Newmont : Launches the Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations

02/04/2021 | 12:09pm EST
The Newmont Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations has launched with the goal of promoting meaningful engagement with Indigenous Peoples. The Center will work across all of Newmont's jurisdictions around the world and will be a resource for the Company, as well as the mining industry, to promote awareness, education and engagement between the industry and Indigenous Peoples. It will also provide expertise and, networking opportunities, and will share best practices within the mining industry.

The Center has identified three focus areas and a set of three-year strategic objectives to orient meaningful outcomes. These focus areas are:

  • Partnerships & Learning Network - to develop leading practices in Indigenous Peoples' relations through a partnership-based approach and broad learning network in which Newmont will work to establish relationships to leverage collective experiences, contribute to the larger international body of knowledge and support engagement between Indigenous Peoples and the industry.
  • Respect for Customs and Culture - from which Newmont continues its commitments of meeting standards for engagement with Indigenous Peoples. Newmont's engagement begins with integrity and is founded in respect of engagement and collaboration.
  • Opportunities for Indigenous Peoples - to focus on programs to build capacity and address systemic barriers so that Indigenous communities can participate equitably in the value creation of the mining industry.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, the Center will work collaboratively with the Advisory Council on Indigenous Community Relations, a group of external experts who advise the Safety and Sustainability Committee of Newmont's Board of Directors. Newmont's vision is to establish the Center as a respected source of dialogue, collected knowledge and shared experiences to improve the Company's practices and contribute to advancing the mining industry's approach to engagement with Indigenous communities.

Catherine Tegelberg, Director, Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations, and Nick Cotts, Senior Vice President, External Relations, Newmont, discuss the purpose and vision of the Center.

To learn more, visit the Global Center for Indigenous Community Relations.

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 631 M - -
Net income 2020 2 834 M - -
Net Debt 2020 754 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,08%
Capitalization 47 508 M 47 508 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 16 600
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 74,82 $
Last Close Price 58,91 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Noreen Doyle Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Rob Atkinson Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.64%47 508
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.55%39 753
POLYUS-4.76%25 606
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.11%18 302
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.73%16 808
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.44%15 761
