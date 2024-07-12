Climate Policy and Industry Commitments
Newmont engages with industry associations at a global, regional, national and local level to work collaboratively on best practices, align on regulations, improve access to government and raise the profile of the industry.
In 2020, Newmont committed to advocating our positions and objectives on climate change among the associations and organizations in which we are members. We continue to analyze the extent of alignment between our climate commitments and the positions and commitments of our associations. This assessment considers the following:
- Whether the association has a public position on climate that supports the objectives of the Paris Agreement;
- Whether the organization has engaged in anti-climate legislation, lobbying or campaigns in the last calendar year; and
- As a result of the above, whether the association's position is aligned with Newmont's.
Where significant misalignment has been identified, we will engage with the association to address gaps related to Newmont's commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.
During our annual review, if gaps continue to persist, we will conduct an internal cost/benefit analysis to determine if Newmont should remain a member. Many industry associations represent broad memberships, some of which include fossil fuel companies, which may prevent full association alignment with the Paris Agreement's goal. However, many associations are also advocating advances in technology to decarbonize mining and promote the role of critical minerals in the transition to a low-carbon economy. For organizations where we identify misalignment, there will be benefits and trade-offs of continued membership. For example, some organizations may represent the industry in advancing stringent safety standards yet lag in their commitment to achieving the Paris Agreement's goal. We also recognize that some associations may not have taken a public position on the Paris Agreement depending on the local political and socio-economic context where they operate. We will focus on our engagement with those organizations where evidence is reported that they are advocating against the Paris Agreement, despite their public statement.
The table below lists our business and industry organization memberships that advocate on policy issues related to mining, business and good industry practices. This list includes organizations whose mandate is related to public policy advocacy that could influence climate policy and to which Newmont contributes more than $7,500 annually. Organizations included in the list are those memberships managed by Newmont throughout 2023. Given acquisition timing, other memberships that transferred from Newcrest to Newmont on November 6, 2023, as well as those memberships previously held by Newcrest but not transferred, are not included in this list.
*Level of Alignment
Public position is aligned with Newmont's support for the Paris
Moderate misalignment may exist due to lack of a public
The association has a weak or no position on the Paris
Agreement, and there is no evidence of public advocacy against
position on the Paris Agreement, and/or advocacy
Agreement, and there is evidence of potential advocacy
the Paris Agreement and the implementation of all its goals.
against the Paris Agreement's goals.
against the Paris Agreement's implementation of its goals.
Newmont's 2023 business and industry organizational memberships and policy position alignment
Public position
Evidence of 2023
Alignment with
that supports
advocacy against the
Newmont's
Country
Organization
Leadership Role
Paris Agreement
Paris Agreement1
position*
Argentina
National Mining Chamber2
Board Second Vice President
No
No
Australia
Minerals Council of Australia
Board Member
Yes
No
Australia
Chamber of Minerals and Energy Western Australia
Board Member
Yes
No
Australia
Australian Resources & Energy Employer Association
Board Member
Yes
No
Australia
International Copper Association Australia
Board Member
Yes
No
Canada
Quebec Mining Association
Board and Executive Committee Member
Yes
No
Canada
Mining Association of Canada
Board and Executive Committee Member, committee
Yes
No
member: Public Affairs, and Indigenous Relations
Canada
Ontario Mining Association
Board and Executive Committee Member
Yes
No
Ghana
Ghana Chamber of Mines
Committee member: Legal, and Sustainability
No
No
Mexico
Mexican Mining Chamber
Executive Council Member
No
No
Mexico
Canadian Chamber
Executive Council Member
No
No
Mexico
American Chamber
Executive Council Member
No
No
Mexico
Zacatecas Mining Cluster
Executive Council Member
No
No
Peru
National Mining, Petroleum, and Energy Society
Board Member, and President, Inclusion and Diversity
Yes
No
Working Group
Peru
Cajamarca Chamber of Commerce
None
No
No
USA
Nevada Mining Association
Board Member
No
No
USA
Colorado Chamber of Commerce
None
No
No
USA
Colorado Mining Association
Board Chair
No
No
USA
National Mining Association
Board Member
No
Yes
USA
American Exploration & Mining Association
Trustee (Board Member)
No
No
Global
International Council on Mining and Metals
Chair, Social Performance Advisory Group
Yes
No
Global
World Gold Council
Chair, Sustainability Task Force
Yes
No
- An external analysis firm conducted research on publicly available information as well as NGO and lobbying databases/websites to identify any information that the above organizations lobbied against the Paris Agreement of December 2015 during the year 2023 in their respective jurisdictions.
- Newmont resigned membership in Argentina's National Mining Chamber in July 2023.
