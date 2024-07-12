Climate Policy and Industry Commitments

2023 Disclosure

Newmont engages with industry associations at a global, regional, national and local level to work collaboratively on best practices, align on regulations, improve access to government and raise the profile of the industry.

In 2020, Newmont committed to advocating our positions and objectives on climate change among the associations and organizations in which we are members. We continue to analyze the extent of alignment between our climate commitments and the positions and commitments of our associations. This assessment considers the following:

  1. Whether the association has a public position on climate that supports the objectives of the Paris Agreement;
  2. Whether the organization has engaged in anti-climate legislation, lobbying or campaigns in the last calendar year; and
  3. As a result of the above, whether the association's position is aligned with Newmont's.

Where significant misalignment has been identified, we will engage with the association to address gaps related to Newmont's commitment to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

During our annual review, if gaps continue to persist, we will conduct an internal cost/benefit analysis to determine if Newmont should remain a member. Many industry associations represent broad memberships, some of which include fossil fuel companies, which may prevent full association alignment with the Paris Agreement's goal. However, many associations are also advocating advances in technology to decarbonize mining and promote the role of critical minerals in the transition to a low-carbon economy. For organizations where we identify misalignment, there will be benefits and trade-offs of continued membership. For example, some organizations may represent the industry in advancing stringent safety standards yet lag in their commitment to achieving the Paris Agreement's goal. We also recognize that some associations may not have taken a public position on the Paris Agreement depending on the local political and socio-economic context where they operate. We will focus on our engagement with those organizations where evidence is reported that they are advocating against the Paris Agreement, despite their public statement.

The table below lists our business and industry organization memberships that advocate on policy issues related to mining, business and good industry practices. This list includes organizations whose mandate is related to public policy advocacy that could influence climate policy and to which Newmont contributes more than $7,500 annually. Organizations included in the list are those memberships managed by Newmont throughout 2023. Given acquisition timing, other memberships that transferred from Newcrest to Newmont on November 6, 2023, as well as those memberships previously held by Newcrest but not transferred, are not included in this list.

*Level of Alignment

Public position is aligned with Newmont's support for the Paris

Moderate misalignment may exist due to lack of a public

The association has a weak or no position on the Paris

Agreement, and there is no evidence of public advocacy against

position on the Paris Agreement, and/or advocacy

Agreement, and there is evidence of potential advocacy

the Paris Agreement and the implementation of all its goals.

against the Paris Agreement's goals.

against the Paris Agreement's implementation of its goals.

Newmont's 2023 business and industry organizational memberships and policy position alignment

Public position

Evidence of 2023

Alignment with

that supports

advocacy against the

Newmont's

Country

Organization

Leadership Role

Paris Agreement

Paris Agreement1

position*

Argentina

National Mining Chamber2

Board Second Vice President

No

No

Australia

Minerals Council of Australia

Board Member

Yes

No

Australia

Chamber of Minerals and Energy Western Australia

Board Member

Yes

No

Australia

Australian Resources & Energy Employer Association

Board Member

Yes

No

Australia

International Copper Association Australia

Board Member

Yes

No

Canada

Quebec Mining Association

Board and Executive Committee Member

Yes

No

Canada

Mining Association of Canada

Board and Executive Committee Member, committee

Yes

No

member: Public Affairs, and Indigenous Relations

Canada

Ontario Mining Association

Board and Executive Committee Member

Yes

No

Ghana

Ghana Chamber of Mines

Committee member: Legal, and Sustainability

No

No

Mexico

Mexican Mining Chamber

Executive Council Member

No

No

Mexico

Canadian Chamber

Executive Council Member

No

No

Mexico

American Chamber

Executive Council Member

No

No

Mexico

Zacatecas Mining Cluster

Executive Council Member

No

No

Peru

National Mining, Petroleum, and Energy Society

Board Member, and President, Inclusion and Diversity

Yes

No

Working Group

Peru

Cajamarca Chamber of Commerce

None

No

No

USA

Nevada Mining Association

Board Member

No

No

USA

Colorado Chamber of Commerce

None

No

No

USA

Colorado Mining Association

Board Chair

No

No

USA

National Mining Association

Board Member

No

Yes

USA

American Exploration & Mining Association

Trustee (Board Member)

No

No

Global

International Council on Mining and Metals

Chair, Social Performance Advisory Group

Yes

No

Global

World Gold Council

Chair, Sustainability Task Force

Yes

No

  1. An external analysis firm conducted research on publicly available information as well as NGO and lobbying databases/websites to identify any information that the above organizations lobbied against the Paris Agreement of December 2015 during the year 2023 in their respective jurisdictions.
  2. Newmont resigned membership in Argentina's National Mining Chamber in July 2023.

