lives

Tier 1 assets in favorable

Experienced leaders with strong

Balanced approach to deliver

for all stakeholders

mining jurisdictions

track record

value through the cycle

100+ Years of Value Creation Through Sustainable and Responsible Mining

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

3

TIER 1 OPERATIONS WITH GOLD & COPPER EXPOSURE

PORTFOLIO OF

TIER 1 ASSETS

10

~2/3 of total gold production from

Tier 1 assets

STABLE MINING

JURISDICTIONS

~80%

Gold and copper production from the Americas and Australia

ROBUST COPPER

BRUCEJACK

PRODUCTION

RED CHRIS

~150ktonnes

Tier 1 District

Golden Triangle

Annual copper with additional exposure

through reserves and resources**

CARLIN*

CORTEZ*

CC&V

TURQUOISE RIDGE*

MUSSELWHITE

ÉLÉONORE

PORCUPINE

PUEBLO VIEJO*

AKYEM

AHAFO SOUTH

TELFER

BODDINGTON

= Tier 1 Newmont Asset

= Tier 1 Newmont

= Newmont Operation

Joint Venture Asset

= Tier 1 Former

= Former Newcrest Joint

= Former Newcrest

Newcrest Asset

Venture

Operation

LIHIR

PEÑASQUITO

FRUTA DEL NORTE*

TANAMI

YANACOCHA

CADIA

See endnotes re definition of Tier 1 asset and past performance.

*Newmont's minority ownership interest is 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines, 40% of Pueblo Viejo, and 32% of Lundin Gold (Fruta Del Norte).

**Amounts presented on an attributable basis. See endnote re reserve and resource estimates.

MERIAN

CERRO NEGRO

4

EXPERIENCED LEADERS WITH A PROVEN TRACK RECORD

GLOBAL BUSINESS

UNITS

6

Each with a dedicated regional platform and Managing Director

AFRICA

COO: Rob Atkinson

Managing Director: Dave Thornton

SUBJECT MATTER

AROUND THE CLOCK

EXPERTS

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

1,000+

24/7

Technical team with ~75 centuries of

Continuous monitoring and support to

combined experience at Newmont

drive consistent performance

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

COO: Natascha Viljoen

Managing Director: Alwyn Pretorius

AUSTRALIA

COO: Natascha Viljoen

Managing Director: Mia Gous

NORTH AMERICA

COO: Natascha Viljoen

Managing Director: Bernard Wessels

LATIN AMERICA &

CARIBBEAN

COO: Rob Atkinson

Managing Director: Mark Rodgers

PERU

COO: Rob Atkinson

Managing Director:

Rahman Amoadu

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

5

INTEGRATION FOCUSED ON THREE KEY SYSTEMS

FATALITY RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Focused on eliminating the risks that could lead to a fatality with a laser focus on disciplined safety fundamentals

RESPECT AT WORK PROGRAM

Taking action to create a workplace where everyone is welcomed and safe

FULL POTENTIAL PROGRAM*

Increasing productivity and reducing costs through mining and processing improvements with rapid replication of leading processes

Newmont visit to Cadia

*See endnotes re Full Potential.

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

6

NEWCREST TRANSACTION TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT SYNERGIES

$200M

Supply Chain

$100M

G&A

G&A synergies and supply chain optimization:

$200M

$500M

- Scalable operating model with existing regional

teams in Australia and Canada

- Bulk purchasing power and best-in-class pricing

Full Potential

- Strong partnerships with key suppliers,

smelters and equipment manufacturers

Full Potential improvements:

- Increases productivity and reduces costs and

through mining and processing improvements

- Rapid replication of leading processes and

advanced technology

See endnotes re synergies and Full Potential.

$500M of Annual Synergies Expected Within 24 Months

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

7

CREATING VALUE & IMPROVING LIVES THROUGH SUSTAINABLE, RESPONSIBLE MINING

Commitment to Leading ESG Practices

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

8

FATALITY RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: A FIVE-YEAR LOOKBACK

FOCUSING ON CRITICAL

REDUCING SIGNIFICANT

LOWER INJURIES

STRIVING TO REMAIN

CONTROL VERIFICATIONS

POTENTIAL EVENTS

RECORDED FOR SPEs

FATALITY FREE

1.6M

73%

82%

5 Years

Verifications conducted by leaders in the

Decrease in significant potential events

Decrease in SPEs that resulted in an injury

Zero fatalities at a Newmont managed

field to manage fatality risks

(SPEs) from 2019 to 2023

from 2019 to 2023

operation since 2018

Beginning each shift with a pre-start meeting

Focused on Eliminating the Risks that Could Lead to a Fatality

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

9

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES IN OUR SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY

2001

2004

2007

2013

Founding member

Established Safety

Appointed

Adopted Conflict-Free

of ICMM

& Sustainability

Company's first

Gold Standard

Board committee

Chief Sustainability

2003-2004

2005

Officer

2013-2018

2010

Supporter of

Initial signatory of

Inclusion and Diversity

Extractive

the International

Began annual

targets established at

Industries

Cyanide

CDP Climate

enterprise and

Transparency

Management

and Water

regional levels

Initiative

Code

disclosures

2016

Sustainability and safety targets included in compensation plans

2016

First mining CEO to commit to Paradigm for Parity

2020

Implementing Global

Industry Standard on

Tailings Management

2020

2022

Sustainability report

First tax

aligned to TCFD and

transparency

SASB Standards

report issued

2004

2007

2014

2017

2020

2021

First

Named to DJSI

Established annual

2015

Initiated

Set 2030 science-

First climate

2003

sustainability

North World

public

Early adopter of

Fatality Risk

based climate

strategy report

report issued

Index

Founding

sustainability

the UN Guiding

Management

targets and 2050

issued

member of

targets

Principles on

program to

net zero carbon

Partnering

2006

Business and

support a

goal

2021

Against

2014

fatality,

Named to DJSI North

Human Rights

Corruption

Diversity metrics

Reporting

injury and

2020

Strategic alliance with

Initiative

America Index

illness free

included in

Framework

Committed $500M

CAT to achieve zero

environment

emissions

personal objectives

over five years

for certain

toward climate

Executives

change initiatives

Committed to Creating Value and Improving Lives through Sustainable and Responsible Mining

NOVEMBER 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NEWMONT CORPORATION

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 13:39:50 UTC.