CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING OUTLOOK
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this presentation may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production and upside potential; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Yanacocha Sulfides, Pamour and Cerro Negro District Expansion 1 projects, including, without limitation, expectations for production, milling, costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs, capital costs, mine life extension, construction completion, commercial production, and other timelines; (v) future expectations regarding sites with recently restarted operations, including Peñasquito; (vi) estimates of future cost reductions, synergies, including pre-tax synergies, savings and efficiencies, and future cash flow enhancements through portfolio optimization, (vii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") operations, project pipeline and investments; (viii) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (ix) expectations regarding free cash flow and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends, the dividend framework and expected payout levels; (x) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (xi) expectations of future balance sheet strength and credit ratings; (xii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value; (xiii) expectations of future plans and benefits; (xiv) expectations from the integration of Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest"), including the combined company's production capacity, asset quality and geographic spread, (xv) other outlook; and (xvi) expectations regarding pending or proposed transactions. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of Newmont's and Newcrest's operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which Newmont and Newcrest operate being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions for the Australian dollar to the U.S. dollar, as well as other exchange rates being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve, mineral resource and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties include those relating to general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, and impacts of changes in interest rates. Such uncertainties could result in operating sites being placed into care and maintenance and impact estimates, costs and timing of projects. Uncertainties in geopolitical conditions could impact certain planning assumptions, including, but not limited to commodity and currency prices, costs and supply chain availabilities. Investors are reminded that the dividend framework is non-binding and the 2023 dividend payout range does not represent a legal commitment. Future dividends beyond the dividend payable on December 22, 2023, to holders of record at the close of
business on November 30, 2023 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to Newcrest and the combined company may include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in company stock price and results of operations; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the parties and others related to the scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023, as amended on September 4, 2023 and further amended from time to time (the "Scheme Implementation Deed"); unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the integration of Newcrest; risks relating to the value of the scheme consideration; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 23, 2023, as updated by the current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, including the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on September 5, 2023 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 26, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors", and other factors identified in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. Newcrest's most recent annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on the ASX website (www.asx.com.au) or www.newcrest.com. Newmont does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk. Investors are also reminded to refer to the endnotes to this presentation for additional information.
SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS.
ENDURING VALUE.
COMMITMENT TO
INDUSTRY
PROVEN
DISCIPLINED CAPITAL
LEADING ESG PRACTICES
LEADING PORTFOLIO
OPERATING MODEL
ALLOCATION STRATEGY
Creating value and improving lives
Tier 1 assets in favorable
Experienced leaders with strong
Balanced approach to deliver
for all stakeholders
mining jurisdictions
track record
value through the cycle
100+ Years of Value Creation Through Sustainable and Responsible Mining
TIER 1 OPERATIONS WITH GOLD & COPPER EXPOSURE
PORTFOLIO OF
TIER 1 ASSETS
10
~2/3 of total gold production from
Tier 1 assets
STABLE MINING
JURISDICTIONS
~80%
Gold and copper production from the Americas and Australia
ROBUST COPPER
BRUCEJACK
PRODUCTION
RED CHRIS
~150ktonnes
Tier 1 District
Golden Triangle
Annual copper with additional exposure
through reserves and resources**
CARLIN*
CORTEZ*
CC&V
TURQUOISE RIDGE*
MUSSELWHITE
ÉLÉONORE
PORCUPINE
PUEBLO VIEJO*
AKYEM
AHAFO SOUTH
TELFER
BODDINGTON
= Tier 1 Newmont Asset
= Tier 1 Newmont
= Newmont Operation
Joint Venture Asset
= Tier 1 Former
= Former Newcrest Joint
= Former Newcrest
Newcrest Asset
Venture
Operation
LIHIR
PEÑASQUITO
FRUTA DEL NORTE*
TANAMI
YANACOCHA
CADIA
See endnotes re definition of Tier 1 asset and past performance.
*Newmont's minority ownership interest is 38.5% of Nevada Gold Mines, 40% of Pueblo Viejo, and 32% of Lundin Gold (Fruta Del Norte).
**Amounts presented on an attributable basis. See endnote re reserve and resource estimates.
MERIAN
CERRO NEGRO
EXPERIENCED LEADERS WITH A PROVEN TRACK RECORD
GLOBAL BUSINESS
UNITS
6
Each with a dedicated regional platform and Managing Director
AFRICA
COO: Rob Atkinson
Managing Director: Dave Thornton
SUBJECT MATTER
AROUND THE CLOCK
EXPERTS
TECHNICAL SUPPORT
1,000+
24/7
Technical team with ~75 centuries of
Continuous monitoring and support to
combined experience at Newmont
drive consistent performance
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
COO: Natascha Viljoen
Managing Director: Alwyn Pretorius
AUSTRALIA
COO: Natascha Viljoen
Managing Director: Mia Gous
NORTH AMERICA
COO: Natascha Viljoen
Managing Director: Bernard Wessels
LATIN AMERICA &
CARIBBEAN
COO: Rob Atkinson
Managing Director: Mark Rodgers
PERU
COO: Rob Atkinson
Managing Director:
Rahman Amoadu
INTEGRATION FOCUSED ON THREE KEY SYSTEMS
FATALITY RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM
Focused on eliminating the risks that could lead to a fatality with a laser focus on disciplined safety fundamentals
RESPECT AT WORK PROGRAM
Taking action to create a workplace where everyone is welcomed and safe
FULL POTENTIAL PROGRAM*
Increasing productivity and reducing costs through mining and processing improvements with rapid replication of leading processes
Newmont visit to Cadia
*See endnotes re Full Potential.
NEWCREST TRANSACTION TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT SYNERGIES
$200M
Supply Chain
$100M
G&A
▪ G&A synergies and supply chain optimization:
$200M
$500M
- Scalable operating model with existing regional
teams in Australia and Canada
- Bulk purchasing power and best-in-class pricing
Full Potential
- Strong partnerships with key suppliers,
smelters and equipment manufacturers
▪ Full Potential improvements:
- Increases productivity and reduces costs and
through mining and processing improvements
- Rapid replication of leading processes and
advanced technology
See endnotes re synergies and Full Potential.
$500M of Annual Synergies Expected Within 24 Months
CREATING VALUE & IMPROVING LIVES THROUGH SUSTAINABLE, RESPONSIBLE MINING
Commitment to Leading ESG Practices
FATALITY RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM: A FIVE-YEAR LOOKBACK
FOCUSING ON CRITICAL
REDUCING SIGNIFICANT
LOWER INJURIES
STRIVING TO REMAIN
CONTROL VERIFICATIONS
POTENTIAL EVENTS
RECORDED FOR SPEs
FATALITY FREE
1.6M
73%
82%
5 Years
Verifications conducted by leaders in the
Decrease in significant potential events
Decrease in SPEs that resulted in an injury
Zero fatalities at a Newmont managed
field to manage fatality risks
(SPEs) from 2019 to 2023
from 2019 to 2023
operation since 2018
Beginning each shift with a pre-start meeting
Focused on Eliminating the Risks that Could Lead to a Fatality
SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES IN OUR SUSTAINABILITY JOURNEY
2001
2004
2007
2013
Founding member
Established Safety
Appointed
Adopted Conflict-Free
of ICMM
& Sustainability
Company's first
Gold Standard
Board committee
Chief Sustainability
2003-2004
2005
Officer
2013-2018
2010
Supporter of
Initial signatory of
Inclusion and Diversity
Extractive
the International
Began annual
targets established at
Industries
Cyanide
CDP Climate
enterprise and
Transparency
Management
and Water
regional levels
Initiative
Code
disclosures
2016
Sustainability and safety targets included in compensation plans
2016
First mining CEO to commit to Paradigm for Parity
2020
Implementing Global
Industry Standard on
Tailings Management
2020
2022
Sustainability report
First tax
aligned to TCFD and
transparency
SASB Standards
report issued
2004
2007
2014
2017
2020
2021
First
Named to DJSI
Established annual
2015
Initiated
Set 2030 science-
First climate
2003
sustainability
North World
public
Early adopter of
Fatality Risk
based climate
strategy report
report issued
Index
Founding
sustainability
the UN Guiding
Management
targets and 2050
issued
member of
targets
Principles on
program to
net zero carbon
Partnering
2006
Business and
support a
goal
2021
Against
2014
fatality,
Named to DJSI North
Human Rights
Corruption
Diversity metrics
Reporting
injury and
2020
Strategic alliance with
Initiative
America Index
illness free
included in
Framework
Committed $500M
CAT to achieve zero
environment
emissions
personal objectives
over five years
for certain
toward climate
Executives
change initiatives
Committed to Creating Value and Improving Lives through Sustainable and Responsible Mining
