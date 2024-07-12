Climate Policy and Industry Commitments

2023 Disclosure

Newmont engages with industry associations at a global, regional, national and local level to work collaboratively on best practices, align on regulations, improve access to government and raise the profile of the industry.

In 2020, Newmont committed to advocating our positions and objectives on climate change among the associations and organizations in which we are members. We continue to analyze the extent of alignment between our climate commitments and the positions and commitments of our associations. This assessment considers the following:

Whether the association has a public position on climate that supports the objectives of the Paris Agreement; Whether the organization has engaged in anti-climate legislation, lobbying or campaigns in the last calendar year; and As a result of the above, whether the association's position is aligned with Newmont's.

Where significant misalignment has been identified, we will engage with the association to address gaps related to Newmont's commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

During our annual review, if gaps continue to persist, we will conduct an internal cost/benefit analysis to determine if Newmont should remain a member. Many industry associations represent broad memberships, some of which include fossil fuel companies, which may prevent full association alignment with the Paris Agreement's goal. However, many associations are also advocating advances in technology to decarbonize mining and promote the role of critical minerals in the transition to a low-carbon economy. For organizations where we identify misalignment, there will be benefits and trade-offs of continued membership. For example, some organizations may represent the industry in advancing stringent safety standards yet lag in their commitment to achieving the Paris Agreement's goal. We also recognize that some associations may not have taken a public position on the Paris Agreement depending on the local political and socio-economic context where they operate. We will focus on our engagement with those organizations where evidence is reported that they are advocating against the Paris Agreement, despite their public statement.

The table below lists our business and industry organization memberships that advocate on policy issues related to mining, business and good industry practices. This list includes organizations whose mandate is related to public policy advocacy that could influence climate policy and to which Newmont contributes more than $7,500 annually. Organizations included in the list are those memberships managed by Newmont throughout 2023. Given acquisition timing, other memberships that transferred from Newcrest to Newmont on November 6, 2023, as well as those memberships previously held by Newcrest but not transferred, are not included in this list.