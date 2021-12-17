Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
News 
Summary

Newmont : Musselwhite Mine Uses Virtual Reality to Highlight Careers in Mining

12/17/2021 | 01:49pm EST
As part of the Skills Ontario program, Newmont's Musselwhite mine recently partnered with ORIGIN, an Indigenous-owned company based in Fort William First Nation, to produce a series of 360-degree virtual reality (VR) videos profiling a variety of roles at the mine.

"We are very proud to partner with ORIGIN. These videos are an innovative way of supporting the Musselwhite Agreement and the site's Indigenous Employment Plan by promoting mining careers among Indigenous youth," said Shane Matson, Sustainability Manager at Musselwhite.

Skills Ontario is an initiative that promotes careers in skilled trades across the province. Through this partnership, Musselwhite will be able to highlight important roles at the mine via ORIGIN's ImmersiveLink VR platform, which is currently used in more than 100 First Nations and 1,000 schools across Ontario. To date, the viewer has the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a mill operator, a chef and an environmental technician.

Newmont's Musselwhite mine is a fly-in, fly-out operation located about 500 kilometers north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Musselwhite's ore is mined from two main zones below Opapimiskan Lake and is processed on site using a circuit that includes crushing, grinding, leaching by cyanidation, carbon in pulp recovery and electrowinning.

Due to the remote nature of the operation, it can be a challenge to educate prospective employees and recruits about the variety of roles and opportunities on offer at the mine.

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 18:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
